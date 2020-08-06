White Bread Recipes

Add homemade white bread, bread machine bread, foccaccia, ciabatta, sandwich bread, and French bread to your baking repertoire with top-rated white bread recipes.

Staff Picks

Amish White Bread

I got this recipe from a friend. It is very easy, and doesn't take long to make.
By Peg

Best Bread Machine Bread

This recipe is easy and foolproof. It makes a very soft and tasty loaf of bread with a flaky crust.
By SHECOOKS2

Traditional White Bread

A delicious bread with a very light center with crunchy crust. You may substitute butter or vegetable oil for the lard if you wish.
By Danialle

Focaccia Bread

1375
A wonderful, quick alternative to garlic bread. Lots of herbs and lots of flavor!
By Peg

French Bread

A crisp, crunchy crust and slightly chewy center make this bread as traditional as the breads served in France.
By Jenn Hall

Jo's Rosemary Bread

1770
This bread has a great flavor. It is moist, light and has a crispy crust.
By Jo Lager

Buttermilk Bread II

161
This bread is delicious plain or toasted. I make it at least once a week.
By Esther Kenagy

How to Turn One Do-It-All Dough Into 8 Different Bread Variations

It kind of looks like we robbed a bakery. But all the goodies you see here started with the same simple yeast dough.
By Nichole Aksamit

White Bread For The Bread Machine

880
White Bread for the bread machine. Plain, simple, gets the job done, and is good.
By Diana Penning

Ciabatta

Take five minutes today to make the starter, also called sponge, and tomorrow you can bake two loaves of this marvelous, slightly sour, rustic Italian bread that has a hearty crust.
By Benoit Hogue

Mama D's Italian Bread

593
Just flour, yeast, sugar, salt and water in the right proportions make this basic bread a winner. The recipe makes three loaves, so you can freeze what you cannot use or give them away to your friends.
By Christine Darrock

No-Knead Artisan Style Bread

This is a very easy bread to make without any kneading. Bake in a Dutch oven or heavy casserole dish. The bread comes out very crusty and with huge holes throughout, just like at the bakery.
By Jewissa
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Asian Water Roux White Bread
33
"I have been baking bread for about 40 years; this is, by far, the best white bread recipe ever! It produces a loaf that is extremely tender and stays fresh." – Nanarocks53
Chef John's White Bread
"Almost identical to the bread Grandma made every Saturday." – Sonshine
Chef John's Cuban Bread
French Baguettes
14 Incredible Things to Make with White Bread
Best Bread Machine Bread
3527
Traditional White Bread
1192

A delicious bread with a very light center with crunchy crust. You may substitute butter or vegetable oil for the lard if you wish.

More White Bread Recipes

Best Bread Machine Bread

3527
This bread recipe for your bread machine is very easy-to-follow to the point of being foolproof, delivering a soft bread with a flaky crust.
By SHECOOKS2

White Bread For The Bread Machine

880
White Bread for the bread machine. Plain, simple, gets the job done, and is good.
By Diana Penning

Traditional White Bread

1192
A delicious bread with a very light center with crunchy crust. You may substitute butter or vegetable oil for the lard if you wish.
By Peg

French Bread

1306
A crisp, crunchy crust and slightly chewy center make this bread as traditional as the breads served in France.
By Peg

Focaccia Bread

1375
A wonderful, quick alternative to garlic bread. Lots of herbs and lots of flavor!
By Peg

Crusty Dutch Oven Bread

4
An incredibly easy, crusty white bread cooked inside a Dutch oven.
By Stacey

Ciabatta

283
Take five minutes today to make the starter, also called sponge, and tomorrow you can bake two loaves of this marvelous, slightly sour, rustic Italian bread that has a hearty crust.
By Benoit Hogue

Cinnamon Swirl Bread for the Bread Machine

150
This bread is probably the best thing I make. Just finished making it and half a loaf is gone already while it was cooling. Using the bread machine to make the dough makes it so easy!
By MN Nice

Mama D's Italian Bread

593
Just flour, yeast, sugar, salt and water in the right proportions make this basic bread a winner. The recipe makes three loaves, so you can freeze what you cannot use or give them away to your friends.
By Christine Darrock

Softest Soft Bread with Air Pockets Using Bread Machine

119
I played around with basic white bread recipes quite a bit and finally have come up with the perfect soft, fluffy, white bread with air pockets. Maybe a little too soft to slice right away. But if you let it cool a bit, it shouldn't be a problem. Toasted with a little butter and jam, it is a slice of heaven!
By Barbug408 Barbug408

No-Knead Artisan Style Bread

351
This is a very easy bread to make without any kneading. Bake in a Dutch oven or heavy casserole dish. The bread comes out very crusty and with huge holes throughout, just like at the bakery.
By Jewissa

Chef John's Cuban Bread

49
I didn't think I liked Cuban sandwiches until I had one on real Cuban bread--what a difference! This bread uses lard and a double-hit of yeast plus a fermented starter. All this adds extra flavor and lift.
By Chef John

How to Make French Baguettes

106
I always thought you can't make real French baguettes at home, but once I tried it I realized I was wrong. Again. You're going to be fairly shocked when you realize just how simple this is. The only way to make bread this any more French is to put some butter on it!
By Chef John

Overnight Slow Cooker Bread

5
I developed this recipe for those days when you want homemade bread but you don't want to turn on the oven and heat the house. It's simple to make with ingredients that you probably have on hand. I get this started in the evening to enjoy for lunch. The longer the dough is allowed to ferment, the more complex the flavor of the loaf.
By Bren

Chef John's No-Knead Ciabatta

106
This bread is the perfect marriage of a crisp, light crust outside and a chewy yet tender inside. The no-knead part is just a bonus.
By Chef John

Grandma VanDoren's White Bread

1130
What Grandma used to make! Our family's favorite. The recipe was never written down (that I know of) until she shared it with me when she was in her 90's.
By Marilyn VanDoren Sim

Jo's Rosemary Bread

1770
This bread has a great flavor. It is moist, light and has a crispy crust.
By Jo Lager

No Knead Beer Bread

406
This really is an easy, fun, and fast recipe, and you'll be amazed at how great the results are, even for the most inexperienced bread maker.
By Chef John

Pain de Campagne - Country French Bread

97
I got this recipe out of a novel and made some minor changes. It is a yummy French bread that is worth the wait.
By violet

Chef John's Milk Bread

1
Light and soft, this Japanese-style white bread is perfect for egg salad sandwiches.
By Chef John

Effortless Rustic Bread

17
This is the easiest recipe for rustic bread I've ever seen. Luckily it is also the yummiest. Feel free to halve the recipe if you only want one loaf, but beware: it's so addictive you may wish you'd just baked both loaves.
By amyw

Amish Bread

627
My husband's ancestors were Amish and Mennonite. This delicious recipe is adapted from an old Amish recipe, but made in the bread machine.
By SHOOSEYQ

Light Oat Bread

873
Bread machine recipe.
By LITSTER5

Super Easy Rosemary Bread Machine Bread

155
Mouth-watering and easy to adjust to your personal tastes. Bakes up light and spongy. No eggs, milk or butter. My toddlers all want 2nds and 3rds of this when I make it!
By Stacy
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com