Corn Chowder Recipes

Roasted Corn Chowder

Rating: 5 stars 4

Roasted fresh corn and potato chowder is hard to beat on a chilly day! For a twist, add just a few ounces of smoked salmon and have an incredible British Columbia-inspired smoked salmon corn chowder. Had this in a little cafe on a dock in Vancouver, BC while waiting for a sea plane to take me to the outer west coast of Vancouver Island for a late season salmon fishing trip. I spent several years playing around with it to recreate it. Don't know if I matched theirs exactly, but I have come up with this basic roasted corn chowder recipe that turns into a great smoked salmon chowder, too.