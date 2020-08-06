Martini Recipes

It seems everybody has a favorite version of the classic martini. Browse recipes for chocolate martinis, pomegranate, cranberry, or Meyer lemon martinis, dry martinis, dirty martinis, and more to discover just the one for you.
My father believes in a condition called 'the gin meanies.' He invented this cocktail to satisfy his taste for gin, while allowing him to slightly dilute its effects with vodka. His passion for this concoction quickly spread to my friends, who have been known to throw parties solely to celebrate him and his martini.
Meyer lemons, a cross between a lemon and an orange, have a sweeter, less acidic flavor than the more common lemon. If you have to use a regular lemon, add a little extra sugar to taste. For the ultimate martini, use good quality vodka and orange liqueur. I should have named this the 'come to mama' martini!
Chocolate HEAVEN! I used to work at a fine dining restaurant. The bartender used to create special drinks just for me since he knew I was a light drinker. He concocted this recipe and I've been hooked ever since! Chocolate Martinis ROCK!
A cool refreshing cocktail that will remove the furrows from your brow. Use only the best quality gin. Note: Skewering the olive with a toothpick makes it easier to pick out when you're ready to eat it.
