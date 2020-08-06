Tuna Casserole Recipes

In an attempt to eat healthier, my husband and I have been eating more vegetables and less meats. As a result, I have become more creative coming up with dinner meals. This casserole was delicious, used fresh vegetables I had on hand, and went together very quickly. I topped the casserole with French fried onions. Another option would be more grated cheese or crushed potato chips.
This tuna noodle casserole is the best with a classic creamy taste from my childhood. The sauce is rich and creamy but not overwhelmingly heavy. The crunch from the topping and fresh bite from the parsley create the perfect balance. Let's not forget that this is a great budget-friendly meal to feed a crowd!
This dish is super easy. It is also a very hearty delicious bowl of comfort food. The guys in my house loved it. I loved this recipe but I used cream of mushroom soup and added the cheese into the casserole. I also melted butter and added bread crumbs to the top before baking, then sprinkle top lightly with dill seasoning. The resulting casserole was very creamy and flavorful.
This tuna noodle casserole is the best with a classic creamy taste from my childhood. The sauce is rich and creamy but not overwhelmingly heavy. The crunch from the topping and fresh bite from the parsley create the perfect balance. Let's not forget that this is a great budget-friendly meal to feed a crowd!
This dish is super easy. It is also a very hearty delicious bowl of comfort food. The guys in my house loved it. I loved this recipe but I used cream of mushroom soup and added the cheese into the casserole. I also melted butter and added bread crumbs to the top before baking, then sprinkle top lightly with dill seasoning. The resulting casserole was very creamy and flavorful.
This is the old tried and true, 1950's style tuna noodle casserole we remember as kids. Uses ingredients most people have on hand, especially those broken chips at the bottom of the bag that nobody wants to eat. Got to have those chips on top to be real.
This was a favorite in my home growing up and now it's a favorite of my family as well. I double the recipe these days for my husband and three children. For a change of pace I add canned chopped green chilies and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne, use pasta shells or spirals, or top the casserole with sliced American or cheddar cheese instead of breadcrumbs.
A classic tuna casserole, now gluten free! This comforting dish combines gluten free rotini with onion, peas, cream, spinach and tuna, then is topped with gluten free bread crumbs and baked to a crispy, golden perfection.