200 Calorie Vegetarian Main Dish Recipes

This is an amazing and dazzling array of flavors packed into a patty. It literally dances in your mouth. These are better than store-bought patties or restaurant patties any day of the week. They're not heavy and I couldn't stop eating them. I think I took them to work and ate them all myself. They'd be great in a pita or with wedge-cut wraps with yogurt. They should be moist and easy to eat, they shouldn't fight back (toughness) no matter how much you cook them. They taste out-of-sight and waiting to eat them or serve them is a killer. If you want them more 'burger like' I would suggest adding more bread crumbs.
My mother used to make this curry when we were about to go on vacation or just returned from vacation and didn't have many vegetables in the house. This koora works really well with rice or with pooris.
This is a tasty, protein-filled vegetarian meal. The recipe is really quite quick. Get the onions in, put the lentils on, then prep the rest of the ingredients. Once you've got the quiche in the oven, you've got 45 minutes of spare time!
I just whipped this up one day when I felt like a stir-fry but did not have all the ingredients called for in some of the stir-fry recipes on this site. I used certain veggies I had on hand, but any seasonal veggies may be used. It has a mild ginger flavor that can be enhanced according to taste, and is filling yet light on the tummy! Tofu may be added. Serve over a bed of steamed jasmine rice.
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
This recipe uses tofu that has been frozen for 72 hours and then quickly defrosted. Onion, celery and cheese make these burgers delicious. This is a family favorite at the Silverwolfs' den. Serve in place of meat as a main entree or place on a bun along with your favorite toppings: lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo, etc. These burgers can also be baked in an oven preheated at 350 degrees for 30 minutes rather than frying.
Who needs meat when you can make this stir-fry using a medley of mushrooms? Shiitake mushrooms have a meaty texture and earthy flavor that is bound to please both vegetarians and carnivores alike! The beech and enoki mushrooms add visual appeal and a mix of textures. The recipe makes just enough sauce to coat the vegetables, but feel free to double the sauce ingredients if you'd like extra to serve over rice or noodles.
This is my own adaptation of an Indian recipe. It doesn't look like much, but it is surprisingly yummy. Serve this for dinner over hot rice or a diced baked potato. Pair with carrots, cauliflower, or a fresh sliced tomato for a full meal.
Some fake bacons are hit-and-miss, but because bacon is the one thing most people miss when switching to a vegetarian or vegan way of life, it's expected a fitting alternative is created. This recipe not only offers a completely meat-free bacon, but one that is low in fat and calories. To mimic the intoxicating aroma that we have come to love in the real thing, we used a combination of liquid smoke and paprika to achieve similar results cleverly using rice paper.
Traditional Indian dish made of spiced cauliflower and potatoes. This dish is steamed and then fried in oil making it intentionally dry and somewhat crispy. WARNING: This dish is extremely spicy, which is the way I like it. However, if you don't like your food that spicy, feel free to cut down on the serrano pepper and/or cayenne pepper. Also, I would recommend serving this with a side of raita or plain yogurt to cool the mouth down after eating.