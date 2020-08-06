Portable Treat Recipes

My girlfriend brought these granola bars over for a playgroup one morning and ever since they've been a staple! My son requests them almost daily so I usually triple the recipe and make 2 trays so we have plenty on hand.
This is a really easy recipe that my mom made before the lemon bar 'rage' was on! Thick-skinned lemons work the best. I suggest using real butter and eggs, I've tried using eggbeaters--nowhere near as good!
These rolls are JUST like the ones the cafeteria ladies make in the school lunch rooms! My 8-year-old daughter loves the cafeteria rolls and said my recipe was even better! You can't mess these up! They are super easy and everyone will want the recipe. We eat the leftovers for breakfast or put cheese and turkey in warmed rolls for a quick lunch!
With a little experimenting, I came up with these chewy, spicy, oatmeal raisin cookies. They make your kitchen smell wonderful while they are baking. They almost remind me of Christmas because the spices smell so good.
I got this recipe from my friends mom who owns a Mexican Bakery. When they made these one day for my family they loved them - even my brother who is sooo picky. Now they ask for them all the time. Although they are a little time consuming it is well worth it at the end!
Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids and I still enjoy them years later. Use honey as an alternate sweetener, and blend the fruit to be either chunky or smooth.
I'm always on the lookout for easy and delicious things to make for breakfast that are on the one hand, relatively healthy and good for you, while on the other hand, not too good for you. I think these really do fit the bill. These are normally made with strawberry preserves, but here we're using fresh strawberries for a little lighter and lower-sugar approach. For best results, refrigerate before serving.
I made this recipe this fall when I was craving something seasonal. After trying other recipes that just lacked that homey pumpkin-pie taste, I decided to make my own. It makes about 24 large muffins or 6 muffins and a loaf. Even though they last well in the refrigerator, you may want to halve the recipe for individuals or small families. Add some cream cheese frosting and they'd make great cupcakes.