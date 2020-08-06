Baked Pancake Recipes

I've always been fascinated by how many different breakfast foods you can create using just milk, eggs, and flour; and this is one of the more interesting examples. Especially considering the unusual, and borderline disturbing name. Sometimes called German pancakes, these have very little to do with Germany, and nothing to do with the Dutch. Apparently they were invented by German immigrants who were referred to as Dutch.
Also known as a Dutch baby, this is a terrific 'special day' recipe. If you are strapped for time, you can start it the evening before and pretty much pop it in the oven. The presentation is excellent! You can shorten the preparation time by using apple pie filling, but the crisp of new apples really makes it.
An Aeggekage is a traditional Danish oven pancake, usually served as a buffet item or as a dessert for a family holiday meal. It is a light, cake-like dish that is not too sweet and absolutely delicious with fresh seasonal berries and fresh whipped cream! (Think of it as a sweetened Yorkshire pudding). Just make sure you serve immediately, this pancake does not do well cold nor is it a good leftover. But chances are you won't have any remaining Aeggekage to worry about!
So you'd rather hang with your brunch guests than stand over a hot oven flipping flapjacks? Gather everyone around for a giant baking sheet pancake, instead! When you set this hot cake in the center of the table, everyone can add their own toppings and slice at will. A great choice for busy moms, too: just give the kids cookie cutters to make their own fun and you'll both have a great breakfast! Serve with syrups, jams, and fresh fruit.
I'm seeing lots of savory, non-breakfast versions of Dutch Babies on menus lately, so I thought I'd try it with this amazing bacon and asparagus version. The best pan to use is a 12-inch cast iron skillet.
You're in for a huge treat with this blueberry studded baked pancake--it's rich and satisfying but surprisingly light tasting. The true magic of a Dutch baby is the contrast of texture between the crispy, crusty outside and the soft, custardy, fruity center. This version is not only gorgeous and delicious, but it's fun and simple to make! There's no sugar in the batter, so all the sweetness comes from the berries and the powdered sugar. For a sweeter version, serve with maple syrup like regular blueberry pancakes.
Light, fluffy, slightly sweet, with a hint of salt, this souffle pancake has become a family favorite. My husband combined a couple of different recipes and added his own twist. Serve with warm syrup and/or fresh fruit.
Pancakes didn't turn out so well on my electric stove top, so I invented these. They are light and airy and freeze well too. Try them with strawberry jam, dipped in syrup, or sprinkled with powdered sugar. Perfect for kid and adult brunches! This is a wonderful pancake recipe on its own too.
Puffy oven-baked buttery pancake. It's SO easy! You may never make traditional pancakes again. Pour your favorite syrup over it, or just dust powdered sugar on top. There's not much need to add more butter because it's already baked onto the top and forms a delicious salty and buttery crust.