Ham Glaze Recipes

Honey glaze, fruit glaze, brown sugar glaze: get the best ideas for flavoring your ham, with tips and videos on how to glaze it.

Tangy Honey Glazed Ham

I came up with the glaze for this ham using ingredients on hand and it's the best I've ever tasted. If you have any glaze left over, you can add it to the pan drippings with a little flour or cornstarch and make a nice sauce to accompany the meat. Use the bone and ham trimmings to make soup afterwards.
By Sue S.

Cherry Ham Glaze

This cherry ham glaze give any ham a delicious, sweet, and slightly tart taste. I glazed a ham for Thanksgiving with this, and my company couldn't get enough of it. I was out of ham by the next day!
By DTINUSA

Brown Sugar and Pineapple Glazed Ham

This easy but delicious ham glaze has been a family holiday favorite for years!
By Lex

Sweet Pineapple Glaze for Ham

No matter when we are serving ham or even going to a family members house, this sauce is requested. It is so delicious! It is so incredibly simple, I feel bad getting praised!
By Stephanie Wentzlaff

Brown Sugar and Mustard Ham Glaze

This is a recipe that my mother used to use for her holiday baked ham. It is a wonderful sweet and sour glaze. The best part is that you can adjust it to be sweeter by using more brown sugar or sour by using more mustard.
By Adrianna Hill

Ham Glaze

This is a delish ham glaze that's made with mango chutney and orange juice.
By christina

How to Cook a Perfect Ham

Learn to prepare a ham worthy of your holiday table.
By Carl Hanson

Apple Butter Ham Glaze

I was looking for a way to use the last of my homemade apple butter and thought it would make a great ham glaze. We tried it and my hubby couldn't get enough. Hope you like it too!
By CRAFTYLILDEVIL

Annette's Great Ham Glaze

This has been a favorite among family and friends for years! I hope you enjoy it too.
By Annette Valentin

Apricot and Honey Ham Glaze

I found this recipe years ago and use this glaze whenever I make a ham now.
By Cheryl Gausdal

Honeyed Ham Glaze

A very quick and sweet ham glaze that's easy to make.
By sal

Easy Raisin Sauce for Ham

This recipe came from my mother. Has always been one of my favorites! VERY easy...and inexpensive too! This is wonderful added to the top of the ham the last 30 minutes of the cooking time, or you can simply serve it with the ham in a small bowl. I hope you enjoy it.
By LISA34LISA
Maple Glaze
"I wanted to try something different than the same ol' standby I've used for years. Absolutely loved it! This ham glaze beats my old standby hands-down." – naples34102
Honey Bourbon Horseradish Glazed Ham
"We actually like to smoke our hams so my review is based on the glaze. The glaze was amazing! It created the best "bark" of any ham I've ever made." -- Soup Loving Nicole
Apricot and Honey Ham Glaze
Mustard Sauce for Ham
Southern Sweet Ham Glaze
Classic Ham Glaze
Honey-Mustard Ham Glaze

This easy and tangy-sweet honey-mustard glaze is perfect for that holiday baked ham.

54
11
72
61
102
49
65
25
134
19
Ham Glaze with Mustard and Pineapple

14
To use, remove ham from oven. Increase oven temperature to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Pour half of mixture over scored ham. Return to oven for 20 minutes. Remove ham and pour on remainder of mixture. Decorate with pineapple slices and bake until golden brown.
By Jeannine McCoy

Raisin Sauce for Ham II

47
A Sauce my Gran used to make, and I now make it for my Grandchildren - been a family fave forever! Serve hot over baked ham.
By Rayna Jordan

Incredible Ham Glaze

13
This will surprise everyone! Dare your guests to guess what is in this glaze! Baste ham all over generously with all the glaze. As the ham bakes, baste every half hour with the juices in the bottom of the pan. As the ham bakes and the juice mixes with the glaze...Delicious!
By JimChicago52

Sweet Pineapple Glaze for Ham

4
No matter when we are serving ham or even going to a family members house, this sauce is requested. It is so delicious! It is so incredibly simple, I feel bad getting praised!
By Stephanie Wentzlaff

Southern Sweet Ham Glaze

29
Perfect for Sunday dinner or Easter feast. No one leaves ham on their plates or room for more with this easy glaze. I've caught my wife eating just the drippings it is so good.

28
Raisin Sauce for Ham

1
Excellent with your holiday ham. Try mustard sauce alongside as well.
By TerryWilson

Awesome Ham Glaze and Marinade

10
Spicy, sweet, and tangy, all in one shot. Glaze ham and marinate in refrigerator overnight if possible. Bake ham as you normally would.
By Dreamthief

Tangy Mustard Sauce for Ham

4
This mustard sauce is great over Christmas ham or everyday ham.
By PJ

Raisin Sauce for Ham I

19
This tangy sauce melds the taste of orange and raisins perfectly. Serve it as a topping for baked ham.
By Marie

Honey Clove Ham Glaze

4
Made for Thanksgiving ham to take to mom's in 2014. Received lots of compliments! Used a cook's ham shank from Meijer®. Adjust clove and ginger to taste. Pour glaze over cooked ham or after ham is sliced.
By Candi

Orange Glaze for Ham

15
This is a easy, sweet but tangy glaze that goes perfectly with ham.
By KRISTYLYNNER

Grandmother B's Sauce for Ham

4
This recipe has been in the family for years. We always make this for Easter dinner.
By Maryet Mann
