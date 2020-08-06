Baked Pancake Recipes

Chef John's Dutch Babies

629
I've always been fascinated by how many different breakfast foods you can create using just milk, eggs, and flour; and this is one of the more interesting examples. Especially considering the unusual, and borderline disturbing name. Sometimes called German pancakes, these have very little to do with Germany, and nothing to do with the Dutch. Apparently they were invented by German immigrants who were referred to as Dutch.
By Chef John

German Pancake with Buttermilk Sauce

193
This is a great breakfast item, now a tradition for my family. It tastes like French toast without the bread!
By Penny Chmura

German Apple Pancake

557
Also known as a Dutch baby, this is a terrific 'special day' recipe. If you are strapped for time, you can start it the evening before and pretty much pop it in the oven. The presentation is excellent! You can shorten the preparation time by using apple pie filling, but the crisp of new apples really makes it.
By Mollie_Cole

Finnish Kropser (Baked Pancakes)

136
This delicious bar is a treat that can be served for breakfast or with tea. Serve with syrup, jelly or honey.
By Wendy

How to Make a Dutch Baby Pancake

Dish up some drama at your next brunch.
By Vanessa Greaves

Danish Oven Pancake (Aeggekage)

28
An Aeggekage is a traditional Danish oven pancake, usually served as a buffet item or as a dessert for a family holiday meal. It is a light, cake-like dish that is not too sweet and absolutely delicious with fresh seasonal berries and fresh whipped cream! (Think of it as a sweetened Yorkshire pudding). Just make sure you serve immediately, this pancake does not do well cold nor is it a good leftover. But chances are you won't have any remaining Aeggekage to worry about!
By WOLSELEY

Peachy Baked Pancake

18
A great alternative to the everyday pancake. This recipe calls for sliced peaches, but any fruit can be substituted. Try bananas and chocolate chips for a special treat.
By KENDRA U

Baked Apple-Pecan Maple Pancakes

113
These pancakes have the maple syrup baked right inside of them! Add more if you really like maple syrup.
By MARBALET

German Baby

236
Quick, easy and delicious. Serve with lemon wedges, warm maple syrup and jam.
By Shirley Smith
More Baked Pancake Recipes

German Pancakes II

484
A childhood favorite of mine. We eat it every Sunday morning. Golden pan style egg dish, with lots of big bubbles while baking. Serve with maple syrup.
By BRENNASPITZ

Easy Buttermilk Baking Sheet Pancakes

59
So you'd rather hang with your brunch guests than stand over a hot oven flipping flapjacks? Gather everyone around for a giant baking sheet pancake, instead! When you set this hot cake in the center of the table, everyone can add their own toppings and slice at will. A great choice for busy moms, too: just give the kids cookie cutters to make their own fun and you'll both have a great breakfast! Serve with syrups, jams, and fresh fruit.
By Matt Wencl

Chef John's Bacon and Asparagus Dutch Baby

35
I'm seeing lots of savory, non-breakfast versions of Dutch Babies on menus lately, so I thought I'd try it with this amazing bacon and asparagus version. The best pan to use is a 12-inch cast iron skillet.
By Chef John

Vanilla Dutch Baby

9
The ultimate breakfast, snack, or dessert!
By bdowning1017

Chef John's Blueberry Dutch Baby

58
You're in for a huge treat with this blueberry studded baked pancake--it's rich and satisfying but surprisingly light tasting. The true magic of a Dutch baby is the contrast of texture between the crispy, crusty outside and the soft, custardy, fruity center. This version is not only gorgeous and delicious, but it's fun and simple to make! There's no sugar in the batter, so all the sweetness comes from the berries and the powdered sugar. For a sweeter version, serve with maple syrup like regular blueberry pancakes.
By Chef John

Oven Pancakes

202
Oven pancakes are great for Sunday breakfast! They're easy to make and go well with everything.
By Jennifer Madigan

Apple Puff Pancake

171
Apples are baked into a breakfast cake. This is so delicious that you don't need to add any syrup. A great alternative to regular pancakes.
By KMKIDMAN5

Seattle Dutch Babies

131
A rich popover pancake served with melted butter, powder sugar, lemon wedges or fresh fruit. A dish that's well known in Seattle, Washington.
By Anneliese

Apple Pancake

64
This is as close as I have found to the apple pancake at the Original Pancake House. A fluffy, sweet pancake. Excellent with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
By starmaster25

Souffle Pancake

1
Light, fluffy, slightly sweet, with a hint of salt, this souffle pancake has become a family favorite. My husband combined a couple of different recipes and added his own twist. Serve with warm syrup and/or fresh fruit.
By Chrissi Guarnieri

Pancake Poppers

23
Pancakes didn't turn out so well on my electric stove top, so I invented these. They are light and airy and freeze well too. Try them with strawberry jam, dipped in syrup, or sprinkled with powdered sugar. Perfect for kid and adult brunches! This is a wonderful pancake recipe on its own too.
By ELLOWYN

Sheet Pan Pancakes

Pancakes in the oven? They're all done at the same time on a sheet pan!
By Houstonchef

German Puff Pancakes

75
Puffy oven-baked buttery pancake. It's SO easy! You may never make traditional pancakes again. Pour your favorite syrup over it, or just dust powdered sugar on top. There's not much need to add more butter because it's already baked onto the top and forms a delicious salty and buttery crust.
By Kristi Francis

Herb, Sausage, and Cheese Dutch Baby

35
This savory Dutch baby is perfect for breakfast and brunch. You can use bacon instead of sausage if you prefer. Serve with a light green salad.
By SpoonForkBacon

Kropsua (Finnish Pancake)

1
A quick and easy Finnish egg pancake that is great plain, with salt and pepper, maple syrup, or with your favorite pancake topping.
By DARBLEY13

German Pear Pancake

26
This delicious German-style pancake is traditionally made with apples, but pears are a delightful variation. Serve with maple syrup or creme fraiche.
By Lorri Amsden

Big Germans

252
An oven pancake that puffs up and falls. It is served with a squeeze of lemon juice and powdered sugar. We also enjoy filling the indent with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Serves 2 to 4.
By JEANIE BEAN

Sheet Pan Blueberry Pancakes

1
Sheet pan pancakes are the ultimate breakfast hack for busy mornings or breakfast meal prep. This recipe can be easily customized with your favorite fruit, butter, syrup, or other pancake toppings.
By fabeveryday
