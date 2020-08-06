Blackberry Recipes

Juanita's Blackberry Dumplings

My mother's specialty, she was the oldest of 6 children, her mother died when she was 12 and she cooked for the family from 12 on. Blackberries were plentiful in Southern Missouri in summer and she made the blackberry dumplings for her siblings instead of a cobbler. I have never seen a recipe for the dumplings so I am thinking this is something my mother devised herself perhaps a quart of blackberries went further by making dumplings instead of a cobbler.