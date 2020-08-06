Breakfast Egg Recipes

This rich recipe is great for either a brunch or breakfast. You can make this a day ahead if you want to serve it for an early morning breakfast. Just reheat in the microwave. You may use any combination of cheese in this recipe, even non-fat.
When you make Scotch eggs in your air fryer, you get all the deliciousness without the mess and added fat of deep frying. They make the perfect breakfast or snack, especially when served with the chutney dipping sauce. Cook the eggs to your liking; either hard-boiled or slightly soft, you can't go wrong. You can find mango chutney in the Indian section of your grocery store.
In search of tender, fluffy scrambled eggs? Here are the only ingredients you need, and the chef-approved method for how to make scrambled eggs worthy of any morning. And, no... you don't add milk! Garnish with creme fraiche or sour cream, hot sauce, and chopped herbs.
This is an absolutely FANTASTIC brunch recipe. I typically serve it when family is visiting for the holidays as the majority is prepared the night before. Everyone loves it and ALWAYS wants the recipe!
This savory deep-dish pie features herbed feta cheese that melts and mingles in every bite. The cheese is sautéed and mixed with spinach, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese and lots of garlic. This mixture is then combined with milk and eggs, and poured into a prepared crust. A bit more Cheddar cheese is sprinkled over the top, and then the quiche is slipped into the oven until it's set.
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.