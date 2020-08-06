Burns Night Recipes

When we went over to Edinburgh for Hogmanay, our friends made this for us, along with a slice of haggis! This is a traditional Scottish side dish, and goes well with a beef roast or chicken. It is also a great way to use an often overlooked vegetable: the swede (aka the yellow turnip, the rutabaga, or the Swedish turnip).
This is a popular Scottish dessert and there are many variations and names such as Cream Crowdie. Toasted oats are folded into lightly sweetened whipped cream and topped off with berries and a splash of dark rum or whisky. Surprisingly tasty!
There are many versions of bannock in the U.K. This one is supposedly the first bannock ever made by bakery owner Robbie Douglas in 1859. It is said that Queen Victoria would have nothing else with her tea.
Yes, shepherd's pie is predominantly thought of as Irish or British. But since I'm Scottish, I thought I'd give it a unique twist to suit my ancestral tastes. The use of lamb, the smoky, heather taste of Guinness® Draught (Irish, I admit), and the topping of sharp Cheddar and smoked paprika give this version its unique, smoky-sweet flavor.
My best friend in high school's mom made this for me when I had my first overnight stay in a hospital. I loved it so much that I made it whenever I got the chance. When we lived overseas, my mom had to limit the number of times I could make it because butter was so expensive. Now it's part of my Christmas baking. Very rich and good!
A delicious way to stretch ground beef. This is a traditional Scottish recipe. It's quick and very easy, and my family loves it with mashed potatoes. The combination of beef and oatmeal sounds really weird at first, I know, but it is delicious. Steel-cut oats can be a bit pricey, but one tin will last a long, long time. Leftovers of this are wonderful. I've made sandwiches with it; I've filled tortillas with it; I've wrapped it in puff pastry and made little pies. It's very easy and it's very good! I hope your family likes it as much as mine does.
My Aussie friend uses this recipe as her standard pancake recipe. Pikelets are the Scottish version of the southern British crumpet. They are also great for afternoon teas. Serve with fresh-squeezed lemon juice and sugar, or with butter and jam. I always thought that I had the best pancake recipe in the world until I tried these!
This recipe is a strong family favourite. It's great to warm you up on cold winter evenings, or in the summer served with a fresh green salad. You can use Cheddar instead of Red Leicester if you prefer. A plain bechamel sauce is also tasty, but add a little more nutmeg. If sauce making is scary, this dish works just as well with a tin of smoked fish chowder or packet sauce.
This is a Scottish dish that is traditionally a thick soup. I prefer it as a thin stew and have adapted my recipe accordingly. I use the entire leek (needs to be cleaned very carefully), but the green tips tend to be a bit tough so you might want to add them earlier in the process if you want to soften them up.