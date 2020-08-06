Champagne Drinks Recipes

From brunch to New Year's Eve, mimosas and other champagne cocktails are among the most festive of party drinks.

Annex Theater Champagne Cocktail

Three simple ingredients: Champagne, sugar and Angostura bitters add up to an elegant and refreshing sipper.
By squawk93

Sicilian Sunset

This colorful drink will brighten up any party. Lemon-lime soda can be substituted for the Prosecco for a non-alcoholic version.
By Shay

The Champagne Cocktail

With a little pear brandy and a bit of fruit compote, this makes a great pre-dinner cocktail. Serve it in a tall champagne flute.
By c-biskit

Wallaby-Darned

A close replica of my favorite steakhouse drink. Peachy and frozen, made from peach schnapps, vodka, champagne, and fuzzy navel mixer.
By Laura Wilson

Holiday Mimosa

A real treat for the holidays. My family enjoys these on Christmas morning.
By SILVREZS

Bad Day

A delicious champagne drink with a nice little kick. Easy to drink and it looks very stylish.
By ASHABRANDERI

Poinsettias

This is a nice holiday cocktail. We always serve this at our Christmas Eve open house. It has such a nice taste!!
By Kathy Roy Larsen

Rise 'n Shine Juice

Great for Xmas Brunch, or anytime adults would like a tasty champagne punch! You can substitute your favorite fruit juice for orange juice.
By MRCW4U

Mimosa

A traditional brunch beverage. Enjoy this light delight on Mother's Day, Christmas, or any special occasion.
By Jodi Hamrick

French 75

A classic, hard-hitting refresher with Champagne and gin.
By JBK

Classic Bellini Cocktail

The Bellini was created in the late 1930s to early 1940s by Guiseppe Cipriani at the legendary Harry's Bar in Venice, a favorite hangout for expats including Ernest Hemingway, Sinclair Lewis, and Orson Welles. The fruity cocktail owes its name and color to Cipriani's fascination with Giovanni Bellini, a 15th-century Venetian artist. Originally prepared with Prosecco and white peach puree, it's perfectly acceptable to use yellow peach puree or prepared peach nectar and/or peach schnapps. Sip and feel sophisticated!
By ScandoGirl

French 75 Cocktail

The French 75 cocktail was originally created at the New York Bar in Paris in 1915. The combination of gin, lemon juice, Champagne, and sugar was said to have a kick like a French 75mm field gin. Serve with straws.
By Home Happy Hour
Party Mimosa
A wonderful change from the everyday orange juice and champagne mimosa!

Peach Bellini

A fruity cocktail that is great on a hot summer's day!
By sanzoe

Kir Royale Cocktail

Named for a popular mayor in post-war France, Kir drinks combine black currant liqueur with various wines. The Kir Royale is named thusly for its use of Champagne.
By Allrecipes

New Year's Champagne Punch

A very pleasing alcoholic punch to start a party going. It is colorful and tastes delicious.
By Owen L.Falk

Champagne Punch III

Fruity, but not too sweet. I've added more club soda to make it a little lighter. All ingredients can be adjusted to your own personal taste. Keep the punch cool with ice cubes or an ice ring.
By DPRYOR

Nectar of the Gods - A Champagne Beverage

A nice easy champagne variation with a Southwestern twist.
By The Jazz Chef

Pomosa

A twist on the traditional, pomegranate juice stars in this version of the classic mimosa drink.
By Barb the Bee

Hawaiian Mimosas

Hawaiian mimosas are an easy cocktail with just three ingredients and will make you think you're on a beach in paradise. POG (passion fruit-orange-guava) juice, rum, and Champagne is all it takes to make this delicious cocktail!
By Laura

Really Simple Bellinis

Just 2 ingredients and a blender is all that is needed for a nice cold peach beverage! You can adjust the ratio to your liking. Add a dash of grenadine for a more colorful drink! Enjoy!
By MAGNOLIAWENCH

Air Mail Cocktail

The air mail cocktail quite simply, can transport you. The combination of rum and Champagne is as refreshing as it is sophisticated.
By Allrecipes

Original Champagne Cocktail

This classic drink dates back to the Civil War era and makes even a less expensive bottle of Champagne taste great with the addition of Angostura bitters and a sugar cube.
By Allrecipes

Champagne Peach Punch

I first made this punch for a wedding 25 years ago. I found a recipe for a peach punch but didn't care for it. This is my adaptation that actually tastes good. This is nice with a ring of ice with fruit or edible flowers frozen into it. Garnish with fruit or mint leaves.
By Barb

Champagne Cocktail

A delicious and refreshing drink. The combination of the ice cream and the champagne is very addictive.
By aussiemum

Red, White, and Bull

I was tired of champagne and orange juice so I tried this last 4th of July and loved it!
By Erin0220

Lava Lamps

Me and my friends made this up during a party we gave about 10 or so years ago. We were drinking champagne and shooting gelatin shots. We chunked up a gelatin shot and added some to a glass of champagne. A few years later I mentioned this idea to some guests at the restaurant where I was bartending. About 3 months later a local bar was advertising these drinks.
By Pamela D

Christmas Mimosa

A wonderful Christmas morning drink with a pink hue that looks lovely when garnished with fresh rosemary sprigs and sugared cranberries.
By ERIKIM21

Peach Blossom Sunrise

It only takes two words to describe this drink: delicious and refreshing.
By Steve and DeLaina

Cranberry Rum Mimosa

The sweetness of the coconut rum and tartness of the cranberry juice are a perfect pair combined with your favorite champagne!
By CookingWithShelia

The Golden Bauble Cocktail with Prosecco, Amaretto, and Glitter

The Golden Bauble is the absolute pinnacle of class and sophistication at a dinner party. It's also the perfect candlelit bath accompaniment. Or so I'm told! I only have a shower at home, but let's be honest, that probably won't stop me form having one in it. What makes this cocktail so special is the wide-rimmed circular glass. It spreads out the rich golden color and gives a certain sparkling glow. This little dash of gold looks great on any table spread.
By Citrus and Cinnamon

French 75 Jell-O® Shots

The fanciest cocktail goes jiggly - bubbles and all.
By gnomeygoose

Blackberry-Lime Mimosa

This mimosa recipe with lime and blackberries results in a vibrant red mimosa perfect for a Christmas brunch or Valentine's Day breakfast.
By thedailygourmet

Bellini Slushie

Frozen peaches blended with peach schnapps and stirred with champagne make a slushie that's a delightful summer cocktail. Garnish with mint.
By Elizabeth

Ruby Red Slippers

After working on a quiet bar one night, I experimented with the available spirits. I came up with this delicious combo! Just click your glasses, and say three times: There's no place like home!
By Dave Hinch

Christmas Poinsettia Punch

This punch is always a bit hit at holiday parties! It's light in taste and looks beautiful to display.
By jfrazie6

Creamsicle® Cocktail

In June of 2020 we were still dealing with the Coronavirus ravaging our country and making us pretty much stir-crazy. Luckily in California the lockdown rules were loosening, and my husband and I were able to host some good friends at our home for the weekend. The weather was heating up and while we were spending the day by the pool (pretending we were at an exotic resort) my friend asked if I could make her a foofie drink. I went inside, took an inventory of my ingredients, and the COVID Creamsicle® cocktail was created.
By Jamie Lentzner
