200 Calorie Beef Main Dish Recipes

A delicious marinade for flank steak blending the flavors of crushed coriander seed, lime juice, and soy sauce. This marinade can be used well with other meats as well. Serve over rice or shredded Chinese cabbage and red pepper slices.
If you have grown up, lived, or traveled to the Midwest, this recipe is from a popular restaurant that was in Lincoln, NE. I've been told it's an acquired taste, but having grown up on them, I love them! It's a loose meat sandwich. Use a slotted spoon to portion out the meat. Serve on buns with mustard and sliced dill pickles.
I came up with this by attempting to duplicate a dish at a local Chinese restaurant. An Asian friend told me that Asian chefs often use baking soda as a meat tenderizer. My family thinks it tastes even better than the original.
This is a two-loaf recipe. We often prepare this when taking a meal to another family so we can dine on the second loaf. Great with smashed potatoes and green beans or a nice broccoli salad. Can add cheese for extra moisture.
My family has been using this brisket marinade recipe for about 15 years now. So easy, and absolutely to die for! Marinade is good for oven-baked or grilled brisket. You can find liquid smoke at the grocery store, near the bottled marinades.
Sure, there are dozens of ways to cook a corned beef, but cooking it sous vide low and slow ensures it'll come out juicy and tender, even if you use a flat cut. Twenty-four hours will give you a firmer, sliceable texture, if that's what you prefer, but I've found 48 hours to provide the ultimate in tenderness and juiciness. The fat cap will also render down nicely.
My family has been using this brisket marinade recipe for about 15 years now. So easy, and absolutely to die for! Marinade is good for oven-baked or grilled brisket. You can find liquid smoke at the grocery store, near the bottled marinades.
Sure, there are dozens of ways to cook a corned beef, but cooking it sous vide low and slow ensures it'll come out juicy and tender, even if you use a flat cut. Twenty-four hours will give you a firmer, sliceable texture, if that's what you prefer, but I've found 48 hours to provide the ultimate in tenderness and juiciness. The fat cap will also render down nicely.
If you are from the Chicago area, you have heard of White Castle® hamburgers. I believe down south they are Krystal®. This is the closest I have come to the real deal. Serve each with American cheese, dill pickle slices, and Dusseldorf mustard. Enjoy!
This is a recipe for traditional arrachera, which is a thinly sliced skirt steak with seasonings. The longer it marinates, the more robust the flavor will be. Heat tortillas on the grill or in the microwave. Serve the arrachera with warmed tortillas and your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, cheese, etc.
With only 2 ingredients and 10 minutes prep time, chefs of any skill level can create this heavenly-tasting dish! After 2 hours, discard the liquid and slice very thin and serve rolled up in warmed tortillas (warmed in the microwave oven).
This recipe was created for a Cinco De Mayo work potluck taco bar that was a big hit. The coffee in the recipe adds a hint of smokiness and assists with tenderizing the meat as it cooks. Serve with warm tortillas and your favorite toppings. For less heat, omit jalapenos.
A delicious marinade for flank steak blending the flavors of crushed coriander seed, lime juice, and soy sauce. This marinade can be used well with other meats as well. Serve over rice or shredded Chinese cabbage and red pepper slices.
On weekend getaways from San Diego to the beaches in Ensenada and Rosarito (Baja California), I found my favorite meal in the delicious soft skirt steak tacos sold by the taqueria street vendors. This recipe tastes exactly how I remember them - without having to make the trip across the border. Muy bueno! Top with some freshly squeezed lime juice and spicy salsa if you like.