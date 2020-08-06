100 Calorie Main Dish Recipes

It may be a challenge to find main dishes with 100 calories or less per serving, but you're sure to find a new favorite in this collection of more than 100 recipes.

Staff Picks

Healthy Steak Stir-Fry

12
This is one tasty, healthy way to enjoy your steaks, in a stir-fry!
By Cody Tilberry

Egyptian Meatballs

2
A favorite recipe from my mother-in-law. Serve over couscous with sour cream.
By Marie Angel Cat

Crawfish Boulettes

5
Boulettes is French for 'little balls.' These combine the naturally sweet taste of crawfish tails with the Cajun 'Trinity' of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with an extra kick from the Cajun seasoning. They are deep fried until golden brown and delicious. You will love these!
By Chef Bayou

Easy Caramelized Onion Pork Chops

833
Caramelized onions give the flavor to these easy to make pork chops - yummy! Great with parsley potatoes!
By Pamela Newland

Easy Mini Quiches

179
This quiche recipe can be made in a large pie pan, a regular muffin pan, or mini muffin pan. They taste great, and you can add more ingredients to suit your tastes such as mushrooms or spinach.
By Jayne

Super Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Meat

80
This is our busy family's go-to recipe for delicious chicken meat that can be used to make enchiladas, tacos, burritos, nachos, even over rice and beans. So easy to prepare, and the enchilada sauce is to die for. I normally put this together at lunch and serve it after work. Use in your favorite Mexican recipes. Pork or beef can be substituted for the chicken.
By Kari Shifflett

Spicy Lime Grilled Shrimp

286
Grilled shrimp with a lime base and some kick!
By Kimmy K

Veggie Fajitas

78
My family loves these peppery veggie fajitas! Serve the fajitas with flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and I even put steamed broccoli on the side (so each can add broccoli if wanted).
By Kim

Air Fryer Meatballs

14
After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Fiesta Slow Cooker Shredded Chicken Tacos

146
Quick, easy, and tasty!
By Ashlie Boucher

Old Bay®-Seasoned Steamed Shrimp

5
Easy, spicy, steamed shrimp with Old Bay® seasoning. Great for a super quick dinner with a salad.
By Karen Schroeder Caselli

Lumpia in the Air Fryer

4
Air-fried lumpia? Your taste buds will never know the difference, but your waistline will! The same crispiness and tastiness is in this lumpia recipe without having to deep fry.
By Yoly
Inspiration and Ideas

Air Fryer Potstickers
2
Air-fried potstickers, crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Serve with the dipping sauce of your choice.
Pierogi Dough
74
Ukranian Pierogi ready to be stuffed with your favorite filling.
Homemade Pureed Sweet Potato Baby Food
5
Broccoli and Carrot Stir Fry
5

A simple and healthy side dish that will go well with any meal. It's also quick and easy to make! Broccoli, carrots, and seasonings are stir-fried to perfection.

More 100 Calorie Main Dish Recipes

Easy Mini Quiches

179
This quiche recipe can be made in a large pie pan, a regular muffin pan, or mini muffin pan. They taste great, and you can add more ingredients to suit your tastes such as mushrooms or spinach.
By Jayne

Potato and Cheese Pierogi

66
This recipe is an Ukrainian one of my Great-Grandmothers passed down from the years. They are great with melted butter and sauteed onions, or fry if desired. They can also be frozen between layers of plastic wrap.
By BOB_E_72

Green Onion Cakes

81
An excellent and simple recipe, these will make some delicious green onion cakes that are addictive and are just as good, if not better, than the store bought ones.
By spicyme

Spicy Lime Grilled Shrimp

286
Grilled shrimp with a lime base and some kick!
By Kimmy K

Sauerkraut Filling for Pierogi

20
A not-so-typical filling for yummy pierogis!
By Jill

Super Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Meat

80
This is our busy family's go-to recipe for delicious chicken meat that can be used to make enchiladas, tacos, burritos, nachos, even over rice and beans. So easy to prepare, and the enchilada sauce is to die for. I normally put this together at lunch and serve it after work. Use in your favorite Mexican recipes. Pork or beef can be substituted for the chicken.
By Kari Shifflett

Orange Pork

223
Quick, easy and tasty - we double the sauce and pour over baked potatoes and steamed broccoli.
By FIREBALL2000

Air Fryer Falafel

4
Once you've soaked your chickpeas, you can use a food processor and an air fryer to quickly bake these spicy falafel patties. Serve with your favorite garnishes and sauce.
By Buckwheat Queen

Rice Paper Fake Bacon

9
Some fake bacons are hit-and-miss, but because bacon is the one thing most people miss when switching to a vegetarian or vegan way of life, it's expected a fitting alternative is created. This recipe not only offers a completely meat-free bacon, but one that is low in fat and calories. To mimic the intoxicating aroma that we have come to love in the real thing, we used a combination of liquid smoke and paprika to achieve similar results cleverly using rice paper.
By MyNutriCounter

Veggie Fajitas

78
My family loves these peppery veggie fajitas! Serve the fajitas with flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and I even put steamed broccoli on the side (so each can add broccoli if wanted).
By Kim

Baked Spinach, Feta, and Turkey Meatballs

10
These spinach, feta, and turkey meatballs are quick and easy to make, easy to freeze, and taste great when reheated. My son and I call these "Combine Nuggets." Did you know that a combine is a giant tractor that harvests crops from the field? Well, I most certainly didn't until my 3-year-old told me! Therefore, thanks to the hardworking combines we can put the green things in our nuggets.
By WTAmeal

Jicama Tortillas

2
Delicious low-carb tortillas for tacos and enchiladas made with jicama. You can eat them raw for a crispy texture or steam them if you like a softer tortilla. These are grain-free tortillas that are keto and vegan friendly.
By gem

Air Fryer Lumpia

A Filipino favorite made healthier with an air fryer. Don't forget the dipping sauce!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Tuna Fish Patties

26
This is a great recipe I came up with to get rid of leftover bread. I generally use the contents of my vegetable drawer here so I kind of throw in whatever I have at the time, so you can use your own judgment. They taste really nice when eaten with sour cream or low-fat mayo or even on their own - though my husband prefers ketchup. I generally use this recipe as a guideline, so have fun with it!
By Shalvie

Chinese Steamed Buns with Meat Filling

31
This Chinese Steamed Bun recipe has a meat and vegetable filling. The filling is best if allowed to rest in the refrigerator overnight. Use meat that is half fat and half flesh for the most tender filling. A wok equipped with a stainless steel steam plate, a plate with holes to allow steam to pass, is required to make these tasty buns.
By Carol chi-wa Chung

Pork for Tamales

16
A delicious recipe for preparing pork to use in making pork tamales. After the meat is cooked and shredded, mix with salsa and refrigerate overnight. If you are making your own tamale dough, you may want to reserve 1 1/4 cup of the broth before draining.
By APPLUVR
