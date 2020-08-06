Cooking Lunch for Two Recipes

Pan-fried chicken breasts with a fresh cream cheese dill spread and tomatoes and lettuce on toasty French bread, YUMMY! Oh so good with a glass of wine or lemonade! You can also grill your chicken breasts for extra flavor.
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
Many Vietnamese dishes are perfect for hot weather. This simple noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, and more, topped with grilled shrimp. Tossed with a tangy sweet and sour sauce, it's a simple and satisfying dinner.
Serve this tasty sandwich spread on crusty whole grain rolls or pita bread, with lettuce and tomato. Other raw, chopped vegetables can be substituted for the celery. Your favorite salad dressing can be substituted for the mayo.
This is an awesome spin on a plain grilled cheese sandwich. Feel free to alter it to your liking. The ciabatta bread is not typical grilled cheese material but the crunch of the buttery grilled chewy bread goes perfect with this jalapeno filling. You can also use sourdough bread.
I love avocado toast, and if you add an egg to it you have a full meal. Sometimes I use balsamic vinegar to flavor the avocado instead of the lemon juice. You can make the egg any way you like, but I like it best fried or poached.
These are by far the best sandwiches to serve your guests and yourself! The ingredients are fresh, delicious, popular and fills your mouth with marinated joy. You can usually find the high-caloric sandwich (variety of meat on mayonnaise) in your local Vietnamese baguette shop but here is a hearty Vegetarian version (if you do not use fish sauce) using portabello mushrooms.