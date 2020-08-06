French Toast Recipes

With recipes for overnight French toast or the classic cinnamon French toast, you'll know how to make French toast in no time.

Staff Picks

Fluffy French Toast

Rating: 4.64 stars
4596
This French toast recipe is different because it uses flour. I have given it to some friends and they've all liked it better than the French toast they usually make!
By Bonnie Molleston

French Toast I

Rating: 4.56 stars
1986
There are many, fancy variations on this basic recipe. This recipe works with many types of bread - white, whole wheat, cinnamon-raisin, Italian or French. Serve hot with butter or margarine and maple syrup.
By Jan Bittner

10+ Stuffed French Toast Recipes

It's hard to beat traditional French toast, but these indulgent recipes certainly come close.
By Corey Williams

Air Fryer French Toast Sticks

Rating: 4.33 stars
18
Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these French toast sticks make a delicious breakfast!
By Yoly

Caramelized French Toast

Rating: 4.15 stars
265
My family loves it when I make this variation of French toast that my grandma once made for me. It's a GREAT substitute for sticky cinnamon rolls and a lot less hassle ... ENJOY!
By ANNEMORGANMU

Banana Roll French Toast

Rating: 4.55 stars
11
For when you want to splurge a little for breakfast. A sweet and easy treat. Try sprinkling confectioners' sugar over the rolls for a pretty look. Serve with whipped cream, syrup, or alone. Enjoy!
By Glo

PBJ French Toast

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
If you love 'pb and j sandwiches,' you will love this!
By cindy67

Praline Pecan French Toast Casserole

Rating: 4.65 stars
43
Great for Christmas morning!
By jmsorce

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

Rating: 4.8 stars
224
French toast topped with glazed strawberries and stuffed with cheesecake. Soooo good and original. Perfect to impress at a brunch. Serve with mimosas for a fancier brunch-type setting, or just make it for a special Saturday morning breakfast for your family like I do. =)
By Pamela Batovsky

Maple French Toast Sandwich

Rating: 5 stars
1
A sandwich with all the comfort. You can cook the bacon in a skillet instead of the oven, if desired. I also sprinkled the sandwich with cinnamon.
By DitePoo

Vegan French Toast

Rating: 4.09 stars
11
A delicious recipe for vegan French toast. Spice it up with 1/3 teaspoon nutmeg, cloves, or 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Add a mashed banana or a few tablespoons of applesauce to the mix for added sweetness and flavor. Add fresh berries or crushed nuts to the mix if you wish for even more variety. Of course, finish it off with a drizzle of maple syrup for an amazing dairy-free, egg-free, vegan breakfast.
By Xena Moroni

Coconut Cream French Toast

Rating: 4.33 stars
9
I didn't think the name coconut French toast did this justice, and while certainly not pie-like, the flavor profile was kind of close, and I was very pleased with the results. The staler your bread, the better this will turn out! Garnish with maple syrup, fresh mango, and lime juice.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Waffle Iron French Toast
When French toast gets together with your waffle iron, you get the best of both breakfasts.
Ultimate French Toast
Rating: Unrated
284
"One of my husband's favorite breakfasts. Simple and delicious." – KGora
How to Make the Best French Toast of Your Life
Banana Bread French Toast
Rating: Unrated
59
Savory Parmesan French Toast
Rating: Unrated
11
Baked French Toast Casseroles That Make Brunch Easy

More French Toast Recipes

Orange Pecan French Toast

Rating: 4.56 stars
430
My husband and I were vacationing recently and had this lovely French toast at a bed and breakfast. When we came back home, I kept missing it so I called them up and requested it. They actually gave me the recipe over the phone! I generally halve the recipe for my husband and I, and bake it in an 8 inch square pan. Reheats well in the toaster oven. I served it to my in-laws recently and they loved it. Serve with a little sweetened whipped cream and berries!
By SR

Pumpkin French Toast Bake

Rating: 4.26 stars
272
A delicious breakfast indulgence, perfect for those crisp autumn Saturday mornings.
By cinderblock

Baked Caramel-Apple French Toast

Rating: 4.46 stars
151
Baked French toast with apples and caramel sauce. The consistency of the finished recipe will be similar to bread pudding! A glass baking pan will help prevent the toast from sticking.
By Joan Rembacz

Make Ahead French Toast

Rating: 4.59 stars
505
We have made this French Toast for Christmas brunch for twenty four years! It originally came from the East Coast. If you like your French toast firmer, then cut back on the milk.
By Debbie Tate

Overnight French Toast II

Rating: 4.48 stars
278
Make this the night before and enjoy brunch with your kids rather than catering to them! Also great for taking places because the syrup is built-in.
By BOBSROAD

Best Brioche French Toast

Rating: 4.56 stars
73
Probably the best French toast ever. Finishing it in the oven ensures that even thick slices are not runny or underdone. Browned butter also adds a nutty, caramel twist to the usual maple goodness.
By ABC123

French Toast without Milk

Rating: 4.29 stars
7
A French toast recipe without the milk for those who like a more solid French toast. My son's friends liked this recipe and would ask for the recipe to take home for their moms to make. Serve with butter and syrup.
By Mr Shiells

Air Fryer French Toast

An easy recipe that is simple and tasty. Whichever flavor you make, this French toast is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
By Yoly

Cinnamon-Accented French Toast

Rating: 4.64 stars
66
Very quick, easy, and tasty french toast.
By grumpybutt

French Toast Sticks

Rating: 4.88 stars
8
I never liked French toast, but these sticks are the best. No need to have syrup or anything, they are good as-is.
By cole332002

French Toast for One

Rating: 4 stars
2
Tasty, quick breakfast--perfect when you're cooking for one.
By RAZZZYRENATA

Pecan French Toast

Rating: 4.64 stars
67
An easy breakfast to serve when you have overnight guests! Serve with syrup, butter and fresh fruit.
By Wanda Galloway

Stuffed French Toast II

Rating: 4.6 stars
169
This is a nice change from ordinary French toast. I make this more than the standard recipe. Although this is my family's favorite version, it is very versatile. You can substitute peanut butter for the cream cheese, use different jams or preserves, different extracts or spices - the options are practically limitless! Serve with maple syrup and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
By ELISAW

Bauducco Panettone French Toast

Rating: 2 stars
1
Slices of panettone are dipped in an egg-milk-vanilla-wine mixture, dipped again in beaten eggs, then pan fried in butter. Serve with homemade syrup!
By Bauducco
Eggless French Toast

Rating: 3.5 stars
24
All the goodness of French Toast made without eggs. My husband came up with the recipe for our son, who is allergic to eggs and other foods. Serve with syrup and confectioners' sugar.
By Jackie Sikowitz Diamond

Overnight Apple Cinnamon French Toast

Rating: 4.5 stars
382
This is a great brunch recipe, it's perfect for large gatherings. A yummy bread casserole baked with sweet apple filling.
By CALJAKE

Gingerbread French Toast

Rating: 4.54 stars
13
An easy-to-make gingerbread-flavored French toast that gives you that warm, fuzzy holiday feeling. Serve with butter and syrup or brown sugar.
By jessica

Banana Bread French Toast

Rating: 4.49 stars
59
This decadent breakfast treat is great way to start the day. It's so delicious you'll wish you could eat it every morning.
By LBR8

Sweet French Toast

Rating: 4.46 stars
35
A tasty treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Crumbled cornflakes make the texture a little different than most other recipes.
By AILEERA

Oven-Baked Caramel French Toast

Rating: 4.4 stars
224
This is perfect served with quiche, homemade home fries and fresh coffee! I make the bread for this recipe using my bread machine!
By HappyHousewife

Chef John's French Toast

Rating: 4.65 stars
256
So you think you know how to make French toast? Maybe you beat a couple eggs, a splash of milk, a quick dip, fry it up in some butter, and drizzle with a little syrup? Sounds pretty good, and for 95% of the world that is what they consider French toast. But if you want truly amazing French toast, give this classic restaurant method a try.
By Chef John

Banana Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Rating: 4.18 stars
11
A new version of French toast casserole. I had some left over cinnamon rolls that had become stale and still wanted to use them so I came up with this recipe and it was a huge hit at my Sunday brunch.
By megannp

Overnight French Toast

This delicious overnight French toast reminds me of a cross between creme brulee and a very moist, custardy bread pudding. Serve it with butter and maple syrup and a side of bacon for a scrumptious breakfast that everyone will love!
By COOKINGQUEEN75

Grandma's Peach French Toast

Rating: 4.47 stars
354
My mother gave me this to use at my mother group. Everyone loved it so I decided to post it and share the great blend of peaches and French toast. Smells great when cooking.
By SUDEMERS
