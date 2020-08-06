200 Calorie Pork Main Dish Recipes

Staff Picks
Tequila-Lime Pork Tenderloin
A wonderful overnight marinade gives your pork tenderloin a wonderful lime-grilled flavor. You can also grill one tenderloin and freeze the other for future use.
Grilled Asian Ginger Pork Chops
Asian ingredients give these grilled chops lots of unique flavour. They can also be put in the oven and broiled.
By Lakmini Ebbinghaus Pork Stir Fry
Quick stir fry using fresh veggies and cheap ingredients you probably have stocked in your cabinet already.
Easy Baked BBQ Pork Chops
If you love BBQ sauce, this is a tasty and easy dish to whip up when you're short on time. We like these BBQ chops with long grain rice mixed with turmeric and peas.
Air Fryer Meatballs
After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them.
Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
Perfect Simple Roasted Pork Chops
Don't let the simplicity of this recipe fool you. Served with a salad and a fast side dish, these pork chops are perfect for a busy weeknight, and my children love it.
Marinated Baked Pork Chops
My family loves this recipe. It is quick and easy, and makes for a tasty weekday supper. I often double the sauce to serve over rice.
By Allrecipes Member Inspiration and Ideas Grilled Pork Tenderloin
"This recipe was fantastic! I rubbed the tenderloin with olive oil before I sprinkled it with the spices, and turned it often on the grill." – HEATHERMAUREEN
Marinated Baked Pork Chops
See how to make a quick-and-easy, oven-baked pork chop recipe. These tangy, saucy pork chops are a terrific dinner idea for busy weekdays.
Tuscan Pork Tenderloin Tuscan Pork Tenderloin
This is a very easy weeknight pork tenderloin recipe that is also keto-friendly.
Slow Cooker Green Beans, Ham and Potatoes
I make this dish often; I have never really measured the ingredients, but can give you a reasonable approximation. Note: Freeze leftover cooking liquid, and then add to bean soup, ham or cabbage dishes, or use to cook dumplings in. It's delicious!
By GRAMMYROSE Air Fryer Pork Chops (No Breading)
The use of an air fryer allows the cook to feed their family fast! You'll need a small round silicone cake pan (6-inch) available in kitchen supply stores or online.
Bubble 'n' Squeak
Cabbage, bacon, ham, onion and leftover potatoes make up this tasty, easy dish. This is a great way to get the kids to eat cabbage. Using leftovers makes this main dish especially quick to make. I recommend using a good nonstick pan. Serve with ketchup, if desired.
By DOREENF Broiled Pork Chops
These are fabulous pork chops. Pork is very lean, and this quick broiling method keeps the meat juicy and succulent. Serve with steamed veggies and mashed potatoes for a complete meal.
By Jan Taylor Air Fryer Potstickers
Air-fried potstickers, crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Serve with the dipping sauce of your choice.
Mexican Chorizo
A mildly hot, and very delicious, Mexican sausage. Excellent for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Can be made into patties and cooked in a skillet, or stuffed into natural hog or collagen casings and grilled at your next family gathering.
Slow Cooker Pork Chops
This is the easiest recipe in the world, and so good. Serve with mashed potatoes - to make this really easy, use instant. My husband loves this recipe, and there's nothing to it!
By Kathy Morgret Souvlaki
Souvlaki is a Greek specialty made with tender cuts of meat. In this pork kebab recipe, the meat is marinated in a lemony olive oil mixture. Serve with rice pilaf and a Greek salad.
By Allrecipes Member Pork Chow Mein
This was a favorite with the grand kids. I sometimes use chicken breast in place of the pork. Serve over rice and crunchy noodles.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
This is one of my family's favorites. This pork recipe is always tender and juicy. Serve with additional barbeque sauce for dipping.
By Cathy Christensen Roasted Pork Tenderloin
Easy and yummy pork tenderloin, melts in your mouth. You may use more or less sage according to your taste.
By WUNNIE Smothered Pork Chops
The gravy from this recipe is great with any side dish. This is my 15 year-old-sons favorite!
By Jana Hart Marinated Spicy Pork Chops
This is an easy and delicious recipe for marinating pork chops, steaks, or chicken. The marinade is prepared in minutes, and the meat can marinate in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours. For a quick dinner, I prepare the marinade in the morning before work then throw them on the grill when I get home.
Gyoza
I learned this recipe for pot stickers while living in Japan. They're great hot or cold, and may be eaten plain or with the dipping sauce. Any ground meat can be substituted for pork.
