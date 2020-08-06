Sloppy Joe Recipes

This made for a very enjoyable lunch, and kept warm in a slow cooker, could also work very nicely for a Super Bowl party. It tastes enough like a traditional beef Sloppy Joe to provide that satisfying comfort food fix, yet seems much lighter.
Nowadays, many of us associate Sloppy Joes with the stuff that comes out of a can. But the colorfully-named sandwich actually has a long and noble history in the U.S., originating back in the early 20th century.
This is a combination of many recipes and experimentation. It has gotten the thumbs-up from all who have tried it so far. It can also be made with TVP, ground turkey, or even ground beef instead of tempeh.
This made for a very enjoyable lunch, and kept warm in a slow cooker, could also work very nicely for a Super Bowl party. It tastes enough like a traditional beef Sloppy Joe to provide that satisfying comfort food fix, yet seems much lighter.
Fun and filling, Sloppy Joes are the perfect solution for a speedy supper before driving the kids to practice or rehearsal. Moist, meaty and satisfying these tasty sandwiches will appeal to the kid in all of us.
No green pepper in this recipe, so it's a hit with kids. We added this to the menu at a children's camp, and it has been a favorite for several years. The mixture is thick, so they are 'neat' rather than sloppy. This freezes and reheats well.
This was my Grandma's recipe for Sloppy Joes. It is very easy to make and uses items you probably already have in your pantry. Kids, as well as the adults, will love this All-American favorite. A slice of American cheese adds a nice touch. For an extra kick, add your favorite hot sauce to taste.
This is a combination of many recipes and experimentation. It has gotten the thumbs-up from all who have tried it so far. It can also be made with TVP, ground turkey, or even ground beef instead of tempeh.
Fast and easy! These sloppy joes are a sure winner. Ground beef and chili sauce are the main ingredients, the rest you probably have on hand. Only 5 ingredients, so it goes from in the pot to on the table super fast!
This is an excellent version of sloppy joes. We used to fix this at the concessions at the ballpark, and it was the first to go every time. Everyone always asks for the recipe. Serve on hamburger buns or sandwich rolls.
I'm just beginning to cook so my recipes are pretty quick and simple. This recipe is a really simple, quick, and tasty 'Sloppy Joe.' This is what we are having tonight before we go to the football game. You can also let this simmer in a slow cooker after browning the ground beef if you prefer.