Challah Recipes

My Shabbat Challah is something out of this world. I made it up on my own, because the ones I tasted, I just didn't like. Try it you will love it!! This can make 6 regular sized loaves, or two large braided loaves.
Challah is traditionally eaten on the Jewish Sabbath (Shabbos). This is not your average challah recipe. It is a twist on my trusty old water challah recipe (which even water-challah-phobics have loved), and has some of the taste of an everything bagel. It's really something else. Enjoy! This challah freezes extremely well after baking, just defrost in a ziplock bag with the zipper open. I always freeze it, even what I bake on Thursday nights for use on Friday! It preserves the freshness so well.
I make this challah for my family and family gatherings in Colorado, and it turns out beautifully each time. I hope you enjoy it as much as my family does! If you'd like, sprinkle poppy or sesame seeds before baking, but we never do.
This makes all other egg breads look weak. I learned the recipe from two older ladies in Hawaii. This makes the best bread pudding and french toast imaginable. Try cutting it in chunks and dipping it in fondue---WOW!
This makes all other egg breads look weak. I learned the recipe from two older ladies in Hawaii. This makes the best bread pudding and french toast imaginable. Try cutting it in chunks and dipping it in fondue---WOW!
This makes all other egg breads look weak. I learned the recipe from two older ladies in Hawaii. This makes the best bread pudding and french toast imaginable. Try cutting it in chunks and dipping it in fondue---WOW!
This is a sweet bread that is really easy to make. It is so good that a 30-year-old man who was a guest at my Shabbat Table actually giggled when he ate it. The doughier you want the bread to be, the shorter you should bake it.
Warm and light, fresh out of the oven with butter and salt sprinkled on top, it is a delicious gift or dessert for any occasion. Best with whole wheat, but just white flour or a mixture works. It is easy and fun, but takes all day. Trust me, it is so worth it!
I make this challah for my family and family gatherings in Colorado, and it turns out beautifully each time. I hope you enjoy it as much as my family does! If you'd like, sprinkle poppy or sesame seeds before baking, but we never do.
Challah is traditionally eaten on the Jewish Sabbath (Shabbos). This is not your average challah recipe. It is a twist on my trusty old water challah recipe (which even water-challah-phobics have loved), and has some of the taste of an everything bagel. It's really something else. Enjoy! This challah freezes extremely well after baking, just defrost in a ziplock bag with the zipper open. I always freeze it, even what I bake on Thursday nights for use on Friday! It preserves the freshness so well.
Made with quick-rise yeast, this is a sweeter, richer challah that lends itself especially well to Rosh Hashanah or other holiday uses. It is quicker and easier than a standard double-rise recipe, so it's great for those afternoons when you're in a challah of a hurry. Challah was meant to be torn and not sliced. B'tayevon!
My Shabbat Challah is something out of this world. I made it up on my own, because the ones I tasted, I just didn't like. Try it you will love it!! This can make 6 regular sized loaves, or two large braided loaves.
Challah, the delicious and beautiful braided bread traditionally served at the Friday night Jewish Sabbath meal, is made with the addition of whole wheat, and sweetened with honey. This slow-rise recipe is designed for flexibility, so split-second timing isn't necessary. This is a wonderful bread for a first-time breadmaker. Braid with a 3 or 4-strand braid, and sprinkle with sesame or poppy seeds.
A perfect recipe for arthritic hands that can't knead dough easily anymore! Recipe is written for a bread machine that makes 1.5 pound (700 gram) loaves. NOTE: Do NOT bake this dough in the machine. Use only the dough/pasta setting. There is too much fully-risen dough for the machine to accommodate.
I got a challah recipe from my husband and tweaked it to use spelt flour. This recipe makes a beautiful 2-pound braided challah. I like to divide the dough in 3; make two loaves and one little roll. I like to try different toppings each time I make this recipe, such as sesame seeds, dried onion flakes, granulated garlic, kosher salt, or flax seeds.
This is a slightly heartier Challah bread recipe with the same great taste. Very easy!! The recipe can be easily cut in half for a medium sized loaf. Sprinkle with oats, poppy seeds, or whatever strikes your fancy.
This good bread is baked in a flower pot. Buy unpainted clay pots and test them to make sure that they are lead-free. There are inexpensive lead test kits available for sale at most hardware stores. You will also need to prepare the pots before baking in them.