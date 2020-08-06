Healthy Vegetarian Main Dish Recipes

This is a combination of many recipes and experimentation. It has gotten the thumbs-up from all who have tried it so far. It can also be made with TVP, ground turkey, or even ground beef instead of tempeh.
This was the first vegetarian recipe I ever made--green peppers stuffed with a mixture of brown rice, nuts, dried cranberries, tofu and cheese. Substitute soy cheese for the Parmesan to create a vegan delight.
This is a great pasta dish. The hardest part of the whole recipe is cutting the escarole. It is fast, simple, and delicious! What more could you ask for? With a loaf of Italian bread it goes a long way. Enjoy!
This is my own adaptation of an Indian recipe. It doesn't look like much, but it is surprisingly yummy. Serve this for dinner over hot rice or a diced baked potato. Pair with carrots, cauliflower, or a fresh sliced tomato for a full meal.
There is nothing nicer than the flavor of fresh tomatoes. You can use canned, but the trouble you take to prepare this dish is worth it. You prepare the sauce while the pasta is cooking, no long hours of waiting. Great if you want meatless pasta.
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
I like this recipe because it is not fried and very tasty. I like to make it healthier by using whole wheat breadcrumbs and reducing the amount of fat. Also, by using mostly egg-whites instead of whole eggs I am able to reduce the cholesterol level.
Traditional Indian dish made of spiced cauliflower and potatoes. This dish is steamed and then fried in oil making it intentionally dry and somewhat crispy. WARNING: This dish is extremely spicy, which is the way I like it. However, if you don't like your food that spicy, feel free to cut down on the serrano pepper and/or cayenne pepper. Also, I would recommend serving this with a side of raita or plain yogurt to cool the mouth down after eating.
Rajma is comfort food at its best. I like rajma best with simple jeera (cumin) rice. Of course, some roti would be great too. When I was in college, I ate rajma at least once a week. Cheap, nutritious, and comforting. What is not to like?
Looking for ideas for the quinoa you picked up at Trader Joe's? Here's a dairy and wheat free breakfast porridge thick, rich and delish for those cold mornings in the Andes. Those with nut allergies may wish to substitute soymilk or regular cow's milk for the almond. Adjust sugar to your taste or substitute with agave syrup or black strap molasses (use half as much). This recipe can easily be doubled.
This is a very comforting dal for a cold day. Urad dal is stickier and heavier than other dals, so this is a thick-style dal. Serve with fresh phulkas with some chopped onion, tomato, and cucumber (kheera) salad on the side for crunch.
I made this up last night looking for something to do with a bag of beautiful baby eggplants I got. They were purple eggplants, but smallish. They were nice because they did not have a lot of seeds. I did not seed the tomatoes and they were just fine. This is ridiculously good. Way beyond the effort it takes to make it. Tastes nice warm or cool.