Nectarine Recipes

Browse 50 nectarine recipes including cobblers, pies, stewed nectarines and then some. Learn how to make nectarine preserves, too!

Nectarine Pie

94
A different type of pie and very good. My husband would eat the whole pie if I allowed him.

Grilled Pork Chops with Fresh Nectarine Salsa

111
A zippy, sweet and spicy nectarine salsa goes really well with pork, particularly grilled pork, in this favorite summer recipe.
By MICHELLE0011

Nectarine Sunshine Smoothie

33
A tart sweet blend of fruit that's a perfect way to greet the day.
By Sarah-May

Curried Salmon with Summer Fruit Chutney

9
The coolness of the fruit tastes great with the spicy salmon.
By MICHELLE0011

What's the Difference Between Peaches, Nectarines and Apricots?

These summer stone fruits are more alike than they are different.
By Melanie Fincher

Grilled Honey-Nectarine Ricotta Toast

1
This sweet and creamy ricotta toast makes the perfect brunch or mid-day snack. Grilling the fruit adds a lovely caramelized flavor, topped with the sweetness from the honey, crunch from the almonds and brightness from the hint of fresh mint. Use a thick-cut crusty bread like sourdough so it can stand up to the toppings.
By France C

Beth's Peach-Nectarine Muffins

150
These are simple, delicious muffins ... a must try. Enjoy right out of the oven or let cool.
By BEAN13

Fabulous Fruit Salad

211
An easy, quick, and holiday-worthy fruit salad that is easily doubled.

Drupey Pie

10
I added fresh, ripe nectarines and apricots to this sour cherry pie. These fruits are drupe fruits meaning they are fleshy with a hard stone or seed in the middle. The pie was summery and delicious! I really like to use turbinado sugar--it's less processed and has a good flavor--but white sugar would be fine, too.

Easy Batter Fruit Cobbler

1987
Short of serving store-bought ice cream, you won't find a simpler, more delicious dessert than this fruit cobbler. Use any juicy summer fruit: peaches, nectarines, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries. And if you use frozen berries, this dessert can be assembled in less than 10 minutes.

Summer Fruit Salad with a Lemon, Honey, and Mint Dressing

24
A simply elegant fruit salad paired with a sweet and tangy lemon-mint dressing
By TimTanguay

Vegan Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds and Fruit

3
Chia seeds, oats, and fruit soak overnight in almond milk for a nutritious vegan breakfast of champions! I like my oatmeal warm, so I heat it up in the morning.
Summer Salad with Nectarines, Tomatoes, and Burrata
2
"I made this delicious salad for a potluck the other day and everyone loved it." -- barbara
Chef John's Nectarine Salsa
32
"Delicious! I doubled the recipe, using one nectarine and one peach. Also, used a serrano pepper instead of jalapeno. My family loved it served with our homemade pupusa." -- JK
Caribbean Chicken
38
Flavored Water
4

This is wonderfully refreshing and thirst-quenching homemade flavored water. Ideal and healthy alternative to bought soda drinks.

Nectarine Jam

You don't see recipes for nectarine jam very often, which is a shame because ripe, juicy nectarines make a great jam. Make sure to go easy when adding almond extract; it is very strong, so a few drops go a long way.

Summer Fruit Salad II

7
I love summer because all of the really terrific fruits are in season and not too expensive. I created this salad to trick my kids into eating their fruit. This salad can be served as a side dish or a light, refreshing desert.
By Teri Carrillo-Fox

Nectarine Blush

19
I love making this drink in the summer with fresh nectarines. It is also really good made with fresh peaches. The buttermilk gives it a fresh and tangy flavor while the brown sugar disguises the fact you are using buttermilk!
By Kat G

KK's Three Fruit Cobbler

10
This tart fruit and juicy base has the sweet top that balances it out. It's so easy that a non-baker like me can whip it up! For a change, switch the ginger for half a teaspoon of nutmeg.
By Kay

Cold Cucumber Salad with Feta and Bell Pepper

This is a recipe that is both healthy and delicious! The whole family will love this cucumber salad!
By jacobelicramer

Easy Grilled Nectarines

2
Nectarines taste great grilled – all you need is some butter and brown sugar. Serve with vanilla ice cream and you have a quick dessert for a hot day.
By barbara

Caramelized Nectarine

3
This is a fast easy recipe that tastes great. It is great for entertaining. Dice it, put it on toothpicks, and put the yogurt in a bowl for dipping.
By Gabriel

Grilled California Nectarine and Butter Lettuce Salad with Bacon and Pistachios

2
Grilled nectarine and chicken breast are tossed with a nectarine dressing, pistachio nuts and bacon in this flavorful and lively salad.

Nectarine Upside-Down Cake

9
A buttery brown sugar glaze and the simple white cake below make this upside-down cake irresistible.
By Laka kuharica - Easy Cook

Five-Minute Nectarine Jam

1
I found a recipe online for nectarine jam. It stated that nectarine skin has natural pectin and jam would set as long as the fruit wasn't peeled (Note: no pectin listed in the ingredient list). Just for fun, I decided to experiment with the microwave. The result was oh, so delicious. I made mine in the microwave-safe cup of the Magic Bulletu0026reg; and blended it right in the cup.
By JuliaH

Apple and Nectarine Pie

2
A pie to remind you of early fall when the first apples are being harvested but fresh nectarines are still available at the market!
By Amy D H

Nectarine Bars

1
This is so easy to make and it's very tasty. Serve as dessert or snack. Everyone will be asking you for this great simple recipe.
By DIXYABI

Honey Fruit Dessert

1
Fresh fruit gets even more flavor when it's baked and drizzled with honey. Serve warm over vanilla ice cream with chopped cashews or peanuts!
By Tricia

Crispbread Crostini

This crispbread crostini is a quick snack to have when you need something healthy and tasty. Use whatever seasonal fruit you have on hand instead of sliced nectarine.
By Cherlyn

Nectarine Sweet Roll

This is a recipe I cobbled together using the scaffold of a sticky bun and an apple fritter, coming up with a sweet, sticky, yummy roll baked in a fluted tube pan. Serve warm!
By Khall88

Nectarine Sorbet

This nectarine sorbet tastes best when the nectarines are really ripe, as they are naturally at their sweetest.

Nectarine Refresher

This is a delicious smoothie that you can also make into ice pops.
By Skyllir

Red Plum, White Nectarine and Blue Cheese Pizza

Grilled fresh pizza rounds are topped with succulent slices of red plum and nectarine, then drizzled with a white balsamic and honey dressing, and dressed with blue cheese and walnuts.

End of Summer Soup

Our goal was to make a wonderful tasting vegetable soup using all-natural and wholesome ingredients! Enjoy!
By Jon Brumfield

Broiled Stone Fruit with Cardamom Banana Soft Serve

Easy chai-inspired almondmilk soft serve with roasted stone fruit.
Nectarine Compote

A colorful and flavorful dessert, this can be served up at fancy dinner parties, or round the family table.
By James

Grilled Nectarines with Goat Cheese

An easy yet impressive dessert! Enjoy this seasonal favorite with 14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon.
By 14 Hands Winery
Summer Nectarine, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad

1
A refreshing and colorful blend of fruit and veggies, highlighted with cilantro and goat cheese. Great for a picnic or with whatever you have on the grill. Good use of garden veggies.
By SharonT
