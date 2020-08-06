200 Calorie Seafood Main Dish Recipes

I typically do not like fish. However, I love this one! It is light-tasting, and, in my opinion, does not have that 'fishy taste.' I serve this fish with English peas or green beans and wild rice or rice pilaf.
Did you know an air fryer can do more than just crisp and lend a healthier version of fried food? I decided to cook salmon in mine, and was amazed by the results! Serve with vegetables and rice pilaf if desired.
I kept this recipe simple for the fact I often like to use shrimp in pasta. I use frozen, peeled, deveined, tail-off shrimp in this recipe, but feel feel free to use peeled, deveined, tail-on shrimp if you wish.
Tomatoes and shrimp cooked up with garlic and onions - this Gulf Coast tradition will have you dreaming of the bayou. This recipe can either be a main dish or a side dish. You can make it as hot as you want, just add more chili powder and hot sauce. Serve over hot rice.
There is no need to go to a high-end restaurant for crab legs when you can easily do them at home in your Instant Pot®. From the freezer to the table in 20 minutes. Save your money. It honestly doesn't get any easier than this.
We love boating here in the Hamptons in NY. Fluke (summer flounder) fishing is one of our favorite past times. The water is so clean you can actually watch the fish going to the hook. With fresh fish, we enjoy very basic, tasty recipes. This is a keeper!
This is really yummy - not overpoweringly mustardy! And, after all, any recipe that begins with white wine has to be good! It's not oily or buttery or anything. I've made it with salmon, and it's equally tasty.
Mild flavored, flaky fish fillets. Any number of different types of fish will work, and you can increase the recipe easily. Try halibut, cod, salmon, red snapper, trout, etc. Serve with a white and wild rice blend.