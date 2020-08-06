Cooking Breakfast for Two Recipes

Browse more than 140 breakfast recipes perfect for two, and enjoy omelets, breakfast bowls, oatmeal, parfaits, and breakfast sammies just for the two of you.

Staff Picks

Vanilla Berry Parfaits

56
Delicious and easy, this is a fabulous mix of berries and yogurt! If you like, you can make a thin layer of graham crackers or granola in each vanilla/berry layer. That gives it a little more crunch.
By Rebecca

Monday Morning Breakfast

20
I came up with this concoction when I started eating healthier. It's simple and delicious.
By VARUCADARLING

Yummy Veggie Omelet

127
I enjoy this omelet served on top of toast. Use any type of cheese you like - Swiss and Gouda are both good choices.
By jen

Super Duper Oatmeal

42
This oatmeal is sooo yummy and hearty! Soy milk may be used in place of the milk.
By Cassandra

Greek Scrambled Eggs

65
This classic Greek favorite adds a little zest to the standard breakfast. Not much salt is needed; feta is very salty.
By zzyygg

Black Bean Breakfast Bowl

117
A quick breakfast if you're trying to avoid carbs.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Breakfast Quesadilla

1
Scrambled eggs, crumbled bacon, and melted Colby Jack cheese fill crispy, toasted tortillas in this easy breakfast quesadilla recipe for two.
By donnie2

Creamy Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs

103
A nice change from regular scrambled eggs. These eggs come out creamy and soft. Perfect with a slice of tomato and turkey bacon for a delicious and fast low-carb breakfast.
By Kitchen Kitty

French Toast without Milk

3
A French toast recipe without the milk for those who like a more solid French toast. My son's friends liked this recipe and would ask for the recipe to take home for their moms to make. Serve with butter and syrup.
By Mr Shiells

Blueberry Lemon Breakfast Quinoa

117
Sweet blueberries and tart lemon pair well in this alternative to oatmeal. High in protein and fiber, quinoa is a great start to your day! I made this up one morning when I had a craving for quinoa and was looking for a change from the usual. Top with extra milk for a thinner consistency. Also good with a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg.
By France C

Yogurt Parfait

66
This is delicious for breakfast, snack, even for a dessert! It looks great in a glass, but can also be made in a bowl. Use your favorite fruit, or whatever is in season.
By Natalie
Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo

9
This is an authentic Mexican breakfast. My husband is full Mexican and he taught me this simple and delicious breakfast. This is for two people and I use no more than six eggs for the both of us. You might use less or more, it doesn't matter. Enjoy!
By cupcake_sweetie
Inspiration and Ideas

Chaffles with Almond Flour
15
Chaffles are an overnight sensation in the low carb/keto world. Adding almond flour gives them a more traditional waffle texture and helps get rid of any eggy taste. Seriously, try them, they're delicious! I use an inexpensive mini waffle maker (such as Dash® Mini Maker Waffle) which produces perfect 4-inch chaffles. So many ways to use chaffles, the sky's the limit!
Oeufs Cocotte (Baked Eggs)
10
Oeufs cocotte is a French way of baking eggs in a water bath in the oven - you can add other ingredients as well but ham and cheese is one of the easiest variations. Oeufs cocotte taste best served hot with toast or strips of bread to dip in the egg yolks.
Instant Pot® Steel-Cut Oats
11
Baileys à la French Toast
16

Made with Baileys Original Irish Cream, nothing can top this French Toast recipe. Well, besides our delicious toppings, of course. Think: chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, mixed berries, and whipped cream!

Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo

Potato Skillet

376
My son loves this recipe even though he doesn't care much for breakfast food.
By LaDonna

Peanut Butter and Banana French Toast

375
An unique and delicious recipe that my mom used to make. It is so easy that even kids can help to make it. Serve it hot with butter or margarine and syrup.
By Bon

Spinach Mushroom Omelet

54
A hearty but healthy breakfast or brunch omelet, filled with cheese, mushrooms, spinach, and peppers. Serve with a slice of whole grain toast and fruit.
By Dragonfly
French Egg and Bacon Sandwich

141
French Toast with egg and bacon in the center with maple syrup on top. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.
By Amber

Poached Eggs Caprese

88
A delicious dish inspired by eggs Benedict with mozzarella, tomatoes, and pesto.
By Yoojin K

Avocado Toast with Egg

26
I love avocado toast, and if you add an egg to it you have a full meal. Sometimes I use balsamic vinegar to flavor the avocado instead of the lemon juice. You can make the egg any way you like, but I like it best fried or poached.
By barbara

Mushroom Spinach Omelet

11
Light breakfast omelet.
By SaraBeth

Shrimp and Grits Louisiana Style

53
Probably the best shrimp and grits recipe I have made! Easy and low ingredient count!
By Amber Taylor Futch

Dominican Style Oatmeal

291
After living in the Dominican Republic for many years, I came to appreciate their tasty and easy way of making oatmeal. The texture is more creamy and liquidy, and the flavor is comforting in the morning.
By Pepita

Spicy Breakfast Quesadillas

A spicy and fun breakfast or brunch your whole family will love, with sausage, egg, cheese, and green onions. This is such a versatile dish. I basically make them with whatever I have on hand at the time. Serve with salsa, hot sauce, and sour cream, if desired.
By Maryann D

Rice Cooker Oats

33
It's done in a rice cooker rather than the stove.
By rachel gillespie

Flatbread Breakfast Pizza

3
Healthy scrambled eggs on a flatbread! A delicious breakfast pizza made on a flatbread and served with salsa.
By Mother Ann
