Vegetarian Stew Recipes

Lentil stew and veggie chili, potato stew and sweet potato stew -- find recipes for vegetarian stews that are delicious, hearty, and satisfying.

Jacy's Middle-Eastern Fava Bean Stew

10
This is called 'Middle-Eastern' fava bean stew and not 'Moroccan' because I have also borrowed flavors from my Lebanese roots. This stew came to me on a Saturday afternoon when we were desperately low on groceries and had no meat in the freezer. The first time my carnivorous partner tried it, he honestly thought it contained meat. I have made this many times, and he devours it with relish! To make this dish completely vegetarian/vegan, omit the anchovies. Serve with steamed basmati rice, couscous or bulgur.
By XjacyX

Vegetarian Tortilla Stew

254
Quick, tasty, and super easy! A great soup for a quick lunch or add a green salad and some corn bread and you have dinner. Serve with sour cream, shredded Cheddar, and sliced green onions.
By Mindy

Squash Stew

81
Even my boyfriend, who is a meat and potatoes kind of guy, gets excited when I make this dish. As an added bonus, this happens to be fit for a vegan. This pleases a broad range of diets and tastes. Peeling the squash is quite tricky, but I have found that a carrot peeler is the most useful tool for this job. Serve with pita bread.
By GILLIANMCLENNAN

Vegetarian Green Chile Stew

38
This very filling stew is a delicious way to use up all those leftover veggies in the fridge. Feel free to adjust the amount of green chiles in the stew according to the level of spiciness you prefer. Serve over cooked rice or with a tortilla.
By Mrs Hinman

Wakula's First Attempt at Vegetable Stew

57
Delicious & easy vegetable stew inspired by Providence's City Farm Manager, Rich. Organic, locally grown, and in season ingredients have the best flavor. Add a bit more cayenne for a tasty home remedy. Serve hot with warm bread.
By WAKULACHEF

Vegan Mexican Stew

104
This vegan stew is absolutely excellent. A spicy hearty dish that is sure to make everyone smile. Top with chopped cilantro, if desired.
By cameronmeyer

Creamy Veggie Potato Stew

53
This creamy stew is a thick mixture of potatoes and other vegetables that's sure to warm you on the chilliest of winter days.
By sal

Rajma (Kidney Bean Curry)

56
Rajma is comfort food at its best. I like rajma best with simple jeera (cumin) rice. Of course, some roti would be great too. When I was in college, I ate rajma at least once a week. Cheap, nutritious, and comforting. What is not to like?
By SUSMITA

The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

2156
Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this delicious, spicy vegetarian chili today! It's ready in no time, and packed with vegetables, beans - and flavor!
By calead910

Black Bean Chili

343
A chili that is best when prepared with fresh vegetables, but still delicious with canned or frozen. Serve by itself or over rice.
By JANED

Grandma's Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili

964
This is a simple crowd pleasing recipe that can sit in a slow cooker until it is time to serve.
By sellitman

Hearty Vegan Slow-Cooker Chili

147
Makes 10-15 servings. This recipe can be adjusted according to your taste preferences, so you can leave out undesirable ingredients or add others that appeal to you (like mushrooms). I add ingredients just to bulk up the heartiness and color palate of the chili, but feel free to just use a few green peppers or same-colored zucchinis as you desire. By the end, you just want everything to be hearty, moist, and flavored -- mess around with it as you go! I would say to serve it with shredded cheese and corn chips, but then it's no longer 'vegan.' : )
By Grete
Make-Ahead Vegetarian Moroccan Stew
336
Insanely Easy Vegetarian Chili
693
Slow Cooker Mediterranean Lentil Stew
2
Slow Cooker Mediterranean Stew
146

A nice hearty stew that is wicked easy.

Make-Ahead Vegetarian Moroccan Stew

336
This delicious, healthy North African-inspired stew is a family favorite, served with warm bread or even over couscous. You can make the entire stew ahead of time, let it cool, and refrigerate it for up to 3 days or freeze it for several months. You can also chop the veggies and mix the spices ahead of time, freeze them, and assemble it with the canned ingredients the day you wish to cook it for a wonderful exotic meal in just 30 minutes.
By Make-Ahead Mamas

Insanely Easy Vegetarian Chili

693
This chili is SO easy to make. You can pretty much throw whatever you have into the pot and it'll be great. (I added some leftover salsa once.) It's very colorful, not to mention delicious.
By Tia the Baker

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Lentil Stew

2
This is an excellent slow cooker recipe... Mix ingredients and let cook. Delicious! Spiced with cumin and coriander and flavored with tomato paste, this veggie-filled lentil stew will keep you warm for winter, and all year round! Good with a loaf of fresh-baked rustic bread! Vegetarian and vegan. Serve with a piece of bread for dipping.
By CookingForDummies

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Stew

146
A nice hearty stew that is wicked easy.
By BROMFIELD

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili

447
The extra step of roasting the sweet potatoes really concentrates the sweet, earthy flavors and gives the starchy chunks a marvelously meaty texture.
By Chef John

Quinoa and Black Bean Chili

466
Vegetarian chili with quinoa. Sprinkle cheese on top to serve.
By Shauna
Moroccan Chickpea Stew

87
This recipe came to be as a way to use the kale that was flourishing in my garden. It could also incorporate all kinds of other vegetables - whatever is in your fridge that needs to be used. Serve over couscous.
By Mari

Mushroom Lentil Barley Stew

300
This crock pot recipe is easy to assemble and needs no attention while it cooks. The flavors blend nicely to give it a wholesome earthy flavor that is unbelievably vegetarian. Serve with garlic bread.
By diggergirl
Vegetarian Chili

281
They'll never know it's vegetarian!
By Allrecipes Member

Three-Bean Vegetarian Chili

41
Hearty, meatless chili with plenty of veggies.
By ChefBillT

Meatiest Vegetarian Chili From Your Slow Cooker

340
This is one of the best, easiest, and tastiest vegetarian chili recipes I've ever tasted. Whenever I make it, my friends devour it. Best eaten with tortilla chips, Cheddar cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. What a treat! The recipe creator's name is Doc Meromorphic. He is a good friend of my family.
By Simone

Veggie Vegetarian Chili

312
Delicious chili with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers, carrots, corn, and several kinds of beans. Great as a snack or as a whole meal. Can feed an army or keep for days. Serve with a sprinkling of cheese. You may also add a 12 ounce package of vegetarian burger crumbles after the ingredients come to a boil.
By LilPhotog

Peanut Butter Chili

69
Who would have thought beans and peanut butter could go together in harmony? They do, in this satisfying vegetarian chili.
By EuroGirl6

Low-Calorie Vegan Chili

6
This low-calorie, deliciously filling chili you are sure to enjoy as a main dish!
By Dawn Gainor

Pub-Style Vegetarian Chili

258
A spicy but flavorful chili recipe. Trust me, you won't miss the meat! We love to pair this with one of our favorite microbrews.
By sanzoe

Meat-Lovers' Vegetarian Chili

7
This is a thick, hearty vegetarian chili that is a hit at parties even among die-hard meat eaters. The TVP gives it the texture of ground beef, and the chiles give it a nice depth of flavor. Cook it in the slow cooker or on the stovetop. This recipe really benefits from using the best quality ingredients you can find. Also, I find this tastes best after sitting in the fridge overnight and reheating the next day. Serve with grated cheese on top.
By J Phillips

Vegan Sweet Potato Chili

94
Quick, easy cool-weather vegan chili.
By AR Cook

African Sweet Potato Stew

25
I came across an African sweet potato stew recipe a few years ago, and adapted it to suit our taste. It is very flavorful and just a bit spicy - just right for cold days! This recipe makes a lot of stew, so it may be halved for a smaller portion, but also freezes very well.
By mamaluv

Tomato-Curry Lentil Stew

270
I discovered this one day while trying to use up some leftover canned tomatoes and celery. You could probably double, triple, etc. the ingredients and brew up a whole pot of this. Feel free to use fresh tomatoes too, if you like.
By Robin Oswald

Wicked Good Veggie Chili

112
Everyone will love this thick, spicy chili made with textured vegetable protein (TVP), kidney beans, and all your favorite chili vegetables and spice.
By Paulina
