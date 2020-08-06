Just flour, yeast, sugar, salt and water in the right proportions make this basic bread a winner. The recipe makes three loaves, so you can freeze what you cannot use or give them away to your friends.
I played around with basic white bread recipes quite a bit and finally have come up with the perfect soft, fluffy, white bread with air pockets. Maybe a little too soft to slice right away. But if you let it cool a bit, it shouldn't be a problem. Toasted with a little butter and jam, it is a slice of heaven!
I didn't think I liked Cuban sandwiches until I had one on real Cuban bread--what a difference! This bread uses lard and a double-hit of yeast plus a fermented starter. All this adds extra flavor and lift.
I always thought you can't make real French baguettes at home, but once I tried it I realized I was wrong. Again. You're going to be fairly shocked when you realize just how simple this is. The only way to make bread this any more French is to put some butter on it!
I developed this recipe for those days when you want homemade bread but you don't want to turn on the oven and heat the house. It's simple to make with ingredients that you probably have on hand. I get this started in the evening to enjoy for lunch. The longer the dough is allowed to ferment, the more complex the flavor of the loaf.
This is the easiest recipe for rustic bread I've ever seen. Luckily it is also the yummiest. Feel free to halve the recipe if you only want one loaf, but beware: it's so addictive you may wish you'd just baked both loaves.