200 Calorie Vegetarian Main Dish Recipes

Tofu and Plantain Medley Veggie Patties

Rating: 4 stars 8

This is an amazing and dazzling array of flavors packed into a patty. It literally dances in your mouth. These are better than store-bought patties or restaurant patties any day of the week. They're not heavy and I couldn't stop eating them. I think I took them to work and ate them all myself. They'd be great in a pita or with wedge-cut wraps with yogurt. They should be moist and easy to eat, they shouldn't fight back (toughness) no matter how much you cook them. They taste out-of-sight and waiting to eat them or serve them is a killer. If you want them more 'burger like' I would suggest adding more bread crumbs.