Cooking Breakfast for Two Recipes

A French toast recipe without the milk for those who like a more solid French toast. My son's friends liked this recipe and would ask for the recipe to take home for their moms to make. Serve with butter and syrup.
Sweet blueberries and tart lemon pair well in this alternative to oatmeal. High in protein and fiber, quinoa is a great start to your day! I made this up one morning when I had a craving for quinoa and was looking for a change from the usual. Top with extra milk for a thinner consistency. Also good with a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg.
This is an authentic Mexican breakfast. My husband is full Mexican and he taught me this simple and delicious breakfast. This is for two people and I use no more than six eggs for the both of us. You might use less or more, it doesn't matter. Enjoy!
Chaffles are an overnight sensation in the low carb/keto world. Adding almond flour gives them a more traditional waffle texture and helps get rid of any eggy taste. Seriously, try them, they're delicious! I use an inexpensive mini waffle maker (such as Dash® Mini Maker Waffle) which produces perfect 4-inch chaffles. So many ways to use chaffles, the sky's the limit!
Oeufs cocotte is a French way of baking eggs in a water bath in the oven - you can add other ingredients as well but ham and cheese is one of the easiest variations. Oeufs cocotte taste best served hot with toast or strips of bread to dip in the egg yolks.
Made with Baileys Original Irish Cream, nothing can top this French Toast recipe. Well, besides our delicious toppings, of course. Think: chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, mixed berries, and whipped cream!
I love avocado toast, and if you add an egg to it you have a full meal. Sometimes I use balsamic vinegar to flavor the avocado instead of the lemon juice. You can make the egg any way you like, but I like it best fried or poached.
After living in the Dominican Republic for many years, I came to appreciate their tasty and easy way of making oatmeal. The texture is more creamy and liquidy, and the flavor is comforting in the morning.
A spicy and fun breakfast or brunch your whole family will love, with sausage, egg, cheese, and green onions. This is such a versatile dish. I basically make them with whatever I have on hand at the time. Serve with salsa, hot sauce, and sour cream, if desired.