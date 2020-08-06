200 Calorie Beef Main Dish Recipes

Browse recipes for beef meatballs, gyros, sloppy joes, and beef skewers, all with 200 calories or less per serving.

Citrus Asada Fajitas

3
This is a perfect way to cook during the week; low prep time and no mess to clean up. Serve on homemade tortillas and all your fixins.
By Timothy F Koehler Sr

Thai Beef

102
A delicious marinade for flank steak blending the flavors of crushed coriander seed, lime juice, and soy sauce. This marinade can be used well with other meats as well. Serve over rice or shredded Chinese cabbage and red pepper slices.
By BadLittleChef

Mango-Spiced Steak Skewers

10
This is an adaptation of a recipe we used to serve at the Elks Lodge in Grand Rapids. This was served to hundreds of guests with rave reviews!
By Bethany Joyful

"Tastee" Sandwich

8
If you have grown up, lived, or traveled to the Midwest, this recipe is from a popular restaurant that was in Lincoln, NE. I've been told it's an acquired taste, but having grown up on them, I love them! It's a loose meat sandwich. Use a slotted spoon to portion out the meat. Serve on buns with mustard and sliced dill pickles.
By MomMakesItBetter

Orange Peel Beef

54
I came up with this by attempting to duplicate a dish at a local Chinese restaurant. An Asian friend told me that Asian chefs often use baking soda as a meat tenderizer. My family thinks it tastes even better than the original.
By Dianemwj

Three Meat Loaf

7
This is a two-loaf recipe. We often prepare this when taking a meal to another family so we can dine on the second loaf. Great with smashed potatoes and green beans or a nice broccoli salad. Can add cheese for extra moisture.
By Donna Carlson

Slow Cooker Ground Beef Barbecue

121
Good served on buns, and great chili for hot dogs.
By Christine Westrom

Super-Simple, Super-Spicy Mongolian Beef

450
This is a great-tasting recipe that is easy to prepare ahead and takes minutes to actually cook it! Serve with rice and veggie side for a nice family dinner!
By Ang

Air Fryer Meatballs

14
After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Creamed Chipped Beef On Toast

728
Dried beef in a white sauce with a pinch of cayenne makes an American standard to serve over toast.
By Allrecipes Member

Traditional Gyro Meat

379
This Greek/Lebanese style meatloaf is sliced and served with pita bread, tzatziki, and tomatoes for a delicious gyro that is the closest I've come to emulating my favorite Mediterranean restaurant.
By The Dread Pirate Paramour

Brisket Marinade

17
My family has been using this brisket marinade recipe for about 15 years now. So easy, and absolutely to die for! Marinade is good for oven-baked or grilled brisket. You can find liquid smoke at the grocery store, near the bottled marinades.
By KRANEY
Sous Vide Corned Beef
1
Sure, there are dozens of ways to cook a corned beef, but cooking it sous vide low and slow ensures it'll come out juicy and tender, even if you use a flat cut. Twenty-four hours will give you a firmer, sliceable texture, if that's what you prefer, but I've found 48 hours to provide the ultimate in tenderness and juiciness. The fat cap will also render down nicely.
Birria Recipe
32
A blend of chiles and spices simmered with beef stew meat. Very delicious and served with cilantro, limes, and onion as condiments and Mexican rice or beans as side dishes.
Almost White Castle® Hamburgers
119
Broccoli Beef I
1082

Round steak and broccoli are quickly cooked in a soy-ginger sauce. Serve over hot rice or noodles.

Jalapeno Steak

183
Jalapenos mixed with the other ingredients give a spicy and delicious kick to grilled steak. Marinate this steak in the fridge for up to 24 hours before cooking.
By Sara B

Arrachera (Mexican Skirt Steak for Tacos)

7
This is a recipe for traditional arrachera, which is a thinly sliced skirt steak with seasonings. The longer it marinates, the more robust the flavor will be. Heat tortillas on the grill or in the microwave. Serve the arrachera with warmed tortillas and your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, cheese, etc.
By melodie

Super-Simple, Super-Spicy Mongolian Beef

450
This is a great-tasting recipe that is easy to prepare ahead and takes minutes to actually cook it! Serve with rice and veggie side for a nice family dinner!
By Ang

A Slice of Heaven (Baked Corned Beef)

5
With only 2 ingredients and 10 minutes prep time, chefs of any skill level can create this heavenly-tasting dish! After 2 hours, discard the liquid and slice very thin and serve rolled up in warmed tortillas (warmed in the microwave oven).
By caribbean joe

Barbacoa

21
A simple barbacoa, slow cooked and seasoned with chiles and spices. Serve on tortillas with salsa, rice, beans or other accoutrements.
By Patrick Selley

King Beef Oven Brisket

17
Grady calls supper at Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Texas one of life's great pleasures. Here he's adapted their brisket recipe so you can make it at home in the oven.
By Grady Spears

Slow Cooker London Broil

1009
The steak is cooked with condensed tomato soup mixed with cream of mushroom soup. Dry onion soup mix is sprinkled over the top. Easy by any standard.
By MERRI C

Lasagna Cupcakes

92
Italian cupcakes.
By Kimberley Piper

No Fuss Shredded Beef Tacos

68
This recipe was created for a Cinco De Mayo work potluck taco bar that was a big hit. The coffee in the recipe adds a hint of smokiness and assists with tenderizing the meat as it cooks. Serve with warm tortillas and your favorite toppings. For less heat, omit jalapenos.
By rknotthere

Shepherd's Pie V

135
Ground beef and frozen vegetables are seasoned and topped with mashed potatoes. This is a handy, quick dinner casserole!
By Christine

Mongolian Beef

48
This is a traditional Mongolian beef recipe that I have worked on for over a year to perfect. My husband and I love Chinese food, and now we make it at home -- even better than the restaurant!
By CHEFANDERSEN

Slow Cooker Ground Beef Barbecue

121
Good served on buns, and great chili for hot dogs.
By Christine Westrom

Galuskies

16
A traditional meat and rice-stuffed cabbage roll from the Volga-Germans families prevalent in Ellis County, Kansas.
By Aaron Blake

Meat and Spinach Ravioli Filling

41
My grandmother made this when I was young. Just found her old recipe book with it in it.
By Sherrie Durkee

Authentic Baja-Mexican Street Tacos (Carne Asada)

6
On weekend getaways from San Diego to the beaches in Ensenada and Rosarito (Baja California), I found my favorite meal in the delicious soft skirt steak tacos sold by the taqueria street vendors. This recipe tastes exactly how I remember them - without having to make the trip across the border. Muy bueno! Top with some freshly squeezed lime juice and spicy salsa if you like.
By Wendy H
