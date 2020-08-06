Martini Recipes

It seems everybody has a favorite version of the classic martini. Browse recipes for chocolate martinis, pomegranate, cranberry, or Meyer lemon martinis, dry martinis, dirty martinis, and more to discover just the one for you.

Staff Picks

World's Greatest Martini

11
Use a good quality gin in this adult beverage. A twist of lemon zest is an alternative to the olive garnish.
By Bill Hyde

Dan Fay Martini

11
My father believes in a condition called 'the gin meanies.' He invented this cocktail to satisfy his taste for gin, while allowing him to slightly dilute its effects with vodka. His passion for this concoction quickly spread to my friends, who have been known to throw parties solely to celebrate him and his martini.
By squawk93

Meyer Lemon Martini

20
Meyer lemons, a cross between a lemon and an orange, have a sweeter, less acidic flavor than the more common lemon. If you have to use a regular lemon, add a little extra sugar to taste. For the ultimate martini, use good quality vodka and orange liqueur. I should have named this the 'come to mama' martini!
By cookin'mama

Chocolate Martini a la Laren

42
Chocolate HEAVEN! I used to work at a fine dining restaurant. The bartender used to create special drinks just for me since he knew I was a light drinker. He concocted this recipe and I've been hooked ever since! Chocolate Martinis ROCK!
By TMoore

10 Chocolate Martinis That Taste Like Dessert 
These chocolate martinis are the perfect blend of boozy and sweet.
By Melanie Fincher

Shaggy's Perfect Martini

24
A cool refreshing cocktail that will remove the furrows from your brow. Use only the best quality gin. Note: Skewering the olive with a toothpick makes it easier to pick out when you're ready to eat it.
By shaggy

Vodka Martini Cocktail

24
Vodka replaces gin in this variation of the classic martini. Shake until ice cold and serve up in a chilled martini glass.

Dirty Martini

87
A vodka martini is sullied with olives and brine from the olive jar. It can be served on the rocks, or strained into a chilled cocktail glass.
By SCOTT HOLLERN

Earl Grey Martini

42
This 'martini' is perfect for fans of Earl Grey tea!
By Los Gofres

Lychee Martini

20
Are you tired of paying upwards of $15.00 for a drink at those trendy restaurants and bars? This drink is refreshing, Asian-inspired, and sure to impress your guests or that someone special!
By Bellakitty

Cranberry Martini

87
I had this cranberry martini recipe at a holiday party and everyone loved it. The cranberry juice mixes nicely with the liquor. It's a perfect smooth drink.
By Ed Grivner

Espresso Martini Cocktail

8
Who says you can't get a jolt of caffeine with your cocktail? Add a shot of espresso to this chocolatey drink for an added pick-me-up.
By Allrecipes
Inspiration and Ideas

Vodka Martini Cocktail
"Perfect, simple vodka martini recipe. First time martini-drinker (my wife) liked it." – Tacketts Mill Farm
Espresso Martini
21
"Love, love, love!!! Wonderful after dinner drink." – BramptonMommyof2
Martini
12
Caramel-Chocolate Martini
2
Dill Pickle Martini
21

Surprisingly good!

