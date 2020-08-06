200 Calorie Seafood Main Dish Recipes

Browse over 220 seafood recipes that are not only delicious, but have 200 calories or less per serving.

Community Picks

Marinated Tuna Steak

1142
Tuna steaks are a perfect candidate for grilling, and a sweet, tangy marinade keeps them moist and flavorful.
By LINKYJ

Grilled Cod

187
Firm white cod fillets are seasoned with Cajun spice mix and lemon pepper before being grilled over hot coals. A lemon-butter sauce is basted onto the fish as it cooks.
By Jenny Crocker

Lemon-Orange Orange Roughy

246
Orange roughy fillets with a citrus twist. Very quick to prepare.
By Brian Ehrler

Parchment Baked Salmon

83
Salmon baked in parchment paper is the best way to steam in great taste.
By tiger77

Seasoned Swai Fish Fillet

277
I typically do not like fish. However, I love this one! It is light-tasting, and, in my opinion, does not have that 'fishy taste.' I serve this fish with English peas or green beans and wild rice or rice pilaf.
By Allie

Sushi Roll

197
Sushi can be filled with any ingredients you choose. Try smoked salmon instead of imitation crabmeat. Serve with teriyaki sauce and wasabi.
By 1ORANGE1

Old Bay®-Seasoned Steamed Shrimp

5
Easy, spicy, steamed shrimp with Old Bay® seasoning. Great for a super quick dinner with a salad.
By Karen Schroeder Caselli

Baked Whiting

27
A healthy way to enjoy whiting and/or tilapia, without spending all of your time in the kitchen. My family enjoys it, even the kids will be looking forward to the next time I make fish.
By iamabeast

Air Fryer Salmon for One

1
Did you know an air fryer can do more than just crisp and lend a healthier version of fried food? I decided to cook salmon in mine, and was amazed by the results! Serve with vegetables and rice pilaf if desired.
By thedailygourmet

Baked Pollock

8
Easy baked fish with a creamy sauce.
By Pokygirl

Air-Fried Shrimp

4
I kept this recipe simple for the fact I often like to use shrimp in pasta. I use frozen, peeled, deveined, tail-off shrimp in this recipe, but feel feel free to use peeled, deveined, tail-on shrimp if you wish.
By thedailygourmet

Louisiana Shrimp Creole II

390
Tomatoes and shrimp cooked up with garlic and onions - this Gulf Coast tradition will have you dreaming of the bayou. This recipe can either be a main dish or a side dish. You can make it as hot as you want, just add more chili powder and hot sauce. Serve over hot rice.
By Katrina Berry
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Scott Ure's Clams And Garlic
"So simple and very delicious!!" – ZAKYOP
Spicy Grilled Shrimp
See how to make a simple marinade that will make your shrimp memorable.
Sushi Roll
Instant Pot® Simple Steamed Crab Legs
13
Scott Ure's Clams And Garlic
424

So simple, but so good - steamed clams served in their own liquor. Serve with a crusty Italian bread, or over pasta.

More 200 Calorie Seafood Main Dish Recipes

Marinated Tuna Steak

1142
Tuna steaks are a perfect candidate for grilling, and a sweet, tangy marinade keeps them moist and flavorful.
By LINKYJ

Grilled Cod

187
Firm white cod fillets are seasoned with Cajun spice mix and lemon pepper before being grilled over hot coals. A lemon-butter sauce is basted onto the fish as it cooks.
By Jenny Crocker

Lemon-Orange Orange Roughy

246
Orange roughy fillets with a citrus twist. Very quick to prepare.
By Brian Ehrler

Parchment Baked Salmon

83
Salmon baked in parchment paper is the best way to steam in great taste.
By tiger77

Seasoned Swai Fish Fillet

277
I typically do not like fish. However, I love this one! It is light-tasting, and, in my opinion, does not have that 'fishy taste.' I serve this fish with English peas or green beans and wild rice or rice pilaf.
By Allie

Sushi Roll

197
Sushi can be filled with any ingredients you choose. Try smoked salmon instead of imitation crabmeat. Serve with teriyaki sauce and wasabi.
By 1ORANGE1

Old Bay®-Seasoned Steamed Shrimp

5
Easy, spicy, steamed shrimp with Old Bay® seasoning. Great for a super quick dinner with a salad.
By Karen Schroeder Caselli

Baked Whiting

27
A healthy way to enjoy whiting and/or tilapia, without spending all of your time in the kitchen. My family enjoys it, even the kids will be looking forward to the next time I make fish.
By iamabeast

Air Fryer Salmon for One

1
Did you know an air fryer can do more than just crisp and lend a healthier version of fried food? I decided to cook salmon in mine, and was amazed by the results! Serve with vegetables and rice pilaf if desired.
By thedailygourmet

Baked Pollock

8
Easy baked fish with a creamy sauce.
By Pokygirl

Air-Fried Shrimp

4
I kept this recipe simple for the fact I often like to use shrimp in pasta. I use frozen, peeled, deveined, tail-off shrimp in this recipe, but feel feel free to use peeled, deveined, tail-on shrimp if you wish.
By thedailygourmet

Louisiana Shrimp Creole II

390
Tomatoes and shrimp cooked up with garlic and onions - this Gulf Coast tradition will have you dreaming of the bayou. This recipe can either be a main dish or a side dish. You can make it as hot as you want, just add more chili powder and hot sauce. Serve over hot rice.
By Katrina Berry

Instant Pot® Simple Steamed Crab Legs

13
There is no need to go to a high-end restaurant for crab legs when you can easily do them at home in your Instant Pot®. From the freezer to the table in 20 minutes. Save your money. It honestly doesn't get any easier than this.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Scott Ure's Clams And Garlic

424
So simple, but so good - steamed clams served in their own liquor. Serve with a crusty Italian bread, or over pasta.
By Scott Ure

Instant Pot® Frozen Salmon

32
If you want to prepare salmon without thawing and have it stay warm and moist without overcooking, then this is your recipe!
By Carol Castellucci Miller

Quick and Easy Baked Fish Fillet

31
We love boating here in the Hamptons in NY. Fluke (summer flounder) fishing is one of our favorite past times. The water is so clean you can actually watch the fish going to the hook. With fresh fish, we enjoy very basic, tasty recipes. This is a keeper!
By JOAN2005

Steelhead Trout Bake with Dijon Mustard

128
This is really yummy - not overpoweringly mustardy! And, after all, any recipe that begins with white wine has to be good! It's not oily or buttery or anything. I've made it with salmon, and it's equally tasty.
By Nora

Jumbo Shrimp and Asparagus

105
If you don't love asparagus, this will bring you into the fold. It's fantastic.
By AMYSTEPHEN

Quick Pan-Seared Scallops

14
Delicious way to prepare scallops.
By RACH7H

Sauteed Shrimp with Spinach

19
Savory shrimp and fresh baby spinach fried with granulated garlic powder and black pepper powder.
By adrian

Garlic Shrimp Kabobs

17
This is a quick and easy shrimp kabob recipe, perfect for beginners. Requires minimal ingredients, but is bursting with flavor. Serve over a bed of rice with fresh lemon wedges.
By Darlene Gould

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

73
Quick and easy shrimp fajitas in one pan. Serve with tortillas, cilantro, and avocado or any other condiments you like.
By Jen Cooks For Fun

Lemony Steamed Fish

163
Mild flavored, flaky fish fillets. Any number of different types of fish will work, and you can increase the recipe easily. Try halibut, cod, salmon, red snapper, trout, etc. Serve with a white and wild rice blend.
By DHERDEBU

Old Bay® Tilapia with Broccoli

8
With tilapia fillets and broccoli in your freezer, and a little Old Bay® seasoning in your spice rack, you can serve this delicious dinner to your family in no time at all.
By Claire M
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com