Healthy Vegetarian Main Dish Recipes

A great way to eat healthy? Eat more veggies. Make some or all of your meals vegetarian with 250+ trusted healthy vegetarian main dish recipes.

Staff Picks

Chickpea Curry

Rating: 4.24 stars
726
We usually recommend preparing the beans at home, but using canned chickpeas allows for a fast, convenient dish.
By AMINAH A. RAHMAN

Vegetarian Sloppy Joes

Rating: 4.17 stars
102
This is a combination of many recipes and experimentation. It has gotten the thumbs-up from all who have tried it so far. It can also be made with TVP, ground turkey, or even ground beef instead of tempeh.
By Aberdeen Smith

Bean Quesadillas

Rating: 4.44 stars
435
Easy and yummy! Veggies, beans, and cheese sandwiched in tortillas. You could add or substitute any vegetables that you'd like. Serve with sour cream and rice.
By jjenkraynakorriss

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers

Rating: 4.21 stars
114
This was the first vegetarian recipe I ever made--green peppers stuffed with a mixture of brown rice, nuts, dried cranberries, tofu and cheese. Substitute soy cheese for the Parmesan to create a vegan delight.
By DWYATT

Penne Pasta with Cannellini Beans and Escarole

Rating: 4.09 stars
158
This is a great pasta dish. The hardest part of the whole recipe is cutting the escarole. It is fast, simple, and delicious! What more could you ask for? With a loaf of Italian bread it goes a long way. Enjoy!
By Renee Trivelli Milillo
Lentils And Spinach

Rating: 4.32 stars
451
This is my own adaptation of an Indian recipe. It doesn't look like much, but it is surprisingly yummy. Serve this for dinner over hot rice or a diced baked potato. Pair with carrots, cauliflower, or a fresh sliced tomato for a full meal.
By bobawood

Tomato and Garlic Pasta

Rating: 4.46 stars
256
There is nothing nicer than the flavor of fresh tomatoes. You can use canned, but the trouble you take to prepare this dish is worth it. You prepare the sauce while the pasta is cooking, no long hours of waiting. Great if you want meatless pasta.
By ALMA-LOU

Quick Black Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.26 stars
291
Some say beans and rice is the most nutritious and well balanced meal in the world! Try adding your favorite chutney or salsa to this dish when you serve it!
By Kathy Miller

Gnocchi I

Rating: 4.29 stars
630
This simple potato, flour, and egg recipe is one my family has used for generations.
By Anna

Black Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.34 stars
1276
The perfect meal! Preparation Time: 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Daisy

Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)

Rating: 4.34 stars
217
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
By latinmama

Moroccan Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.38 stars
545
Thick, delicious and nutritious, especially in the winter!
By Grace and Mae
Inspiration and Ideas

Vegetarian Chickpea Sandwich Filling
Rating: Unrated
1555
"Serve this tasty sandwich spread on crusty whole grain rolls or pita bread, with lettuce and tomato." – FISHLOVE
Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers
Rating: Unrated
3738
15 Best Vegetarian Slow Cooker Recipes
12 Top Tempeh Recipes for Simple Meatless Dinners
Muesli
Rating: Unrated
189

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

Rating: 4.38 stars
3738

You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.

More Healthy Vegetarian Main Dish Recipes

Vegan Bean Taco Filling

Rating: 4.58 stars
434
Taco filling using fried beans as its base. Great with taco shells, tortillas, or chips.
By BandE

Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie II

Rating: 4.28 stars
125
This was our first vegetarian recipe and has withstood the test of time, now one of our staple recipes.
By souliere

Spinach and Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

Rating: 4.31 stars
649
I created this simple Sicilian-style pasta dish one day when trying to use up some sun-dried tomatoes.
By madball911

Winter Vegetable Hash

Rating: 4.33 stars
234
I have made this dish for company, and every time they ask for the recipe! I hope everyone else likes it as much as we do!
By rebeccalovestocook
Lentil Casserole

Rating: 3.98 stars
50
Easy and healthy casserole!
By Shane

Quick and Easy Vegetable Curry

Rating: 4.12 stars
117
A very quick and easy curry to serve up with rice and a salad.
By Mai Forrester

Moong Dal

Rating: 4.16 stars
89
I actually learned this in the kitchen of this lovely Indian woman! Serve hot in soup bowls, or over rice.
By Pyromommy

Pesto Polenta Lasagna

Rating: 4.38 stars
291
A quick and easy meal with lots of flavor. Put together in 10 minutes.
By Fiffen

Healthier Eggplant Parmesan II

Rating: 4.56 stars
70
I like this recipe because it is not fried and very tasty. I like to make it healthier by using whole wheat breadcrumbs and reducing the amount of fat. Also, by using mostly egg-whites instead of whole eggs I am able to reduce the cholesterol level.
By MakeItHealthy

Aloo Gobi

Rating: 4.36 stars
69
Traditional Indian dish made of spiced cauliflower and potatoes. This dish is steamed and then fried in oil making it intentionally dry and somewhat crispy. WARNING: This dish is extremely spicy, which is the way I like it. However, if you don't like your food that spicy, feel free to cut down on the serrano pepper and/or cayenne pepper. Also, I would recommend serving this with a side of raita or plain yogurt to cool the mouth down after eating.
By LUNACITY

Lentil Rice and Veggie Bake

Rating: 4.2 stars
173
This delicious vegan recipe can be quickly thrown together from things you probably already have in the kitchen.
By AMEZELL
Rajma (Kidney Bean Curry)

Rating: 4.37 stars
57
Rajma is comfort food at its best. I like rajma best with simple jeera (cumin) rice. Of course, some roti would be great too. When I was in college, I ate rajma at least once a week. Cheap, nutritious, and comforting. What is not to like?
By SUSMITA

Quinoa Porridge

Rating: 4.21 stars
85
Looking for ideas for the quinoa you picked up at Trader Joe's? Here's a dairy and wheat free breakfast porridge thick, rich and delish for those cold mornings in the Andes. Those with nut allergies may wish to substitute soymilk or regular cow's milk for the almond. Adjust sugar to your taste or substitute with agave syrup or black strap molasses (use half as much). This recipe can easily be doubled.
By Six Pack To Go

Spicy Indian Dahl

Rating: 4.1 stars
151
A spicy Indian lentil soup that can be enjoyed with rice or Naan, the Indian bread. A very healthy dish.
By Rachel

Ziti with Tomato-Pesto Sauce

Rating: 3.85 stars
34
For those who like pesto but also love tomato sauce, try this recipe. Quick to prepare and very good, too! Try serving with breadsticks.
By Risa G

Whole Wheat and Honey Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.33 stars
582
Quick, easy, yummy homemade pizza dough, which you can top any way that you like. This makes a thin crust but it can be doubled for a thick crust.
By brookes

Spicy Eggplant

Rating: 4.59 stars
253
Stir-fried eggplant with onion in a delicious spicy sauce. Serve over hot cooked rice.
By venymae

Vegetarian Meatloaf

Rating: 3.9 stars
143
For those vegetarians who miss the taste of meatloaf, here is a tasty vegetarian version that matches the flavor.
By RAINSINGER

Olive and Feta Pasta

Rating: 4.46 stars
54
I whipped up this pasta dish to satisfy a craving for olives and feta cheese. Add artichokes or spinach for variation.
By MISSSMEW2

Penne Primavera

Rating: 4.23 stars
106
A great, flavorful pasta dish for the summertime when you don't want something heavy.
By calead910

Punjabi Sukha Urad Dal

Rating: 4.63 stars
19
This is a very comforting dal for a cold day. Urad dal is stickier and heavier than other dals, so this is a thick-style dal. Serve with fresh phulkas with some chopped onion, tomato, and cucumber (kheera) salad on the side for crunch.
By SUSMITA

Pasta with Fresh Tomato Sauce

Rating: 4.45 stars
215
This pasta dish is wonderful served with a green salad. The best thing about it is that you can put this meal together in just a few minutes.
By kelcampbell

Roasted Baby Eggplant, Tomato, and Zucchini

Rating: 4.6 stars
25
I made this up last night looking for something to do with a bag of beautiful baby eggplants I got. They were purple eggplants, but smallish. They were nice because they did not have a lot of seeds. I did not seed the tomatoes and they were just fine. This is ridiculously good. Way beyond the effort it takes to make it. Tastes nice warm or cool.
By homecook626

Mexican Pasta

Rating: 4.33 stars
315
A great vegetarian dish with a kick!
By PIAZZA
