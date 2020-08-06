Gazpacho Recipes

A friend gave me her recipe and I reduced it to feed 4 instead of an army and tweaked it to our tastes. This is a wonderful cold soup bursting with garden freshness in every bite. Adjust the ingredients to suit your tastes or to use the bounty in your garden. And it doesn't heat up the kitchen on those hot summer days! Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, dollops of sour cream, and toast. Chill at least 1 hour; it is better the next day.
This is my go-to appetizer for parties or guests in the summer. I prefer to serve the soup in small shot glasses. If you want it to be vegetarian, just omit the shrimp. It's a mixture between gazpacho and ajoblanco.
This summer-ready gazpacho tastes cucumber-forward with an underlying sweetness from the honeydew and honey, and the sherry vinegar sharpens those flavors. Serve with delicate-tasting seafood such as crab, soft herbs, a yogurt drizzle, or olive oil-toasted bread cubes.
This thick vegetable soup is hearty and boasts a colorful flavor. This dish is normally eaten cold but is perfectly suitable to be eaten warm or with a warm side dish. If you care to use ham in place of the bacon, cook it briefly in its own juices before adding it to the soup while it simmers. Also, try using tabasco or your favorite hot sauce in it. Add creative toppings to the soup by dicing hard boiled eggs into bitesize pieces. Add fresh basil instead of parsley.
This is an extremely tasty, refreshing cold soup that is wonderful on those hot, humid summer days... Did I mention that it's the easiest soup you'll ever make? Wonderful with fresh garden vegetables and served with a nice, hearty bread.
For the ultimate gazpacho, you must peel, seed, dice, salt and drain really good, vine-ripened tomatoes. So what if you don't have time to fuss with fresh tomatoes? I've found the canned variety makes a fine substitute. Another advantage: Fresh tomatoes start to deteriorate as soon as the soup is refrigerated, but canned tomatoes are unaffected by the chill.
Direct from Spain, this recipe is simple and delicious. For this recipe it is convenient to have a hand mixer with chopping blades, a food processor, or a blender. This gazpacho can be garnished with minced vegetables and parsley, or with a little crushed ice.
I got this recipe from a coworker from Mexico. Since I live in the southwest, I make this recipe year round at work, but it is demanded in summer! My customers and anyone else who tries this loves it! You can add small shrimp to make this a main course or serve as a light lunch or appetizer. Keeps refrigerated for 1 week.
An easy gazpacho recipe that begins with a jar of Classico® Tomato & Basil Sauce. The fresh taste of the sauce shines through with the addition of fresh cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes, and basil. Add as much hot sauce as you dare to create the perfect cold soup for hot summer. This recipe is also gluten free.
This is a cold garlicky soup. In fact it is never cooked at all! In Spain they use fresh almonds, just out of their shells, so the taste will be different than the soup you had in Spain unless, of course, you have access to fresh almonds. You can also substitute melon for the green grapes.
When my husband and I were visiting Toledo, Spain, we enjoyed a refreshing, tangy, and creamy bowl of gazpacho outside a small church at a tiny storefront restaurant. I had never tasted anything like it. I asked how they made it and developed this recipe to take home. If you like, serve chopped cucumbers, peppers, and parsley as a garnish.
Perfect for the summer and quick to make. If you enjoy gazpacho or any other cold soups, you'll love this. Zucchini combines with tomato, mint, basil, and a touch of lemon juice for a fresh tasting soup.
I don't think there's a difference between a liquid salad and a cold vegetable soup, but if there is, let's consider this Bloody Mary Burrata the former. It turns out that when you swap out the vodka for a dollop of Burrata cheese, Bloody Marys make a great gazpacho. Garnish with sliced olives, more cherry tomatoes, celery, and horseradish. For a larger serving, pair it with a crusty hunk of bread as a brunch item.
This cold tomato soup recipe is perfect if you love the flavor of a fresh tomato right out of your garden. This refreshing soup makes a healthy summer lunch and can be made ahead to save time on busy days.
This soup is lightly sweet with just a little bite of heat from the jalapeno. The combination of both blended and diced melon and cucumber, plus the blueberries, also give it a nice contrast in texture.
Many gazpacho recipes that include fruit turn out tasting more like dessert, which is fine if that's what you're into, but if you want a super-refreshing, seriously savory gazpacho, then this peach-kissed version is for you. You can't go wrong with this very simple recipe; served ice-cold, it might just be your new favorite thing to eat on a hot, sunny afternoon.
This is my personal take on gazpacho. It's fresh, healthy, gluten-free, and can be easily vegan. Great summer recipe and great for beginners in the kitchen! DO NOT add water! I like to serve mine in chilled bowls with cooked prawns and fresh cilantro on top.
