Chili Without Beans Recipes

If your preferred chili is chili without beans, try these recipes for Cincinnati chili, Hatch chili, turkey chili, and more.

Skyline Chili II

13
Super spicy chili con carne! Serve over spaghetti or some other type of pasta, topped with shredded Colby cheese and additional chopped onions if desired. This comes out almost black in color and is VERY HOT!
By MARBALET

Terrific Turkey Chili

1068
Using some fresh and some canned ingredients, this chili is a snap to throw together and will keep you craving it for days. Chunky zucchini, fresh green onion, sour cream, and - what the heck - shredded Cheddar cheese, are sure to make this your favorite chili recipe. If you like beans in your chili, garbanzos right out of the can are great in this.
By big surprise

Paleo Chili

160
Paleo (eating like our pre-agricultural revolution ancestors ate) chili is made without beans. In the west we typically include beans, but I think even non-paleo eaters will enjoy this deep smoky flavorful chili. This is best made a day ahead so the flavors can meld together. Serve with green onions and sour cream.
By Lnldad

Hatch Chili

67
I've been making this Hatch green chili for years and it never fails to please!
By james

What Is Cincinnati Chili and How Is It Different From Other Chili?

Plus, where does Skyline chili get its name?
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Chili Paneer

2
My husband loves this recipe. It never goes wrong!
By Shruti

Jeff's Hot Dog Chili

360
A really good chili sauce like I had as a kid. This took me many years to get the ingredients just right. Hope you enjoy.
By orion3

Creamy White Chicken Chili with Salsa Verde

You will enjoy everything to do with this white chicken chili made with salsa verde. It tingles the nostrils, warms the tongue, and causes taste bud euphoria. Serve with sour cream and shredded pepper Jack cheese.
By lynn9980

Authentic Cincinnati Chili

This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
By Melissa Hamilton

Spicy Slow-Cooked Beanless Chili

If you like spicy food like me, you will enjoy this chili; it's not for the faint of heart.
By JR Foodie

Colorado Green Chili (Chile Verde)

123
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
By ROSIE55

Caveman Chili

Low-carb chili made in the slow cooker.
By Maverick259
Creamy Keto Taco Soup with Ground Beef

92
This keto-friendly, low-carb, Southwestern taco soup is full of ground beef, cream cheese, heavy cream, and spices. Freezing is not recommended.
By nicolewukber12

Mile High Green Chili

102
Green chili is a Colorado favorite, it's always a crowd pleaser when we have out-of-state visitors. Roasting your veggies first gives this recipe a deeper level of flavor. This can be served over rice as a main course, stuffed in enchiladas, or over potatoes and eggs.
By chefclaudiesel

No Beans About It - Chili

254
My husband won't eat beans but LOVES chili, so I had to come up with this variation on an old favorite. Instead, it contains lots of canned tomatoes and onion. This is great served over rice with some shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream. Ground turkey may be substituted for ground beef.
By GINAGINA

Smitty's Low-Carb Chili

3
Finding variety can be brutal when on a low-carb diet! I miss rich stews and soups, particularly hearty and spicy ones, while trying to remain in ketosis. Threw this chili together out of some leftover pork loin and cauliflower rice, and was thrilled with the result. The cauliflower is for texture only - it has little effect on the taste.
By Smitty

Spicy Slow-Cooked Beanless Chili

65
If you like spicy food like me, you will enjoy this chili; it's not for the faint of heart.
By JR Foodie

Real Texas Chili

114
This chili contains no onions, beans or tomatoes. It is even better the next day. Season to your tastes as it may be too spicy for you. You can also add pinto beans, sour cream and lime juice, if desired.
By AICIRTAP

Cincinnati Chili I

486
An unusual chili, with cinnamon, cloves, and even chocolate!
By MARBALET

Touchdown Chili

316
Every year when football season rolls around and the weather begins to cool, my husband requests I make this hearty, beanless chili. It receives rave reviews from everyone.
By Jenn Polk

Pork Chili Verde (Green Pork Chili)

110
This chili verde was one of the first recipes I ever learned. It comes out great even if you don't brown the meat, but I think doing so always adds extra flavor so I usually do it.
By Chef John

Chef John's Cincinnati-Style Chili

28
You'll love this chili if you tend to like foods from the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Greek food, or Indian food, because of the spices and flavor profile. If you don't, you won't. If you finish this dish off with some diced onions and grated Cheddar cheese like I did, you'll be enjoying what they call in Cincinnati a "Four-Way," because of the four components, but feel free to serve as you like.
By Chef John

Wisconsin Blue Ribbon Chili

11
This chili earned its blue ribbon at a chili cook-off three years in a row! It is a mild, sweet chili, but it could always be spiced up with a little hot sauce. In Wisconsin, chili has macaroni noodles in it, which my husband thinks is the best part of this recipe. Enjoy! Add canned kidney beans with the macaroni, if desired.
By Muffin Boots

15 Top-Rated Chili Recipes That Are Anything But Basic

By Hannah Klinger

Caveman Chili

43
Low-carb chili made in the slow cooker.
By Maverick259

Patricia's Green Chile Soup

36
This is an easy, hearty, spicy soup. I have found that it is a favorite even with picky people! The recipe is always requested. Serve with warm buttered tortillas, cheese, and sour cream.
By pmvbc

Pumpkin Turkey Chili

1106
Absolutely delicious. I know it doesn't sound appetizing, but it's unbelievable how tasty it is, and so easy too!
By SOMEONESWT

12 Chili Cook-off Champion Recipes

By Carl Hanson
