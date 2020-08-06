Cooking Pork for Two Recipes

Browse more than 70 pork recipes perfect for just the two of you. Find recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between.

Staff Picks

Stir-Fry Pork with Ginger

168
A simple Chinese dish. The wine and ginger gives the dish its fragrant smell. Best served with warm rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Pork Chops Stuffed with Smoked Gouda and Bacon

839
Easy and elegant enough for the in-laws. Be sure, when filling the chops, not to stuff it too full, or the meat will be done cooking before the cheese has had a chance to melt.
By DARLA

Quick and Easy Ham with Sweet Potatoes

90
I love to eat ham and sweet potatoes all year round. I came up with this easy ham and sweet potato dish that also makes clean up a breeze. Serve with a vegetable and/or side salad and rolls and you will have a complete, satisfying meal.
By Dog Lovin' Mama

Cranberry Pork Chops I

63
Sweet orange marmalade enhances the flavor of the tart cranberries in this wonderful dish. For a more intense flavor, use 1/4 cup dried cranberries or cherries instead of fresh or frozen cranberries and do not chop.
By CALLA212

Lemon Barbeque Pork Chops

41
Barbecue tang and lemon zing make this pork chop dish a beautiful thing! Easy to make, excellent to taste.
By Toby Mahaney

Brown Sugar Ham Steak

144
Brown sugar ham steaks cooked in butter are a sweet and savory main dish that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. Serve with potatoes and green beans.
By CassieB

Easy Marinated Pork Tenderloin

777
Roast a perfect pork tenderloin at home, beginning with an easy marinade made from ingredients you have around the house.
By Lori

Pork Fried Rice

289
This is my revised version of another pork fried rice recipe. I often substitute chicken for pork, and it doesn't change anything. I have used both basmati rice and long-grain rice which gives the dish only a slight flavor difference. I have also added celery in the past with good outcomes. Enjoy.
By Olies

Onion Pan-Fried Pork Chops

264
I made this up one day because I was wanting something different then the same old pan-fried pork chops (that is how my husband asked me to cook them that day). So I made this up real fast, and boy did he love them. Now he asks for them every time. I do this with boneless and bone-in pork chops. So it doesn't matter what kind you have on hand, just cook them up and enjoy.
By MSPECANGIRL417

Easy Baked Ham Steaks

61
Quick and easy ham for any day of the week. Goes great with scalloped potatoes or mac and cheese! Also great in slow cooker!
By chrissy_592

Chinese Spareribs

125
After searching the internet for a good Chinese Spareribs recipe and not finding any that caught my eye, I decided to make my own. This recipe is pretty simple, and yields tender, juicy, tangy ribs. In Japan, I cooked this in the fish broiler, but it should be fine on the grill or in the oven.
By IBNSHISHA

Easy Chorizo Street Tacos

22
5 ingredients, amazing tacos.
By evostoplight
Inspiration and Ideas

Applesauce Pork Chops
214
Pork chops with applesauce glaze.
Grilled Pork Loin Chops
666
Tangy, a little sweet, very moist and very easy to prepare -- you're going to love these grilled chops. They turn out wonderfully tasty with an awesome array of flavors. You might want to throw an extra chop on the grill for leftovers, because you will have a craving for it the next day -- guaranteed.
Pork Tenderloin Diablo
766
Parmesan-Crusted Pork Chops
383

Pork chops with a delicious Parmesan cheese crust.

More Cooking Pork for Two Recipes

Applesauce Pork Chops

214
Pork chops with applesauce glaze.
By Shelli

Grilled Pork Loin Chops

666
Tangy, a little sweet, very moist and very easy to prepare -- you're going to love these grilled chops. They turn out wonderfully tasty with an awesome array of flavors. You might want to throw an extra chop on the grill for leftovers, because you will have a craving for it the next day -- guaranteed.
By ScorpioGG

Pork Tenderloin Diablo

766
This is a great pork recipe. Mustard is a classic with pork, but when you add the extra zing of horseradish and cayenne, and then smooth it out with a little cream and butter, well, it's devilishly delicious.
By Chef John

Parmesan-Crusted Pork Chops

383
Pork chops with a delicious Parmesan cheese crust.
By Chelsey Seamon

Sticky Garlic Pork Chops

138
This sticky garlic pork chop recipe seems too good to be true. It only takes a few minutes of prep work, requires no tricky techniques, and doesn't call for any hard-to-find ingredients. I served this with some bok choy brown rice.
By Chef John

Oeufs Cocotte (Baked Eggs)

10
Oeufs cocotte is a French way of baking eggs in a water bath in the oven - you can add other ingredients as well but ham and cheese is one of the easiest variations. Oeufs cocotte taste best served hot with toast or strips of bread to dip in the egg yolks.
By chatoune

Simple Stromboli

282
This is a baked sandwich using frozen bread dough, meat, and cheese. My picky eaters love this for an easy weeknight meal and it's great served with a soup. My family fights over the leftovers!
By Judy Cowan

Egg Roll in a Bowl

6
You might think this was invented to avoid all of that time-consuming wrapping and messy deep-frying, but it wasn't! It was invented by the keto people, because they can't eat egg roll wrappers-but this guy can. So, instead of what's really egg roll filling in a bowl, we're doing the real thing in all of its tasty and textural glory. Garnish with more green onions if desired.

Stir-Fry Pork with Ginger

168
A simple Chinese dish. The wine and ginger gives the dish its fragrant smell. Best served with warm rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Bucatini All'Amatriciana

22
This pasta dish is my signature dish. I really enjoy making this pasta, especially with the right ingredients like guanciale. Top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
By CHEF CARLO APOLLONI

Parmesan Sage Pork Chops

439
This easy pork chop dish has a crunchy and delicious coating made with Parmesan cheese, sage, and lemon peel.
By MissaLissa

Easy Tasty Ham Steaks with Maple Glaze For 2

34
This tastes like mom's Easter ham and has only a handful of ingredients! It's designed for 2, but you could alter it for a bigger ham.
By Chriss Pooler

Naan Bread Margherita Pizza with Prosciutto

24
This is one of my favorite friday night dishes. This pizza is quick, simple and delicious. Instead of making the pizza dough from scratch I decided to use naan bread for the pizza base. Using naan bread not only saves time but it is great for portion control. The only difference between this recipe and most pizza recipes is that It doesn't include a tomato sauce on the base. I don't like the sogginess that comes from the sauce, but feel free to try it with the sauce as it will still yield good results.
By Spoons and Stilettos

Croque-Monsieur

70
Easily adaptable into a Monte Cristo by just adding chicken, this wonderful battered then fried sandwich makes a great lunch with a tossed salad.
By Sneakyteaky

Folded Pork Cutlets

21
I thought I'd seen all there was to see when it came to pan-fried pork cutlets, but then I saw something called Katsu 'Mille-Feuille,' and I realized I hadn't seen anything yet. Okay, I'm being a little dramatic, but I really loved the unusual look and feel, as well as the internal flavoring opportunities the multi-layer technique provides. I look forward to seeing what you come up with! Served here with a salad and a squeeze of lemon on top.
By Chef John

Grilled Mongolian Pork Chops

176
Once marinated, these pork chops can be cooked any way you like, but for the true experience, you're going to want to cook these on a charcoal grill. For me, it's the smokiness that brings all these flavors together.
By Chef John

Schweinshaxe

16
German/Bavarian style pork knuckles. Pork knuckles are also known as foreshanks, or ham shanks. Water may be used in place of beer.
By MATTI422
