UK and Ireland Occasion Recipes

Nothing beats a mug of hot cider on a cold winter day. This recipe is great as it calls for fresh apple cider and pure maple syrup. Start with only 6 strips each of the orange and lemon peel, and adjust to taste.
I never knew what I was missing until my mother-in-law made this! Everyone begged her for the recipe. A nice and easy way to feed a crowd. Thanks to my mother-in-law this has become a favorite dish! Can be frozen very well and doubled for a larger crowd. Top with your favorite shredded cheese.
This chili recipe is many years in the making and I have won several awards with it. I think you'll be pleased with it. You can alter it to your own spice levels to achieve your perfect chili. Garnish with shredded mozzarella cheese, and use corn chips for dipping.
Yes, shepherd's pie is predominantly thought of as Irish or British. But since I'm Scottish, I thought I'd give it a unique twist to suit my ancestral tastes. The use of lamb, the smoky, heather taste of Guinness® Draught (Irish, I admit), and the topping of sharp Cheddar and smoked paprika give this version its unique, smoky-sweet flavor.
Cabbage, bacon, ham, onion and leftover potatoes make up this tasty, easy dish. This is a great way to get the kids to eat cabbage. Using leftovers makes this main dish especially quick to make. I recommend using a good nonstick pan. Serve with ketchup, if desired.
This is a fairly basic British Christmas plum pudding recipe but unlike other recipes it can actually have plums in it. Unfortunately the ingredient list is so long, it isn't easy to make it in less than industrial quantities! You can substitute a mixture of fresh and dried apricots, peaches, etc. for the plums and milk for the ale if you wish. Serve with brandy or rum butter.
This is how my grandad makes his cups of tea. He's in his seventies now and drinks whisky like he'll never get hold of it again. This drink is very relaxing and a great way to sedate family members and friends.
My best friend in high school's mom made this for me when I had my first overnight stay in a hospital. I loved it so much that I made it whenever I got the chance. When we lived overseas, my mom had to limit the number of times I could make it because butter was so expensive. Now it's part of my Christmas baking. Very rich and good!
This cake is a rich, dark, moist fruit cake, very flavorful at Christmas. Try icing with almond paste for a more festive touch. This recipe is started in October or November so as to let it mellow before the holidays. I remember very well my mother storing her fruit cake in an old butter churn that belonged to my grandmother and great grandmother. I wish that I had that old crock.
In Denmark it is traditional to serve a cooked pickled red cabbage for the Christmas Eve dinner. This is my mother's, and it is so easy to make and will be a great sidedish to any roast duck, turkey or goose. When reheating, I like to add a tablespoon of black currant jam to enhance the flavor.
I first experienced this great soup (the Stilton makes all the difference) on my honeymoon at a little cafe and bookstore near the train station in Edinburgh, Scotland. The day was damp, misty and cool and we were tired from a long train trip from London. I encourage you to enjoy this on a similar day along with some good chunks from a baguette.
My mother-in-law made this pie in Scotland. It is not a sweet mince pie, but it's easy to make, and a hearty dinner. I serve boiled parsley potatoes and a nice salad with this pie. My children always ask for this pie when they come home to visit.
Scotch Eggs are part of the traditional Scots breakfast, which also includes porridge, bacon, fried egg, sausage, black, white and fruit puddings and hot baps and jam. They are also sufficiently versatile to be served hot with gravy at teatime, or cold as a snack.