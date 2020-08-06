Gazpacho Recipes

Cool soups for hot weather, browse 50+ trusted gazpacho recipes, including traditional Spanish tomato gazpacho, green gazpacho, and even fruit versions.

Staff Picks

Avocado Gazpacho

18
Chunks of fresh avocado are combined with a fresh, bright broth to make a refreshing chilled soup.
By LUNATERIAN

Zucchini Gazpacho with Basil Cream

6
This is my variation on a recipe I found in a magazine. Garnish soup with fresh basil leaves and a drizzle of olive oil to serve.
By Rosemarie Yandoli-Smith

Lucky's Gazpacho

A friend gave me her recipe and I reduced it to feed 4 instead of an army and tweaked it to our tastes. This is a wonderful cold soup bursting with garden freshness in every bite. Adjust the ingredients to suit your tastes or to use the bounty in your garden. And it doesn't heat up the kitchen on those hot summer days! Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, dollops of sour cream, and toast. Chill at least 1 hour; it is better the next day.
By Lucky Noodles

Mexican-Inspired Seafood Gazpacho

2
Mexican cold tomato soup! Refrigerate overnight and serve chilled in chilled bowls with croutons.
By Sandi

Nancy's Boiled Gazpacho

10
A light refreshing cold soup that's perfect for summer. I take this recipe to summer get togethers and it's always a hit!
By NancyM

Great 'n Easy Gazpacho

15
I find that this recipe is just so easy! Even better with a food processor. Great way to eat loads of veggies. One of my favorites!
By Allyson Ben-Israel

Gazpacho Verde with Burrata Cheese

9
This ice-cold, cucumber and herb-based gazpacho sets the stage for a scoop of creamy, gooey burrata cheese in this refreshing appetizer course.
By Chef John

Dill Gazpacho

61
A fresh and mild gazpacho that takes advantage of all that summer has to offer. Super easy too. Garnish with a sprig of fresh dill and serve chilled.
By Amy

Appetizer Cucumber Gazpacho with Shrimp

This is my go-to appetizer for parties or guests in the summer. I prefer to serve the soup in small shot glasses. If you want it to be vegetarian, just omit the shrimp. It's a mixture between gazpacho and ajoblanco.
By monika1969

Chef John's White Gazpacho

13
This is similar to a classic gazpacho, but with no tomato and peppers.
By Chef John

Cucumber Gazpacho

This summer-ready gazpacho tastes cucumber-forward with an underlying sweetness from the honeydew and honey, and the sherry vinegar sharpens those flavors. Serve with delicate-tasting seafood such as crab, soft herbs, a yogurt drizzle, or olive oil-toasted bread cubes.
By Elizabeth Mervosh

Summer Vegetable Soup

3
A simple garden vegetable soup that needs no cooking and is served cold.
By Colleen Olson-Criswell
More Gazpacho Recipes

Winter Gazpacho

2
This thick vegetable soup is hearty and boasts a colorful flavor. This dish is normally eaten cold but is perfectly suitable to be eaten warm or with a warm side dish. If you care to use ham in place of the bacon, cook it briefly in its own juices before adding it to the soup while it simmers. Also, try using tabasco or your favorite hot sauce in it. Add creative toppings to the soup by dicing hard boiled eggs into bitesize pieces. Add fresh basil instead of parsley.
By Tinesters

Shrimp Gazpacho

67
This is an extremely tasty, refreshing cold soup that is wonderful on those hot, humid summer days... Did I mention that it's the easiest soup you'll ever make? Wonderful with fresh garden vegetables and served with a nice, hearty bread.
By Dawn

Quick Classic Gazpacho

70
For the ultimate gazpacho, you must peel, seed, dice, salt and drain really good, vine-ripened tomatoes. So what if you don't have time to fuss with fresh tomatoes? I've found the canned variety makes a fine substitute. Another advantage: Fresh tomatoes start to deteriorate as soon as the soup is refrigerated, but canned tomatoes are unaffected by the chill.
By Ben S.

Swan's Summer Soup

38
This is a refreshing cold summer soup. Be sure to use the freshest and ripest ingredients for the best flavor. Serve with a loaf of crusty bread and a little bowl of a fruity extra virgin olive oil.
By Nathaniel Swan

Gazpacho Andaluz

35
Direct from Spain, this recipe is simple and delicious. For this recipe it is convenient to have a hand mixer with chopping blades, a food processor, or a blender. This gazpacho can be garnished with minced vegetables and parsley, or with a little crushed ice.
By Aubrey

Light and Fresh Mexican Gazpacho

7
I got this recipe from a coworker from Mexico. Since I live in the southwest, I make this recipe year round at work, but it is demanded in summer! My customers and anyone else who tries this loves it! You can add small shrimp to make this a main course or serve as a light lunch or appetizer. Keeps refrigerated for 1 week.
By Kara Adkins

Andalusian Gazpacho

18
This is a wonderful recipe for a spicy cold tomato soup. Works great as an appetizer or main dish. It's very refreshing on hot days. Keeps, tightly covered, in the freezer up to 3 months.
By CAT609

Easy Summer Gazpacho

22
An easy gazpacho recipe that begins with a jar of Classico® Tomato & Basil Sauce. The fresh taste of the sauce shines through with the addition of fresh cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes, and basil. Add as much hot sauce as you dare to create the perfect cold soup for hot summer. This recipe is also gluten free.
By Classico
Gazpacho II

89
A delicious cold soup, perfect for spring and summer!
By Leia

Fresh Market Gazpacho

5
A yummy summer soup for when it's just too hot to cook! The garbanzo beans and vegetables make this soup very filling.
By MEIMEICAT1

Ajo Blanco con Uvas

3
This is a cold garlicky soup. In fact it is never cooked at all! In Spain they use fresh almonds, just out of their shells, so the taste will be different than the soup you had in Spain unless, of course, you have access to fresh almonds. You can also substitute melon for the green grapes.
By DAY-STAR

Watermelon Gazpacho

47
Why not serve gazpacho at your next summer gathering? Start your hot-weather meal with this easy, intriguing variation.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Southern Spain-Style Gazpacho

30
When my husband and I were visiting Toledo, Spain, we enjoyed a refreshing, tangy, and creamy bowl of gazpacho outside a small church at a tiny storefront restaurant. I had never tasted anything like it. I asked how they made it and developed this recipe to take home. If you like, serve chopped cucumbers, peppers, and parsley as a garnish.
By MUGAL

Chilled Zucchini Soup

5
Perfect for the summer and quick to make. If you enjoy gazpacho or any other cold soups, you'll love this. Zucchini combines with tomato, mint, basil, and a touch of lemon juice for a fresh tasting soup.
By topfgucker

Bloody Mary Burrata

2
I don't think there's a difference between a liquid salad and a cold vegetable soup, but if there is, let's consider this Bloody Mary Burrata the former. It turns out that when you swap out the vodka for a dollop of Burrata cheese, Bloody Marys make a great gazpacho. Garnish with sliced olives, more cherry tomatoes, celery, and horseradish. For a larger serving, pair it with a crusty hunk of bread as a brunch item.
By Chef John

Cold Tomato Cucumber Soup

This cold tomato soup recipe is perfect if you love the flavor of a fresh tomato right out of your garden. This refreshing soup makes a healthy summer lunch and can be made ahead to save time on busy days.
By Chef

Fresh Watermelon Gazpacho

3
This soup is lightly sweet with just a little bite of heat from the jalapeno. The combination of both blended and diced melon and cucumber, plus the blueberries, also give it a nice contrast in texture.
By Scott Koeneman

Gazpacho IV

30
A wonderful cold summer soup, great with tortilla chips, crackers, or crusty bread. Can be used as a salsa if thickened.
By Allrecipes Member

Golden State Gazpacho

3
Many gazpacho recipes that include fruit turn out tasting more like dessert, which is fine if that's what you're into, but if you want a super-refreshing, seriously savory gazpacho, then this peach-kissed version is for you. You can't go wrong with this very simple recipe; served ice-cold, it might just be your new favorite thing to eat on a hot, sunny afternoon.
By Chef John

Pica De Gallo Inspired Gazpacho (Gluten-Free)

1
This is my personal take on gazpacho. It's fresh, healthy, gluten-free, and can be easily vegan. Great summer recipe and great for beginners in the kitchen! DO NOT add water! I like to serve mine in chilled bowls with cooked prawns and fresh cilantro on top.
By sooperturtle

Gazpacho I

51
This tomato soup is eaten cold. Serve it with crusty peasant bread for a light summer meal.
By MC

Mexican Gazpacho

This recipe adds a Mexican twist to classic gazpacho. Poblano and jalapeno peppers give it a kick, while still allowing the fresh veggies to shine!
By Sher

Red Pesto Gazpacho

3
Pine nuts and basil give this quick gazpacho the flavor of red pesto.
By KASM75
