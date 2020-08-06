Turkey Chili Recipes

I like chili, but I'm not a fan of heat for heat's sake. I wanted something that would warm me up but not be overwhelmingly hot, and this was the result. My husband says that this would also make a good sloppy joe (with beans) mix.
It doesn't get easier than this! Brown some meat, then toss in the rest of the ingredients and hit start! Feel free to adjust the heat level by adding more chipotle peppers and/or adobo sauce. The cocoa powder and cinnamon are ideas I got from my favorite chili seasoning available at a local spice shop - they really transform the dish! I like to top this with sour cream, green onion and shredded smoked cheddar.
A simple version of white chili that can be made on the stove top or in a slow cooker. This is our go-to chili for those chilly winter days. Cook on Low in a slow cooker for 4 hours if preferred. Serve with garlic cheese bread. Enjoy.
The coconut, curry, and mango chutney really put the flavor in this one. I put this together one night with what I had, and loved the results. It tastes better the next day, just like most chili. This freezes well. Seriously, you have to try it. Serve by itself, with rice, and/or with naan bread.
This has ground turkey, salsa, corn, great Northern beans and jalapeno pepper-jack cheese. I requested this recipe from my co-worker after she brought it into one of our many potlucks. It is very tasty and a little spicy; if you don't like it spicy, cut the amount of cheese in half--it will still have a little kick! This recipe is really easy, and even the pickiest eaters will love it.
This is a hearty and relatively low-fat chili recipe that is guaranteed to satisfy even the most sadistic spicy food lover...REAL MAN FOOD. (For those with wimpier taste buds, omit the Habanero pepper). Try melting a tablespoon of whipped cream cheese into each dish. Hoo boy! Also, drink beer with lime. The acidity seems to help calm the assault on your taste buds when it gets to be too much.
This is a hearty and relatively low-fat chili recipe that is guaranteed to satisfy even the most sadistic spicy food lover...REAL MAN FOOD. (For those with wimpier taste buds, omit the Habanero pepper). Try melting a tablespoon of whipped cream cheese into each dish. Hoo boy! Also, drink beer with lime. The acidity seems to help calm the assault on your taste buds when it gets to be too much.
An easy chili that's sure to please. I've made this for a Halloween party and a chili cook-off at work with great results! It's a great base with lots of options to spice it up depending on the crowd you're cooking for! I usually put everything together in the morning and let it simmer all day; cooking time can be adjusted to fit your needs.
A traditional style chili that can be made with ground turkey or ground beef. I have made this recipe with ground beef and ground turkey, and they both have a similar flavor. Delicious with sweet corn bread and shredded Cheddar cheese. After the initial cooking on the stove, you can easily transfer this to a slow cooker.
I served mine with some beautifully ripe slices of avocado that gives the final bowl another layer of silky richness. By the way, don't let the cocoa powder in our chili spice mixture throw you off! It's only a small amount and it really works. My chili was garnished with sour cream, diced jalapeno, cilantro and avocado.
There are two things that make for a great Thanksgiving leftovers recipe. The first one is, it shouldn't remind you of the original meal. Plus, and just as important, it should be super easy and simple to make. Not only does this turkey chili mac satisfy those two requirements, it also happens to be incredibly delicious and pretty nice to look at. Garnish with grated cheese, onions, sour cream, and cilantro if desired.
A different way to prepare chili and cornbread! This is a bit on the spicier side, so go easy on the chili powder and jalapenos for a milder version. This really fills up the sheet pan to the top, but don't worry, it will fit! If you're worried about spills, place aluminum foil on the oven rack before baking.
The star of this turkey chili recipe is plump, tender GOYA® Low Sodium Red Kidney Beans. Mix with quick-cooking ground turkey, tomato sauce, and smoky, GOYA® Chipotle Chiles in Adobo Sauce. In just 30 minutes, you'll have a mouthwatering pot of healthy, nourishing chili that tastes like it's been simmering for hours. Top with cheese, avocado, and cilantro for heaven in a bowl.
I looked at the top 5 recipes on this site, combined my favorite ingredients from each, plus a few of my own (Sriracha®/adobe sauce) and...ta-da! A meaty, spicy, flavorful, turkey chili! You can quickly cook up the turkey and combine ingredients in slow cooker, throw in the fridge, and take it out to cook on low before you go to work - works perfectly, easy peasy! All the guys love it for football games, tailgating, and just plain old cold weather. From my table to yours, hope you enjoy! Serve with sour cream and cheese to your liking.
We all know true chili uses beef and no beans, but this is so flavorful you won't miss the beef. This turkey chili is cooked in the Instant Pot® with minimal ingredients which makes it budget-friendly! Feel free to add additional toppings like chopped onion, cheese, sour cream, scallions, etc.
I have made this dish for a group of 40. Made sure I did not tell them it was turkey until they asked for the recipe. Everyone could not believe it was turkey. Everyone wants me to make it again. Top with shredded Cheddar cheese alongside Spanish rice and tortilla chips.
This delicious red chili has the right amount of kick and will warm you right up with ground turkey and veggies! Perfect with a beer, during a football game, on a cold winter night, or on top of a hot dog. This recipe is sure to please! Can be made on the stove top or slow cooker. Serve topped with fresh cilantro, green onion, shredded Cheddar cheese, and light sour cream on top with cornbread on the side.