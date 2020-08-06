Bacon & Cheddar Green Bean Casserole
Everything's better with bacon…and cheese. Make your favorite green bean casserole even better, just by adding these two ingredients. And no need to wait for a holiday to make this one – any day of the week will work!
Sponsored By Del Monte
Quick Sweet Pea Soup
Homemade pea soup is less than 30 minutes away, with canned sweet peas, bagged spinach and chicken broth as time savers. Blending early in the preparation so the soup purees all at once in only one batch, keeps it simple too.
Sponsored By Del Monte
Toasted Almond Green Beans
Slivered almonds, lemon, and cumin bring their bright flavors to this quick and delicious green bean side dish.
Sponsored By Del Monte
Meatball Parmesan Hot Dish
Your new weeknight one-dish go to. Way. Too. Yummy. To. Believe.
Sponsored By Del Monte
Two Corn Chicken Posole
This hearty Mexican stew is prepared in a slow-cooker. Posole's signature ingredient is corn, and this tasty chicken stew features both sweet whole kernel corn and hominy. Top with a variety of fresh ingredients for a delicious, authentic meal in a bowl.
Sponsored By Del Monte
Savory Corn Waffles
Great for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner. Start with your favorite pancake mix and add a can of Cream Style Golden Sweet Corn – so creamy that you can skip adding any butter or oil.
Sponsored By Del Monte
Lemon-Garlic Green Beans with Crispy Crumbs
Japanese-style breadcrumbs called panko are lightly browned then tossed with lemon zest for a delicate and flavorful topping for garlic-lemon sautéed green beans.
Sponsored By Del Monte
Sweet Pea Pesto Pasta
Peas, spinach and basil blend into a no-cook creamy pesto pasta sauce. Add shrimp or chicken to make a main dish.
Sponsored By Del Monte
Pickled Sweet Corn Relish
This zesty 10 minute relish elevates the look and taste of everything from hot dogs to chicken to chili.
Sponsored By Del Monte
Cheddar Corn Casserole
Creamy and savory-sweet, this casserole pairs with turkey and ham alike. Try the different stir-ins and toppings to make it your own – your family will love it lots of ways.
Sponsored By Del Monte
Golden Sweet Cornbread from Del Monte®
Creamed corn and whole corn kernels bake up moist and sweet in this easy cornbread recipe using corn muffin mix – enjoy as muffins or squares with anything from chili to holiday meals.
Sponsored By Del Monte
Corn and Poblano Spoon Bread
Fresh poblano chiles, shredded cheese, and spicy southwest-style corn make an easy and delicious spoon bread.
Sponsored By Del Monte