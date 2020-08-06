New Year's Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

I don't know if this is what you're looking for, but if you want something easy for the morning, this is it. You have to start it the night before, but then all the work is done and it will seem like you went all out.
This is a scrumptious casserole of bread, cream cheese, eggs, and milk. Tastes just like regular French toast but it's made the night before and baked in the oven. This is not really sweet so you might like more maple syrup with it.
These are sweeter than traditional Brussels Belgian waffles - a sweeter waffle that can be served for breakfast or dessert. Serve waffles warm or cooled with whipped cream and berries or drizzled with warm, melted chocolate.
This is a delicious variation on a classic made with the light and heavenly Italian Christmas bread. Panettone is similar to brioche but studded with raisins and candied orange and lemon peel. A luscious sauce made with orange liqueur, makes this dish perfect for the holidays. Serve as a dessert or a sweet and decadent breakfast.
My grandmother makes this every Christmas morning, and it's amazing. My husband hates eggs and he always has seconds, even my 1- and 2-year-old gobble this up. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! Ingredients are forgiving; add your favorites or spice it up. Just make sure your veggies are not going to water it down.
I got this recipe from my sister in law. She and my brother had it at their gift opening after the wedding. I make it any time we have people staying with us, and it is always a hit. You may sprinkle the top with pecans if you wish.
I certainly cannot take credit for this recipe but it is a Christmas classic. There are lots of little things to personalize this recipe. I have suggested using red and green bell peppers because they are Christmas colors! I also use grated cheese and spread it over the Canadian bacon instead of cheese slices. I have used regular bacon in this recipe, but I find that it overpowers the rest of the flavors. Make this tasty breakfast dish the night before and just pop it in the oven on Christmas morning; let it cook while you open gifts and sip your rum-spiked coffee!
A versatile loaded overnight breakfast casserole dish that can be easy to prep, (pre-cooked meats, pre-shredded cheese) and be made more wholesome (fat-free dairy, turkey breakfast meats). Personally, I saute my ham and sausage in bacon grease!
Delicious and so easy, it'll become a Christmas morning tradition! Needs no syrup. Whipped cream and sliced fruit like strawberries and bananas are great on top! Instead of eggnog, you can use whole milk and add a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg, and a tablespoon of vanilla.
A delicious, easy casserole with sausage, eggs, sour cream, cheese and green chiles--make ahead the night before for a easy, "you'll-want-seconds" meal. This recipe must be prepared the night before it is to be baked.
These are fabulous caramels rolls sure to please! I am asked for the recipe as often as I serve them. Superb company recipe as can be prepared the night before and the aroma in the morning will have everyone's mouths watering! You can serve them in the pan or flip over on a tray to show off the caramel topping!
These are easy and very good! They can be made and then cooked in the morning and make great hot rolls for special mornings (like Christmas or Easter). I have had a lot of compliments on these. Everyone will think that you got up very early to make these rolls because they are hot in the morning! I use my bread machine for the dough part, makes it very easy!