Cooking Lunch for Two Recipes

Browse more than 80 lunch recipes perfect for just the two of you. Find recipes for lunch complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Mama's Best Broiled Tomato Sandwich

564
A broiled sandwich, made of fresh seasoned tomatoes, with an Italian taste. A perfect match for soup.
By KATIA

Eggplant Sandwiches

245
Roasted eggplant in a French roll with feta cheese, basil and garlic mayonnaise. This was my favorite sandwich of all time, adapted from a cafe at the University of California, Irvine.
By Jamie

Divine Summertime Chicken Sandwich

92
Pan-fried chicken breasts with a fresh cream cheese dill spread and tomatoes and lettuce on toasty French bread, YUMMY! Oh so good with a glass of wine or lemonade! You can also grill your chicken breasts for extra flavor.
By MEEZERGIRL1

Beth's Portobello Mushroom Burgers

32
This is a quick, delicious and healthy way to enjoy an American classic!
By Elizabeth

Spicy Grilled Cheese Sandwich

141
Grilled cheese with onions, tomatoes and jalapenos-- tastier than the original!
By PATELGURL

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

820
Bread, butter and Cheddar cheese - here's a way to make this classic sandwich in a nonstick pan.
By sal

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

204
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
By Tamaralynn

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

110
Many Vietnamese dishes are perfect for hot weather. This simple noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, and more, topped with grilled shrimp. Tossed with a tangy sweet and sour sauce, it's a simple and satisfying dinner.
By Allrecipes

Easy Chorizo Street Tacos

22
5 ingredients, amazing tacos.
By evostoplight

Vegetarian Chickpea Sandwich Filling

1534
Serve this tasty sandwich spread on crusty whole grain rolls or pita bread, with lettuce and tomato. Other raw, chopped vegetables can be substituted for the celery. Your favorite salad dressing can be substituted for the mayo.
By FISHLOVE

Baja-Style Chicken Bowl

96
For a little extra flavor, add the salsa while cooking instead of after.
By mlreffey

Sloppy Joe Sandwiches

149
This sloppy joe recipe is quick and inexpensive. In addition to putting it on rolls, try this slightly sweet beef mixture over rice, biscuits, or baked potatoes.
By twinkleinyouri
Inspiration and Ideas

Tuna Egg Sandwich
80
This is just an old-fashioned tuna egg sandwich that is simple and quick to make! My grandparents make these and tell me that this is the 'correct' way to make a hearty sandwich!
Cheesy-Crust Skillet Pizza
39
If you refrain from grain, but can't go without pizza...you've got to try this version with a 1-ingredient crust made just from cheese.
Simple Stromboli
282
Greek Couscous
131

Greek style Israeli couscous. So delicious!

Mama's Best Broiled Tomato Sandwich

564
A broiled sandwich, made of fresh seasoned tomatoes, with an Italian taste. A perfect match for soup.
By KATIA

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich

197
This is an awesome spin on a plain grilled cheese sandwich. Feel free to alter it to your liking. The ciabatta bread is not typical grilled cheese material but the crunch of the buttery grilled chewy bread goes perfect with this jalapeno filling. You can also use sourdough bread.
By BrandyE

Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese

1
Two fantastic foods become one.
By Kimberly Holland

Spicy Grilled Cheese Sandwich

141
Grilled cheese with onions, tomatoes and jalapenos-- tastier than the original!
By PATELGURL

Tuna Panini Melt

11
A new twist on an old standby.
By Michele

Slow Cooker Spicy Chicken

263
I sometimes chop up a chipotle pepper and throw it in with some adobo sauce for a twist. I don't measure spices, so my measurements are conservative.
By shmeya
Turkey Avocado Panini

90
This is such an easy, light, refreshing and YUMMY sandwich!
By Amanda

Avocado Toast with Egg

26
I love avocado toast, and if you add an egg to it you have a full meal. Sometimes I use balsamic vinegar to flavor the avocado instead of the lemon juice. You can make the egg any way you like, but I like it best fried or poached.
By barbara

Croque-Monsieur

70
Easily adaptable into a Monte Cristo by just adding chicken, this wonderful battered then fried sandwich makes a great lunch with a tossed salad.
By Sneakyteaky

Air Fryer Corned Beef Hash

1
Looking for something to do with leftover corned beef? This crispy corned beef hash is made from start to finish in the air fryer.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Mahi Mahi Burgers

1
Cajun-spiced fish fillets are grilled and topped with a homemade chipotle aioli for extra kick in this mahi mahi burger recipe for two that's perfect for lunch or dinner.
By TRIQUETRAGIRL

Banh-Mi Style Vietnamese Baguette

36
These are by far the best sandwiches to serve your guests and yourself! The ingredients are fresh, delicious, popular and fills your mouth with marinated joy. You can usually find the high-caloric sandwich (variety of meat on mayonnaise) in your local Vietnamese baguette shop but here is a hearty Vegetarian version (if you do not use fish sauce) using portabello mushrooms.
By Always The Hostess
