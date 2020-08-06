200 Calorie Vegetarian Main Dish Recipes

These vegetarian recipes lean to the lighter side with 200 calories or less per serving.

Staff Picks

Vegan Tofu Tacos

3
These tacos are a healthy vegan version of the classic Mexican taco. Serve with avocado on the side, if you wish!
By Balanced Babe

Crispy Zucchini Fritters

9
Use that bounty of zucchini in these tasty fritters, which can make a tasty vegetarian main or can be served alongside your favorite meat. Drizzle with sour cream if desired.
By Nyusha

Simple Pan-Fried Tofu

8
An everyday dish from Hong Kong for those who love the taste of soy sauce. Kids will love the salty fried protein. Serve with rice or eat as a snack!
By The Cow

Tofu and Plantain Medley Veggie Patties

8
This is an amazing and dazzling array of flavors packed into a patty. It literally dances in your mouth. These are better than store-bought patties or restaurant patties any day of the week. They're not heavy and I couldn't stop eating them. I think I took them to work and ate them all myself. They'd be great in a pita or with wedge-cut wraps with yogurt. They should be moist and easy to eat, they shouldn't fight back (toughness) no matter how much you cook them. They taste out-of-sight and waiting to eat them or serve them is a killer. If you want them more 'burger like' I would suggest adding more bread crumbs.
By Victoria M.H.

Tomato Onion Koora

5
My mother used to make this curry when we were about to go on vacation or just returned from vacation and didn't have many vegetables in the house. This koora works really well with rice or with pooris.
By SUSMITA

Lentil Quiche

186
This is a tasty, protein-filled vegetarian meal. The recipe is really quite quick. Get the onions in, put the lentils on, then prep the rest of the ingredients. Once you've got the quiche in the oven, you've got 45 minutes of spare time!
By WONDER79

Millet-Stuffed Peppers

28
Millet, black beans and tomatoes are stuffed into pepper shells, and then baked in the microwave oven. These vegetarian stuffed peppers are easy to make and are also gluten free!
By SUSANK29

Zucchini Spaghetti alla Marinara

7
This is a great gluten-free, grain-free, and uncooked recipe. Add cheese of your choice, if desired.
By Monica Loew

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

229
Try these paleo-friendly, vegetarian, oven-roasted cauliflower steaks seasoned with a simple lemon-garlic sauce the next time you have cauliflower.
By Snacking in the Kitchen

Black Beans and Rice

1266
White rice, garlic and onion is cooked in a nice vegetable stock for about 20 minutes. Black beans, cayenne and cumin are added to the pot, given a stir ...and that's it. Black Beans and Rice for six.
By Allrecipes Member

Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry

703
I just whipped this up one day when I felt like a stir-fry but did not have all the ingredients called for in some of the stir-fry recipes on this site. I used certain veggies I had on hand, but any seasonal veggies may be used. It has a mild ginger flavor that can be enhanced according to taste, and is filling yet light on the tummy! Tofu may be added. Serve over a bed of steamed jasmine rice.
By veggigoddess

Falafel with Canned Chickpeas

6
Falafel made with canned chickpeas - just like the ones you taste in a Greek restaurant. Makes about 12 patties. Serve with hummus or tzatziki sauce.
By Dani
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Shakshuka
252
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
Garbanzo Stir-Fry
204
This garbanzo bean and veggie stir-fry is great because you can add as many or as few ingredients as you like.
Vegan Bean Taco Filling
429
Chickpea Curry
719

We usually recommend preparing the beans at home, but using canned chickpeas allows for a fast, convenient dish.

More 200 Calorie Vegetarian Main Dish Recipes

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

229
Try these paleo-friendly, vegetarian, oven-roasted cauliflower steaks seasoned with a simple lemon-garlic sauce the next time you have cauliflower.
By Snacking in the Kitchen

Black Beans and Rice

1266
White rice, garlic and onion is cooked in a nice vegetable stock for about 20 minutes. Black beans, cayenne and cumin are added to the pot, given a stir ...and that's it. Black Beans and Rice for six.
By Allrecipes Member

Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry

703
I just whipped this up one day when I felt like a stir-fry but did not have all the ingredients called for in some of the stir-fry recipes on this site. I used certain veggies I had on hand, but any seasonal veggies may be used. It has a mild ginger flavor that can be enhanced according to taste, and is filling yet light on the tummy! Tofu may be added. Serve over a bed of steamed jasmine rice.
By veggigoddess

Falafel with Canned Chickpeas

6
Falafel made with canned chickpeas - just like the ones you taste in a Greek restaurant. Makes about 12 patties. Serve with hummus or tzatziki sauce.
By Dani

Chef John's Shakshuka

252
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
By Chef John

Garbanzo Stir-Fry

204
This garbanzo bean and veggie stir-fry is great because you can add as many or as few ingredients as you like.
By JDS

Vegan Bean Taco Filling

429
Taco filling using fried beans as its base. Great with taco shells, tortillas, or chips.
By BandE

Chickpea Curry

719
We usually recommend preparing the beans at home, but using canned chickpeas allows for a fast, convenient dish.
By AMINAH A. RAHMAN

Tofu Burgers

51
This recipe uses tofu that has been frozen for 72 hours and then quickly defrosted. Onion, celery and cheese make these burgers delicious. This is a family favorite at the Silverwolfs' den. Serve in place of meat as a main entree or place on a bun along with your favorite toppings: lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo, etc. These burgers can also be baked in an oven preheated at 350 degrees for 30 minutes rather than frying.
By SILVERWOLF

Egg Fried Rice

236
Quick and easy.
By Krista B.

Savannah's Best Marinated Portobello Mushrooms

109
This is simple and tasty with some rice or couscous and a colorful vegetable; I made a bell pepper, garbanzo, sesame salad. Mmmm, good as a burger too.
By MOTTSBELA

Homemade Pureed Sweet Potato Baby Food

5
A quick and easy method for providing baby food for your little one without any added preservatives, sugar, or salt. Can store cooked puree for 3 days in refrigerator or 3 months in freezer.
By tcasa

Mushroom Stir-Fry

2
Who needs meat when you can make this stir-fry using a medley of mushrooms? Shiitake mushrooms have a meaty texture and earthy flavor that is bound to please both vegetarians and carnivores alike! The beech and enoki mushrooms add visual appeal and a mix of textures. The recipe makes just enough sauce to coat the vegetables, but feel free to double the sauce ingredients if you'd like extra to serve over rice or noodles.
By France C

Easy Palak Paneer

37
A delicious Indian dish, good on its own or served with rice or naan bread. Substitute tofu for paneer to make it vegan.
By Melanie Lacaille

Green Onion Cakes

81
An excellent and simple recipe, these will make some delicious green onion cakes that are addictive and are just as good, if not better, than the store bought ones.
By spicyme

Air Fryer Tacos de Papa

Crispy potato tacos made simple in the air fryer.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Connie's Zucchini "Crab" Cakes

1523
These really taste like crab cakes but without the crab, and are a really good way to utilize that bumper crop of zucchini!
By Patti Jo

Lentils And Spinach

444
This is my own adaptation of an Indian recipe. It doesn't look like much, but it is surprisingly yummy. Serve this for dinner over hot rice or a diced baked potato. Pair with carrots, cauliflower, or a fresh sliced tomato for a full meal.
By bobawood

Sauerkraut Filling for Pierogi

20
A not-so-typical filling for yummy pierogis!
By Jill

Quick and Easy Vegetable Curry

117
A very quick and easy curry to serve up with rice and a salad.
By Mai Forrester

Air Fryer Falafel

4
Once you've soaked your chickpeas, you can use a food processor and an air fryer to quickly bake these spicy falafel patties. Serve with your favorite garnishes and sauce.
By Buckwheat Queen

Spinach and Mushroom Quesadillas

229
Flour tortillas filled with creamy Cheddar cheese, portabella mushrooms, and spinach. Cut in fours and serve with guacamole and sour cream. Enjoy!
By MSREGALE23

Rice Paper Fake Bacon

9
Some fake bacons are hit-and-miss, but because bacon is the one thing most people miss when switching to a vegetarian or vegan way of life, it's expected a fitting alternative is created. This recipe not only offers a completely meat-free bacon, but one that is low in fat and calories. To mimic the intoxicating aroma that we have come to love in the real thing, we used a combination of liquid smoke and paprika to achieve similar results cleverly using rice paper.
By MyNutriCounter

Aloo Gobi

65
Traditional Indian dish made of spiced cauliflower and potatoes. This dish is steamed and then fried in oil making it intentionally dry and somewhat crispy. WARNING: This dish is extremely spicy, which is the way I like it. However, if you don't like your food that spicy, feel free to cut down on the serrano pepper and/or cayenne pepper. Also, I would recommend serving this with a side of raita or plain yogurt to cool the mouth down after eating.
By LUNACITY
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com