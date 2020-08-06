Margarita Recipes

Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
Nothing tastes better than tequila and jalapeno; the cucumber adds a freshness that helps to mute the jalapeno's bite. The longer it chills, the more jalapeno and cucumber infuses into the tequila. Serve over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, garnished with cucumber slices.
Served straight up or on the rocks, the margarita is one of the most popular cocktails of all time. And for good reason! It will cool you down on a hot day or warm you up on a cool day. Any day is a good day for a margarita.
Authentic margaritas call for lots of fresh lime juice - both expensive and time-consuming. I've found I can shortcut the process by using frozen limeade. And for a festive non-alcoholic drink, combine a 12-ounce can of limeade (thawed) with a 48-ounce bottle of sparkling water.
This is a basic margarita recipe. You can add your favorite fresh fruits to flavor it. Fresh strawberry or mango are good choices. For a little something different, try granulated sugar rims on the glasses instead of margarita salt.
I had to make hundreds of Jell-O® shots for a wedding, so I decided to have fun with them and try out some new mixes. This was my margarita-flavored shot, a bit strong but good if you want variety with your selection. If you want them more palatable, substitute water for a bit of the alcohol.