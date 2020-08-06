Tuna Casserole Recipes

Tuna casserole has it all: family-friendly, budget-friendly, and easy to make. Find your next bubbly, creamy tuna noodle, tuna rice, and tuna mac casserole recipe, rated and reviewed, right here.

Best Tuna Casserole

2680
Ready in just 35 minutes! This comfort food casserole uses pantry ingredients for convenience and potato chips for crunch.
By JAICARD

Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch

No canned soup mix in this recipe! Mushrooms, onions, celery, and peas all go into this comfort casserole.
By MVANWINKLE

Easy Tuna Pasta Bake

12
Looking for an easy midweek dinner option? Try this extremely simple yet delicious creamy tuna pasta bake with lots of Parmesan cheese.
By Fioa

Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole

23
One of my favorite dishes that my mother used to make. Simple to make and always a hit among family and friends.
By emmie88

Tuna Stroganoff Casserole

34
A twist on tuna noodle casserole.
By commanderl

Easy Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

14
This is the best tuna noodle casserole! My family and friends always request it! And, best of all, it is easy!
By CFOSTER

Tuna and Vegetable Casserole

25
In an attempt to eat healthier, my husband and I have been eating more vegetables and less meats. As a result, I have become more creative coming up with dinner meals. This casserole was delicious, used fresh vegetables I had on hand, and went together very quickly. I topped the casserole with French fried onions. Another option would be more grated cheese or crushed potato chips.
By Enaid

Campbell's® Tuna Noodle Casserole

441
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup flavors a creamy sauce that is mixed with tuna, egg noodles and peas, topped with a crunchy bread crumb topping and baked to perfection.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

647
Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole is perfect for the busy mom!
By emmie88

Best Tuna Noodle Casserole

1
This tuna noodle casserole is the best with a classic creamy taste from my childhood. The sauce is rich and creamy but not overwhelmingly heavy. The crunch from the topping and fresh bite from the parsley create the perfect balance. Let's not forget that this is a great budget-friendly meal to feed a crowd!
By NicoleMcmom

Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch

1683
No canned soup mix in this recipe! Mushrooms, onions, celery, and peas all go into this comfort casserole.
By MVANWINKLE

Chef John's Tuna Noodle Casserole

46
It's the king of comfort food casseroles made from scratch with white Cheddar, frozen peas, tuna, and a crispy breadcrumb topping.
By Chef John
7 Ways to Rock Your Tuna Casserole
Whether you like it old-school or with a twist, you'll find a tuna casserole recipe the whole family will love.
Easy Tuna Casserole
1734
"Family loves the taste; I love how easy it is to make!" – Danie Chamberlain-Jordan
Hearty Tuna Casserole
254
How To Make the Tuna Noodle Casserole of Your Childhood Dreams
Classic Tuna Noodle Casserole
157
Easy Macaroni Tuna Casserole
103

This dish is super easy. It is also a very hearty delicious bowl of comfort food. The guys in my house loved it. I loved this recipe but I used cream of mushroom soup and added the cheese into the casserole. I also melted butter and added bread crumbs to the top before baking, then sprinkle top lightly with dill seasoning. The resulting casserole was very creamy and flavorful.

More Tuna Casserole Recipes

By Campbell's Kitchen
Easy Tuna Casserole

1734
Tuna, macaroni, creamy soup, cheese and fried onions are all you need to make this super easy tuna casserole that I learned from my roommate. It's great as leftovers, too.
By LMCDEVIT

Classic Tuna Noodle Casserole

157
Tuna tossed with noodles, peas and pimiento in a creamy sauce is baked until bubbling with crunchy crumb topping.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Easy Macaroni Tuna Casserole

103
This dish is super easy. It is also a very hearty delicious bowl of comfort food. The guys in my house loved it. I loved this recipe but I used cream of mushroom soup and added the cheese into the casserole. I also melted butter and added bread crumbs to the top before baking, then sprinkle top lightly with dill seasoning. The resulting casserole was very creamy and flavorful.
By Lorene Rohrbaugh

Tuna Noodle Casserole I

432
This is easy, filling, and can be quick if you omit the baking step, which I often do.
By Cat

Tuna Noodle Casserole II

608
This is the old tried and true, 1950's style tuna noodle casserole we remember as kids. Uses ingredients most people have on hand, especially those broken chips at the bottom of the bag that nobody wants to eat. Got to have those chips on top to be real.
By Chris Smith

Kraft® Mac and Cheese Tuna Casserole

1
When you combine packaged Kraft® mac and cheese with a classic tuna casserole, the result is comfort food at its best.
By Nancy D'Olivo Graham

Easy Cheesy Tuna Casserole

102
A quick and easy main dish. Serve with green salad.
By emmie88

Easy Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

14
This is the best tuna noodle casserole! My family and friends always request it! And, best of all, it is easy!
By CFOSTER

Hearty Tuna Casserole

254
This isn't your Grandma's tuna casserole, but it is sure to please everybody in the family.
By Ann L

Skillet Tuna Casserole

Tons of fresh herbs add flavor to this easy skillet tuna casserole made with peas, cremini mushrooms, and two types of cheese.
By Michelle Finley Baker

Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

142
This was a favorite in my home growing up and now it's a favorite of my family as well. I double the recipe these days for my husband and three children. For a change of pace I add canned chopped green chilies and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne, use pasta shells or spirals, or top the casserole with sliced American or cheddar cheese instead of breadcrumbs.
By Becky Wergers

One Pot Tuna Casserole

289
This is so easy and fast, like tuna casserole without baking it! Top with French-fried onions, if desired.
By PREFERED1

Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole

23
One of my favorite dishes that my mother used to make. Simple to make and always a hit among family and friends.
By emmie88

Easy Tuna Pasta Bake

12
Looking for an easy midweek dinner option? Try this extremely simple yet delicious creamy tuna pasta bake with lots of Parmesan cheese.
By Fioa

Gluten Free Tuna Casserole

26
A classic tuna casserole, now gluten free! This comforting dish combines gluten free rotini with onion, peas, cream, spinach and tuna, then is topped with gluten free bread crumbs and baked to a crispy, golden perfection.
By Barilla
Quick Tuna Casserole

282
This is the quickest tuna casserole ever! You can also 'fancy it up' by transferring it to a baking dish, topping it with fried onions, and broiling it for a few minutes.
By Tresa Raymer

Grandma's Tuna Casserole with Potato Chips and No Noodles

1
This old-school recipe for one grandma's tuna casserole is super easy, using just potato chips (no noodles!) and canned goods you most likely have in your pantry.
By PJBeach

Tuna Noodle Casserole III

249
A quick layered casserole with tuna, cheese and egg noodles. Experiment with different cheeses and soups to develop your own family recipe! For variety, add chopped celery, peas and/or carrots.
By Marie
