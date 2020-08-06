Beef Chili Recipes

This is the chili recipe the gang eats at Purdue Boilermaker football games. I always prep and cook the chili the night before and then reheat the next day. This is a combination of many different tomato-based chili recipes. Good luck and enjoy.
This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
These chili beans are delicious and so easy to make. Dinner is ready in 45 minutes or less! If your chili doesn't have beans it's not outlaw chili. Garnish with lime, cilantro, diced onions, Cheddar cheese, and diced avocado.
This hearty chili is truly a snap to prepare. After browning the beef and stirring in the spices to give them a slightly toasted flavor, you simply toss everything into a slow cooker and let the mixture simmer all day. Garnish with sour cream, chopped fresh parsley, and chopped red onion.
My husband won't eat beans but LOVES chili, so I had to come up with this variation on an old favorite. Instead, it contains lots of canned tomatoes and onion. This is great served over rice with some shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream. Ground turkey may be substituted for ground beef.
This chili recipe is many years in the making and I have won several awards with it. I think you'll be pleased with it. You can alter it to your own spice levels to achieve your perfect chili. Garnish with shredded mozzarella cheese, and use corn chips for dipping.
Hot chili is a very underrated summer menu item. Bring a big ol' thermos of this to a picnic or other warm weather cookout, and it makes a great side to those grilled burgers and dogs. Just have some insulated cups around, and maybe some hot sauce, and you're in business. But no matter what season it is, I hope you give this beef, bean, and beer chili a try soon.
Finding variety can be brutal when on a low-carb diet! I miss rich stews and soups, particularly hearty and spicy ones, while trying to remain in ketosis. Threw this chili together out of some leftover pork loin and cauliflower rice, and was thrilled with the result. The cauliflower is for texture only - it has little effect on the taste.
This chili contains no onions, beans or tomatoes. It is even better the next day. Season to your tastes as it may be too spicy for you. You can also add pinto beans, sour cream and lime juice, if desired.
This chili is slightly sweet with a touch of heat; the wine gives it a different taste. Everyone in my family loves this chili. I've won a couple of work chili cook-offs with this recipe and done well in some larger cook-offs as well.