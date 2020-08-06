Beef Stew Recipes

Beef and Cabbage Stew

Rating: 4.77 stars 245

I agree that this is a very good recipe. My 93-year-old mother-in-law has recently told me that this is the best meal I have ever brought her, and there have been many. All the veggie prep can be done while the onions and bay leaves are simmering. I do add more broth when the veggies go in. The cabbage will add a significant amount of water but the beef flavor is key. It will freeze great in resealable bags for a quick meal so I normally double the recipe when going to this effort, which in my opinion is well worth it. The 2 hour simmering step for the beef can be done the day before.