Garlic Bread Recipes

Whether you serve it as an appetizer or as a side dish with your favorite pasta dishes, you'll love these garlic bread recipes. Find plain garlic bread, garlic cheese bread, and garlic toast versions.

Parmesan Garlic Bread

This is a recipe I came up with myself. It is great with most Italian dishes. It can be doubled as needed.
By Sarah

Garlic Pita Bread Bites

Great and easy to make--as well as delicious. Everyone goes crazy about these when I make them.
By LISAREBBECHI

Stef's Super Cheesy Garlic Bread

Not your typical garlic bread! Extra cheesy and very filling!
By Stefany Grider Baldwin

Toasted Garlic Bread

Quick and scrumptious garlic bread that will complement any Italian meal. Melted mozzarella is optional, but delicious!
By Clair

To-Die-For Stuffed Garlic Bread

This is one of my most requested recipes. Not low-calorie, but absolutely delish! I've also used steamed broccoli in place of spinach.
By Shannon Ellis Timmons

Emergency Garlic Bread

I stumbled upon this creation as I was needing some garlic bread but didn't have any French bread. You'd never know the difference!
By CANDYLAND7

Lisa's Best Ever Garlic Bread

Your family, friends, and neighbors will be hooked! Place bread in a large serving bowl and watch it disappear. Enjoy!
By momof3ccc

Garlic Bread Fantastique

A zippy change to the usual garlic bread that will surely be your favorite ever!
By JSWHAN

Jimmbo's Garlic Knots

These knots are such a hit. Your guests will keep asking for more of Jimmbo's Garlic Knots!
By Jimmbo

Garlic Bread Mama Rita's Way!

Want rave reviews for your garlic bread? TRY THIS! Made with hoagie rolls, these are easy to make, easy to serve, and disappear really fast!
By rita

Crescent Dough Garlic Bread

Refrigerated crescent rolls are used in this easy twist on garlic bread.
By Yoly

Cheese Onion Garlic Bread

This is a great appetizer or side dish for your next get together.
By MARBALET
Roasted Garlic Bread
"A very easy recipe for garlic bread that is made with roasted garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese." – Dana
Just Garlic Toast
"My favorite way to prepare garlic bread! So simple, so easy and so good. It's the only way for me." – Linda(LMT)
Great Garlic Bread
Garlic and Herb Pull Apart Bread
The Most Incredible Garlic Bread
How to Peel Garlic the Easiest Way: A Step-By-Step Guide
Garlic Bread Spread
I must say this recipe goes great with most Italian dishes. I usually make it with chicken Parmesan. Delicious!!

Great Garlic Bread

Italian bread is drenched in a butter, garlic, and herb mixture, then loaded up with mozzarella cheese!
By Noelle C

Garlic Bread Spread

I must say this recipe goes great with most Italian dishes. I usually make it with chicken Parmesan. Delicious!!
By mika4269

Roasted Garlic Bread

A very easy recipe for garlic bread that is made with roasted garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese.
By Dana

Toasted Garlic Bread

Quick and scrumptious garlic bread that will complement any Italian meal. Melted mozzarella is optional, but delicious!
By Clair

Make-Ahead Garlic Toast

I love this because I always have leftover bread and it goes to waste most of the time. The best part is that you can pull out as many pieces as you want and bake them straight from the freezer!
By cook205

Homemade Garlic Bread

If you're a garlic lover this garlic bread recipe's for you! Garlic, butter, olive oil, and freshly baked bread-what else can you ask for? Try this recipe today--you won't regret it!
By Margaritas On The Rocks

Emergency Garlic Bread

I stumbled upon this creation as I was needing some garlic bread but didn't have any French bread. You'd never know the difference!
By CANDYLAND7

Parmesan Garlic Bread

This is a recipe I came up with myself. It is great with most Italian dishes. It can be doubled as needed.
By Sarah

Quick Garlic Breadsticks

Begin with hot dog buns to make this a quick addition to your weekday Italian dinners.
By Billie Miller

Easy Cheesy Garlic Bread

Melt-in-your-mouth delicious.
By amberfoy1

Garlic Bread Fantastique

A zippy change to the usual garlic bread that will surely be your favorite ever!
By JSWHAN

Stef's Super Cheesy Garlic Bread

Not your typical garlic bread! Extra cheesy and very filling!
By Stefany Grider Baldwin

The Best Garlic Bread

This is the best garlic bread I have ever tasted. Adjust the ingredients as necessary until the mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese and garlic powder mixture is a paste-like consistency.
By DOODLE BUG72

Garlic Bread

This is a fragrant and tasty bread machine recipe.
By Jenny Kernan

Garlic Pita Bread Bites

Great and easy to make--as well as delicious. Everyone goes crazy about these when I make them.
By LISAREBBECHI

Bread Machine Garlic Bread

This bread is great if you're a garlic lover like me! Sometimes I add even more garlic!
By Nicole Ellis

Stuffed Italian Bread

An easy way to dress up a plain loaf of bread! Great as an appetizer or as a side dish to grilled steaks. My local grocery sells a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese that I use.
By Beth Goldsmith

Crescent Dough Garlic Bread

Refrigerated crescent rolls are used in this easy twist on garlic bread.
By Yoly

Jimmbo's Garlic Knots

These knots are such a hit. Your guests will keep asking for more of Jimmbo's Garlic Knots!
By Jimmbo

Garlic and Herb Pull Apart Bread

This was fantastic with spaghetti, my family loved it... in fact my husband tried to eat the whole thing. Keep in mind though, we love garlic at our house. If you are not a fan of strong garlic, streamline the amount until you are comfortable with it.
By ekuntz

Cheese Onion Garlic Bread

This is a great appetizer or side dish for your next get together.
By MARBALET

Just Garlic Toast

Great garlic toast with no added fat! My family asks for this all the time!
By MNJCARTER

Lisa's Best Ever Garlic Bread

Your family, friends, and neighbors will be hooked! Place bread in a large serving bowl and watch it disappear. Enjoy!
By momof3ccc

Unbelievable Grilled Garlic Bread

French bread (or Italian) is lightly toasted, spread with a creamy cheese mixture and grilled until warm, melted, and unbelievably delicious. The finished bread keeps well in an airtight container.
By Kimber
