Breakfast Egg Recipes

The best frittatas, omelets, and scrambled eggs to jump-start your day.

Scrambled Eggs Done Right

635
The right way to scramble eggs. There is more to just mixing eggs and cooking! This will make a believer out of you.
By WHATS HIS FACE

Quick Quiche

1464
When you don't have the time to make a pastry crust, try this quick lunch idea. You may add any other goodies you like, such as ham, chicken, crab, shrimp or broccoli.
By myrite

How to Fry Eggs

Learn how to fry eggs so the whites and yolks are cooked just the way you like.
By Leslie Kelly

Super Easy Egg Casserole

Another husband-approved recipe. Made a couple times recently because of how easy it is to make! This recipe is easy to double or triple, but you may have to cook a bit longer if doing so.
By 5MOM

How to Boil Eggs Perfectly Every Time

We'll show you how to boil eggs so they turn out just the way you want them.
By Vanessa Greaves

Crustless Spinach Quiche

3240
A quick and easy crustless spinach quiche recipe that uses eggs, spinach, onion, and Muenster cheese for the perfect quiche in less than an hour.
By ANY14TNS

Green Chile Frittata

198
This rich recipe is great for either a brunch or breakfast. You can make this a day ahead if you want to serve it for an early morning breakfast. Just reheat in the microwave. You may use any combination of cheese in this recipe, even non-fat.
By Melanie

Perfect Breakfast

87
A delicious combination of unique favors that came together by my mom on accident to make this very yummy breakfast! Hope others enjoy as much as we do!
By Britty

Authentic Huevos Rancheros

150
This is an easy to make tostada-type breakfast that will definitely satisfy your hunger until lunch.
By Wineaux

French Egg and Bacon Sandwich

141
French Toast with egg and bacon in the center with maple syrup on top. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.
By Amber

Scrambled Egg Muffins

382
These scrambled egg muffins with plenty of sausage and Cheddar cheese make a filling and fun treat at your next brunch. They're pretty, hearty, and fun to serve.
By aveal

Air Fryer Scotch Eggs

15
When you make Scotch eggs in your air fryer, you get all the deliciousness without the mess and added fat of deep frying. They make the perfect breakfast or snack, especially when served with the chutney dipping sauce. Cook the eggs to your liking; either hard-boiled or slightly soft, you can't go wrong. You can find mango chutney in the Indian section of your grocery store.
By France C
Creamy Ham and Cheese Quiche
132
"A really good quiche and a nice fresh salad always bring a smile to my face, and today, I was smiling. This quiche is creamy, simple, and delicious!" – lutzflcat
Chef John's Crisp Parmesan Omelet
"This recipe is easy to make and so far has been a hit every time I make it. Chef John knows his stuff." – crowefoot
How to Make Scrambled Eggs, Step by Step
Breakfast Tacos You'll Want to Wake Up For
Egg Recipes for the Microwave
Quick and Easy Breakfast Eggs
Sunday Brunch Casserole
110

A hearty bacon, egg, and hash brown casserole for the bacon lover in all of us. Feel free to use turkey bacon rather than pork!

More Breakfast Egg Recipes

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

2018
Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!
By wifeyluvs2cook

Best Scrambled Eggs

24
I've been tweaking my recipe for a while now and I've finally found the best scrambled eggs ever! My friends and family love it, and I make it almost once a week before school.
By mimo1099

The Secret to Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

7
In search of tender, fluffy scrambled eggs? Here are the only ingredients you need, and the chef-approved method for how to make scrambled eggs worthy of any morning. And, no... you don't add milk! Garnish with creme fraiche or sour cream, hot sauce, and chopped herbs.
By Edible Times

Brunch on the Bayou

109
This is an absolutely FANTASTIC brunch recipe. I typically serve it when family is visiting for the holidays as the majority is prepared the night before. Everyone loves it and ALWAYS wants the recipe!
By SBASSETT4473

Easy Bacon and Cheese Quiche

689
This is an easy, delicious quiche that will take no time to prepare and your friends will ask for the recipe! I have made this for numerous office gatherings and everyone raves about it!
By Dawn Egan

Spinach Quiche

2704
This savory deep-dish pie features herbed feta cheese that melts and mingles in every bite. The cheese is sautéed and mixed with spinach, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese and lots of garlic. This mixture is then combined with milk and eggs, and poured into a prepared crust. A bit more Cheddar cheese is sprinkled over the top, and then the quiche is slipped into the oven until it's set.
By Melanie

Easy Quiche

988
This is an easy mix-it-up-in-one-bowl-and-cook recipe. I make it for every brunch I attend. You may substitute chopped spinach for the broccoli if you wish.
By MISHY

Ham and Hash Brown Quiche

154
Husband's favorite breakfast!!!
By Candace Standfield

Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs

19
These quick scrambled eggs in the microwave are perfect for home or when you're on the road! They are light and fluffy, so everyone will love this quick energy bite to start the day.
By Diana71

Egg in a Hole

340
Using bacon drippings in the skillet brings added flavor to this breakfast classic.
By rosburn

Shredded Potato Quiche

151
Quiche with crunchy potato crust. A good one dish meal and a great way to use leftovers. You may also use 1 cup chopped vegetables of your choosing, such as onions, peppers, broccoli or tomatoes, etc.
By Susan Spickelmier

Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)

32
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.
By Chef John

Loaded Vegetarian Quiche

147
This cheesy deep-dish quiche is loaded with onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and zucchini.
By Kurt

Creamy Ham and Cheese Quiche

132
This egg quiche with ham, Cheddar cheese, and Swiss cheese is creamy, simple, and delicious!
By Lindsey Elizabeth

Hash Brown and Egg Casserole

681
Classic breakfast favorites come together in this layered hash brown casserole with eggs, cheese, and sausage.
By MELISSAKOVACS07

Baby Spinach Omelet

346
Tender baby spinach, Parmesan cheese, and a little nutmeg are cooked with eggs. A carb-cutter's perfect start for the day.
By HOLLYJUNE

Overnight Blueberry French Toast

2197
This is a very unique breakfast dish. Good for any holiday breakfast or brunch, it's filled with the fresh taste of blueberries, and covered with a rich blueberry sauce to make it a one of a kind.
By KARAN1946

Oven Scrambled Eggs

716
These light and fluffy scrambled eggs are a snap to put together for a big crowd. I usually make 2 pans for our Christmas Brunch, and I never have much left over!
By Erin

Eggs Benedict Casserole

293
Overnight Eggs Benedict! Easy to make ahead, perfect for brunch or a special occasion or overnight house guests.
By alycimo

Easy Broccoli Quiche

1457
This easy vegetarian quiche is a snap to make but looks great on the table.
By sal
