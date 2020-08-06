Popovers and Yorkshire Pudding Recipes

Browse recipes for popovers and Yorkshire pudding, and find all the cooking tips to make your rise sky-high, too.

Staff Picks

Quick and Easy Yorkshire Pudding

462
Just eggs, milk and flour, baked in muffin cups with melted butter—a dozen easy Yorkshire puddings.
By BLU_17

Yorkshire Pudding

213
A yummy and traditional addition to the holiday feast. If you intend to make this, the timing has to be juuuuust right. I would suggest preparing the mixture the evening before, and having it ready while the roast beef is cooking. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Mort Tibble

Sky High Yorkshire Pudding

585
Here is recipe I came up with while cooking roast beef dinner. These Yorkies stay tall and have a perfect hollow centre for lots of yummy gravy.
By Ronismom

Popovers

557
A light and airy favorite bread treat. Serve piping hot and enjoy!
By Christy

Yorkshire Pudding II

46
Flour, salt, milk and eggs, along with roast beef pan drippings, make this classic Yorkshire pudding to serve with roast beef.
By jane

Traditional Popovers

256
This recipe is for traditional popovers. They can be served plain, but my family prefers them with raspberry butter.
By J MILLER

Grandma's Yorkshire Pudding

82
These are delicious Yorkies! Very easy too! Serve with roast beef or pork, as this recipe requires meat drippings.
By IBELLIBIE

Unbelievable Popovers

26
These popovers are unbelievable! They are light and fluffy, and they don't have any butter in them, so they aren't very fattening. You will need a popover pan to make this recipe.
By Jessie C.

Bok Bok Popovers

77
Serve these savory pastry squares with a nice tossed salad and tea for the perfect afternoon get together!
By KCSTARK

Cold Oven Popovers

105
These popovers turn out every time and the best part is you do not need a popover pan! Add any seasoning you wish to these popovers.
By CSANDST1

Traditional Yorkshire Pudding

10
As legend has it, Yorkshire puddings were traditionally cooked in a pan of fat, at the bottom of a hearth, underneath a large piece of roasting beef. The smoky heat from the fire, along with all the other goodness dripping into the pan from the meat, must've made for quite a delicious pastry. Though limited by modern ovens, we can still come close to the original by using real rendered beef fat, without which you're just eating a popover.
By Chef John

Simple Yorkshire Pudding

4
A delicious 15-minute Yorkshire pudding.
By aro-bar
Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Perfect Yorkshire Puddings
Chef John's Popovers
80
They're crusty on the outside and tender on the inside. Popovers are a fun and flavorful dinner roll to add to the holiday table.
Hi-Rise Easy Yorkshire Pudding
14
Classic Yorkshire Pudding
38

Not a pudding, but a puffed pastry baked with meat drippings. We in the U.S. tend to think Yorkshire pudding and popovers are the same thing. Popovers are hard and very airy. Yorkshire pudding is softer and doesn't rise as high as a popover. Traditionally served with roast beef.

More Popovers and Yorkshire Pudding Recipes

Hi-Rise Easy Yorkshire Pudding

14
Simple and easy Yorkshire pudding recipe.
By Rob Poole

Easy and Delicious Crusty Popovers

20
I grew up with these buttery popovers served with homemade turkey noodle soup. Very easy to make and tasty. DO NOT open the oven until done!
By Rebecca Cartwright

Blueberry Popovers

67
A special popover recipe to serve at your next brunch. Eggy and rich but not too sweet and quite impressive, but simple. Please try the lemon juice and powdered sugar on the top. It really adds to the total flavor!
By BarbT

Blender Yorkshire Pudding

30
A quick and easy way to make Yorkshire pudding with little mess. Raises really high! If you don't have any meat drippings, I've used vegetable oil in the past. Just put it the oven until hot.
By Caitlin

Easy Yorkshire Pudding

10
Not the traditional Yorkshire pudding, but it sure is better! Its very important that the egg, milk, flour mixture be at room temperature.
By CookingFreak

Nana's Yorkshire Pudding

13
This is my Grandmother's traditional Yorkshire pudding recipe. She's been using it since before I can remember, and they always turn out perfectly! Crispy golden brown on the outside, and a fluffy tender inside. Fill with your favorite gravy, and you have an instant crowd pleaser! Goes great with roasts or with holiday turkeys.
By Whirlybird

Blue Cheese Popovers

I'm very excited to show you this new, and possibly slightly improved, popover recipe. While we may have tweaked the ingredient amounts a little bit, we are still going to be using our foolproof, cold-oven method for making these. The reason this technique is so fun to use, is that it's literally the opposite of everything every popover expert says you should do.
By Chef John

Laura's Famous Aebleskiver

21
Traditional Danish breakfast treat that's a cross between a pancake and a popover. Made using a special aebleskiver pan. Often served during Christmastime. Serve with confectioners sugar sprinkled over top. Maple syrup or jam are also delicious!
By Laura

Georgia Dirt Bombs

10
This is a basic popover recipe tweaked to make mini cinnamon popovers. They are dipped in melted butter and covered in cinnamon sugar! They are addicting, and great any time of the day. Serve them warm, but just make sure you don't peak and open the oven door!
By Kelly

Keto Cottage Cheese and Dill Popovers

2
Popovers are great for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even a snack, and this version is gluten free! They are easy to make and they appease even the pickiest of eaters. My favorite ingredient paired with dill is small-curd cottage cheese. It may not sound appetizing when you hear it... but believe me, it is good! I first learned about pairing these 2 ingredients in cooking school when we made cottage dill bread. I was hooked forever.
By Gluten Free Mama

Spring Herb Popovers

3
These crispy, warm popovers with fresh herbs will be a delicious addition to your next meal.
By Land O'Lakes
Sponsored By Land O Lakes

Yorkshire Pudding I

8
A holiday baked favorite made with flour, eggs, milk and butter.
By sal
