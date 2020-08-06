Apricot Recipes

Apricots are a juicy summer fruit perfect for desserts like puddings and cobblers. Find more than 270 apricot recipes including canned, fresh or dried varieties.

Community Picks

Apricot Danish Coffee Cake

70
A wonderful cake to serve as a special breakfast with coffee or tea. This takes a little time to prepare, definitely worth it.
By Cindy Carnes

Baked Apricot Chicken

739
Simply delicious. Quick and easy recipe for the busy homemaker. Serve with rice if desired.
By SHANG

Mom's Apricot Nectar Cake

4
My mom made this for Easter one year, and I actually liked it! I was a tough critic as a kid, but I've always loved this cake. Now I can make it myself as a dessert-loving adult, but I love it more when my mom makes it! I've never been much of a fan of desserts containing fruit, but this one just gets me! It's just fruit juice, essentially, so it's made to please your toughest fruit dessert critic.
By crimsontide

Apricot Cheesecake

4
I entertain frequently. My guests always expect me to create something new, a real showstopper! Here is my latest creation. Decorate with whipped cream just before serving.
By Linda M Malek

Apricot Pie

39
Made with fresh apricots, a simple recipe.
By snowflake

Apricot Pork Tenderloin

161
The only way to cook tenderloin. The apricot preserves are a perfect marriage with pork. Sweet without being too sweet! A family favorite!
By Hope

Instant Pot® Chicken Tagine with Apricots and Chickpeas

9
In this dish, the Instant Pot® is used to create a dish reminiscent of a slowly braised stew in a traditional clay tagine. It's a sweet-and-savory, highly flavorful combo that will take you back to your Moroccan trip or inspire you to start planning for that Sahara camel-trek. Chicken is cooked until tender with onions, garlic, turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon. Apricots steep in the broth. Serve with rice or couscous and Greek yogurt.
By Diana71

Apricot Cream Cheese Thumbprints

328
Cream cheese thumbprint cookies with an apricot filling.
By Allrecipes Member

Apricot Chutney

8
A simple South African recipe that uses apricot jam to create a lovely spiced chutney.
By S

Coconut Tilapia with Apricot Dipping Sauce

271
After having coconut shrimp at a famous restaurant here in Phoenix, I decided to recreate it at home using a mild white fish filet and tilapia was my first choice. Sit back and enjoy the compliments.
By Diane Horn Talts

Red Apricot and Sparkling Wine Granita

Fruity granita mixes with sparkling white wine to deliver a refreshing treat for summer. No ice cream machine necessary!
By Buckwheat Queen

Apricot Chicken with Balsamic Vinegar

135
This chicken is cooked with apricots, balsamic vinegar, broth, and thyme. It's super yummy and a hit every time!
By Desta
Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Summer Fruit Tarts, Galettes, and Crostatas
These easy fruit desserts offer a more relaxed approach to summer baking.
Sweet and Sour Jam
30
"This was an amazing jam recipe. I couldn't believe it when I was canning it." -- Melissa Goff
Great-Grandmother Bubbie's Hamantaschen
28
Crepinettes (Pork Sausage Patties) with Apricots and Pistachios
2
Quick and Easy Jams Perfect for Preserving Summer Fruit
Apricot and Honey Ham Glaze
25
Apricot Jam
66

Delicious apricot jam with just 3 ingredients: apricots, lemon and sugar.

More Apricot Recipes

Fresh Apricot Crisp

36
Quick recipe that can use just about any fruit.
By Miriam

Apricot-Glazed Pork Chops

162
This is a great recipe given to me by a close friend who never has enough time to cook for her family. It's quick and easy to prepare and cook, allowing you to have a yummy dinner on the table in no time. The sauce goes very well with a side of rice, too. Enjoy!
By EV92406

Honey Apricot Pork Chops

104
These are absolutely divine!! So simple and so beautiful...this is definitely a trick up my mom-sleeve! They look like they require so much more effort than they really do. I love to serve them with roasted asparagus topped with a homemade lemon vinaigrette or some green beans.
By Christie Biggers

Apricot Leather

39
Learn how to make your own apricot fruit leather with this recipe. It's a great way to use extra apricots, especially when your tree gives a bumper crop. Apricots are very nutritious and this makes a great snack. The leather will keep for a long time in an airtight container.
By CHERI

Dried Apricot Jam

10
Yes you can use dried apricots to make jam! This has beautiful color and flavor. I have dried California Blenheim apricots from Apricot King shipped to me in Washington and they are wonderful.
By Cookin4Six

Homemade Apricot Jam

Traditional and delicious homemade jam.
By DelightfulDines

Apricot and Peach Fried Pies

69
Apricot and peach fried pies have the best flavor of any fried pie I've ever eaten. My family loves these great pies. My grandmother made this up years ago. I have made this delicious fried pie for over 40 years. Enjoy!
By Allrecipes Member

Fruity Couscous Salad

64
To boost flavor and nutrition, prepare the whole-grain couscous with orange juice instead of water.
By Allrecipes Member

Apricot Pork Chops

225
This is a great pork chop recipe for people with a sweet tooth. I usually serve it with rice.
By SP2B

Slow Cooker Chicken Tagine

9
Easy slow cooker recipe for a classic Moroccan dish.
By Holly Combs

Apricot Crumble

8
I used fresh apricots from our garden for this simple and delicious crumble.
By Veronica Meredith

Apricot Chicken Curry

11
I love apricot juice as the base for this curry dish. Chicken drumsticks are an economical meat option, but any bone-in pieces would do. Hold back on the madras curry and peppers to keep this dish mild and flavorful; adjust upward if you enjoy a lot of heat! Over rice, this is a complete meal.
By Katherine D

Apricot Brown Sugar Ham

298
This is a family-favorite recipe for a baked ham with a sweet and fruity glaze spiked with mustard powder.
By ROZ21

Apricot Muffins

113
These are moist and chewy. I sometimes add 1/2 cup of dates as well as the apricots. A family favorite!
By Allrecipes Member

Moroccan Beef and Lentil Stew

6
A flavorful beef and lentil stew inspired by the tastes of Morocco. This Moroccan beef recipe is great served over rice.
By Kim

Apricot Nectar Cake II

21
Blend yellow cake mix and apricot nectar in this cake recipe to deliver a light and elegant dessert with a lemon-flavored glaze.
By Allrecipes Member

Dried Apricot Pie

11
Tangy and sweet dried apricot pie. Try hot slice served with vanilla ice cream.
By Allrecipes Member

Energy Bars

25
These bars are great before a workout or when you need a quick snack to stave off hunger for a few hours. They are easy to make and do not need refrigeration.
By Hungry in Vermont

Moroccan Chicken Tagine

11
Sweet and savory stewed chicken with dried fruits and exotic spices. Serve this on top of couscous and top with toasted almonds and fresh cilantro. Children love the familiarity of the 'sweet' spices and dried fruits.
By Chef Kelly

Oatmeal Apricot Squares

These easy oatmeal apricot squares have a juicy apricot jam filling.
By lutzflcat
