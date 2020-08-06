Apricot Recipes

My mom made this for Easter one year, and I actually liked it! I was a tough critic as a kid, but I've always loved this cake. Now I can make it myself as a dessert-loving adult, but I love it more when my mom makes it! I've never been much of a fan of desserts containing fruit, but this one just gets me! It's just fruit juice, essentially, so it's made to please your toughest fruit dessert critic.
In this dish, the Instant Pot® is used to create a dish reminiscent of a slowly braised stew in a traditional clay tagine. It's a sweet-and-savory, highly flavorful combo that will take you back to your Moroccan trip or inspire you to start planning for that Sahara camel-trek. Chicken is cooked until tender with onions, garlic, turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon. Apricots steep in the broth. Serve with rice or couscous and Greek yogurt.
This is a great recipe given to me by a close friend who never has enough time to cook for her family. It's quick and easy to prepare and cook, allowing you to have a yummy dinner on the table in no time. The sauce goes very well with a side of rice, too. Enjoy!
These are absolutely divine!! So simple and so beautiful...this is definitely a trick up my mom-sleeve! They look like they require so much more effort than they really do. I love to serve them with roasted asparagus topped with a homemade lemon vinaigrette or some green beans.
Learn how to make your own apricot fruit leather with this recipe. It's a great way to use extra apricots, especially when your tree gives a bumper crop. Apricots are very nutritious and this makes a great snack. The leather will keep for a long time in an airtight container.
Apricot and peach fried pies have the best flavor of any fried pie I've ever eaten. My family loves these great pies. My grandmother made this up years ago. I have made this delicious fried pie for over 40 years. Enjoy!
I love apricot juice as the base for this curry dish. Chicken drumsticks are an economical meat option, but any bone-in pieces would do. Hold back on the madras curry and peppers to keep this dish mild and flavorful; adjust upward if you enjoy a lot of heat! Over rice, this is a complete meal.
Sweet and savory stewed chicken with dried fruits and exotic spices. Serve this on top of couscous and top with toasted almonds and fresh cilantro. Children love the familiarity of the 'sweet' spices and dried fruits.