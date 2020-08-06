200 Calorie Pork Main Dish Recipes

Allrecipes has more than 180 trusted pork recipes with 200 calories or less per serving, including recipes for pork tenderloin, pork chops, pork stir-fry, and souvlaki.

Staff Picks

Honey Hoisin Pork Chops

34
Very quick, easy pork chop recipe!
By Denise

Carnitas - Pressure Cooker

365
Savory and tender pork carnitas.
By Jennifer Sierra-Quick

Tequila-Lime Pork Tenderloin

66
A wonderful overnight marinade gives your pork tenderloin a wonderful lime-grilled flavor. You can also grill one tenderloin and freeze the other for future use.
By celeste

Grilled Asian Ginger Pork Chops

90
Asian ingredients give these grilled chops lots of unique flavour. They can also be put in the oven and broiled.
By Lakmini Ebbinghaus

Goat Cheese, Pear, and Bacon Pizza with Pesto Sauce

3
I made this pizza for my family and it was a huge success!
By Oranginaghb

Pork Stir Fry

42
Quick stir fry using fresh veggies and cheap ingredients you probably have stocked in your cabinet already.
By EACline

Easy Baked BBQ Pork Chops

37
If you love BBQ sauce, this is a tasty and easy dish to whip up when you're short on time. We like these BBQ chops with long grain rice mixed with turmeric and peas.
By A Apolskis

Charley's Slow Cooker Mexican-Style Pork

7
A hot and spicy pork roast (not chuck roast) that can be made into burritos, tacos, or any number of other Mexican-style dishes.
By Shyn52

Air Fryer Meatballs

14
After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce

479
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
By April Broxton

Perfect Simple Roasted Pork Chops

2
Don't let the simplicity of this recipe fool you. Served with a salad and a fast side dish, these pork chops are perfect for a busy weeknight, and my children love it.
By Rhonda Elaine

Marinated Baked Pork Chops

2982
My family loves this recipe. It is quick and easy, and makes for a tasty weekday supper. I often double the sauce to serve over rice.
By Allrecipes Member
Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Pork Tenderloin
"This recipe was fantastic! I rubbed the tenderloin with olive oil before I sprinkled it with the spices, and turned it often on the grill." – HEATHERMAUREEN
Marinated Baked Pork Chops
See how to make a quick-and-easy, oven-baked pork chop recipe. These tangy, saucy pork chops are a terrific dinner idea for busy weekdays.
Slow Cooker Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin
Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker
1354
Tuscan Pork Tenderloin
38

This is a very easy weeknight pork tenderloin recipe that is also keto-friendly.

More 200 Calorie Pork Main Dish Recipes

Slow Cooker Green Beans, Ham and Potatoes

405
I make this dish often; I have never really measured the ingredients, but can give you a reasonable approximation. Note: Freeze leftover cooking liquid, and then add to bean soup, ham or cabbage dishes, or use to cook dumplings in. It's delicious!
By GRAMMYROSE

Air Fryer Pork Chops (No Breading)

4
The use of an air fryer allows the cook to feed their family fast! You'll need a small round silicone cake pan (6-inch) available in kitchen supply stores or online.
By thedailygourmet

Bubble 'n' Squeak

208
Cabbage, bacon, ham, onion and leftover potatoes make up this tasty, easy dish. This is a great way to get the kids to eat cabbage. Using leftovers makes this main dish especially quick to make. I recommend using a good nonstick pan. Serve with ketchup, if desired.
By DOREENF

Broiled Pork Chops

225
These are fabulous pork chops. Pork is very lean, and this quick broiling method keeps the meat juicy and succulent. Serve with steamed veggies and mashed potatoes for a complete meal.
By Jan Taylor

Air Fryer Potstickers

2
Air-fried potstickers, crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Serve with the dipping sauce of your choice.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Mexican Chorizo

32
A mildly hot, and very delicious, Mexican sausage. Excellent for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Can be made into patties and cooked in a skillet, or stuffed into natural hog or collagen casings and grilled at your next family gathering.
By James

Slow Cooker Pork Chops

215
This is the easiest recipe in the world, and so good. Serve with mashed potatoes - to make this really easy, use instant. My husband loves this recipe, and there's nothing to it!
By Kathy Morgret

Souvlaki

1035
Souvlaki is a Greek specialty made with tender cuts of meat. In this pork kebab recipe, the meat is marinated in a lemony olive oil mixture. Serve with rice pilaf and a Greek salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Pork Chow Mein

12
This was a favorite with the grand kids. I sometimes use chicken breast in place of the pork. Serve over rice and crunchy noodles.
By LLGARD

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

406
This is one of my family's favorites. This pork recipe is always tender and juicy. Serve with additional barbeque sauce for dipping.
By Cathy Christensen

High-Temp Pork Roast

29
This makes an easy-to-prepare and wonderfully delicious pork roast!
By Keith Hill

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

115
Easy and yummy pork tenderloin, melts in your mouth. You may use more or less sage according to your taste.
By WUNNIE

Instant Pot® Pork Tenderloin

11
Super moist and flavorful pork tenderloin prepared in an Instant Pot®.
By Misty Noelle

Smothered Pork Chops

267
The gravy from this recipe is great with any side dish. This is my 15 year-old-sons favorite!
By Jana Hart

Marinated Spicy Pork Chops

349
This is an easy and delicious recipe for marinating pork chops, steaks, or chicken. The marinade is prepared in minutes, and the meat can marinate in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours. For a quick dinner, I prepare the marinade in the morning before work then throw them on the grill when I get home.
By REDPONYGIRL

Gyoza

201
I learned this recipe for pot stickers while living in Japan. They're great hot or cold, and may be eaten plain or with the dipping sauce. Any ground meat can be substituted for pork.
By Mersi
