Kids' Nut-Free Snack Recipes

Daddy's Popcorn
You will never go back microwave popcorn after trying this range-top recipe. It is made with oil, margarine, and seasoned salt.
Ranch Pretzels and Goldfish
Easy and delicious snack mix with a dilly ranch seasoning. I tone down the cayenne pepper and send this to school with the kids too! You can also substitute pretzels or goldfish for other ingredients you like, such as cereal, crackers, or nuts.
Unbelievably Good Fruit Dip
This creamy fruit dip has only three ingredients. If you want a simple dip that's the perfect complement to fruit, especially strawberries, please try this one.
Honey Graham Crackers
Make your own honey graham crackers at home! These are simple to make, and can be used in recipes that call for graham crackers.
"Spa"ctacular Frozen Grapes
These grapes were served to me after a massage at my local spa. This recipe is perfect as an after-school snack, a simple appetizer at parties, or a sweet treat before bed. Substitute Splenda® for the sugar if you like! Can be kept in a sealed bag in the freezer for several months.
Honey Spiced Granola Bars
A recipe I twiddled and tweaked to come up with. It has a distinct taste of honey, and the spices are allowed to shine through. Sometimes, I add some cocoa powder for that subtle taste. Hope you like this, its one of the first recipes I managed to really tweak up nicely.
Animal Crackers
Make your own animal crackers! Cut these tasty not-too-sweet cookies into animal shapes. Made with buttermilk, oats and honey.
Fruit Leather
Make your own fruit leather out of apples and pears, and enjoy it as a snack any time.
Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
I'm always on the lookout for easy and delicious things to make for breakfast that are on the one hand, relatively healthy and good for you, while on the other hand, not too good for you. I think these really do fit the bill. These are normally made with strawberry preserves, but here we're using fresh strawberries for a little lighter and lower-sugar approach. For best results, refrigerate before serving.