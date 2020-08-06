Squash Soup Recipes

I created this soup on Christmas Eve and it was a huge hit. The roasted squash caramelizes giving the soup that extra depth of flavor. This soup has a very creamy consistency but is completely dairy-free except for the optional garnish of sour cream (I did this on purpose due to a guest who is allergic to dairy). It is also extremely healthy. Don't shy away from the curry powder; it gives the soup that extra flavor. Feel free to play around with the amount of carrot, onion or celery, garlic to your taste. This soup can be made the day before and reheated.
This is a spicy Thai variety on our favorite pumpkin soup. You can make it mild spicy or hot spicy by using different types of chilies. Instead of the traditional sour cream, this recipe uses coconut cream. Quick 'n' easy!
A great soup to warm you up in a hurry. Great any time of year. You can play with the volumes of jalapeno and ginger and sour cream, to whatever you like. You can vary the amount of sour cream you add depending on how 'hot' you want the soup to taste.
As the weather turns colder and the days get shorter, and maybe you start feeling those winter blues, make a big pot of this red curry chicken and pumpkin soup. When people think of comfort food, they usually don't think of it as exciting and interesting, but this incredibly tasty soup is the rare exception. It will warm your heart and sooth your soul, but stimulate you at the same time with its lovely contrast of flavors and textures.
A creamy pumpkin soup for autumn. This soup is smooth and flavorful, and the addition of ginger lends a sweet and spicy flavor to a traditional seasonal dish. The cinnamon croutons are lovely and make the soup reminiscent of pumpkin pie.
My friend Diana generously shared her wonderful Fall themed soup recipe. The medley of Autumn vegetables combine to make a wonderfully warm and comforting soup. Pair this with crusty bread and a salad, and dinner is served!
Very filling and even a little naughty, this butternut squash soup is a decadent appetizer. Butternut squash is hearty on its own, but the coconut milk makes the mixture truly rich. Serve with a warm baguette.
This is a delicious vegan version of pumpkin soup with just enough spice for a mild kick. It's made with coconut oil instead of butter and uses light coconut milk in place of milk or cream. It makes a great starter, or is a perfect small meal on its own as it is quite filling.
We used to have a cucuzza (opo) squash tree when I was little, and I loved this soup. Yes, even as a little kid, this was good! If you can't find these squash, you can use more common ones like summer or zucchini. Serve immediately over warm cooked white rice.