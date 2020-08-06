Pork Chili Recipes

This is a great and simple chili, full of flavor, and plenty of spice. It's best when refrigerated overnight and reheated before the game. One tip: season meat heavily with chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper while browning.
Paleo (eating like our pre-agricultural revolution ancestors ate) chili is made without beans. In the west we typically include beans, but I think even non-paleo eaters will enjoy this deep smoky flavorful chili. This is best made a day ahead so the flavors can meld together. Serve with green onions and sour cream.
Savory, smoky, easy-to-make chili. Sometimes I add a can of corn, too. Maybe have some sweet corn bread muffins with honey on the side. You could use black beans, pinto beans, pink beans, or small red beans in place of the kidney beans.
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
This delicious chili took 2nd place at our local chili cook-off! Bet you can't eat just one bowl. If it is too thick, add water 1/4 cup at a time until you reach desired consistency. Even better tasting the second day!
Green chili is a Colorado favorite, it's always a crowd pleaser when we have out-of-state visitors. Roasting your veggies first gives this recipe a deeper level of flavor. This can be served over rice as a main course, stuffed in enchiladas, or over potatoes and eggs.
This chili is slightly sweet with a touch of heat; the wine gives it a different taste. Everyone in my family loves this chili. I've won a couple of work chili cook-offs with this recipe and done well in some larger cook-offs as well.
My friend Keni's love of smokey chipotle peppers inspired this recipe. It comes together perfectly and is a unique chili that will stand out against others. It is a spicy chili that at the same time is mellow. It gives you the kick without the lingering burn like many chilis do.
The first time I tried this chili I was floored! It has wonderful flavors, and is very spicy and very addictive. If you don't like heat, adjust the ingredients. It's perfect at a football tailgate party or picnic. If you like a roasted flavor, bake the garlic before pressing it. For the beer, a hoppy pale ale works well, as does a dark stout. I've also experimented with adding a cup of coffee to the mix to give it a roasted coffee flavor. It also freezes well.
This recipe has been used by me for several years, but keeps getting changed just a bit every time depending on what is in the pantry and freezer. If you prefer poultry instead of pork, substitute 1 pound ground chicken or turkey for the ground pork.
This is a rich, mild chili and pork stew. It is one of my favorite things, which I like to eat from a bowl with plenty of saltine crackers and a salad on the side. It's also good served over rice or chili beans.
Finding variety can be brutal when on a low-carb diet! I miss rich stews and soups, particularly hearty and spicy ones, while trying to remain in ketosis. Threw this chili together out of some leftover pork loin and cauliflower rice, and was thrilled with the result. The cauliflower is for texture only - it has little effect on the taste.
This easy soup is hearty, yet extremely tasty. This is really a form of chili, but uses some ingredients not found in regular chili. Sure to be a hit, you can adjust the spice as needed by using varying levels of jalapenos and RO*TEL® varieties. Top with shredded sharp Cheddar cheese and/or sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips. Leftovers can be frozen and enjoyed later.
Hubby and I are Hatch chile fanatics. We buy 50 pounds of roasted Hatch chiles when they are in season. We portion them out and freeze them so they are readily available. This chile verde does not call for tomatillos because I wanted the chiles to be the star of the recipe.