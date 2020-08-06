New Year's Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Pull together a fantastic New Year's brunch, and settle in with family, friends, or a big game. These recipes offer plenty to celebrate.

Staff Picks

Egg and Sausage Casserole

Rating: 4.63 stars
941
This recipe was given to me by a friend several years ago. It's easy to make and always a hit! Co-workers beg for it, and it's my husband's favorite!
By LeAnn

Vaselopita - Greek New Years Cake

Rating: 4.52 stars
71
Traditional Greek New Years Day bread. Served as a coffee cake for breakfast. Also the person who receives the quarter inside gets good luck for 1 year!
By Paul Menikos

Marcia's Famous Sticky Buns

Rating: 4.38 stars
135
I don't know if this is what you're looking for, but if you want something easy for the morning, this is it. You have to start it the night before, but then all the work is done and it will seem like you went all out.
By Colleen

Fabulous Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.54 stars
212
An easy, quick, and holiday-worthy fruit salad that is easily doubled.
By Tracy Fall

Classic Bloody Mary

Rating: 4.4 stars
57
If you want to spice up that tomato juice, just use this classic bloody mary recipe serve in a salt-rimmed glass.
By JASONS_GAL

Country Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.57 stars
561
A one-dish casserole with all of your Sunday morning favorites: sausage, gravy, eggs, cheese, and toast.
By Kristin Trostle

French Toast Souffle

Rating: 4.21 stars
359
This is a scrumptious casserole of bread, cream cheese, eggs, and milk. Tastes just like regular French toast but it's made the night before and baked in the oven. This is not really sweet so you might like more maple syrup with it.
By Betty

Homemade Lox

Rating: 4.68 stars
19
You can make your own lox at home. It takes some time, but the investment is well worth it. I prefer my lox without the smoke flavor. Try it once and see if you agree.
By Wacky Noodles

Liege Belgian Waffles with Pearl Sugar

Rating: 4.73 stars
158
These are sweeter than traditional Brussels Belgian waffles - a sweeter waffle that can be served for breakfast or dessert. Serve waffles warm or cooled with whipped cream and berries or drizzled with warm, melted chocolate.
By BRSMITH63

French Toast Stars

Rating: 4.72 stars
241
A fruity, yummy, festive breakfast! You can substitute flavorings easily to make different variations, and even change the shape! Serve with syrup, whipped cream, powdered sugar and fruit.
By NIK928

Pomosa

Rating: 4.75 stars
12
A twist on the traditional, pomegranate juice stars in this version of the classic mimosa drink.
By Barb the Bee

Panettone Bread Pudding with Spiced Orange Sauce

Rating: 4.66 stars
32
This is a delicious variation on a classic made with the light and heavenly Italian Christmas bread. Panettone is similar to brioche but studded with raisins and candied orange and lemon peel. A luscious sauce made with orange liqueur, makes this dish perfect for the holidays. Serve as a dessert or a sweet and decadent breakfast.
By Lizzie Mac
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole
Rating: Unrated
2669
"Made this over New Year's for a family gathering and it got rave reviews. My dad went back for seconds and thirds!" – HRL
Our Top 20 Brunch Recipes of All Time
This is how to win brunch.
Easy Savoury Crepes
Rating: Unrated
20
Cinnamon Swirl Bundt Coffee Cake
Rating: Unrated
603
Chef John's Shakshuka
Rating: Unrated
283
Chef John's Cheese Blintzes
Rating: Unrated
88

Basic Crepes

Rating: 4.62 stars
3958

Here is a simple but delicious crepe batter which can be made in minutes. It's made from ingredients that everyone has on hand.

More New Year's Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Christmas Brunch Casserole

Rating: 4.41 stars
486
This recipe is great to prepare on Christmas Eve and bake on the morning of Christmas Day.
By pamjlee

Breakfast Strata

Rating: 4.62 stars
61
My grandmother makes this every Christmas morning, and it's amazing. My husband hates eggs and he always has seconds, even my 1- and 2-year-old gobble this up. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! Ingredients are forgiving; add your favorites or spice it up. Just make sure your veggies are not going to water it down.
By Robynnsmom

Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread

Rating: 4.81 stars
10230
This recipe makes 2 full-sized loaves of tender, spicy quick bread.
By Laurie Bennett

Old-Fashioned Swedish Glogg

Rating: 4.81 stars
32
My grandfather brought this recipe over from Sweden in 1921. We still use it today. God Jul.
By Judy

Sausage Casserole

Rating: 4.7 stars
1261
Mouth watering, bowl scraping good! This recipe also makes a great dinner entree!
By WILLIAM ROSSBACH

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.62 stars
343
Breakfast is a breeze with this all in one breakfast casserole that has sausage, eggs, cheese, bread. If you like, add tomatoes and mushrooms too!
By JimmyDean
Sponsored By JimmyDean

Best Oven Baked French Toast

Rating: 4.47 stars
210
Easy make-ahead French toast.
By Ginny Thompson Oakley

Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole

Rating: 4.56 stars
2669
I mostly use this as a breakfast casserole, but it's great anytime. May be served with or without diced ham. Quick and easy to make, not to mention delicious!
By POOBOO

Baked French Toast

Rating: 4.26 stars
1660
I got this recipe from my sister in law. She and my brother had it at their gift opening after the wedding. I make it any time we have people staying with us, and it is always a hit. You may sprinkle the top with pecans if you wish.
By ANTLALA

Christmas Morning Wife Saver (Breakfast Casserole)

Rating: 4.56 stars
50
I certainly cannot take credit for this recipe but it is a Christmas classic. There are lots of little things to personalize this recipe. I have suggested using red and green bell peppers because they are Christmas colors! I also use grated cheese and spread it over the Canadian bacon instead of cheese slices. I have used regular bacon in this recipe, but I find that it overpowers the rest of the flavors. Make this tasty breakfast dish the night before and just pop it in the oven on Christmas morning; let it cook while you open gifts and sip your rum-spiked coffee!
By Toby

Loaded Overnight Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 5 stars
1
A versatile loaded overnight breakfast casserole dish that can be easy to prep, (pre-cooked meats, pre-shredded cheese) and be made more wholesome (fat-free dairy, turkey breakfast meats). Personally, I saute my ham and sausage in bacon grease!
By SouthernMaster

Overnight Eggnog French Toast

Rating: 4.56 stars
108
Delicious and so easy, it'll become a Christmas morning tradition! Needs no syrup. Whipped cream and sliced fruit like strawberries and bananas are great on top! Instead of eggnog, you can use whole milk and add a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg, and a tablespoon of vanilla.
By Tillie'sHeadCook

Nana's Green Chile Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
A delicious, easy casserole with sausage, eggs, sour cream, cheese and green chiles--make ahead the night before for a easy, "you'll-want-seconds" meal. This recipe must be prepared the night before it is to be baked.
By Trisha

Cranberry Sour Cream Kuchen

Rating: 4.76 stars
38
This is a holiday breakfast favorite in our home. It is equally delicious served warm or cold, and it also freezes well, so you can make it ahead.
By AUNT MAMIE

Overnight French Toast Casserole

Rating: 4.75 stars
12
This is a breakfast casserole that you can prepare the night before and bake in the morning. It has a wonderful flavor, and is sure to become a family favorite.
By Tina Young

Make Ahead Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.59 stars
386
Mmm mmm good! This is a must do for every holiday in my household, or just when you have guests overnight! Can be made with egg substitute, skim milk and turkey sausage to make it healthier!
By Shannon Marie

Breakfast Casserole II

Rating: 4.38 stars
519
A great holiday breakfast casserole that may be made the night before, and baked while opening Christmas presents.
By SCHULES

Gluten-Free Spicy Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 5 stars
2
Try this recipe for a spicy, flavorful alternative to the typical sausage and egg breakfast casserole. It is gluten free, too!
By Ellenheart

Eggnog Latte

Rating: 4.59 stars
37
It wouldn't be Christmas without one (or several!). If you have a home espresso machine, this is a great holiday coffee treat.
By Mackenzie

Best Ever Caramel Rolls

Rating: 4.1 stars
10
These are fabulous caramels rolls sure to please! I am asked for the recipe as often as I serve them. Superb company recipe as can be prepared the night before and the aroma in the morning will have everyone's mouths watering! You can serve them in the pan or flip over on a tray to show off the caramel topping!
By JONSGIRL1

Make Ahead French Toast

Rating: 4.59 stars
505
We have made this French Toast for Christmas brunch for twenty four years! It originally came from the East Coast. If you like your French toast firmer, then cut back on the milk.
By Debbie Tate

Overnight French Toast II

Rating: 4.48 stars
278
Make this the night before and enjoy brunch with your kids rather than catering to them! Also great for taking places because the syrup is built-in.
By BOBSROAD

No-Cook Overnight Oatmeal

Rating: 4.63 stars
246
I love making up a few of these at a time for a quick, on-and-go breakfast. You can use different spices or maple syrup and your favorite berry or fruit.
By sonjagroset

Overnight Caramel Pecan Rolls

Rating: 4.7 stars
269
These are easy and very good! They can be made and then cooked in the morning and make great hot rolls for special mornings (like Christmas or Easter). I have had a lot of compliments on these. Everyone will think that you got up very early to make these rolls because they are hot in the morning! I use my bread machine for the dough part, makes it very easy!
By ERIBERRY
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com