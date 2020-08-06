Portable Treat Recipes

Cookies and bars make great portable treats. They also happen to be hands-down kids' favorites!

Community Picks

Absolutely the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rich, chewy chocolate chip cookies made with sweet, woody Mexican vanilla.
By NICOLEFAUSTHUNT

Best Brownies

Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
By Angie

Soft Oatmeal Cookies

Soft oatmeal cookies are chewy and flavorful with just a hint of cinnamon.
By BITTERSWEET1

Mom's Ginger Snaps

A classic favorite, these sweet and spicy cookies come together in a snap.
By Elaine

Playgroup Granola Bars

My girlfriend brought these granola bars over for a playgroup one morning and ever since they've been a staple! My son requests them almost daily so I usually triple the recipe and make 2 trays so we have plenty on hand.
By Adrienne Belaire

Paul's Pumpkin Bars

Moist, cakey bars topped with luscious cream cheese icing for a fall treat.
By Deb Martin

Banana Muffins

These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY

The Best Lemon Bars

These tart, rich lemon bars need just seven common ingredients you probably already have, and are done in 55 minutes!
By Patty Schenck

Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles

This snickerdoodle cookie recipe makes treats that are perfectly soft in the middle with a bit of crunch around the edges. The sweet cinnamon-sugar coating makes them a sure crowd-pleaser!
By Beth Sigworth

Chocolate Cupcakes

Ready in 30 minutes, this quick chocolate cupcake recipe is the perfect party treat.
By Ladan M Miller

Banana Oat Muffins

Delicious moist muffins filled with banana and oats, perfect for breakfast.
By Karen Resciniti

Lemon Pie Bars

This is a really easy recipe that my mom made before the lemon bar 'rage' was on! Thick-skinned lemons work the best. I suggest using real butter and eggs, I've tried using eggbeaters--nowhere near as good!
By RCFoodie
Inspiration and Ideas

Chocolate Teddy Bear Cookies
"A real winner! I used chocolate chips for the eyes, and my 4-year-old helped; he had a great time. Another mom has already asked me for the recipe." – DPASSAR
Marshmallow Treats
"Delicious and simple for kids to prepare. A family favorite!" – Amber McCoy
Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars
Vegan Brownies
Blueberry Crumb Bars
In these easy bar cookies, blueberries top a pastry crust and get sprinkled with a cinnamon crumble before baking. You can use any berries you like.

More Portable Treat Recipes

Cowboy Cookies III

These are yummy. If you can manage to get them to cook just the right way, they aren't crunchy, but soft and the tiniest bit chewy, and melt in your mouth!
By Bonneroo

Cheesecake Brownies

Brownie mix and a simple cream cheese topping make a delectable dessert.
By Nat

Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

These energizing oat cookies are perfect for that mid-afternoon slump!
By Norcal

Grandma's Banana Bread

A super moist banana bread which uses six bananas!
By Shana Bradley

School Lunchroom Cafeteria Rolls

These rolls are JUST like the ones the cafeteria ladies make in the school lunch rooms! My 8-year-old daughter loves the cafeteria rolls and said my recipe was even better! You can't mess these up! They are super easy and everyone will want the recipe. We eat the leftovers for breakfast or put cheese and turkey in warmed rolls for a quick lunch!
By MOMMY2THREEANGELS

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Muffins

Moist streusel-topped muffins made with fresh apples, oats, and applesauce.
By Chelsey Carr

Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookies

Soft, buttery oatmeal cookies packed with butterscotch chips and oats.
By Jolene

Beth's Spicy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

With a little experimenting, I came up with these chewy, spicy, oatmeal raisin cookies. They make your kitchen smell wonderful while they are baking. They almost remind me of Christmas because the spices smell so good.
By Beth Sigworth

Marshmallow Treats

Sweet and squidgy no-bake treats; easy to make with just 3 ingredients.

Deep Dish Brownies

My all-time favorite, make-from-scratch brownies recipe!
By Biz McMahon

Lemon Square Bars

Check out this recipe! It may be the one you are looking for.
By RCOMP

Conchas (Mexican Sweet Bread)

I got this recipe from my friends mom who owns a Mexican Bakery. When they made these one day for my family they loved them - even my brother who is sooo picky. Now they ask for them all the time. Although they are a little time consuming it is well worth it at the end!
By MelissaAmador

Oatmeal Craisin Cookies

Oatmeal cookies with raisins and craisins.
By Liane McKellar

Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Ice Pops

Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids and I still enjoy them years later. Use honey as an alternate sweetener, and blend the fruit to be either chunky or smooth.
By april20

Low-Fat Blueberry Bran Muffins

These muffins are just as delicious and moist as regular muffins! They'll be gone before they have time to cool. Low-fat, healthy and yummy, imagine that.
By Hilary Bluestein-Lyons

Frosted Banana Bars

These are a big hit for snack days at work. Very moist and easy to make.
By deltaj

Whole Wheat Blueberry Muffins

These yummy muffins are made with all whole wheat flour and lots of fresh blueberries. My husband says they're the best muffins he's ever tasted, and even my super picky kids love them!
By My4NonBlondes

Fruit Pizza II

A fruit covered cookie crust that is shaped like a pizza. Try using star fruit, peaches, bananas, kiwi, orange slices, blueberries, and pineapples.
By KayC

Bake Sale Lemon Bars

They are very, very easy to make, and really fabulously delicious.
By Elaine

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

I'm always on the lookout for easy and delicious things to make for breakfast that are on the one hand, relatively healthy and good for you, while on the other hand, not too good for you. I think these really do fit the bill. These are normally made with strawberry preserves, but here we're using fresh strawberries for a little lighter and lower-sugar approach. For best results, refrigerate before serving.
By Chef John

Buttered Biscuits

These biscuits are very easy to make and are very good.
By Debbie Rowe

Snickerdoodles III

Soft sugar cookie with a cinnamon-sugar topping.
By Sue W

Corn Dog Muffins

An easy way to make the favorite treat from the fair. You can substitute cocktail wieners for hot dogs.
By TINA3031

Pumpkin Pie Muffins

I made this recipe this fall when I was craving something seasonal. After trying other recipes that just lacked that homey pumpkin-pie taste, I decided to make my own. It makes about 24 large muffins or 6 muffins and a loaf. Even though they last well in the refrigerator, you may want to halve the recipe for individuals or small families. Add some cream cheese frosting and they'd make great cupcakes.
By PChicki
