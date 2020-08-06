4th of July Salad Recipes

From the classic potato and pasta salads, to more creative uses of watermelon and corn, we have the perfect 4th of July salad for you.

Fourth of July Salad

5
This is the best holiday salad, hands-down. Great wholesome healthy taste! Great for the fireworks, picnics, or a family dinner side. Add a hint of love and enjoy!
By Maggie

Seven Layer Gelatin Salad

94
Don't wait until the last minute to make this recipe. Each layer has to set before the next one is added.
By Allrecipes Member

Lela's Fourth of July Potato Salad

11
This is my mother's potato salad recipe. Every 4th of July she would make this potato salad for around 30 to 40 people. The recipe calls for ten pounds of potatoes. The sweet onions, dill pickles, and green and black olives give the recipe a wonderful flavor. Now it is always a must-do on the 4th of July. See footnotes for smaller version.
By Lela

Red, White, and Blueberry Fruit Salad

60
This is an easy, refreshing fruit salad that's been in our family for years. We usually reserve it for patriotic days, but it can be enjoyed all year long.
By JoAnn Cambareri

All-American Loaded Baked Potato Salad

27
This is a great twist on two all-American favorites--the potato salad and the loaded baked potato. Served cold, this has been a crowd-pleaser at our many family functions and is often requested. Even people who don't normally love potato salad seem to love this!
By spicejenmom

Summer Corn Salad

365
This fresh and flavorful salad features buttery yellow corn tossed with chunks of tomato and onion with a fresh basil vinaigrette.
By Allrecipes Member

Minnesota Broccoli Salad

24
No bacon, no fruit, no seeds: this broccoli salad, adapted from a recipe in a newspaper clipping from 1980, combines potato salad flavors--hard-cooked eggs, dill, celery seed, mayo--with crisp fresh broccoli.
By Doughgirl8

Refreshing Cucumber Watermelon Salad

73
I make this for all of my summer picnics, a huge hit!
By kateroo
Awesome Pasta Salad
696

More 4th of July Salad Recipes

Classic Macaroni Salad

2707
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

1290
Potato salad the old-fashioned way, with eggs, celery and relish.
By jewellkay

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

559
Layers of fresh fruit are soaked a citrusy sauce in this colorful salad.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

262
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!
By BONNIES

Chef John's Classic Macaroni Salad

395
Whether it's sitting next to some smoky ribs or just a humble hot dog, this deli-style macaroni salad will always be a crowd favorite, as long as you pay attention to a few key details.
By Chef John

Potato Salad

250
Quick and easy potato salad recipe with a lot of old-fashioned potato salad flavor. This will become a go-to summer side dish recipe. Better if made the day before.
By MRANDAL

Rainbow Pasta Salad II

169
This is a really quick and easy pasta salad. Great for picnics and BBQ's.
By JENNIEANNE

Simple Pasta Salad

167
An easy yet delicious pasta salad made with Italian dressing and veggies.
By Katzen

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

3303
This tastes just like the cole slaw served at popular fried chicken or fish restaurants. It's excellent with burgers or on top of BBQ'd pork sandwiches, too!!!
By Sandi Gregory Johnson

The Best Potato Salad

941
Really good potato salad that is best served cold.
By cheftini

American-Italian Pasta Salad

212
Garden veggies with fusilli pasta, Italian Parsley, Genoa salami and creamy Italian dressing makes for a pasta salad that will be a favorite at your next picnic or pot-luck.
By Allrecipes Member

Perfect Potato Salad

54
This is my mother Pauline's recipe. It's pretty much a classic American salad but remember, if you add onions, use sweet onions and chop with a very sharp knife, allow potatoes to cool to room temp before dressing them, and always taste for salt.
By Chef John

Angie's Dad's Best Cabbage Coleslaw

532
An absolutely delicious coleslaw, more tart and tangy than the creamy kind. Can make this up to 2 weeks ahead of serving and it only gets better.
By DOTMAYTRX

Macaroni Salad with Pickles

202
This recipe is easily multiplied for a crowd. Everyone in my family asks me to bring this to our functions. I even make it for weddings. Sometimes I use a mixture of different kinds of pasta, especially if I only have a little of this kind or that. Depending on what type of macaroni used, more dressing may be required. The recipe calls for red onion, but sweet onion is great, too.
By Allrecipes Member

Greek Orzo Salad

644
A delicious, colorful salad, with artichoke hearts and feta. I receive a lot of requests for this one.
By Allrecipes Member

Southern Potato Salad

692
This potato salad includes eggs, celery, and relish and should be served warm.
By S0NGLADY

Red Skinned Potato Salad

2397
This creamy salad is made with red potatoes, which give this dish--chock full of melt-in-your-mouth bacon, bits of hard boiled egg, crunchy celery and spicy onion--a delectable, firm texture.
By Allrecipes Member

Red Potato Salad

286
This pretty red potato salad has great flavor. Goes well with a summer barbeque, or anytime! For a tangy twist, try using plain fat-free yogurt in place of some or all of the sour cream. Garnish with additional sliced hard-boiled eggs, if desired.
By Michelle Ramey

Buttermilk Coleslaw

186
Creamy buttermilk coleslaw that is easy and quick.
By TCSTEFFEY

Southern Dill Potato Salad

275
My mother made this potato salad for me as a boy growing up in Spanish Fort, Alabama (on the Gulf of Mexico). I have re-created it with a slight modern tangy twist. I know you will like it! Best taste is achieved when the salad is covered and placed in refrigerator overnight.
By NE1canCook

Creamy Spiced Coleslaw

453
A creamy coleslaw with lots of flavor. The seasonings complement each other and the cabbage. Sometimes I add fresh minced onion if I am in the mood to chop it up. My family and friends love this coleslaw especially with BBQ sandwiches and Italian dishes.
By Wilemon

Grilled Corn Salad

152
A yummy and easy side for hot summer days! Goes great with your grilled dishes or just to munch on. This recipe will last several days when covered in an airtight container and refrigerated.
By AMBERT77

Easy Apple Coleslaw

797
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Classic American-Style Potato Salad

85
Most potato salads look and taste better when made with low-starch red boiling potatoes. For Classic American-Style Potato Salad, you can use any size of this variety, but the small new potatoes cook 10 to 15 minutes faster than the larger ones. Choose potatoes that are all roughly the same size, if possible, so they cook in the same time.
By Allrecipes Member
