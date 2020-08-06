4th of July Patriotic Recipes

Looking for patriotic recipes? Find star-spangled favorites like flag cake, All-American Potato Salad, and more. USA! USA!

Community Picks

American Flag Cake

67
Unfurl the red, white, and blue with this beautiful, easy, and patriotic flag cake perfect for the 4th of July, Memorial Day, or any favorite occasion. Assemble and frost the pretty cake and wait for the oohs and ahhs!
By Allrecipes

Star-Spangled Burgers

7
These tasty red, white, and blue burgers will make any Memorial Day, 4th of July, or Labor Day barbeque that much more special! Fire up the grill and cook a batch for your troops! Top with your favorite veggies and condiments.
By Shannon

Patriotic Fruit Pizza

27
This is a fun recipe for the 4th of July holiday! Fresh fruit is a hit on desserts during the summer months! Making this dessert is as fun as eating it! This recipe feeds a lot, but the leftovers are only good a day or two.
By Marcy R

Nannie's Hot Milk Sponge Cake

147
Heating the milk before using it to make the batter delivers a light and fluffy sponge cake.
By shirleyo

Red, White, and Blue Flag Toast

7
A quick easy, healthy, and fun breakfast for any patriotic holiday such as Memorial Day, Fourth of July, or Labor Day.
By voraciousgirl

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

1215
DIY chocolate-covered strawberries! Just three ingredients and 30 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

All American Trifle

96
This is a creamy, fruity, heavenly dessert. I've been told it's like super-charged strawberry shortcake!
By Rachel Mehl

Marshmallow Fondant

1266
This is a very easy (and a little sticky at times) way to make a delicious fondant. It's great on cakes, cookies, or just for your little ones to play with! Leftovers will save in a tightly sealed container for a few weeks.
By Kiele Briscoe

Red, White, and Booze Ice Pops

8
Is there any better way to celebrate the birth of our great nation than with this red, white, and sort-of-blue Popsicle®? Before you answer, I should mention they're actually strawberry and blueberry cheesecake ice pops that are spiked with booze.
By Chef John

Surprise Inside Independence Cake

21
This extra-moist cake with buttercream icing is sure to get firework-worthy oohs and aahs!
By beachcook

No-Bake Cheesecake Flag Cake

171
That you can make this lovely, sweet treat without turning on the oven is probably enough of a reason to give this serious consideration. Besides the taste and light mousse-like texture, I think your guests will enjoy the iconic stars and stripes design provided by the fresh blueberries and strawberries. USA! USA! USA!

Firecracker Grilled Alaska Salmon

1349
These are salmon fillets in a tasty, tangy sauce with a little heat! Serve with rice and a simple stir-fry of baby corn, shiitake mushrooms and snow peas.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Patriotic French Toast
12
"Great idea! I made this for breakfast on the 4th of July, and it was a hit!" – Melissa
Our Best Red, White, and Blue Desserts
Show your colors with these fun and festive red, white, and blue desserts.
Tips For Red, White & Blue Deviled Eggs
Fourth of July Layered Gelatin
22
The Rocket
8
Homemade Marshmallow Bald Eagles
1
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
3196

Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.

More 4th of July Patriotic Recipes

Ribbon Salad

32
Cherry, blue raspberry, and sweetened sour cream layers make up this red, white, and blue Jell-O salad.
By STEPANIE

American Girl's Peach Cobbler

94
The first person I served this for didn't like peach cobbler (unknown to me). He really enjoyed it. I just made it because it sounded yummy and I was dieting. No one will ever guess it's 'lighter' than any other cobbler. I hope you like it. Oh! and it's quick and easy.
By AMERICAN GIRL

Red, White, and Blueberry Grilled Chicken

61
These colors don't run, but they do stain, so I recommend eating this delicious, red, white and blueberry chicken outdoors at a barbeque. Smoky, spicy meats have been paired with sweet-and-sour, fruit-based sauces since we've had cooks, so that this combo works beautifully is no big surprise. And yes, other juicy fruit like peaches, or other berries will work nicely.
By Chef John

Vintage Lemonade

332
In the 1800's this is how people made lemonade—you can do it too! It's not that difficult, and tastes wonderful!
By Allrecipes Member

Classic American Blueberry Crisp

15
Red, white, and blue American classic! Serve with ice cream, if desired.
By Teresa

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

762
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By BONNIE Q.

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

559
Layers of fresh fruit are soaked a citrusy sauce in this colorful salad.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Microwave Corn on the Cob

535
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space.
By Allrecipes Member

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

442
Jalapeno peppers are stuffed with a blend of cream cheese and Cheddar cheese in this crowd-pleasing, bacon-wrapped appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Mom's Cucumber Salad

491
This is the recipe that my mom made when I was small. It is still one of my favorites. Some friends add a little green onion to the recipe. My kids and I just aren't raw onion fans. Enjoy!
By LISAPAV

Broccoli Salad

1514
A creamy dressing amps up this crunchy broccoli salad with bacon.
By Allrecipes Member

Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

782
Chef John's baby back ribs are glazed with BBQ and baked until tender.

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

3964
This peach cobbler recipe with fresh Southern peaches makes the perfect dessert.
By aeposey

Sangria! Sangria!

1765
The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection!
By HJACOBY

Best Turkey Burgers

2593
Easy, wholesome, and delicious, these turkey burgers are the best.
By Trudi Davidoff

Awesome Pasta Salad

696
This is the best pasta salad I've ever eaten, and people request it frequently. It's a very easy, light-tasting side dish for a picnic or dinner.
By Irlandes

Best Burger Sauce

126
A tangy sauce for burgers or fries that can be spicy or milder for kids.
By devilcook

Squash Casserole

2413
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART

Best Fried Green Tomatoes

997
These fried green tomatoes come out perfectly every time with this easy recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Pavlova

472
An elegant dessert of crisp meringue filled with cream and fresh fruit.
By Allrecipes Member

Pico de Gallo

583
Just mix up this pico de gallo and let chill for an easy appetizer.
By Rachel Love

Boston Baked Beans

1336
Baked beans with bacon and onions, are a great side dish for any barbecue.
By AJRHODES3

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

262
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!
By BONNIES

Strawberry Pie

1278
So delicious, and so picture-perfect! A must-try after berry picking.
By OKBEE
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com