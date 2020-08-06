Challah Recipes

Want to try braiding and baking traditional challah? You'll find top-rated challah recipes and baking tips right here.

Challah I

802
Traditional egg bread for the Jewish Sabbath. You can add 1 cup raisins or golden raisins to the dough just before shaping and then make the loafs into round braids for Rosh Hashanah.
By Joan Callaway

Miriam's Not-So-Secret Challah

169
A surprisingly sweet, yet light, challah that makes any night special. Feel free to knead some raisins into the dough if you like.
By MIRIAM571

Sy's Challah

121
Virtually fail-proof recipe designed for ease of preparation and maximum flavor. NOT sweet, but may be sweetened by using 1/2 cup sugar instead of 1/4 cup.
By Sy Dolnick

Bread Machine Challah I

431
Easy recipe for challah or egg bread using a bread machine. I use the light setting on my bread machine.
By Suzy

Shabbat Challah

117
My Shabbat Challah is something out of this world. I made it up on my own, because the ones I tasted, I just didn't like. Try it you will love it!! This can make 6 regular sized loaves, or two large braided loaves.
By NUNU123182

Most Amazing Challah

132
I made up my own Challah that is amazing! I have tried countless combinations to finally get it right. It uses quick rise yeast to save you a bunch of time. Enjoy!
By Palsar7

Everything Challah

10
Challah is traditionally eaten on the Jewish Sabbath (Shabbos). This is not your average challah recipe. It is a twist on my trusty old water challah recipe (which even water-challah-phobics have loved), and has some of the taste of an everything bagel. It's really something else. Enjoy! This challah freezes extremely well after baking, just defrost in a ziplock bag with the zipper open. I always freeze it, even what I bake on Thursday nights for use on Friday! It preserves the freshness so well.
By twkitchen

Michell Jenny's Challah

97
This our family favorite. The recipe was a gift from my best friend.
By Ione Walker

Challah II

64
This recipe is a sweeter version of the classic challah. It was given to me by a friend.
By Rivka

High-Altitude Challah

I make this challah for my family and family gatherings in Colorado, and it turns out beautifully each time. I hope you enjoy it as much as my family does! If you'd like, sprinkle poppy or sesame seeds before baking, but we never do.
By greeny4444

Bread Machine Challah II

235
Absolutely delicious. I have a two pound bread machine and use it to make the Challah dough. It freezes well.
By MARYLYN PISSERI

A Number One Egg Bread

This makes all other egg breads look weak. I learned the recipe from two older ladies in Hawaii. This makes the best bread pudding and french toast imaginable. Try cutting it in chunks and dipping it in fondue---WOW!
By Kevin Ryan
