Beef Stew Recipes

The traditional dish uses a good amount of olive oil and meat with a lot of marbling. This version is lower in fat, but is true to the spirit of the recipe. Although it does take a fair amount of time, it is not difficult to make.
Tinaktak (pronounced tee-nack-tack) may have originated from the sound of chopping meat: tak! tak! tak! It is one of Guam's favorite comfort foods and definitely a favorite of mine since it is so simple to make yet yields a tasty dish! Serve over hot steamed rice (white or brown).
Cooked in an Instant Pot® electric pressure cooker, this stew takes on the wonderful flavors of the Southwest and is ready in little time to make a hearty, satisfying, comfort-food meal. Garnish with sprigs of fresh cilantro, if desired.
The maltiness of dark beer really does amazing things for this gravy. It's a very simple dish, but at the same time it has a deep, complex, rich flavor. I served this in a nice ring of green onion-mashed potatoes. I hope you give this a try, whether for St. Patrick's Day or anytime of the year.
This hearty and delicious stew is perfect for the rainy days of fall. By adding more vegetables and using reduced-sodium beef broth I make this recipe extra healthy for my family. Increasing the amount of garlic also helps ward off any colds!
The secret to beef bourguignon? Slow cooking! This is a slow cooker beef bourguignon that tastes delicious after a long, slow simmer. It is even better if you make it ahead and let the flavors meld overnight.
This beef stew was made for us when we were just infants, my mother used to put it in the blender for us as babies. To this day it reminds me of home. The pressure cooker makes the meat fall apart tender and cooks up in 20 minutes.
I agree that this is a very good recipe. My 93-year-old mother-in-law has recently told me that this is the best meal I have ever brought her, and there have been many. All the veggie prep can be done while the onions and bay leaves are simmering. I do add more broth when the veggies go in. The cabbage will add a significant amount of water but the beef flavor is key. It will freeze great in resealable bags for a quick meal so I normally double the recipe when going to this effort, which in my opinion is well worth it. The 2 hour simmering step for the beef can be done the day before.
The thickest, most wonderful Brunswick Stew you've ever had. Those of you who've never had Brunswick Stew will just die.... If you've had it before, you won't believe it. Old family recipe and the best stew around!!!
Hearty, filling and man-pleasing describes this stew. Link sausage, cumin, chilies, and chili powder is what gives this soup its Southwest flavor. This dish is quick, easy, and tastes best when it simmers in a slow cooker or even on the stove all day. Bake some Mexican cornbread, toss a simple green salad, and you have a great meal.
This beautiful bowl of beef and barley would be perfect for your next super-storm. When it comes to stick-to-your-ribs stews, it doesn't get any better than shank. There's so much gelatin-producing connective tissue, that it makes an especially satisfying sauce for your meat and grain.