Turkey Chili Recipes

Choose one of these recipes to make a healthier chili with ground turkey.

Staff Picks

Simple Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.56 stars
2316
This is a very simple and hearty chili with plenty of flavor. It's even better the second day! I serve this with lowfat Cheddar cheese and lowfat sour cream. It's also delicious with crackers.
By Amanda Ingraham

Family Favorite Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.5 stars
18
Favorite family chili recipe, handed down to me by my mother.
By

Spicy Turkey Four-Bean Chili

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
Four types of beans are combined with red pepper flakes, lots of cumin, chili powder, and salsa in this fiery turkey chili.
By Heather English

Mild-Mannered Chili

Rating: 4.38 stars
13
I like chili, but I'm not a fan of heat for heat's sake. I wanted something that would warm me up but not be overwhelmingly hot, and this was the result. My husband says that this would also make a good sloppy joe (with beans) mix.
By Enallage

Instant Pot® Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.71 stars
34
It doesn't get easier than this! Brown some meat, then toss in the rest of the ingredients and hit start! Feel free to adjust the heat level by adding more chipotle peppers and/or adobo sauce. The cocoa powder and cinnamon are ideas I got from my favorite chili seasoning available at a local spice shop - they really transform the dish! I like to top this with sour cream, green onion and shredded smoked cheddar.
By France C

Popa's Simple White Chili

Rating: 4.77 stars
26
A simple version of white chili that can be made on the stove top or in a slow cooker. This is our go-to chili for those chilly winter days. Cook on Low in a slow cooker for 4 hours if preferred. Serve with garlic cheese bread. Enjoy.
By bd.weld

Coconut Curry Chili

Rating: 4.76 stars
144
The coconut, curry, and mango chutney really put the flavor in this one. I put this together one night with what I had, and loved the results. It tastes better the next day, just like most chili. This freezes well. Seriously, you have to try it. Serve by itself, with rice, and/or with naan bread.
By usmcwifey

Slow Cooker Turkey and White Bean Chili

Rating: 4.05 stars
22
Hearty, with just a touch of spice. Got this from my co-worker who got it from her physical trainer. This chili won in our chili competition at work.
By mlulay

Laura's Quick Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.65 stars
1635
This is an easy chili recipe that you can throw in the slow cooker and forget about all day. Great topped with Cheddar cheese, crushed corn chips, and a dollop of sour cream.
By LauraKKH

White Chili

Rating: 4.56 stars
483
This has ground turkey, salsa, corn, great Northern beans and jalapeno pepper-jack cheese. I requested this recipe from my co-worker after she brought it into one of our many potlucks. It is very tasty and a little spicy; if you don't like it spicy, cut the amount of cheese in half--it will still have a little kick! This recipe is really easy, and even the pickiest eaters will love it.
By TINA B

Firehouse Station 2 Healthy Chili

Rating: 4.75 stars
60
This is a great healthy and easy-to-make chili, made famous at Firehouse Station No. 2 in Madison, Wisconsin. Serve with corn bread johnny-cakes.
By Zamzowfitness

Smokin' Scovilles Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.8 stars
750
This is a hearty and relatively low-fat chili recipe that is guaranteed to satisfy even the most sadistic spicy food lover...REAL MAN FOOD. (For those with wimpier taste buds, omit the Habanero pepper). Try melting a tablespoon of whipped cream cheese into each dish. Hoo boy! Also, drink beer with lime. The acidity seems to help calm the assault on your taste buds when it gets to be too much.
By JIMBOLYA
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

9 Top-Rated White Chili Recipes
These hearty chilis are always a great choice for quick, healthy meals.
Terrific Turkey Chili
Rating: Unrated
1085
"Really delicious and easy. Even better the next day." – Dale C. Miller
Butternut Squash and Turkey Chili
Rating: Unrated
492
5 Instant Pot Ground Turkey Recipes
15 Top-Rated Chili Recipes That Are Anything But Basic
Fantastic Black Bean Chili
Rating: Unrated
1036

Laura's Quick Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.65 stars
1635

This is an easy chili recipe that you can throw in the slow cooker and forget about all day. Great topped with Cheddar cheese, crushed corn chips, and a dollop of sour cream.

More Turkey Chili Recipes

Smokin' Scovilles Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.8 stars
750
This is a hearty and relatively low-fat chili recipe that is guaranteed to satisfy even the most sadistic spicy food lover...REAL MAN FOOD. (For those with wimpier taste buds, omit the Habanero pepper). Try melting a tablespoon of whipped cream cheese into each dish. Hoo boy! Also, drink beer with lime. The acidity seems to help calm the assault on your taste buds when it gets to be too much.
By JIMBOLYA

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.51 stars
257
An easy chili that's sure to please. I've made this for a Halloween party and a chili cook-off at work with great results! It's a great base with lots of options to spice it up depending on the crowd you're cooking for! I usually put everything together in the morning and let it simmer all day; cooking time can be adjusted to fit your needs.
By coffee_junkee

Traditional Chili with Ground Turkey

Rating: 4.76 stars
139
A traditional style chili that can be made with ground turkey or ground beef. I have made this recipe with ground beef and ground turkey, and they both have a similar flavor. Delicious with sweet corn bread and shredded Cheddar cheese. After the initial cooking on the stove, you can easily transfer this to a slow cooker.
By Jessica Ordonia

Chef John's Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.7 stars
151
I served mine with some beautifully ripe slices of avocado that gives the final bowl another layer of silky richness. By the way, don't let the cocoa powder in our chili spice mixture throw you off! It's only a small amount and it really works. My chili was garnished with sour cream, diced jalapeno, cilantro and avocado.
By Chef John

Turkey Chili with Leftover Turkey

Rating: 3.7 stars
10
I made this with leftover turkey but would also work well with leftover chicken, too! Garnish with sour cream, shredded Cheddar cheese, and tortilla chips, if desired.
By Brooks Lough

Turkey-Lentil Chili

Rating: 4.6 stars
104
This is such a great and filling recipe, you hardly notice it's good for you!
By GG

Spicy Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.49 stars
68
This a very hearty and spicy chili, one I believe all will love! Serve topped with Cheddar cheese.
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Sarah's Incredible Turkey Chili

Rating: 5 stars
1
Take your chili to the next level with this quick-to-make savory turkey chili. You can top the chili with sour cream or grated cheese if you like.
By thedailygourmet
Sponsored By Knorr

Turkey Chili Mac

Rating: 5 stars
9
There are two things that make for a great Thanksgiving leftovers recipe. The first one is, it shouldn't remind you of the original meal. Plus, and just as important, it should be super easy and simple to make. Not only does this turkey chili mac satisfy those two requirements, it also happens to be incredibly delicious and pretty nice to look at. Garnish with grated cheese, onions, sour cream, and cilantro if desired.
By Chef John

Sheet Pan Turkey Chili with Cornbread "Dumplings"

Rating: 4.25 stars
8
A different way to prepare chili and cornbread! This is a bit on the spicier side, so go easy on the chili powder and jalapenos for a milder version. This really fills up the sheet pan to the top, but don't worry, it will fit! If you're worried about spills, place aluminum foil on the oven rack before baking.
By Kim

White Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.62 stars
50
Tasty white chili that can be made with turkey or chicken. Jalapeno peppers give just enough kick! Garnish with green onions, cilantro, more cheese, or chopped tomatoes.
By luv2bake

Firehouse Station 2 Healthy Chili

Rating: 4.75 stars
60
This is a great healthy and easy-to-make chili, made famous at Firehouse Station No. 2 in Madison, Wisconsin. Serve with corn bread johnny-cakes.
By Zamzowfitness

Quick and Tasty Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.71 stars
31
The star of this turkey chili recipe is plump, tender GOYA® Low Sodium Red Kidney Beans. Mix with quick-cooking ground turkey, tomato sauce, and smoky, GOYA® Chipotle Chiles in Adobo Sauce. In just 30 minutes, you'll have a mouthwatering pot of healthy, nourishing chili that tastes like it's been simmering for hours. Top with cheese, avocado, and cilantro for heaven in a bowl.
By Goya
Sponsored By Goya

Jay's Spicy Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.86 stars
22
I looked at the top 5 recipes on this site, combined my favorite ingredients from each, plus a few of my own (Sriracha®/adobe sauce) and...ta-da! A meaty, spicy, flavorful, turkey chili! You can quickly cook up the turkey and combine ingredients in slow cooker, throw in the fridge, and take it out to cook on low before you go to work - works perfectly, easy peasy! All the guys love it for football games, tailgating, and just plain old cold weather. From my table to yours, hope you enjoy! Serve with sour cream and cheese to your liking.
By JThomas

Instant Pot® No-Bean Turkey Chili

Rating: 5 stars
2
We all know true chili uses beef and no beans, but this is so flavorful you won't miss the beef. This turkey chili is cooked in the Instant Pot® with minimal ingredients which makes it budget-friendly! Feel free to add additional toppings like chopped onion, cheese, sour cream, scallions, etc.
By thedailygourmet

Denver Turkey Chili Verde

Rating: 4.33 stars
6
Denver's famous green chili gets a makeover in this delicious recipe featuring lean ground turkey. With under 300 calories per serving, this hearty chili is a must-try recipe.
By JennieO
Sponsored By JennieO

World's Best Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.65 stars
20
A very yummy and healthy meal that tastes like it should be bad for you. I use hot chili seasoning. Enjoy.
By John Chandler

Hearty Chili

Rating: 4.25 stars
4
Red Cooking Wine is the secret ingredient in this classic chili recipe.
By Holland House
Sponsored By Holland House/Nakano

Fiesta Chili

Rating: 5 stars
6
I have made this dish for a group of 40. Made sure I did not tell them it was turkey until they asked for the recipe. Everyone could not believe it was turkey. Everyone wants me to make it again. Top with shredded Cheddar cheese alongside Spanish rice and tortilla chips.
By cardblanc

Waistline-Friendly Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.68 stars
166
This recipe is quite versatile and can be prepared on the stovetop or in a slow cooker. Adjust the spices to match your own tastes.
By Kate

Chili With Turkey and Beans

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
Ground turkey, stewed tomatoes, and four kinds of beans make this chili quick, light, and flavorful. It's great served in bowls and sprinkled with cheese for a fall lunch or supper.
By The Lullaby League

Kickin' Spicy Turkey Beer Chili

Rating: 4.5 stars
18
This delicious red chili has the right amount of kick and will warm you right up with ground turkey and veggies! Perfect with a beer, during a football game, on a cold winter night, or on top of a hot dog. This recipe is sure to please! Can be made on the stove top or slow cooker. Serve topped with fresh cilantro, green onion, shredded Cheddar cheese, and light sour cream on top with cornbread on the side.
By KimberlyClaire79

Best Yet Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.22 stars
107
This chili is delicious. Add whatever amount of seasonings your family enjoys, and also add extra vegetables like zucchini and carrots if you want. Please make and enjoy -- I know you will!
By Rachel

Turkey and Pork Chili

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
I'm on a constant quest to provide lean but still delicious food for my family. This is my most recent take on chili. Top with your favorite garnishes, or enjoy as is!
By NENADD
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com