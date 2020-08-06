Staff Picks Parmesan Garlic Bread
This is a recipe I came up with myself. It is great with most Italian dishes. It can be doubled as needed.
Garlic Pita Bread Bites
Great and easy to make--as well as delicious. Everyone goes crazy about these when I make them.
By LISAREBBECHI Toasted Garlic Bread
Quick and scrumptious garlic bread that will complement any Italian meal. Melted mozzarella is optional, but delicious!
To-Die-For Stuffed Garlic Bread
This is one of my most requested recipes. Not low-calorie, but absolutely delish! I've also used steamed broccoli in place of spinach.
By Shannon Ellis Timmons Emergency Garlic Bread
I stumbled upon this creation as I was needing some garlic bread but didn't have any French bread. You'd never know the difference!
Lisa's Best Ever Garlic Bread
Your family, friends, and neighbors will be hooked! Place bread in a large serving bowl and watch it disappear. Enjoy!
Jimmbo's Garlic Knots
These knots are such a hit. Your guests will keep asking for more of Jimmbo's Garlic Knots!
Garlic Bread Mama Rita's Way!
Want rave reviews for your garlic bread? TRY THIS! Made with hoagie rolls, these are easy to make, easy to serve, and disappear really fast!
Inspiration and Ideas Roasted Garlic Bread
"A very easy recipe for garlic bread that is made with roasted garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese." – Dana
Just Garlic Toast
"My favorite way to prepare garlic bread! So simple, so easy and so good. It's the only way for me." – Linda(LMT)
Garlic Bread Spread
I must say this recipe goes great with most Italian dishes. I usually make it with chicken Parmesan. Delicious!!
More Garlic Bread Recipes Great Garlic Bread
Italian bread is drenched in a butter, garlic, and herb mixture, then loaded up with mozzarella cheese!
Garlic Bread Spread
I must say this recipe goes great with most Italian dishes. I usually make it with chicken Parmesan. Delicious!!
Roasted Garlic Bread
A very easy recipe for garlic bread that is made with roasted garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese.
Make-Ahead Garlic Toast
I love this because I always have leftover bread and it goes to waste most of the time. The best part is that you can pull out as many pieces as you want and bake them straight from the freezer!
Homemade Garlic Bread
If you're a garlic lover this garlic bread recipe's for you! Garlic, butter, olive oil, and freshly baked bread-what else can you ask for? Try this recipe today--you won't regret it!
The Best Garlic Bread
This is the best garlic bread I have ever tasted. Adjust the ingredients as necessary until the mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese and garlic powder mixture is a paste-like consistency.
By DOODLE BUG72 Garlic Bread
This is a fragrant and tasty bread machine recipe.
By LISAREBBECHI Stuffed Italian Bread
An easy way to dress up a plain loaf of bread! Great as an appetizer or as a side dish to grilled steaks. My local grocery sells a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese that I use.
Garlic and Herb Pull Apart Bread
This was fantastic with spaghetti, my family loved it... in fact my husband tried to eat the whole thing. Keep in mind though, we love garlic at our house. If you are not a fan of strong garlic, streamline the amount until you are comfortable with it.
By ekuntz Just Garlic Toast
Great garlic toast with no added fat! My family asks for this all the time!
Unbelievable Grilled Garlic Bread
French bread (or Italian) is lightly toasted, spread with a creamy cheese mixture and grilled until warm, melted, and unbelievably delicious. The finished bread keeps well in an airtight container.
