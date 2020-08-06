Del Monte

Bacon & Cheddar Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 4.73 stars
15
Everything's better with bacon…and cheese. Make your favorite green bean casserole even better, just by adding these two ingredients. And no need to wait for a holiday to make this one – any day of the week will work!
By Del Monte
Quick Sweet Pea Soup

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Homemade pea soup is less than 30 minutes away, with canned sweet peas, bagged spinach and chicken broth as time savers. Blending early in the preparation so the soup purees all at once in only one batch, keeps it simple too.
By Del Monte
Toasted Almond Green Beans

Rating: 4.68 stars
22
Slivered almonds, lemon, and cumin bring their bright flavors to this quick and delicious green bean side dish.
By Del Monte
Meatball Parmesan Hot Dish

Rating: 5 stars
2
Your new weeknight one-dish go to. Way. Too. Yummy. To. Believe.
By Del Monte
Two Corn Chicken Posole

Rating: 5 stars
3
This hearty Mexican stew is prepared in a slow-cooker. Posole's signature ingredient is corn, and this tasty chicken stew features both sweet whole kernel corn and hominy. Top with a variety of fresh ingredients for a delicious, authentic meal in a bowl.
By Del Monte
Savory Corn Waffles

Rating: 5 stars
2
Great for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner. Start with your favorite pancake mix and add a can of Cream Style Golden Sweet Corn – so creamy that you can skip adding any butter or oil.
By Del Monte
Lemon-Garlic Green Beans with Crispy Crumbs

Japanese-style breadcrumbs called panko are lightly browned then tossed with lemon zest for a delicate and flavorful topping for garlic-lemon sautéed green beans.
By Del Monte
Sweet Pea Pesto Pasta

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Peas, spinach and basil blend into a no-cook creamy pesto pasta sauce. Add shrimp or chicken to make a main dish.
By Del Monte
Pickled Sweet Corn Relish

Rating: 5 stars
3
This zesty 10 minute relish elevates the look and taste of everything from hot dogs to chicken to chili.
By Del Monte
Cheddar Corn Casserole

Rating: 4 stars
1
Creamy and savory-sweet, this casserole pairs with turkey and ham alike. Try the different stir-ins and toppings to make it your own – your family will love it lots of ways.
By Del Monte
Golden Sweet Cornbread from Del Monte®

Rating: 4 stars
2
Creamed corn and whole corn kernels bake up moist and sweet in this easy cornbread recipe using corn muffin mix – enjoy as muffins or squares with anything from chili to holiday meals.
By Del Monte
Corn and Poblano Spoon Bread

Rating: 3 stars
4
Fresh poblano chiles, shredded cheese, and spicy southwest-style corn make an easy and delicious spoon bread.
By Del Monte
Chili Cheese Totchos
Rating: Unrated
1
A delicious Game Day treat that combines the best of chili and nachos in one hearty appetizer. Chili is out of the bowl and served over Tater Tots® nacho-style with the chili toppings you love.
Quick Coconut Curry Bowls
This easy recipe makes a tasty dinner or a meal plan of 4 portions to refrigerate and reheat throughout the week. Other than the toppings, the prep requires no chopping.
Skillet Chicken Parmesan from Del Monte®
Rating: Unrated
8

One-Bowl Carrot Oat Muffins

Rating: 4.33 stars
3

Breakfast or snack time, these moist muffins are a wholesome treat to go.

Chicken Corn Cobbler Bowls

Rating: 4.25 stars
4
A contemporary way to enjoy comfort food.
By Del Monte
Teriyaki Beef & Bean Rice Bowls from Del Monte®

Rating: 3 stars
1
Use your slow cooker for this Asian-inspired beef stew with green beans and kidney beans in a teriyaki sauce; it's ready to serve when you get home.
By Del Monte
Veggie Dip Trio

For a simple step to easy entertaining, serve one or all of these quick, vibrant dips with veggies, grilled baguette or pita chips.
By Del Monte
