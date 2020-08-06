Cooking Pork for Two Recipes

I love to eat ham and sweet potatoes all year round. I came up with this easy ham and sweet potato dish that also makes clean up a breeze. Serve with a vegetable and/or side salad and rolls and you will have a complete, satisfying meal.
Sweet orange marmalade enhances the flavor of the tart cranberries in this wonderful dish. For a more intense flavor, use 1/4 cup dried cranberries or cherries instead of fresh or frozen cranberries and do not chop.
This is my revised version of another pork fried rice recipe. I often substitute chicken for pork, and it doesn't change anything. I have used both basmati rice and long-grain rice which gives the dish only a slight flavor difference. I have also added celery in the past with good outcomes. Enjoy.
I made this up one day because I was wanting something different then the same old pan-fried pork chops (that is how my husband asked me to cook them that day). So I made this up real fast, and boy did he love them. Now he asks for them every time. I do this with boneless and bone-in pork chops. So it doesn't matter what kind you have on hand, just cook them up and enjoy.
After searching the internet for a good Chinese Spareribs recipe and not finding any that caught my eye, I decided to make my own. This recipe is pretty simple, and yields tender, juicy, tangy ribs. In Japan, I cooked this in the fish broiler, but it should be fine on the grill or in the oven.
Tangy, a little sweet, very moist and very easy to prepare -- you're going to love these grilled chops. They turn out wonderfully tasty with an awesome array of flavors. You might want to throw an extra chop on the grill for leftovers, because you will have a craving for it the next day -- guaranteed.
This is a great pork recipe. Mustard is a classic with pork, but when you add the extra zing of horseradish and cayenne, and then smooth it out with a little cream and butter, well, it's devilishly delicious.
This sticky garlic pork chop recipe seems too good to be true. It only takes a few minutes of prep work, requires no tricky techniques, and doesn't call for any hard-to-find ingredients. I served this with some bok choy brown rice.
Oeufs cocotte is a French way of baking eggs in a water bath in the oven - you can add other ingredients as well but ham and cheese is one of the easiest variations. Oeufs cocotte taste best served hot with toast or strips of bread to dip in the egg yolks.
You might think this was invented to avoid all of that time-consuming wrapping and messy deep-frying, but it wasn't! It was invented by the keto people, because they can't eat egg roll wrappers-but this guy can. So, instead of what's really egg roll filling in a bowl, we're doing the real thing in all of its tasty and textural glory. Garnish with more green onions if desired.
This is one of my favorite friday night dishes. This pizza is quick, simple and delicious. Instead of making the pizza dough from scratch I decided to use naan bread for the pizza base. Using naan bread not only saves time but it is great for portion control. The only difference between this recipe and most pizza recipes is that It doesn't include a tomato sauce on the base. I don't like the sogginess that comes from the sauce, but feel free to try it with the sauce as it will still yield good results.
I thought I'd seen all there was to see when it came to pan-fried pork cutlets, but then I saw something called Katsu 'Mille-Feuille,' and I realized I hadn't seen anything yet. Okay, I'm being a little dramatic, but I really loved the unusual look and feel, as well as the internal flavoring opportunities the multi-layer technique provides. I look forward to seeing what you come up with! Served here with a salad and a squeeze of lemon on top.
Once marinated, these pork chops can be cooked any way you like, but for the true experience, you're going to want to cook these on a charcoal grill. For me, it's the smokiness that brings all these flavors together.