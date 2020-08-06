Pork Chili Recipes

You may win the next chili cookoff with these pork chili recipes, including chile verde, slow cooker chili, and Hatch chili.

Instant Pot® Chile Verde

This Mexican pork stew comes out tender and flavorful in your Instant Pot®. Serve with rice and beans or in tortillas as tacos.
By fabeveryday

Wazzu Tailgate Chili

286
This is a great and simple chili, full of flavor, and plenty of spice. It's best when refrigerated overnight and reheated before the game. One tip: season meat heavily with chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper while browning.
By GStorment

Hatch Chili

67
I've been making this Hatch green chili for years and it never fails to please!
By james

Caveman Chili

44
Low-carb chili made in the slow cooker.
By Maverick259

Pumpkin-Pulled Pork Chili

1
A different twist on chili with pureed pumpkin in place of tomato.
By lk2015

My Cinco de Mayo Chili

4
Created on Cinco de Mayo. I was in the mood to tweak.
By AllieGeekPi

Paleo Chili

Paleo (eating like our pre-agricultural revolution ancestors ate) chili is made without beans. In the west we typically include beans, but I think even non-paleo eaters will enjoy this deep smoky flavorful chili. This is best made a day ahead so the flavors can meld together. Serve with green onions and sour cream.
By Lnldad

Bob's Little Known, Less Cared About Chili

Savory, smoky, easy-to-make chili. Sometimes I add a can of corn, too. Maybe have some sweet corn bread muffins with honey on the side. You could use black beans, pinto beans, pink beans, or small red beans in place of the kidney beans.
By Bob

Sweet Pork Slow Cooker Chili

55
This sweet and mild chili features lean ground pork with a few surprises. Serve with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and hot sauce to taste. This chili is very mild as is.
By Alex N

Firehouse Station 2 Healthy Chili

This is a great healthy and easy-to-make chili, made famous at Firehouse Station No. 2 in Madison, Wisconsin. Serve with corn bread johnny-cakes.
By Zamzowfitness

Colorado Green Chili (Chile Verde)

123
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
By ROSIE55

Habanero Hellfire Chili

Tasty chili whose name says it all! Note: Whole Anaheim peppers are not widely available; this ingredient is optional, and you can use hot pepper sauce instead.
By EDD RYAN
Chef John's Pork Chili Verde
110
"I love this recipe. It's easy to make and it tastes so fresh, and has just a bit of a bite. I love the suggestion of using pickled red onions on top." – duboo
Chili Rick's
409
"I entered a chili cook-off and WON 1st place! – Lauren Chao
Mile-High Green Chili
103
Emily's Chipotle Chili
More Pork Chili Recipes

Boilermaker Tailgate Chili

7806
Ground beef, Italian sausage, beans, and a tomato base come together with lots of flavor and spice in this popular chili recipe. It's perfect for tailgating before football games or any time of year.
By MIGHTYPURDUE22

Award Winning Chili

507
This delicious chili took 2nd place at our local chili cook-off! Bet you can't eat just one bowl. If it is too thick, add water 1/4 cup at a time until you reach desired consistency. Even better tasting the second day!
By Jennifer

Mile High Green Chili

103
Green chili is a Colorado favorite, it's always a crowd pleaser when we have out-of-state visitors. Roasting your veggies first gives this recipe a deeper level of flavor. This can be served over rice as a main course, stuffed in enchiladas, or over potatoes and eggs.
By chefclaudiesel

Jerre's Black Bean and Pork Tenderloin Slow Cooker Chili

523
My Aunt Jerre won THIRD PLACE with this recipe in the St. Louis Slow Cooker Cook Off in the past couple months! We are proud, proud, proud!
By Sally Renz Cummings
Emily's Chipotle Chili

106
The chipotle peppers give this slow cooker chili a subtle, smoky flavor. Add more minced chipotle peppers to taste. Serve with sour cream, sharp Cheddar cheese, and chopped fresh cilantro.

Chuck's Super Chili

5
This chili is slightly sweet with a touch of heat; the wine gives it a different taste. Everyone in my family loves this chili. I've won a couple of work chili cook-offs with this recipe and done well in some larger cook-offs as well.
By CEM61565

Ground Beef Chili with Beans

1
A delicious mix of ground beef, chorizo, beans, and vegetables in a hearty tomato base. I entered it in a chili cook-off and it won!
By Marla L

Slow Cooker Chipotle Chili

94
My friend Keni's love of smokey chipotle peppers inspired this recipe. It comes together perfectly and is a unique chili that will stand out against others. It is a spicy chili that at the same time is mellow. It gives you the kick without the lingering burn like many chilis do.
By duboo

Washabinaros Chili

419
This chili is packed with flavor thanks to an array of chile peppers, wasabi, beer, Italian sausage, and ground beef.
By AARONCH

Big Game Day Chili

29
The first time I tried this chili I was floored! It has wonderful flavors, and is very spicy and very addictive. If you don't like heat, adjust the ingredients. It's perfect at a football tailgate party or picnic. If you like a roasted flavor, bake the garlic before pressing it. For the beer, a hoppy pale ale works well, as does a dark stout. I've also experimented with adding a cup of coffee to the mix to give it a roasted coffee flavor. It also freezes well.
By Beer and Food Guy

Quick and Easy White Chili

111
This recipe has been used by me for several years, but keeps getting changed just a bit every time depending on what is in the pantry and freezer. If you prefer poultry instead of pork, substitute 1 pound ground chicken or turkey for the ground pork.
By LEMONADE63

Chili Colorado

77
This is a rich, mild chili and pork stew. It is one of my favorite things, which I like to eat from a bowl with plenty of saltine crackers and a salad on the side. It's also good served over rice or chili beans.
By Ron Shepherd

Smitty's Low-Carb Chili

3
Finding variety can be brutal when on a low-carb diet! I miss rich stews and soups, particularly hearty and spicy ones, while trying to remain in ketosis. Threw this chili together out of some leftover pork loin and cauliflower rice, and was thrilled with the result. The cauliflower is for texture only - it has little effect on the taste.
By Smitty

Chad's Slow Cooker Taco Soup

58
This easy soup is hearty, yet extremely tasty. This is really a form of chili, but uses some ingredients not found in regular chili. Sure to be a hit, you can adjust the spice as needed by using varying levels of jalapenos and RO*TEL® varieties. Top with shredded sharp Cheddar cheese and/or sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips. Leftovers can be frozen and enjoyed later.
By AccountKiller

Hatch Chile Verde

4
Hubby and I are Hatch chile fanatics. We buy 50 pounds of roasted Hatch chiles when they are in season. We portion them out and freeze them so they are readily available. This chile verde does not call for tomatillos because I wanted the chiles to be the star of the recipe.
By Yoly
