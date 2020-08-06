Burns Night Recipes

Begin planning your Scottish Burns Night supper with these recipes. Maybe you'll opt for our vegetarian haggis.

Top Burns Supper Recipes

Vegetarian Haggis

Rating: 4.15 stars
33
'Fair fa' your honest, sonsie face, Great chieftain o' the puddin-race!' Here's a tasty vegetarian version of The Robbie Burns Night sausage, passed on to me by some friends from Cape Breton.
By NORTHERNLIGHT1

Clapshot

Rating: 4.5 stars
32
This is a very Scottish dish to be served as a vegetable dish or as an accompaniment to haggis, beef, pork, lamb, or game.
By Grant

Neeps and Tatties

Rating: 3.75 stars
4
When we went over to Edinburgh for Hogmanay, our friends made this for us, along with a slice of haggis! This is a traditional Scottish side dish, and goes well with a beef roast or chicken. It is also a great way to use an often overlooked vegetable: the swede (aka the yellow turnip, the rutabaga, or the Swedish turnip).
By wsf

Cranachan

Rating: 4.2 stars
10
This is a popular Scottish dessert and there are many variations and names such as Cream Crowdie. Toasted oats are folded into lightly sweetened whipped cream and topped off with berries and a splash of dark rum or whisky. Surprisingly tasty!
By LYNN1979

Selkirk Bannock

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
There are many versions of bannock in the U.K. This one is supposedly the first bannock ever made by bakery owner Robbie Douglas in 1859. It is said that Queen Victoria would have nothing else with her tea.
By Karen C.

Scottish Shortbread IV

Rating: 4.58 stars
669
This is the most basic cookie recipe there is. Real butter and brown sugar give it an irresistible flavor.
By Linda

Cock a Leekie Soup

Rating: 4.53 stars
76
Traditional Scots soup of chicken and leeks. One pound of potatoes, peeled and cubed, could be substituted for the barley, if desired.
By briony

Scottish Tablet

Rating: 4 stars
6
This is our family's recipe for tablet.
By Heather Feather

Scottish Bubbles and Squeak Patties

Rating: 4.41 stars
73
My father in law is from Scotland and this is a favorite family dish.
By sanzoe

Scotch Eggs

Rating: 4.57 stars
159
A delicious and easy Christmas Eve recipe for your family.
By Chasity LeGrand

A Scotsman's Shepherd Pie

Rating: 4.79 stars
383
Yes, shepherd's pie is predominantly thought of as Irish or British. But since I'm Scottish, I thought I'd give it a unique twist to suit my ancestral tastes. The use of lamb, the smoky, heather taste of Guinness® Draught (Irish, I admit), and the topping of sharp Cheddar and smoked paprika give this version its unique, smoky-sweet flavor.
By Larry Short

Stovies

Rating: 3.47 stars
15
A Scottish dish of potatoes cooked with onions and corned beef. It's a whole meal in itself; simple and easy to make!
By Kookie
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Shepherd's Pie
All you need to know about shepherd's pie and how to make that light, fluffy potato topping.
Scotch Shortbread
Rating: Unrated
44
My best friend in high school's mom made this for me when I had my first overnight stay in a hospital. I loved it so much that I made it whenever I got the chance. When we lived overseas, my mom had to limit the number of times I could make it because butter was so expensive. Now it's part of my Christmas baking. Very rich and good!
Scottish Oat Scones
Rating: Unrated
318
Whisky Tea
Rating: Unrated
58

Scotch Shortbread

Rating: 4.95 stars
44

My best friend in high school's mom made this for me when I had my first overnight stay in a hospital. I loved it so much that I made it whenever I got the chance. When we lived overseas, my mom had to limit the number of times I could make it because butter was so expensive. Now it's part of my Christmas baking. Very rich and good!

More Burns Night Recipes

Scottish Shortbread II

Rating: 4.61 stars
298
Light, very buttery. Does not make a large batch, but are simple enough to make many batches. Recipe does not double well.
By Cheryl Otten

Scottish Shortbread III

Rating: 4.6 stars
176
My mother is from Scotland and this is her authentic Scottish shortbread recipe. It makes bars, not cookies!
By Lesley Lombardo

Brussels Sprouts Stir Fry

Rating: 4.41 stars
39
I made this as something different on Thanksgiving, and now everyone in family loves this recipe.
By Rhiannone

Scottish Pudding

Rating: 4.33 stars
12
My Granny's dumpling brought into the 20th century, no longer hours on end cooking, just ten minutes in microwave! She makes it every year on Hogmanay.
By laneymack

Cullen Skink

Rating: 4.7 stars
10
A tasty warming soup originating from Cullen a small coastal town in the North of Scotland, with a unique smoked taste.
By t.mcleod

Scotch Broth II

Rating: 4.14 stars
22
This soup takes time to prepare for a special occasion. It needs overnight refrigeration but it is well worth the effort. Garnish with fresh parsley.
By MC

Scotch Shortbread I

Rating: 4.5 stars
10
This recipe uses rice flour.
By MB Guba

Caramel Shortbread

Rating: 4.36 stars
45
I got this recipe from a Scottish friend.
By Mary

Scottish Shortbread I

Rating: 4.18 stars
88
The perfect shortbread.
By Helen

Forfar Bridies

Rating: 4.42 stars
43
Traditional Scottish pasties filled with seasoned lamb.
By Diane Renwick

Scottish Tablet

Rating: 4 stars
6
This is our family's recipe for tablet.
By Heather Feather

Minced Collops

Rating: 4.44 stars
9
A delicious way to stretch ground beef. This is a traditional Scottish recipe. It's quick and very easy, and my family loves it with mashed potatoes. The combination of beef and oatmeal sounds really weird at first, I know, but it is delicious. Steel-cut oats can be a bit pricey, but one tin will last a long, long time. Leftovers of this are wonderful. I've made sandwiches with it; I've filled tortillas with it; I've wrapped it in puff pastry and made little pies. It's very easy and it's very good! I hope your family likes it as much as mine does.
By Chessiebomb

Scotch Broth I

Rating: 3.14 stars
7
This is a good recipe. We used it years ago before becoming vegetarian. Wonderful aroma and flavor.
By Sue H.

Shepherd's Pie I

Rating: 3.99 stars
78
This is a savory meat pie.
By Gaby

Scotch Shortbread II

Rating: 4.5 stars
12
Simple but wonderful!
By LindaK

Abernathy Biscuits

Rating: 4.13 stars
8
Good rolled cookies.
By Mary Beth Guba

Pikelets (Scottish Pancakes)

Rating: 3.94 stars
16
My Aussie friend uses this recipe as her standard pancake recipe. Pikelets are the Scottish version of the southern British crumpet. They are also great for afternoon teas. Serve with fresh-squeezed lemon juice and sugar, or with butter and jam. I always thought that I had the best pancake recipe in the world until I tried these!
By Deanna Latendresse

Smoked Fish Pie

Rating: 4.17 stars
6
This recipe is a strong family favourite. It's great to warm you up on cold winter evenings, or in the summer served with a fresh green salad. You can use Cheddar instead of Red Leicester if you prefer. A plain bechamel sauce is also tasty, but add a little more nutmeg. If sauce making is scary, this dish works just as well with a tin of smoked fish chowder or packet sauce.
By Vickie de Vries

Scottish Shepherd's Pie

Rating: 4 stars
23
This pie was made by my Nana, and my whole family loves it!
By Emtmom

Margie's Shortbread Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 4.38 stars
24
This is our family recipe for shortbread oatmeal cookies, handed down through the Scottish side of the family. There is nothing better. They are definitely not low in fat.
By Jan Bull

Scottish Tablet (Fudge)

Rating: 3.2 stars
10
A traditional yet simple recipe for Scottish tablet.
By sarahhouston

Highland Toffee

Rating: 4.11 stars
27
Sweet and chewy oatmeal base covered in a layer of chocolate and nuts. Irresistible.
By JEESH999

Burrebrede (Scottish Shortbread)

Rating: 3.95 stars
19
This is a medieval Scottish shortbread recipe. It has been a holiday favorite for my family and friends for years. The shortbread keeps very well in an airtight tin or tightly wrapped in tinfoil.
By TECHIMPAIRED

Cock-A-Leekie Stew

Rating: 4.18 stars
11
This is a Scottish dish that is traditionally a thick soup. I prefer it as a thin stew and have adapted my recipe accordingly. I use the entire leek (needs to be cleaned very carefully), but the green tips tend to be a bit tough so you might want to add them earlier in the process if you want to soften them up.
By GYPSY-WITCH
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com