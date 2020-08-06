UK and Ireland Occasion Recipes

Staff Picks

Bannock

Rating: 4.4 stars
217
Our ancestors made this bread when on the trail. Try throwing in blueberries or raisins for added flavor.
By Carol

Hot Apple Cider

Rating: 4.78 stars
277
Nothing beats a mug of hot cider on a cold winter day. This recipe is great as it calls for fresh apple cider and pure maple syrup. Start with only 6 strips each of the orange and lemon peel, and adjust to taste.
By Angel

Cottage Pie

Rating: 4.25 stars
112
This is a recipe from my Gram who is English. She served this often, and I have modified her recipe for my family and this is it. A great alternative to Shepherd's Pie.
By KMOMMYZ

Foil Potatoes

Rating: 4.05 stars
94
Easy potatoes with only five minutes of prep time. These turn out full of flavor and not dry at all.
By TAWNIA0

Fantastic Black Bean Chili

Rating: 4.49 stars
1037
I never knew what I was missing until my mother-in-law made this! Everyone begged her for the recipe. A nice and easy way to feed a crowd. Thanks to my mother-in-law this has become a favorite dish! Can be frozen very well and doubled for a larger crowd. Top with your favorite shredded cheese.
By Rebecca Slone

Chef John's Scotch Eggs

Rating: 4.79 stars
80
In my version of Scotch eggs, I keep the egg soft, so when you bite in, you get that amazing contrast in texture between the molten yolk and the crispy sausage shell.
By Chef John

Scotch Eggs

Rating: 4.57 stars
159
A delicious and easy Christmas Eve recipe for your family.
By Chasity LeGrand

Award Winning Chili Con Carne

Rating: 4.37 stars
129
This chili recipe is many years in the making and I have won several awards with it. I think you'll be pleased with it. You can alter it to your own spice levels to achieve your perfect chili. Garnish with shredded mozzarella cheese, and use corn chips for dipping.
By CHEFJIMMY

Lentil and Sausage Soup

Rating: 4.64 stars
648
Lentil soup flavored with sausage. Serve with Romano cheese sprinkled on top of each serving bowl.
By ANGCHICK

A Scotsman's Shepherd Pie

Rating: 4.79 stars
383
Yes, shepherd's pie is predominantly thought of as Irish or British. But since I'm Scottish, I thought I'd give it a unique twist to suit my ancestral tastes. The use of lamb, the smoky, heather taste of Guinness® Draught (Irish, I admit), and the topping of sharp Cheddar and smoked paprika give this version its unique, smoky-sweet flavor.
By Larry Short

Bubble 'n' Squeak

Rating: 4.45 stars
211
Cabbage, bacon, ham, onion and leftover potatoes make up this tasty, easy dish. This is a great way to get the kids to eat cabbage. Using leftovers makes this main dish especially quick to make. I recommend using a good nonstick pan. Serve with ketchup, if desired.
By DOREENF

Sweet and Simple Lemon Tart

Rating: 4.49 stars
45
'A taste you'll never forget.'
By luvluv1
Inspiration and Ideas

Creamy Roasted Parsnip Soup
Rating: Unrated
74
Wintry spices make this a rich, creamy, and flavorful holiday favorite!
Stovies
Rating: Unrated
15
A Scottish dish of potatoes cooked with onions and corned beef. It's a whole meal in itself; simple and easy to make!
Moroccan Lentil Soup
Rating: Unrated
546

Bannock II

Rating: 4.47 stars
76

This is a recipe from my friend - her Mom makes the best bannock ever using this recipe.

More UK and Ireland Occasion Recipes

British Bread Pudding

Rating: 4.51 stars
41
Bread pudding - the English variety, not to be confused with 'bread and butter pudding' - this is more like a spiced cake than a dessert.
By ANNE FAIRPO

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Quiche

Rating: 4.52 stars
288
Here's one great idea for what to do with that leftover ham!! My picky eaters loved it and it is easy to make!
By BOBKAT2000

Spicy Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup

Rating: 4.6 stars
298
Sweet potato soup is made Asian style with coconut milk and curry paste. This soup is easy to make and unbelievably good!
By Lynn

Scottish Bubbles and Squeak Patties

Rating: 4.41 stars
73
My father in law is from Scotland and this is a favorite family dish.
By sanzoe

Christmas Plum Pudding

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
This is a fairly basic British Christmas plum pudding recipe but unlike other recipes it can actually have plums in it. Unfortunately the ingredient list is so long, it isn't easy to make it in less than industrial quantities! You can substitute a mixture of fresh and dried apricots, peaches, etc. for the plums and milk for the ale if you wish. Serve with brandy or rum butter.
By HEATHER.WRAY

Scottish Shortbread IV

Rating: 4.58 stars
669
This is the most basic cookie recipe there is. Real butter and brown sugar give it an irresistible flavor.
By Linda

Whisky Tea

Rating: 4.67 stars
58
This is how my grandad makes his cups of tea. He's in his seventies now and drinks whisky like he'll never get hold of it again. This drink is very relaxing and a great way to sedate family members and friends.
By Princey

English Trifle to Die For

Rating: 4.74 stars
105
A traditional English trifle all children in the UK grow up eating on high days and holidays.
By Polly Welby

Easy Mexican Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.48 stars
143
This is an easy way to spice up regular hot chocolate mix. Add more or less of each ingredient, depending on taste. Serve with marshmallows or whipped cream and enjoy.
By Anonymous

Vegetarian Haggis

Rating: 4.15 stars
33
'Fair fa' your honest, sonsie face, Great chieftain o' the puddin-race!' Here's a tasty vegetarian version of The Robbie Burns Night sausage, passed on to me by some friends from Cape Breton.
By NORTHERNLIGHT1

Scotch Shortbread

Rating: 4.95 stars
44
My best friend in high school's mom made this for me when I had my first overnight stay in a hospital. I loved it so much that I made it whenever I got the chance. When we lived overseas, my mom had to limit the number of times I could make it because butter was so expensive. Now it's part of my Christmas baking. Very rich and good!
By SueSmo79

Christmas Cake

Rating: 4.68 stars
124
This cake is a rich, dark, moist fruit cake, very flavorful at Christmas. Try icing with almond paste for a more festive touch. This recipe is started in October or November so as to let it mellow before the holidays. I remember very well my mother storing her fruit cake in an old butter churn that belonged to my grandmother and great grandmother. I wish that I had that old crock.
By Carol

Fisherman's Pie

Rating: 4.53 stars
19
It's almost like a shepherd's pie but with fish and spinach. Great dish for a cold gloomy day. It's Irish comfort food at its best.
By Michelle Berger

Empire Biscuits

Rating: 4.68 stars
68
This shortbread cookie is a traditional Scottish recipe. These are round cookies sandwiched with jam and topped off with a delicious icing and a cherry.
By Marcie

Scottish Butter Tablet

Rating: 4.21 stars
34
This is an amazingly good traditional Scottish confection, like a dulce de leche fudge.
By Lizzie Mac

Clootie Dumpling

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
My Grandmother's recipe and she would have been 100!
By Jill Barrett

Danish Christmas Red Cabbage

Rating: 4.54 stars
78
In Denmark it is traditional to serve a cooked pickled red cabbage for the Christmas Eve dinner. This is my mother's, and it is so easy to make and will be a great sidedish to any roast duck, turkey or goose. When reheating, I like to add a tablespoon of black currant jam to enhance the flavor.
By LILLELI

Cream of Cauliflower and Stilton Soup

Rating: 4.11 stars
35
I first experienced this great soup (the Stilton makes all the difference) on my honeymoon at a little cafe and bookstore near the train station in Edinburgh, Scotland. The day was damp, misty and cool and we were tired from a long train trip from London. I encourage you to enjoy this on a similar day along with some good chunks from a baguette.
By Sean Semone

Scottish Mince Pie

Rating: 4.48 stars
40
My mother-in-law made this pie in Scotland. It is not a sweet mince pie, but it's easy to make, and a hearty dinner. I serve boiled parsley potatoes and a nice salad with this pie. My children always ask for this pie when they come home to visit.
By Karen Barbour

Penny's Whiskey Cake

Rating: 4.63 stars
49
Although most of the alcohol cooks out of this cake, there's still a distinct whiskey flavor.
By Penny

Scotch Eggs with Mustard Sauce

Rating: 4.62 stars
66
Scotch Eggs are part of the traditional Scots breakfast, which also includes porridge, bacon, fried egg, sausage, black, white and fruit puddings and hot baps and jam. They are also sufficiently versatile to be served hot with gravy at teatime, or cold as a snack.
By Karen

Scottish Shortbread II

Rating: 4.61 stars
298
Light, very buttery. Does not make a large batch, but are simple enough to make many batches. Recipe does not double well.
By Cheryl Otten

Crab-Stuffed Filet Mignon with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce

Rating: 4.7 stars
313
Delicious filet mignon stuffed with succulent crab, wrapped in bacon and topped with whiskey-peppercorn sauce. Time consuming, but just as good, if not better than any high-end restaurant recipe.
By SUEZINOHIO

Chicken Liver Pate

Rating: 4.49 stars
70
This pate makes a delicious spread!! Serve with assorted crackers or toasted, thinly sliced bread.
By MISS AMY
