Squash Soup Recipes

Looking for squash soup recipes? Allrecipes has more than 250 trusted squash soup recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Best Butternut Squash Soup Ever

475
Chicken stock is the base for this pureed butternut squash soup seasoned with garlic, thyme, cumin, and allspice.
By Chester

Butternut and Acorn Squash Soup

523
This is a rich and sweet yet surprisingly simple soup that is wonderful served hot with crusty bread or cold with a dollop of sour cream.
By LEAH977

Delicata Creamy Squash Soup

96
A rich and creamy soup, great for cold winter nights.
By Sue Haser

Asian Kabocha Soup

12
Often overlooked kabocha squash are widely available in the market. They are perfect to make this beautiful, creamy soup with fragrant Thai flavors.
By mauigirl
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Apples and Bacon

138
I created this soup on Christmas Eve and it was a huge hit. The roasted squash caramelizes giving the soup that extra depth of flavor. This soup has a very creamy consistency but is completely dairy-free except for the optional garnish of sour cream (I did this on purpose due to a guest who is allergic to dairy). It is also extremely healthy. Don't shy away from the curry powder; it gives the soup that extra flavor. Feel free to play around with the amount of carrot, onion or celery, garlic to your taste. This soup can be made the day before and reheated.
By LEXINOLE29

Curried Butternut Squash and Pear Soup

516
My family loves this creamy and satisfying soup with the comforting flavors of butternut squash and curry. Serve topped with frizzled onions.
By blancdeblanc

Chayote Soup

76
This recipe will fool you into thinking you're eating a cream-based soup. It's spicy, different, and really pretty. It's extremely versatile. Tastes best when it's made at least a day in advance.
By modestalmond

Thai Pumpkin Soup

104
This is a spicy Thai variety on our favorite pumpkin soup. You can make it mild spicy or hot spicy by using different types of chilies. Instead of the traditional sour cream, this recipe uses coconut cream. Quick 'n' easy!
By BRIGIT
Butternut Squash Soup with a Kick

361
A great soup to warm you up in a hurry. Great any time of year. You can play with the volumes of jalapeno and ginger and sour cream, to whatever you like. You can vary the amount of sour cream you add depending on how 'hot' you want the soup to taste.
By davey

Pumpkin Soup

736
This delicious, cream-like soup is served at our family's Thanksgiving dinner every year.
By Lea Ogawa

Red Curry Chicken and Pumpkin Soup

As the weather turns colder and the days get shorter, and maybe you start feeling those winter blues, make a big pot of this red curry chicken and pumpkin soup. When people think of comfort food, they usually don't think of it as exciting and interesting, but this incredibly tasty soup is the rare exception. It will warm your heart and sooth your soul, but stimulate you at the same time with its lovely contrast of flavors and textures.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Zucchini Soup

This is great as thick soup served with French bread or served over rice or noodles. Better the next day!
By JENNIFER0320
Warm Squash Soups for Chilly Nights
 Check out some of our top-rated squash soup recipes.
Butternut and Apple Harvest Soup
433
Creamy golden comfort in a bowl.
Pumpkin Chipotle Soup
Mexican Zucchini Cheese Soup
289
Butternut Vegetable Soup

More Squash Soup Recipes

Butternut Squash Soup

2425
This easy butternut squash soup is incredibly tasty and ready in about 1 hour.
By Maplebird

Classic Minestrone Soup

11
Minestrone is a hearty, traditional Italian soup typically made with beans, pasta and lots of vegetables. Enjoy the slow-cooked flavor in just about 30 minutes.
Butternut Squash Soup with Cream Cheese

3267
Cream cheese is blended into this pureed butternut squash soup adding flavor and a creamy texture.
By Allrecipes Member

Curried Butternut Squash Soup

478
This is a soup that will keep you warm during a long, cold winter!
By Marci Stohon

Roasted Acorn Squash Soup

171
Mellow acorn squash is roasted and blended with other ingredients to create a smooth and delicious soup.
By FutureChefShay

Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

272
My boys LOVE this soup! It's a 'stick to your ribs' soup that everyone will enjoy. Sherry helps to deepen the flavor while half-and-half cream gives an added richness to the soup.
By LuvMyFamily

Chef John's Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

182
Roasting the squash and carrots first brings deep, rich flavor to this sage and brown butter-scented soup.

Butternut Squash Sweet Potato Soup

96
Lots of taste and beta carotene!
By BVDB

Easy Zucchini Soup

53
This creamy (but cream-free!) soup is a great addition to any meal. It's quick and easy, you will have your guests thinking that you have been cooking all day!
By Julia L

Cream of Pumpkin Soup

623
A creamy pumpkin soup for autumn. This soup is smooth and flavorful, and the addition of ginger lends a sweet and spicy flavor to a traditional seasonal dish. The cinnamon croutons are lovely and make the soup reminiscent of pumpkin pie.
By Thomas

Butternut and Apple Harvest Soup

433
My friend Diana generously shared her wonderful Fall themed soup recipe. The medley of Autumn vegetables combine to make a wonderfully warm and comforting soup. Pair this with crusty bread and a salad, and dinner is served!
By cynjne

Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup

76
Very filling and even a little naughty, this butternut squash soup is a decadent appetizer. Butternut squash is hearty on its own, but the coconut milk makes the mixture truly rich. Serve with a warm baguette.
By MintMangos

Butternut Soup

70
A creamy butternut squash soup to make in the microwave. Adapt the recipe to suit your taste, with nutmeg, cloves and a hint of cinnamon.
By stackhawkley

Mexican Zucchini Cheese Soup

289
We can't wait to make this delicious, slightly spicy soup every summer when zucchini and squash are plentiful in our garden. We like to serve this soup with warm tortillas.
By Always Cooking

Coconut Curry Pumpkin Soup

196
This is a delicious vegan version of pumpkin soup with just enough spice for a mild kick. It's made with coconut oil instead of butter and uses light coconut milk in place of milk or cream. It makes a great starter, or is a perfect small meal on its own as it is quite filling.
By PHARMERGIRL

Opo Squash Wonder Soup

3
We used to have a cucuzza (opo) squash tree when I was little, and I loved this soup. Yes, even as a little kid, this was good! If you can't find these squash, you can use more common ones like summer or zucchini. Serve immediately over warm cooked white rice.
By Wonder Becky

Winter Root Vegetable Soup

111
I needed to use up root vegetables I had on hand and came up with this recipe. A creamy, savory, and slightly sweet soup that is comforting on a cold winter night.
By LOOSENUP
