Blackberry Recipes

Wild blackberry season means it's time to make cobblers and jams! Browse more than 240 blackberry recipes that will satisfy your taste buds whether you have fresh-picked or frozen.

Community Picks

Blackberry Ice Cream

5
Capture the fresh taste of summer blackberries in a no-fail ice cream recipe.
By RainbowJewels

Sac Valley Grilled Pork Tenderloin

6
This recipe is a summer barbecue treat. With most of the ingredients coming right out of my own garden, I felt it necessary to give the dish the title I did.
By Jenn T

Blackberry-Mint Julep Margarita

The Kentucky Derby meets Cinco de Mayo in this refreshing blackberry-mint julep margarita cocktail. Garnish each drink with a blackberry and a sprig of mint, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Sweet Hot Corn Cake

2
Take brunch up a notch with these sweet, hot corn cakes flavored with orange zest and thyme and drizzled with homemade blackberry syrup.
By Hilarie Burton
Sponsored By Celebrity Allstars

Blackberry Almond Crunch Salad

3
A quick and delicious salad with blackberries, crunchy sweet almonds, and low-fat feta cheese.
By kapalua

Delicious Blackberry Muffins

22
These moist muffins are a great way to turn fresh blackberries into a yummy breakfast treat. Also great with oatmeal crumb topping. In a pinch, these can be made with frozen berries that have been thawed and drained.
By Bleuroze

Blackberry Jam

127
In the summer, my family would go pick tons of blackberries and use them in our cooking.
By hulagirl

The Ultimate Berry Crumble

114
I don't tack the word ultimate onto just any recipe. This berry well may be my favorite summer dessert, with the perfect balance of sweet and tart, tender and crisp, fruit and crumble. Some ice cream on the side is highly recommended.

Blackberry Pie I

696
I've been using this recipe for years and have always succeeded with it! Frozen or fresh blackberries can be used. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
By Michelle LaVerdiere

Mama's Blackberry Cobbler

94
I used to pick blackberries in the summer for my mom to make this wonderful treat. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
By Brittney Tun

Blackberry Upside Down Cake

72
Easy and beautiful cake to make with ingredients you have on hand. Great to take to a party or picnic. Use a cake plate that is wider than the cake; the berries and juice run down the sides, but it is gorgeous when done!
By PamelaP

Blackberry Clafoutis

8
Clafoutis is one of my favorite French desserts because it takes only 10 minutes to prepare and is super versatile. I tried it with blackberries the other day and loved the result!
By prinzessin
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Our Best Blackberry Desserts
Struggling through the brambles pays off deliciously with these 5-star desserts.
Blackberry Curd Tart
3
This gorgeous fruit tart is baked in a buttery almond crust.
Low-Carb Blackberry BBQ Sauce
7
Blackberry Coulis
4
Chef John's Blackberry Buckle
61

More Blackberry Recipes

Summer Fruit Tart from Almond Breeze®

8
Bring summertime flavor anywhere with this easy mixed berry tart with almondmilk vanilla custard.
By Almond Breeze
Sponsored By Almond Breeze

Blackberry Pie

699
Blackberry pie recipe using ready-made pie crust and fresh blackberries.
By Allrecipes Member

Blackberry Cobbler II

1090
Throw together this cobbler in minutes using fresh berries from the yard!
By Amanda Johnson-Lindsey

Berry Fruit Salad

21
Mixture of different delicious berries.
By faulknor

Triple Berry Cheesecake Poke Cake

11
Poke a classic yellow cake and fill with homemade berry sauce before topping with a tangy, delicious no-bake cheesecake! This cake is best made the day before, which makes it great to bring to all those summer potlucks!
By Julie Hubert

Grammy's Easy Blackberry Cobbler

57
In West Virginia, blackberries used to grow wild near our neighborhood. My Grammy would make me this recipe after we would go berry-picking. This recipe is also good with blueberries and raspberries.
By Jellybean

Yogurt Parfait

68
This is delicious for breakfast, snack, even for a dessert! It looks great in a glass, but can also be made in a bowl. Use your favorite fruit, or whatever is in season.
By Natalie
Sponsored By MyPlate

Triple Berry Crisp

1355
This is a wonderful berry crisp. I use a triple berry mixture of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, but just one works well too! My family loves it! Serve it with whipped cream and it looks great.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Easy Three-Berry Crumble Slab Pie

3
This informal pie is baked on a sheet pan and serves a crowd! Use frozen berries for a fresh flavor any time of year. You may serve this with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired.
By Bibi

Mama's Blackberry Cobbler

95
I used to pick blackberries in the summer for my mom to make this wonderful treat. Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Blackberry Crisp

45
Simple quick recipe of berries of your choice, with a brown sugar oats crumble crust that is my husband's absolute favorite treat in the summer. Serve with favorite topping of ice cream or Cool Whip®.
By Kari

Blackberry Ice Cream

4
Capture the fresh taste of summer blackberries in a no-fail ice cream recipe.

Berry Rhubarb Pie

124
This pie won First Place in the Fruit and Berry Category at the American Pie Council's 2000 National Pie Championship.
By Allrecipes Member

Mojito Fruit Salad

130
Unique! Refreshing, minty salad with a sensational flavor! Big hit!
By Harht4God

Blackberry Jam

127
In the summer, my family would go pick tons of blackberries and use them in our cooking.

Peach and Blackberry Cobbler

54
A delicious recipe filled with sweet and juicy peaches and blackberries. It's perfect for any occasion; once you make this you will be asked for it again and again.
By bakerchic12321

Mixed Berry Crostata

A delicious berry crostata dessert - warm and gooey. Perfect with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Heidi

Blackberry Cobbler

436
A good reason to go blackberry picking! Try this simple cobbler the next time you find yourself in an abundance of blackberries.
By Allrecipes Member

High-Fiber Breakfast Muffins

8
This delicious muffin makes wholesome eating fun. This muffin is low in fat, and has good carbs and lots of fiber. It's great for heart health and wonderful for diabetics because of the oats, fiber, and low fat. It's also not too heavy like most high-fiber muffins and it tastes great. It just uses one bowl, which make everyone's life easier!
By KC

Homemade Blackberry Lemonade

7
This homemade lemonade is easy to make and gets a flavor boost from blackberries. The end result is light and refreshing which is perfect for those hot summer days.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Berry Trifle

256
This dessert is great for parties. Its presentation is pretty, and it's even better to eat! Any combination of frozen berries may be used. Garnish with chopped nuts.
By IRON CHEF

Blackberry Upside Down Cake

73
Easy and beautiful cake to make with ingredients you have on hand. Great to take to a party or picnic. Use a cake plate that is wider than the cake; the berries and juice run down the sides, but it is gorgeous when done!

Wendy's Easy Blackberry Cobbler

55
This is an easy way to use those abundant blackberries found in the hot summer months! With cake mix and butter for a topping, it couldn't be simpler! Serve warm with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
By Wendy B

Juanita's Blackberry Dumplings

36
My mother's specialty, she was the oldest of 6 children, her mother died when she was 12 and she cooked for the family from 12 on. Blackberries were plentiful in Southern Missouri in summer and she made the blackberry dumplings for her siblings instead of a cobbler. I have never seen a recipe for the dumplings so I am thinking this is something my mother devised herself perhaps a quart of blackberries went further by making dumplings instead of a cobbler.
By charlo
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com