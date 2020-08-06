Cream of Mushroom Soup Recipes

Morel Mushroom Bisque

Rating: 4.5 stars 69

If you are a fan of fresh (or even dried) morel mushrooms, this is the soup for you. Everyone who eats morels knows that they go best sauteed with onions, garlic and butter. This incorporates all of those ingredients to create a magnificently creamy soup, strong with morel flavor, but not too overpowering. This isn't healthy eating, and I don't recommend trying to make it that way. Just eat less of it! Serve with crusty bread or garlic croutons.