Champagne Drinks Recipes

The Bellini was created in the late 1930s to early 1940s by Guiseppe Cipriani at the legendary Harry's Bar in Venice, a favorite hangout for expats including Ernest Hemingway, Sinclair Lewis, and Orson Welles. The fruity cocktail owes its name and color to Cipriani's fascination with Giovanni Bellini, a 15th-century Venetian artist. Originally prepared with Prosecco and white peach puree, it's perfectly acceptable to use yellow peach puree or prepared peach nectar and/or peach schnapps. Sip and feel sophisticated!
The French 75 cocktail was originally created at the New York Bar in Paris in 1915. The combination of gin, lemon juice, Champagne, and sugar was said to have a kick like a French 75mm field gin. Serve with straws.
Hawaiian mimosas are an easy cocktail with just three ingredients and will make you think you're on a beach in paradise. POG (passion fruit-orange-guava) juice, rum, and Champagne is all it takes to make this delicious cocktail!
I first made this punch for a wedding 25 years ago. I found a recipe for a peach punch but didn't care for it. This is my adaptation that actually tastes good. This is nice with a ring of ice with fruit or edible flowers frozen into it. Garnish with fruit or mint leaves.
Me and my friends made this up during a party we gave about 10 or so years ago. We were drinking champagne and shooting gelatin shots. We chunked up a gelatin shot and added some to a glass of champagne. A few years later I mentioned this idea to some guests at the restaurant where I was bartending. About 3 months later a local bar was advertising these drinks.
The Golden Bauble is the absolute pinnacle of class and sophistication at a dinner party. It's also the perfect candlelit bath accompaniment. Or so I'm told! I only have a shower at home, but let's be honest, that probably won't stop me form having one in it. What makes this cocktail so special is the wide-rimmed circular glass. It spreads out the rich golden color and gives a certain sparkling glow. This little dash of gold looks great on any table spread.
In June of 2020 we were still dealing with the Coronavirus ravaging our country and making us pretty much stir-crazy. Luckily in California the lockdown rules were loosening, and my husband and I were able to host some good friends at our home for the weekend. The weather was heating up and while we were spending the day by the pool (pretending we were at an exotic resort) my friend asked if I could make her a foofie drink. I went inside, took an inventory of my ingredients, and the COVID Creamsicle® cocktail was created.