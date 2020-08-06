Champagne Drinks Recipes

Creamsicle® Cocktail

In June of 2020 we were still dealing with the Coronavirus ravaging our country and making us pretty much stir-crazy. Luckily in California the lockdown rules were loosening, and my husband and I were able to host some good friends at our home for the weekend. The weather was heating up and while we were spending the day by the pool (pretending we were at an exotic resort) my friend asked if I could make her a foofie drink. I went inside, took an inventory of my ingredients, and the COVID Creamsicle® cocktail was created.