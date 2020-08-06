Ham Glaze Recipes

I came up with the glaze for this ham using ingredients on hand and it's the best I've ever tasted. If you have any glaze left over, you can add it to the pan drippings with a little flour or cornstarch and make a nice sauce to accompany the meat. Use the bone and ham trimmings to make soup afterwards.
This is a recipe that my mother used to use for her holiday baked ham. It is a wonderful sweet and sour glaze. The best part is that you can adjust it to be sweeter by using more brown sugar or sour by using more mustard.
This recipe came from my mother. Has always been one of my favorites! VERY easy...and inexpensive too! This is wonderful added to the top of the ham the last 30 minutes of the cooking time, or you can simply serve it with the ham in a small bowl. I hope you enjoy it.
Used this on my Thanksgiving ham and everyone loved it! Great for after cooking the ham, as an extra layer of flavor over the sliced ham. I usually make extra for pouring over the sliced ham and this will by itself cover and glaze a 12-pound ham over the course of the whole cook time to keep the ham moist and tasty.
To use, remove ham from oven. Increase oven temperature to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Pour half of mixture over scored ham. Return to oven for 20 minutes. Remove ham and pour on remainder of mixture. Decorate with pineapple slices and bake until golden brown.
This will surprise everyone! Dare your guests to guess what is in this glaze! Baste ham all over generously with all the glaze. As the ham bakes, baste every half hour with the juices in the bottom of the pan. As the ham bakes and the juice mixes with the glaze...Delicious!
Made for Thanksgiving ham to take to mom's in 2014. Received lots of compliments! Used a cook's ham shank from Meijer®. Adjust clove and ginger to taste. Pour glaze over cooked ham or after ham is sliced.