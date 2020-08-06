100 Calorie Main Dish Recipes

Boulettes is French for 'little balls.' These combine the naturally sweet taste of crawfish tails with the Cajun 'Trinity' of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with an extra kick from the Cajun seasoning. They are deep fried until golden brown and delicious. You will love these!
This is our busy family's go-to recipe for delicious chicken meat that can be used to make enchiladas, tacos, burritos, nachos, even over rice and beans. So easy to prepare, and the enchilada sauce is to die for. I normally put this together at lunch and serve it after work. Use in your favorite Mexican recipes. Pork or beef can be substituted for the chicken.
My family loves these peppery veggie fajitas! Serve the fajitas with flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and I even put steamed broccoli on the side (so each can add broccoli if wanted).
This recipe is an Ukrainian one of my Great-Grandmothers passed down from the years. They are great with melted butter and sauteed onions, or fry if desired. They can also be frozen between layers of plastic wrap.
Some fake bacons are hit-and-miss, but because bacon is the one thing most people miss when switching to a vegetarian or vegan way of life, it's expected a fitting alternative is created. This recipe not only offers a completely meat-free bacon, but one that is low in fat and calories. To mimic the intoxicating aroma that we have come to love in the real thing, we used a combination of liquid smoke and paprika to achieve similar results cleverly using rice paper.
These spinach, feta, and turkey meatballs are quick and easy to make, easy to freeze, and taste great when reheated. My son and I call these "Combine Nuggets." Did you know that a combine is a giant tractor that harvests crops from the field? Well, I most certainly didn't until my 3-year-old told me! Therefore, thanks to the hardworking combines we can put the green things in our nuggets.
Delicious low-carb tortillas for tacos and enchiladas made with jicama. You can eat them raw for a crispy texture or steam them if you like a softer tortilla. These are grain-free tortillas that are keto and vegan friendly.
This is a great recipe I came up with to get rid of leftover bread. I generally use the contents of my vegetable drawer here so I kind of throw in whatever I have at the time, so you can use your own judgment. They taste really nice when eaten with sour cream or low-fat mayo or even on their own - though my husband prefers ketchup. I generally use this recipe as a guideline, so have fun with it!
This Chinese Steamed Bun recipe has a meat and vegetable filling. The filling is best if allowed to rest in the refrigerator overnight. Use meat that is half fat and half flesh for the most tender filling. A wok equipped with a stainless steel steam plate, a plate with holes to allow steam to pass, is required to make these tasty buns.
A delicious recipe for preparing pork to use in making pork tamales. After the meat is cooked and shredded, mix with salsa and refrigerate overnight. If you are making your own tamale dough, you may want to reserve 1 1/4 cup of the broth before draining.