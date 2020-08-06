Stuffed Mushroom Recipes

I created this recipe for a vegetarian friend. It is based on my Italian sausage stuffed mushrooms, but this is more 'veggie' friendly! Enjoy it! If you don't have any garlic olive oil, just use regular olive oil and add an extra clove of garlic.
These little goodies are the perfect addition to your next holiday gathering or even the perfect appetizer to serve before a cozy dinner at home. Everyone will be dazzled by every delicious bite (they won't be able to keep their hands off of them!) You can smile while you think of how easy they were to toss together! And the best part - I usually end up with leftover stuffing, which freezes beautifully until the next carry-in!
These low-carb mushrooms are easy to make and cook in under 10 minutes in your air fryer. They make the perfect game-day snack, but also impress as a first course when having friends over for an elegant dinner.
My husband loves stuffed jalapenos and I like stuffed mushrooms, so I came up with this recipe that combines the two. Leave some of the seeds or ribs in the jalapeno for more heat! I like to use Neufchatel cheese and turkey bacon for a lower fat version -- it's just as tasty!
Pesto-stuffed grilled portobellos make for the perfect summer outdoor meal. It stands alone as vegetarian fare if you serve it with fresh fruit (such as watermelon chunks and blueberries); I love it with cedar-plank grilled salmon as well. You will think you've died and gone to heaven.
I couldn't find a mushroom recipe that I liked, so I started playing around with my own creation. You can make these with salad shrimp, crab, sausage - practically anything you think would be a good meat filling.
This Johnsonvillle recipe is a must for mushroom fans! The taste of Johnsonville Italian Sausage pairs well with cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, lemon and garlic to create a dish that's bound to please! These stuffed mushrooms are perfect for an appetizer when you're entertaining family and friends.
This appetizer is loaded with so many flavors and it's vegetarian and healthy. Give it a shot if you want to impress! It may sound like a ton of work, but it really is simple. If you like bold flavors, you will love it!