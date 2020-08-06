4th of July Patriotic Recipes

Unfurl the red, white, and blue with this beautiful, easy, and patriotic flag cake perfect for the 4th of July, Memorial Day, or any favorite occasion. Assemble and frost the pretty cake and wait for the oohs and ahhs!
These tasty red, white, and blue burgers will make any Memorial Day, 4th of July, or Labor Day barbeque that much more special! Fire up the grill and cook a batch for your troops! Top with your favorite veggies and condiments.
This is a fun recipe for the 4th of July holiday! Fresh fruit is a hit on desserts during the summer months! Making this dessert is as fun as eating it! This recipe feeds a lot, but the leftovers are only good a day or two.
This is a very easy (and a little sticky at times) way to make a delicious fondant. It's great on cakes, cookies, or just for your little ones to play with! Leftovers will save in a tightly sealed container for a few weeks.
Is there any better way to celebrate the birth of our great nation than with this red, white, and sort-of-blue Popsicle®? Before you answer, I should mention they're actually strawberry and blueberry cheesecake ice pops that are spiked with booze.
That you can make this lovely, sweet treat without turning on the oven is probably enough of a reason to give this serious consideration. Besides the taste and light mousse-like texture, I think your guests will enjoy the iconic stars and stripes design provided by the fresh blueberries and strawberries. USA! USA! USA!
The first person I served this for didn't like peach cobbler (unknown to me). He really enjoyed it. I just made it because it sounded yummy and I was dieting. No one will ever guess it's 'lighter' than any other cobbler. I hope you like it. Oh! and it's quick and easy.
These colors don't run, but they do stain, so I recommend eating this delicious, red, white and blueberry chicken outdoors at a barbeque. Smoky, spicy meats have been paired with sweet-and-sour, fruit-based sauces since we've had cooks, so that this combo works beautifully is no big surprise. And yes, other juicy fruit like peaches, or other berries will work nicely.