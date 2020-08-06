Corn Chowder Recipes

Top-rated recipes for creamy corn chowder, including versions with chicken, clams, and salmon.

Staff Picks

Gramma Brown's Corn Chowder

295
This was my great-grandmother's recipe. It is very good to eat on a cold winter's day.
By Halle Hardin

Summer Corn Chowder

14
This recipe is amazing. I tend to alter it every time I make it; it just keeps getting better and better!
By KandyKates recipes

Mexican Chicken Corn Chowder

715
Chowder with pizzazz!
By Jeanne Jones

Grandma's Corn Chowder

741
My husband's grandmother used to make this chowder for him when he was a child. When we got married, she passed the recipe onto me. Enjoy!
By CKINCAID1

6 Vegan Corn Chowder Recipes That Are Rich and Hearty

So rich and creamy, you'll never believe that these vegan corn chowders are dairy-free.
By Hayley Sugg

Colorful Corn Chowder

135
Was rated delicious by my children, ages 6 - 11! Plus is an easy meal.
By MARGOC

Roasted Corn Chowder

4
Roasted fresh corn and potato chowder is hard to beat on a chilly day! For a twist, add just a few ounces of smoked salmon and have an incredible British Columbia-inspired smoked salmon corn chowder. Had this in a little cafe on a dock in Vancouver, BC while waiting for a sea plane to take me to the outer west coast of Vancouver Island for a late season salmon fishing trip. I spent several years playing around with it to recreate it. Don't know if I matched theirs exactly, but I have come up with this basic roasted corn chowder recipe that turns into a great smoked salmon chowder, too.
By Will Bullock

Easy Corn Chowder I

123
This is a quick and easy soup that won't let you down.
By carol

Mexican Corn Chowder

27
This chowder is so easy to make and everyone just loves it. The garnishes are what really make it. Try chopped tomatoes, shredded Jack cheese, cubed avocado, parsley, tortilla chips, salsa, Cheddar cheese -- the choice is up to you. Enjoy!
By BUSHY

Salmon Chowder

825
I don't like fish, but I LOVE this soup!
By KENULIA

Easy Chicken and Corn Chowder

220
This is a super easy chicken and corn chowder recipe that can be made quickly on the stove top or in a slow cooker.
By Athyna

Andouille Sausage and Corn Chowder

58
This is a slightly spicy, smoky, hearty corn chowder. The recipe was given to me by a dear friend many years ago and the original source is unknown. I have adapted it to suit my family's tastes. If you prefer a thicker chowder, you can stir in a can of creamed corn. Serve this with cornbread or a crusty French loaf for a lovely meal, enjoy!
By Wyattdogster
Inspiration and Ideas

Creole Crab and Corn Chowder
50
""Ideally you would make this in the middle of summer with ears of fresh, sweet-as-sugar corn. You can also [use] premium-quality, extra-sweet, frozen corn." – Chef John
Easy Vegetarian Corn Chowder
"Simply PERFECT... don't add or remove anything! I make this a few times a week and none of us get enough of it."– Marjan
Cranked Up Corn Chowder
Recipes That Start With Frozen Corn
How to Make the Best Chowders
Chowders That Taste Like a Day at the Shore
Creamy Corn Soup
129

This soup is really easy to make, lower in fat than most cream soups, and delicious—especially if you are fighting off a cold! Try adding a chopped green chile pepper sautéed in the initial onion mixture or some small slices of chicken stirred in.

