Margarita Recipes

Classic margarita recipes are sweet and sour, feature great tequila, and sometimes even beer. Find them all right here.

Most Popular

Margaritas

645
I have been asked by everyone, 'How do you make your margaritas?' Everyone says I make the best. I like them, maybe you will too.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Ultimate Frozen Strawberry Margarita

398
A near perfect strawberry margarita with frozen strawberries and limeade concentrate.
By JTWTECH

Beer Margaritas

Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
By big surprise

The Perfect Margarita

26
Perfect the classic proportions of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice in this tried-and-true margarita recipe by Chef John.
By Chef John

Pitcher Perfect Margaritas

29
After tweaking with several other margarita recipes, I finally found a way to get that 'real' margarita taste in a pitcher size for parties.
By TATTOOMAMA

Beer Margaritas

1198
Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
By big surprise

Keto Margarita

20
Enjoy this keto margarita without feeling guilty! This recipe uses Swerve® instead of sugar, and orange-flavored sparkling water to mimic the taste of orange liqueur.
By France C

Prickly Pear Cactus Margarita

15
I had this drink in Tucson and talked the bartender into sharing the recipe with me.
By Shannon Lindell

Jalapeno Margaritas

46
Margaritas with a spicy kick! The agave nectar and fresh lime juice make a big difference. Include the jalapeno seeds for an extra kick!
By Allrecipes Member

Classic Frozen Strawberry Margarita

15
A refreshing variation on a classic frozen margarita.
By Patrick Washburn

Presidente Margarita

14
If you love a famous Mexican food chain's 'presidential' margarita, you'll love this recipe. The key is good tequila and brandy.
By moltobella

Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita

36
Nothing tastes better than tequila and jalapeno; the cucumber adds a freshness that helps to mute the jalapeno's bite. The longer it chills, the more jalapeno and cucumber infuses into the tequila. Serve over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, garnished with cucumber slices.
By Dillon McGill
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make a Margarita
It's all about that ratio.
7 Margaritas Full of Fruits and Veggies
Get your fruits and vegetables in one of the most delicious ways possible.
Our Top-Rated Margaritas
The Secret Ingredients in This Summer's Hottest Margaritas
22 Fruity Margarita Recipes
Margarita Cocktail
8
The Perfect Blended Margarita
12

This beats any pre-made margarita mix you can find. I prefer mine straight-up, but you can add salt to the rim if you like.

More Margarita Recipes

The Perfect Margarita

26
Perfect the classic proportions of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice in this tried-and-true margarita recipe by Chef John.
By Chef John

Ultimate Frozen Strawberry Margarita

398
A near perfect strawberry margarita with frozen strawberries and limeade concentrate.
By JTWTECH

Margaritas

645
I have been asked by everyone, 'How do you make your margaritas?' Everyone says I make the best. I like them, maybe you will too.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Pitcher Perfect Margaritas

29
After tweaking with several other margarita recipes, I finally found a way to get that 'real' margarita taste in a pitcher size for parties.
By TATTOOMAMA

Beer Margaritas

1198
Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
By big surprise

Margarita Cocktail

8
Served straight up or on the rocks, the margarita is one of the most popular cocktails of all time. And for good reason! It will cool you down on a hot day or warm you up on a cool day. Any day is a good day for a margarita.
By Allrecipes

Keto Margarita

20
Enjoy this keto margarita without feeling guilty! This recipe uses Swerve® instead of sugar, and orange-flavored sparkling water to mimic the taste of orange liqueur.
By France C

Prickly Pear Cactus Margarita

15
I had this drink in Tucson and talked the bartender into sharing the recipe with me.
By Shannon Lindell

Jalapeno Margaritas

46
Margaritas with a spicy kick! The agave nectar and fresh lime juice make a big difference. Include the jalapeno seeds for an extra kick!
By Allrecipes Member

Classic Frozen Strawberry Margarita

15
A refreshing variation on a classic frozen margarita.
By Patrick Washburn

Presidente Margarita

14
If you love a famous Mexican food chain's 'presidential' margarita, you'll love this recipe. The key is good tequila and brandy.
By moltobella

Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita

36
Nothing tastes better than tequila and jalapeno; the cucumber adds a freshness that helps to mute the jalapeno's bite. The longer it chills, the more jalapeno and cucumber infuses into the tequila. Serve over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, garnished with cucumber slices.
By Dillon McGill

The Perfect Blended Margarita

12
This beats any pre-made margarita mix you can find. I prefer mine straight-up, but you can add salt to the rim if you like.
By Darren Hurley

The Ultimate Margarita

27
The name says it all--quality ingredients yield the best margarita!
By Gran Gala
Sponsored By Gran Gala

Easy Frozen Margaritas

72
Authentic margaritas call for lots of fresh lime juice - both expensive and time-consuming. I've found I can shortcut the process by using frozen limeade. And for a festive non-alcoholic drink, combine a 12-ounce can of limeade (thawed) with a 48-ounce bottle of sparkling water.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Lauren's Grapefruit Margaritas

32
Grapefruit and lime are the perfect refreshing combination for this margarita. Fresh juices taste so much better than store-bought.
By Lauren

Pomegranate Margarita

17
Pomegranate juice and fresh lime make this a keeper, give your keys away before the first one hits...hahaha!
By thedish28

Jewel's Watermelon Margaritas

96
This is the non-frozen version of my watermelon margaritas. These are so amazing and refreshing on hot summer days. To make a virgin version, omit the tequila and use a lemon-lime soda.
By RainbowJewels

Parker's Famous Margaritas

88
"My father-in-law developed a taste for margaritas [while living] in Zihuatanejo."
By squawk93

Basic Margarita

21
This is a basic margarita recipe. You can add your favorite fresh fruits to flavor it. Fresh strawberry or mango are good choices. For a little something different, try granulated sugar rims on the glasses instead of margarita salt.
By P

Creamy Coconut Margarita

16
A refreshing cross between a margarita and a pina colada!
By MrsFisher0729

Our Top-Rated Margaritas

By Hayley Sugg

Margarita Jell-O® Shots

2
I had to make hundreds of Jell-O® shots for a wedding, so I decided to have fun with them and try out some new mixes. This was my margarita-flavored shot, a bit strong but good if you want variety with your selection. If you want them more palatable, substitute water for a bit of the alcohol.
By VICKYPAK

Banana Margaritas

36
An unusual twist to a classic drink! Watch out, these will sneak up on you!
By Todd S
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com