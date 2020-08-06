French Toast Recipes

There are many, fancy variations on this basic recipe. This recipe works with many types of bread - white, whole wheat, cinnamon-raisin, Italian or French. Serve hot with butter or margarine and maple syrup.
French toast topped with glazed strawberries and stuffed with cheesecake. Soooo good and original. Perfect to impress at a brunch. Serve with mimosas for a fancier brunch-type setting, or just make it for a special Saturday morning breakfast for your family like I do. =)
A delicious recipe for vegan French toast. Spice it up with 1/3 teaspoon nutmeg, cloves, or 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Add a mashed banana or a few tablespoons of applesauce to the mix for added sweetness and flavor. Add fresh berries or crushed nuts to the mix if you wish for even more variety. Of course, finish it off with a drizzle of maple syrup for an amazing dairy-free, egg-free, vegan breakfast.
I didn't think the name coconut French toast did this justice, and while certainly not pie-like, the flavor profile was kind of close, and I was very pleased with the results. The staler your bread, the better this will turn out! Garnish with maple syrup, fresh mango, and lime juice.
My husband and I were vacationing recently and had this lovely French toast at a bed and breakfast. When we came back home, I kept missing it so I called them up and requested it. They actually gave me the recipe over the phone! I generally halve the recipe for my husband and I, and bake it in an 8 inch square pan. Reheats well in the toaster oven. I served it to my in-laws recently and they loved it. Serve with a little sweetened whipped cream and berries!
A French toast recipe without the milk for those who like a more solid French toast. My son's friends liked this recipe and would ask for the recipe to take home for their moms to make. Serve with butter and syrup.
This is a nice change from ordinary French toast. I make this more than the standard recipe. Although this is my family's favorite version, it is very versatile. You can substitute peanut butter for the cream cheese, use different jams or preserves, different extracts or spices - the options are practically limitless! Serve with maple syrup and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
So you think you know how to make French toast? Maybe you beat a couple eggs, a splash of milk, a quick dip, fry it up in some butter, and drizzle with a little syrup? Sounds pretty good, and for 95% of the world that is what they consider French toast. But if you want truly amazing French toast, give this classic restaurant method a try.
This delicious overnight French toast reminds me of a cross between creme brulee and a very moist, custardy bread pudding. Serve it with butter and maple syrup and a side of bacon for a scrumptious breakfast that everyone will love!