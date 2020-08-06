Blackberry Recipes

These moist muffins are a great way to turn fresh blackberries into a yummy breakfast treat. Also great with oatmeal crumb topping. In a pinch, these can be made with frozen berries that have been thawed and drained.
I don't tack the word ultimate onto just any recipe. This berry well may be my favorite summer dessert, with the perfect balance of sweet and tart, tender and crisp, fruit and crumble. Some ice cream on the side is highly recommended.
Easy and beautiful cake to make with ingredients you have on hand. Great to take to a party or picnic. Use a cake plate that is wider than the cake; the berries and juice run down the sides, but it is gorgeous when done!
Poke a classic yellow cake and fill with homemade berry sauce before topping with a tangy, delicious no-bake cheesecake! This cake is best made the day before, which makes it great to bring to all those summer potlucks!
This is a wonderful berry crisp. I use a triple berry mixture of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, but just one works well too! My family loves it! Serve it with whipped cream and it looks great.
This delicious muffin makes wholesome eating fun. This muffin is low in fat, and has good carbs and lots of fiber. It's great for heart health and wonderful for diabetics because of the oats, fiber, and low fat. It's also not too heavy like most high-fiber muffins and it tastes great. It just uses one bowl, which make everyone's life easier!
Easy and beautiful cake to make with ingredients you have on hand. Great to take to a party or picnic. Use a cake plate that is wider than the cake; the berries and juice run down the sides, but it is gorgeous when done!
My mother's specialty, she was the oldest of 6 children, her mother died when she was 12 and she cooked for the family from 12 on. Blackberries were plentiful in Southern Missouri in summer and she made the blackberry dumplings for her siblings instead of a cobbler. I have never seen a recipe for the dumplings so I am thinking this is something my mother devised herself perhaps a quart of blackberries went further by making dumplings instead of a cobbler.