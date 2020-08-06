Nectarine Recipes

This sweet and creamy ricotta toast makes the perfect brunch or mid-day snack. Grilling the fruit adds a lovely caramelized flavor, topped with the sweetness from the honey, crunch from the almonds and brightness from the hint of fresh mint. Use a thick-cut crusty bread like sourdough so it can stand up to the toppings.
I added fresh, ripe nectarines and apricots to this sour cherry pie. These fruits are drupe fruits meaning they are fleshy with a hard stone or seed in the middle. The pie was summery and delicious! I really like to use turbinado sugar--it's less processed and has a good flavor--but white sugar would be fine, too.
Short of serving store-bought ice cream, you won't find a simpler, more delicious dessert than this fruit cobbler. Use any juicy summer fruit: peaches, nectarines, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries. And if you use frozen berries, this dessert can be assembled in less than 10 minutes.
You don't see recipes for nectarine jam very often, which is a shame because ripe, juicy nectarines make a great jam. Make sure to go easy when adding almond extract; it is very strong, so a few drops go a long way.
I love summer because all of the really terrific fruits are in season and not too expensive. I created this salad to trick my kids into eating their fruit. This salad can be served as a side dish or a light, refreshing desert.
I love making this drink in the summer with fresh nectarines. It is also really good made with fresh peaches. The buttermilk gives it a fresh and tangy flavor while the brown sugar disguises the fact you are using buttermilk!
I found a recipe online for nectarine jam. It stated that nectarine skin has natural pectin and jam would set as long as the fruit wasn't peeled (Note: no pectin listed in the ingredient list). Just for fun, I decided to experiment with the microwave. The result was oh, so delicious. I made mine in the microwave-safe cup of the Magic Bulletu0026reg; and blended it right in the cup.
