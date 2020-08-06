Chili Without Beans Recipes

Super spicy chili con carne! Serve over spaghetti or some other type of pasta, topped with shredded Colby cheese and additional chopped onions if desired. This comes out almost black in color and is VERY HOT!
Using some fresh and some canned ingredients, this chili is a snap to throw together and will keep you craving it for days. Chunky zucchini, fresh green onion, sour cream, and - what the heck - shredded Cheddar cheese, are sure to make this your favorite chili recipe. If you like beans in your chili, garbanzos right out of the can are great in this.
Paleo (eating like our pre-agricultural revolution ancestors ate) chili is made without beans. In the west we typically include beans, but I think even non-paleo eaters will enjoy this deep smoky flavorful chili. This is best made a day ahead so the flavors can meld together. Serve with green onions and sour cream.
You will enjoy everything to do with this white chicken chili made with salsa verde. It tingles the nostrils, warms the tongue, and causes taste bud euphoria. Serve with sour cream and shredded pepper Jack cheese.
This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
Green chili is a Colorado favorite, it's always a crowd pleaser when we have out-of-state visitors. Roasting your veggies first gives this recipe a deeper level of flavor. This can be served over rice as a main course, stuffed in enchiladas, or over potatoes and eggs.
My husband won't eat beans but LOVES chili, so I had to come up with this variation on an old favorite. Instead, it contains lots of canned tomatoes and onion. This is great served over rice with some shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream. Ground turkey may be substituted for ground beef.
Finding variety can be brutal when on a low-carb diet! I miss rich stews and soups, particularly hearty and spicy ones, while trying to remain in ketosis. Threw this chili together out of some leftover pork loin and cauliflower rice, and was thrilled with the result. The cauliflower is for texture only - it has little effect on the taste.
This chili contains no onions, beans or tomatoes. It is even better the next day. Season to your tastes as it may be too spicy for you. You can also add pinto beans, sour cream and lime juice, if desired.
This is a keto version of the white chicken chili recipe made popular by Karen Celia Fox (she adapted it from The Kitchen for Exploring Foods caterers in Pasadena, California. The original recipe is fantastic!). The end result is a thick, creamy chili with chunks of sauteed and pulled chicken. Great for those cold winter nights! Serve immediately or refrigerate overnight for better flavor.
You'll love this chili if you tend to like foods from the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Greek food, or Indian food, because of the spices and flavor profile. If you don't, you won't. If you finish this dish off with some diced onions and grated Cheddar cheese like I did, you'll be enjoying what they call in Cincinnati a "Four-Way," because of the four components, but feel free to serve as you like.
This chili earned its blue ribbon at a chili cook-off three years in a row! It is a mild, sweet chili, but it could always be spiced up with a little hot sauce. In Wisconsin, chili has macaroni noodles in it, which my husband thinks is the best part of this recipe. Enjoy! Add canned kidney beans with the macaroni, if desired.
