Cream of Mushroom Soup Recipes

This is a mushroom lover's dream! As the cold weather rolls in, we'll all be craving simple warm soups. This one is easy and delicious! If making this for a family, I suggest doubling the recipe, as it disappears fast!
I was on a work trip in Oklahoma City several years ago and had a delicious bowl of cream of asparagus soup at a cute cafe, and I spent a year trying to recreate my own version of this heart-warming soup. With the collaboration of my family's ideas, I have come up with a version of soup that I serve for our formal holiday meals as a starter course.
If you are a fan of fresh (or even dried) morel mushrooms, this is the soup for you. Everyone who eats morels knows that they go best sauteed with onions, garlic and butter. This incorporates all of those ingredients to create a magnificently creamy soup, strong with morel flavor, but not too overpowering. This isn't healthy eating, and I don't recommend trying to make it that way. Just eat less of it! Serve with crusty bread or garlic croutons.
