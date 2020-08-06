Stuffed Mushroom Recipes

Stuffed mushrooms are a fabulous appetizer for any occasion. Start stuffing with these top-rated recipes using clams, sausage, crabs, and vegetarian options, too!

Community Picks

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

4314
A restaurant-worthy appetizer stuffed with cream cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and a hint of heat.
By Angie Gorkoff

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

350
Yay finger food! This appetizer or party snack is super-easy to make.
By Wilma Scott

Dinah's Stuffed Mushrooms

398
Delicious mushroom caps filled with a clam stuffing! Very easy, and even better than the stuffed mushrooms from that famous Italian restaurant chain.... Garnish with lemon wedges when serving.
By Dinah

Hot and Spicy Stuffed Mushrooms

16
Cheese, bacon, and peppers! I usually throw an habanero in when we are making it just for us. These are also great with a salad for dinner. This filling is also a good stuffing for jalapenos.
By KRISTINM1

Gary's Stuffed Mushrooms

603
Chicken flavored dry stuffing mix is the secret ingredient in these stuffed mushrooms created by my cousin Gary.
By TINACOX

Renaissance Stuffed Mushrooms

153
I created this recipe for a vegetarian friend. It is based on my Italian sausage stuffed mushrooms, but this is more 'veggie' friendly! Enjoy it! If you don't have any garlic olive oil, just use regular olive oil and add an extra clove of garlic.
By trooworld

Stuffed Mushrooms with Spinach

259
Stuff large mushrooms with spinach, bacon and Parmesan cheese, and you have the perfect appetizer!
By MOLSON7

Bacon Rosemary Stuffed Mushrooms

5
Delectable stuffed mushrooms are a sure crowd pleaser, especially when stuffed with rosemary, bacon, and cheese!
By Natasha Titanova

Savory Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

449
Baked mushroom caps filled with a deliciously cheesy crabmeat mixture. Serve hot with lemon wedges.
By lavaun

Spinach Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

267
Giant portobellos stuffed with a cheesy filling of pepperoni and spinach.
By jen22

Perfect Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

179
These little goodies are the perfect addition to your next holiday gathering or even the perfect appetizer to serve before a cozy dinner at home. Everyone will be dazzled by every delicious bite (they won't be able to keep their hands off of them!) You can smile while you think of how easy they were to toss together! And the best part - I usually end up with leftover stuffing, which freezes beautifully until the next carry-in!
By Lisa Felton Nash

Stuffed Cream Cheese Mushrooms

193
A favorite appetizer! Mushroom caps stuffed with a cream cheese filling.
By Lindsay Smith
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms II
322
"I added some mozzarella and toasted breadcrumbs on top and broiled until lightly browned. They were delicious!" – Sandy Kay
Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms
252
"I took these to a dinner party and they were a huge hit." – Cheesecakemama
Blue Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms
200
12 Hearty Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Recipes
13 Vegetarian Stuffed Mushroom Recipes
Easy Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms
58
Air Fryer Stuffed Mushrooms
10

These low-carb mushrooms are easy to make and cook in under 10 minutes in your air fryer. They make the perfect game-day snack, but also impress as a first course when having friends over for an elegant dinner.

More Stuffed Mushroom Recipes

Bacon and Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms

454
Crimini mushrooms (also known as portabellini mushrooms) are stuffed with Cheddar cheese and bacon. This appetizer is an impressive and irresistible accompaniment to any meal.
By GRNSTR1PE

Jalapeno Popper Mushrooms

220
My husband loves stuffed jalapenos and I like stuffed mushrooms, so I came up with this recipe that combines the two. Leave some of the seeds or ribs in the jalapeno for more heat! I like to use Neufchatel cheese and turkey bacon for a lower fat version -- it's just as tasty!
By CookinBug

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Mushrooms

132
A classic favorite stuffed mushroom is taken to new heights by wrapping in a slice of bacon. Simple, but will melt in your mouth!
By Jaida

Shrimpcargot

256
After having these shrimp as an appetizer at a restaurant I have been trying to duplicate them. Serve with bread to mop up the extra yummy garlic butter!
By ambibambi

Crab and Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

177
This is the result of trying to duplicate a seafood chain's recipe. Comes close enough, they're gone the minute they hit the table!
By MINNESOTAMOM

Blue Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms

203
Mushrooms stuffed with blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions and garlic make a delicious appetizer!

Pesto-Stuffed Grilled Portobellos

39
Pesto-stuffed grilled portobellos make for the perfect summer outdoor meal. It stands alone as vegetarian fare if you serve it with fresh fruit (such as watermelon chunks and blueberries); I love it with cedar-plank grilled salmon as well. You will think you've died and gone to heaven.
By Larry Short

Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms

40
A recipe I put together for a bridal shower. Everyone enjoyed them and I hope you will too
By farmgirl

Andie's Stuffed Mushrooms

118
I made this recipe up for a party I had. Now I get calls all the time from people asking how to make it. The mushrooms are stuffed with hamburger meat, and are full of flavor.
By Andrea Ramos

Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

55
Stuffed with pork sausage, shredded and ricotta cheeses, onions and sun-dried tomatoes, these tasty mushroom caps are a sure crowd pleaser.
By JimmyDean
Sponsored By JimmyDean

Beef-Stuffed Mushrooms

127
An 18th Century recipe that I have altered slightly. Better make a double batch because these go fast. Sausage can be substituted for ground beef if you'd like.
By Jennifer

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Caps

24
I couldn't find a mushroom recipe that I liked, so I started playing around with my own creation. You can make these with salad shrimp, crab, sausage - practically anything you think would be a good meat filling.
By rocklighting

Giant Stuffed Mushrooms

16
These stuffed mushrooms are too big to serve as hors d'oeuvres.....just one of these enormous mushrooms can be dinner for a hungry person.
By jessica

Creole Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

Old Bay® and Creole seasoning elevate this crab and cream cheese filling to another level. Great party food!
By amydawn319

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

90
This Johnsonvillle recipe is a must for mushroom fans! The taste of Johnsonville Italian Sausage pairs well with cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, lemon and garlic to create a dish that's bound to please! These stuffed mushrooms are perfect for an appetizer when you're entertaining family and friends.
By From the Kitchen at Johnsonville Sausage
Sponsored By Johnsonville

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Mashed Cannellini Beans and Harissa Sauce

12
This appetizer is loaded with so many flavors and it's vegetarian and healthy. Give it a shot if you want to impress! It may sound like a ton of work, but it really is simple. If you like bold flavors, you will love it!
By Tanya Demeris

Portabella Nirvana

81
Roasted portobello mushrooms are stuffed with a savory crab stuffing like a gigantic appetizer. If this isn't Heaven, your taste buds will be there anyway!
By LJALEXSTADT

Chicken-Stuffed Mushrooms

7
In this chicken-stuffed mushrooms recipe, mushroom caps are filled with a creamy onion, garlic, and diced chicken mixture are baked until piping hot for a crowd-pleasing party appetizer.
By Diamond Crystal Salt
Sponsored By Diamond Crystal

Chicken, Artichoke, and Spinach-Stuffed Portobellos

10
These stuffed mushroom caps turn an appetizer into a meal. Serve with a piece of crusty bread and a side salad, if desired. This recipe was made in a Panasonic CIO.
By Soup Loving Nicole
Sponsored By Panasonic

Amazing Shrimp Stuffed Mushrooms

22
My mom makes these mushrooms every year for the holidays and there are NEVER any leftovers! They are the best stuffed mushrooms I have ever had. I now make them any time I go to a holiday party.
By Kara Smith

Tuna-Stuffed Mushrooms

12
Creamy tuna tossed with Swiss cheese stuffed into button mushrooms and baked into perfection.
By Jessica MacClure Dermody

Shrimp Stuffed Mushrooms

31
This is a wonderful dish that can be served with almost any main course. These mushrooms stuffed with shrimp and topped with melted Cheddar cheese go really will with Italian food. I love them!
By Tony Anderson

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Mushrooms (Low-Carb)

30
I love stuffed mushrooms and buffalo chicken dip! I made these for a party I had and they went over very well!
By Nicole

Easy Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms

1
These vegetarian stuffed mushrooms are quick and easy to make. You only need a handful of ingredients and your guests will love them.
By LaDonna Langwell
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com