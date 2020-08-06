Vegetarian Stew Recipes

This is called 'Middle-Eastern' fava bean stew and not 'Moroccan' because I have also borrowed flavors from my Lebanese roots. This stew came to me on a Saturday afternoon when we were desperately low on groceries and had no meat in the freezer. The first time my carnivorous partner tried it, he honestly thought it contained meat. I have made this many times, and he devours it with relish! To make this dish completely vegetarian/vegan, omit the anchovies. Serve with steamed basmati rice, couscous or bulgur.
Even my boyfriend, who is a meat and potatoes kind of guy, gets excited when I make this dish. As an added bonus, this happens to be fit for a vegan. This pleases a broad range of diets and tastes. Peeling the squash is quite tricky, but I have found that a carrot peeler is the most useful tool for this job. Serve with pita bread.
This very filling stew is a delicious way to use up all those leftover veggies in the fridge. Feel free to adjust the amount of green chiles in the stew according to the level of spiciness you prefer. Serve over cooked rice or with a tortilla.
Delicious & easy vegetable stew inspired by Providence's City Farm Manager, Rich. Organic, locally grown, and in season ingredients have the best flavor. Add a bit more cayenne for a tasty home remedy. Serve hot with warm bread.
Rajma is comfort food at its best. I like rajma best with simple jeera (cumin) rice. Of course, some roti would be great too. When I was in college, I ate rajma at least once a week. Cheap, nutritious, and comforting. What is not to like?
Makes 10-15 servings. This recipe can be adjusted according to your taste preferences, so you can leave out undesirable ingredients or add others that appeal to you (like mushrooms). I add ingredients just to bulk up the heartiness and color palate of the chili, but feel free to just use a few green peppers or same-colored zucchinis as you desire. By the end, you just want everything to be hearty, moist, and flavored -- mess around with it as you go! I would say to serve it with shredded cheese and corn chips, but then it's no longer 'vegan.' : )
This delicious, healthy North African-inspired stew is a family favorite, served with warm bread or even over couscous. You can make the entire stew ahead of time, let it cool, and refrigerate it for up to 3 days or freeze it for several months. You can also chop the veggies and mix the spices ahead of time, freeze them, and assemble it with the canned ingredients the day you wish to cook it for a wonderful exotic meal in just 30 minutes.
This is an excellent slow cooker recipe... Mix ingredients and let cook. Delicious! Spiced with cumin and coriander and flavored with tomato paste, this veggie-filled lentil stew will keep you warm for winter, and all year round! Good with a loaf of fresh-baked rustic bread! Vegetarian and vegan. Serve with a piece of bread for dipping.
This recipe came to be as a way to use the kale that was flourishing in my garden. It could also incorporate all kinds of other vegetables - whatever is in your fridge that needs to be used. Serve over couscous.
This is one of the best, easiest, and tastiest vegetarian chili recipes I've ever tasted. Whenever I make it, my friends devour it. Best eaten with tortilla chips, Cheddar cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. What a treat! The recipe creator's name is Doc Meromorphic. He is a good friend of my family.
Delicious chili with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers, carrots, corn, and several kinds of beans. Great as a snack or as a whole meal. Can feed an army or keep for days. Serve with a sprinkling of cheese. You may also add a 12 ounce package of vegetarian burger crumbles after the ingredients come to a boil.
This is a thick, hearty vegetarian chili that is a hit at parties even among die-hard meat eaters. The TVP gives it the texture of ground beef, and the chiles give it a nice depth of flavor. Cook it in the slow cooker or on the stovetop. This recipe really benefits from using the best quality ingredients you can find. Also, I find this tastes best after sitting in the fridge overnight and reheating the next day. Serve with grated cheese on top.
I came across an African sweet potato stew recipe a few years ago, and adapted it to suit our taste. It is very flavorful and just a bit spicy - just right for cold days! This recipe makes a lot of stew, so it may be halved for a smaller portion, but also freezes very well.
I discovered this one day while trying to use up some leftover canned tomatoes and celery. You could probably double, triple, etc. the ingredients and brew up a whole pot of this. Feel free to use fresh tomatoes too, if you like.