Cream of Mushroom Soup Recipes

These homemade cream of mushroom soup recipes are bursting with umami flavor.

Staff Picks

Joe's Homemade Mushroom Soup

80
This easy recipe turns commonplace ingredients into a wonderfully tasty soup to feed a crowd.
By Joseph Brojakowski Jr

Roasted Mushroom Soup

42
This is a mushroom lover's dream! As the cold weather rolls in, we'll all be craving simple warm soups. This one is easy and delicious! If making this for a family, I suggest doubling the recipe, as it disappears fast!
By Coffeecrazed

Cream of Mushroom Soup II

218
Rich cream of mushroom soup, beats the canned variety any day. Garnish bowls with fresh chives and thyme. Use lemon thyme in place of the regular if you can find it.
By Michelle Chen

Cream of Mushroom Soup III

81
This soup is delicious and very creamy. The sherry adds a nice flavor. It is also fairly easy to make.
By Sadie

Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup

501
Mushroom soup is creamy, rich, and flavorful with caramelized mushrooms.
By Chef John

Cream of Mushroom Soup I

1265
Use the everyday mushrooms we find in our grocery store or use them in combination with some of the more exotic varieties. Experiment and have fun. All will be good.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Wild Rice Soup I

889
A slight variation on a recipe I received from a fellow Minnesota farm wife. A delicious soup that can also easily be cooked in a slow cooker and freezes well.
By Sue

Creamy Mushroom Soup

327
This fresh and creamy soup is easy to make, and filled with hearty chopped mushrooms.
By Lori

Cream of Asparagus and Mushroom Soup

151
I was on a work trip in Oklahoma City several years ago and had a delicious bowl of cream of asparagus soup at a cute cafe, and I spent a year trying to recreate my own version of this heart-warming soup. With the collaboration of my family's ideas, I have come up with a version of soup that I serve for our formal holiday meals as a starter course.
By Kristy

Easy Cheesy Cream of Broccoli Soup

103
This is a fast but delicious soup recipe for those who like broccoli soup but don't like the canned taste. I use light cheese and 98% fat-free soup to reduce the fat content of the soup.
By Keli Oelerich

Morel Mushroom Bisque

69
If you are a fan of fresh (or even dried) morel mushrooms, this is the soup for you. Everyone who eats morels knows that they go best sauteed with onions, garlic and butter. This incorporates all of those ingredients to create a magnificently creamy soup, strong with morel flavor, but not too overpowering. This isn't healthy eating, and I don't recommend trying to make it that way. Just eat less of it! Serve with crusty bread or garlic croutons.
By Jennifer F

Morel Mushroom Soup

Hearty, homemade morel mushroom soup is delicious and easy to make on the stovetop with fresh morels, onion, garlic, and herbs simmered in moscato wine, broth, milk, and cream.
By Elizabeth Brockman
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

20 Recipes That Start With Cream of Mushroom Soup
Creamy Tomato And Cream Cheese Soup
44
Baking the tomatoes adds depth to the flavor of this soup.
Savory Mushroom Soup
13
Two-Ingredient Creamy Mushroom Soup
Chunky Broccoli Cheese Soup
14

You're gonna LOVE this! It's great served with broccoli cornbread!

More Cream of Mushroom Soup Recipes

Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup

501
Mushroom soup is creamy, rich, and flavorful with caramelized mushrooms.
By Chef John

Cream of Mushroom Soup I

1265
Use the everyday mushrooms we find in our grocery store or use them in combination with some of the more exotic varieties. Experiment and have fun. All will be good.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Wild Rice Soup I

889
A slight variation on a recipe I received from a fellow Minnesota farm wife. A delicious soup that can also easily be cooked in a slow cooker and freezes well.
By Sue

Creamy Mushroom Soup

327
This fresh and creamy soup is easy to make, and filled with hearty chopped mushrooms.
By Lori

Cream of Asparagus and Mushroom Soup

151
I was on a work trip in Oklahoma City several years ago and had a delicious bowl of cream of asparagus soup at a cute cafe, and I spent a year trying to recreate my own version of this heart-warming soup. With the collaboration of my family's ideas, I have come up with a version of soup that I serve for our formal holiday meals as a starter course.
By Kristy

Joe's Homemade Mushroom Soup

80
This easy recipe turns commonplace ingredients into a wonderfully tasty soup to feed a crowd.
By Joseph Brojakowski Jr

Cream of Mushroom Soup II

218
Rich cream of mushroom soup, beats the canned variety any day. Garnish bowls with fresh chives and thyme. Use lemon thyme in place of the regular if you can find it.
By Michelle Chen

20 Recipes That Start With Cream of Mushroom Soup

By Isadora Baum

Cream of Mushroom Soup III

81
This soup is delicious and very creamy. The sherry adds a nice flavor. It is also fairly easy to make.
By Sadie

Easy Cheesy Cream of Broccoli Soup

103
This is a fast but delicious soup recipe for those who like broccoli soup but don't like the canned taste. I use light cheese and 98% fat-free soup to reduce the fat content of the soup.
By Keli Oelerich

Morel Mushroom Bisque

69
If you are a fan of fresh (or even dried) morel mushrooms, this is the soup for you. Everyone who eats morels knows that they go best sauteed with onions, garlic and butter. This incorporates all of those ingredients to create a magnificently creamy soup, strong with morel flavor, but not too overpowering. This isn't healthy eating, and I don't recommend trying to make it that way. Just eat less of it! Serve with crusty bread or garlic croutons.
By Jennifer F

Roasted Mushroom Soup

42
This is a mushroom lover's dream! As the cold weather rolls in, we'll all be craving simple warm soups. This one is easy and delicious! If making this for a family, I suggest doubling the recipe, as it disappears fast!
By Coffeecrazed

Morel Mushroom Soup

Hearty, homemade morel mushroom soup is delicious and easy to make on the stovetop with fresh morels, onion, garlic, and herbs simmered in moscato wine, broth, milk, and cream.
By Elizabeth Brockman

Creamy Tomato And Cream Cheese Soup

44
Baking the tomatoes adds depth to the flavor of this soup.
By MARBALET

Savory Mushroom Soup

13
A quick and savory recipe for two that is sure to please. It is thick and creamy...and the onions let the "nose know" that this is going to be good!
By Lois

Two-Ingredient Creamy Mushroom Soup

Easy two-ingredient soup.
By Vellys Stardust

Chunky Broccoli Cheese Soup

14
You're gonna LOVE this! It's great served with broccoli cornbread!
By STKA

Creamed Broccoli and Mushroom Soup

3
This is a delicious and easy recipe that's great on cold winter days. I always use fresh ingredients when possible but you can use frozen or canned items if you wish.
By LANGMANN

Byrdhouse Spinach Soup

22
A rich and creamy spinach and mushroom soup, elegantly garnished with chilled shrimp.
By SunnyByrd

Cheesy Vegetable Soup II

12
This is a great winter soup! Serve with sour dough rolls and garnish with shredded cheese and garlic croutons. Yummy!
By c_goddess

Sherry and Brie Soup

11
Creamy and delicious, this vegetable soup will quickly become a favorite!
By MARBALET
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com