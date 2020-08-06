Beef Stew Recipes

Slow Cooker Beef Stew I

5280
This easy, comforting beef stew is cooked in a slow cooker with potatoes in a hearty broth. Garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and paprika add flair!
By BUCHKO

Beef Tips

1072
Browned stew meat and onions simmered in soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce; seasoned with garlic powder. Great served over rice or egg noodles.
By denisef

Instant Pot® Best Beef Stew

156
This beef stew is the ultimate, hearty, melt-in-your mouth comfort food of all, and so easy to make in the Instant Pot® for a simple midweek dinner.
By Fioa

Cuban Beef Stew

205
The traditional dish uses a good amount of olive oil and meat with a lot of marbling. This version is lower in fat, but is true to the spirit of the recipe. Although it does take a fair amount of time, it is not difficult to make.
By Bob Cody

Boeuf Bourguignon

23
Can be served over rice or noodles.
By Allrecipes Member

Red Chile Braised Beef Stew over Mashed Sweet Potatoes

In this recipe, beef stew meat is braised in a rich, mildly spicy red chile sauce until fork tender and served over mashed sweet potatoes.
By Valerie Brunmeier

Beef Tinaktak

41
Tinaktak (pronounced tee-nack-tack) may have originated from the sound of chopping meat: tak! tak! tak! It is one of Guam's favorite comfort foods and definitely a favorite of mine since it is so simple to make yet yields a tasty dish! Serve over hot steamed rice (white or brown).
By Sheila Baker

New Mexico Green Chile Brisket Stew

Cooked in an Instant Pot® electric pressure cooker, this stew takes on the wonderful flavors of the Southwest and is ready in little time to make a hearty, satisfying, comfort-food meal. Garnish with sprigs of fresh cilantro, if desired.
By Candy Morehouse

Ghormeh Sabzi (Persian Herb Stew)

13
Ghormeh sabzi is deliciously savory and loaded with the flavors of several different green herbs. It's traditionally served atop white rice (polow). You can also serve it with lavash bread.
By marybakes

Beef Stew V

A charming beef stew flavored with red wine and vegetables. This recipe makes lots of stew, so invite some friends over.
By Kathy

Beef and Guinness® Stew

The maltiness of dark beer really does amazing things for this gravy. It's a very simple dish, but at the same time it has a deep, complex, rich flavor. I served this in a nice ring of green onion-mashed potatoes. I hope you give this a try, whether for St. Patrick's Day or anytime of the year.
By Chef John

Chile Colorado

138
I like to make this chile for my Mexican husband, who also doesn't like tomatoes in his chile. This is a very Mexican chile. If you decide to add beans, do it after the chile is finished.
By VARISSUL
Beef Stew VI
3613
"As my dad said, 'There ought to be a law against cooking this good.'" – Chuck
Chef John's Beef-Barley Stew
157
How to Make Slow Cooker Beef Stew
Kyle's Favorite Beef Stew
Make-Ahead Slow Cooker Beef Stew
348
Beef and Guinness® Stew
1058

Beer, beef, and bacon add deep, complex flavors to this Irish-inspired stew that's at its best when served with mashed potatoes.

More Beef Stew Recipes

Classic, Hearty Beef Stew

2
This classic beef stew recipe makes sure you really make the most of each step of the cooking process to end up with a beautiful, rich, and hearty beef stew!
By Matthew Francis

Puerto Rican Sancocho

5
Sancocho, a Puerto Rican beef stew made with potatoes, corn on the cob, and chayote squash, is a warm and comforting meal for cold days.
By nydiah

Healthier Slow Cooker Beef Stew I

32
This hearty and delicious stew is perfect for the rainy days of fall. By adding more vegetables and using reduced-sodium beef broth I make this recipe extra healthy for my family. Increasing the amount of garlic also helps ward off any colds!
By MakeItHealthy

Slow Cooker Beef Stew IV

1387
Made this on a snowy winter day; it made the house smell good all day long and our tummies full at the end of the day! Best stew I have ever had.
By IAMROSIE

Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon

2
The secret to beef bourguignon? Slow cooking! This is a slow cooker beef bourguignon that tastes delicious after a long, slow simmer. It is even better if you make it ahead and let the flavors meld overnight.
By stella

Simple Beef Stew

3
Simple and hearty beef stew I make for my family.
By Laura Bloomer Wine

Slow Cooker Oxtail Stew

12
Slow-cooked decadent oxtail is cooked to perfection in this rich and hearty stew. Leave out the potatoes and serve over rice if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Pressure Cooker Beef Stew

133
This beef stew was made for us when we were just infants, my mother used to put it in the blender for us as babies. To this day it reminds me of home. The pressure cooker makes the meat fall apart tender and cooks up in 20 minutes.
By MISSCANADA

Ground Beef and Vegetable Stew

6
This is a stew made with ground beef. My family loves this rich and hearty stew. Good on a cold night.
By armom

Mom's Hearty Beef Stew with Dumplings

62
My mom's beef stew recipe that she's perfected over 25 years. Tender chunks of beef couple with hearty vegetables in a rich gravy for a soul-warming treat. And Oh! The dumplings!
By ambikins

Beef and Cabbage Stew

245
I agree that this is a very good recipe. My 93-year-old mother-in-law has recently told me that this is the best meal I have ever brought her, and there have been many. All the veggie prep can be done while the onions and bay leaves are simmering. I do add more broth when the veggies go in. The cabbage will add a significant amount of water but the beef flavor is key. It will freeze great in resealable bags for a quick meal so I normally double the recipe when going to this effort, which in my opinion is well worth it. The 2 hour simmering step for the beef can be done the day before.
By Paul

Get a Husband Brunswick Stew

501
The thickest, most wonderful Brunswick Stew you've ever had. Those of you who've never had Brunswick Stew will just die.... If you've had it before, you won't believe it. Old family recipe and the best stew around!!!
By RAKESTRAW

Texas Cowboy Stew

85
Hearty, filling and man-pleasing describes this stew. Link sausage, cumin, chilies, and chili powder is what gives this soup its Southwest flavor. This dish is quick, easy, and tastes best when it simmers in a slow cooker or even on the stove all day. Bake some Mexican cornbread, toss a simple green salad, and you have a great meal.
By Glenda Beall
Chef John's Beef and Barley Stew

157
This beautiful bowl of beef and barley would be perfect for your next super-storm. When it comes to stick-to-your-ribs stews, it doesn't get any better than shank. There's so much gelatin-producing connective tissue, that it makes an especially satisfying sauce for your meat and grain.
By Chef John

Green Chili Stew

171
A great Mexican stew. Everyone loves this, even my children!
By Lynn

Beef and Lentil Soup

97
A great lunch soup full of protein. I make a batch of this and warm it up all week.
By KELLY614

Beef Stew V

200
A charming beef stew flavored with red wine and vegetables. This recipe makes lots of stew, so invite some friends over.
By Kathy
