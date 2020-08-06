Whole Ham Recipes

Baked ham, honey ham, slow cooker ham, spiral ham, and more. Find easy recipes and great tips to cook the best whole ham for your special occasion.

Staff Picks

Glazed Ham

304
A raw ham is slow roasted, then seasoned with a sweet smoky sauce during the last hour to make a memorable meal with little actual work involved.
By Connie Barnett

How Long to Cook a Ham

Find the cooking times and temperatures you need.
By Melanie Fincher

Honey Glazed Ham

1517
Serve your dinner guests a honey-glazed ham without the name brand price tag. This corn syrup, honey and butter glaze will do the trick on a spiral-cut ham from the store.
By Colleen B. Smith

Blackberry Jalapeno Glazed Spiral Ham

4
The sweetness of blackberries, honey, and brown sugar are balanced by the spice of roasted jalapenos in this delicious Blackberry Jalapeno Glazed Spiral Ham recipe.
By WhitneyBondcom

How to Cook a Perfect Ham

Learn to prepare a ham worthy of your holiday table.
By Carl Hanson

Tangy Honey-Glazed Ham

899
The homemade glaze adds flavor and creates a sticky caramelized coating your guests will love.
By Sue S

Slow Cooker Ham

1418
For a delicious, no-fuss ham that is juicy and good, try this slow cooker sensation with only two ingredients!
By LITTLEMSTXTHANG

Baked Ham

135
My family loves ham like this. Sweetly seasoned ham roasted with moist heat is a delicious way to celebrate special occasions. If using a pre-cooked ham, follow the directions on the package for baking times.
By Auntie KK

Always Juicy Baked Ham

57
A never-fail recipe that is a family favorite. Frequent basting during the cooking time is key to a delicious result. We can't help taking several tester bites while waiting for dinner to be ready. Makes great leftovers for sandwiches. A Maritime tradition with home-baked beans and bakery fresh bread. Also fantastic with potato scallop and buttered green beans.
By bitsybites

Apricot Brown Sugar Ham

293
This is a family-favorite recipe for a baked ham with a sweet and fruity glaze spiked with mustard powder.
By ROZ21

Easy Slow Cooker Ham

330
This recipe has become, hands-down, my favorite ham! This has replaced our Christmas Ham and makes the entire house smell amazing! There is nothing like coming home with this ham cooking! Experiment with the amounts of seasonings to your liking. I prefer more nutmeg but some prefer less nutmeg and more maple syrup!
By REINEJESSICA

Rita's Sweet Holiday Baked Ham

This is my mom's holiday ham recipe. She would cook this easy recipe on my birthday. Made with maraschino cherries, sliced pineapples, brown sugar, honey and much more yummy ingredients. You'll love this ham dinner, and it's not just for the holidays, but great any time of year!
By AMOREFATA1972
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Cook a Perfect Ham
Learn to prepare a ham worthy of your holiday table.
Honey Glazed Ham
Serve your dinner guests a honey-glazed ham without the name brand price tag.
Chef John's Home-Cured Holiday Ham
19 Best Side Dishes to Serve With Ham
What Is Tasso Ham?

More Whole Ham Recipes

Slow Cooker Ham

1418
For a delicious, no-fuss ham that is juicy and good, try this slow cooker sensation with only two ingredients!
By LITTLEMSTXTHANG

Tangy Honey-Glazed Ham

899
The homemade glaze adds flavor and creates a sticky caramelized coating your guests will love.
By Sue S

Honey Glazed Ham

1517
Serve your dinner guests a honey-glazed ham without the name brand price tag. This corn syrup, honey and butter glaze will do the trick on a spiral-cut ham from the store.
By Colleen B. Smith

Brown Sugar and Pineapple Glazed Ham

51
This easy but delicious ham glaze has been a family holiday favorite for years!
By Lex

Not So Sweet Baked Ham

44
Traditionally, ham is rubbed with brown sugar and other sweet ingredients. I like my ham to taste like ham and I like my recipes to be simple. Here's an easy recipe that I'm sure your whole family will enjoy.
By rachelbshepard

Easter Ham

68
This is a family favorite that we make year-round.
By Alison Skaff Straub

Ham with Pineapple

234
A classic baked ham with a simple but tasty sweet brown sugar and pineapple glaze. This main dish will receive applause for its beautiful presentation as well as the irresistible flavor. You will definitely want to have some leftovers!
By NODIETSFORME

Sweet Slow Cooker Ham

38
This ham is so easy to put together and cook in a slow cooker, and with a meat thermometer you can't go wrong! The juices can be thickened with cornstarch at the end to make a glaze.
By smoochthechef

Slow Cooker Ham with Pineapple

15
This ham was a big hit at an Easter party a few years back. I got the recipe and have been making it ever since! It's simple since it only has 3 ingredients, but it's delicious nonetheless! I prefer to leave my ham whole once it's done cooking, but others have said they like to shred the ham into chunks and mix the cooked pineapple with it.
By DeeAnn

Chef John's Honey-Glazed Ham

205
A great holiday ham glaze needs to have three things: wonderful flavor, gorgeous, shiny appearance, and a crispy, crackling crust you can hear across the room. I'm happy to report this easy-to-make glaze has all those things in abundance.
By Chef John

Nona's Orange-Glazed Easter Ham

1
This orange-glazed ham is the way Nona does it. Delicious!
By Jose Gonzales

Baked Ham with Sweet Glaze

98
This is a common recipe brought down through my family. My grandmother made it, my mother still makes it, and we all love it to pieces! It is great left over or chopped into a fresh green salad. I love this ham glaze because it is simple, easy and delicious!
By aellis0923

Cola-Glazed Ham

12
This is a go-to entree for any holiday. Very easy and always delicious. Spiral-sliced ham baked with a luscious brown sugar and cola glaze. Never failed me yet! Enjoy, and happy holidays!
By Lou Kussard

Glazed Ham

304
A raw ham is slow roasted, then seasoned with a sweet smoky sauce during the last hour to make a memorable meal with little actual work involved.
By Connie Barnett

Bourbon-Glazed Ham

64
This is a delicious combo of about five recipes I found while researching for my first Thanksgiving ham. The empty baking pan afterwards was my best compliment!
By Jennifer

Ham with Honey and Brown Sugar Glaze

215
I modified this recipe from a very old cookbook (dated 1890).
By MIKAZUKI

Glazed Baked Ham

280
This is an easy way to prepare a ham for the holidays.
By Mary48

Baked Ham with Sweet Gravy

20
Soooo many people have told me they have never had ham gravy. Boy, are they missing out. This is my favorite meal; baked ham with mashed potatoes and ham gravy. I hope you will enjoy it as much as I do.
By Todd Berg

Honey-Orange Glazed Ham

57
Perfect recipe for a holiday ham. I use it every year at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Very sweet and easy to make!
By Amanda

Baked Ham with Pineapple Mustard Glaze

23
A terrific blend of sweet, tangy, fruity, and zesty. An old family recipe that never fails to please. This is an easy, fail-safe recipe that anyone can make or adjust according to their own likes.
By Risa Buckingham

Always Juicy Baked Ham

57
A never-fail recipe that is a family favorite. Frequent basting during the cooking time is key to a delicious result. We can't help taking several tester bites while waiting for dinner to be ready. Makes great leftovers for sandwiches. A Maritime tradition with home-baked beans and bakery fresh bread. Also fantastic with potato scallop and buttered green beans.
By bitsybites

Grilled Ham

6
By having the ham sealed in foil, the ham stays moist and delicious.
By Kris

Easy Slow Cooker Ham

330
This recipe has become, hands-down, my favorite ham! This has replaced our Christmas Ham and makes the entire house smell amazing! There is nothing like coming home with this ham cooking! Experiment with the amounts of seasonings to your liking. I prefer more nutmeg but some prefer less nutmeg and more maple syrup!
By REINEJESSICA

Sweet Bourbon Ham

34
My dad made this ham for Christmas about 15 years ago, and we loved it. I haven't made a different ham since and haven't loved one as much.
By AMYDANIELLE1
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com