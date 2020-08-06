Beef Chili Recipes

Make delicious chili on your stove or in your slow cooker. These meaty chili recipes will win over the pickiest judges in your crowd!

Staff Picks

Boilermaker Tailgate Chili

This is the chili recipe the gang eats at Purdue Boilermaker football games. I always prep and cook the chili the night before and then reheat the next day. This is a combination of many different tomato-based chili recipes. Good luck and enjoy.
By MIGHTYPURDUE22

Best Damn Chili

After years of adjustments I have found a recipe for all to enjoy. Previous ones were either too hot or too mild, this one even was to the liking of my finance who hates chili.
By Danny Jaye

Easy Homemade Chili

Goes great with cornbread or over corn chips for a chili pie! I like to use spicy pinto beans.
By Tobi Hargis

It's Chili by George!!

Can be made on the stove or in the slow cooker. It's quick, easy and so good.
By Allrecipes Member
Authentic Cincinnati Chili

This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
By Melissa Hamilton

Instant Pot® Quick and Easy Outlaw Chili Beans

These chili beans are delicious and so easy to make. Dinner is ready in 45 minutes or less! If your chili doesn't have beans it's not outlaw chili. Garnish with lime, cilantro, diced onions, Cheddar cheese, and diced avocado.
By bd.weld

My Chili

This is the easiest chili recipe, and it is delicious and sure to please everyone. Using home canned tomatoes gives the best flavor, but is not necessary. Enjoy.
By Michelle

Christina's Slow Cooker Chili

This is a long-standing favorite recipe evolved to suit the slow cooker and minimal messing around. Chop vegetables, brown meat, throw it all in, and walk away.
By Al G

Homemade Chili

My boys and husband love this. Add some corn chips or Cheddar cheese and it is to die for. I have made this for my husband's work and for church functions and it is always a winner.
By healthy girl

Just Like Wendy's® Chili

After trying several clone recipes and adjusting them to my tastes, I've concocted what I think is the best clone. Serve topped with finely diced white onions and/or shredded cheese. Enjoy!
By MontanaChef

Quick Chili I

Easy chili with beans can be made as mild or spicy as desired. It's even better the next day.
By Pam Smith

Slow Cooker Chili II

The slow cooker is a great way to make chili. This beefy chili is packed with beans, veggies, and spice.
By Danelle
75
More Beef Chili Recipes

Old Mama's Fashioned Chili

This spooky chili is great for Halloween dinner! Keep warm on the stove and the little ones can eat anytime during trick-or-treat activities.
By Elizabeth, Old Mama

Debdoozie's Blue Ribbon Chili

This is the tastiest, easiest chili recipe you'll ever find. I recommend serving it with sliced jalapeno chile peppers and crackers or cornbread.
By Deb

The Ultimate Chili

Easy recipe with little preparation time. This can also be made with ground turkey, and it tastes even better the next day!
By Wendy

Easy Chili I

If you like spicy and hot you will love this. It will make you say 'yum yum'!
By Danielle Spivey

Spicy Slow-Cooked Chili

This spicy and satisfying chili is made in the slow cooker. Start it before you head off to work, and return to a homemade meal ready to eat! I like to put two scoops of sour cream in with my bowl.
By dandi

Slow-Cooked Stew Meat Chili

This hearty chili is truly a snap to prepare. After browning the beef and stirring in the spices to give them a slightly toasted flavor, you simply toss everything into a slow cooker and let the mixture simmer all day. Garnish with sour cream, chopped fresh parsley, and chopped red onion.
By Katie

No Beans About It - Chili

My husband won't eat beans but LOVES chili, so I had to come up with this variation on an old favorite. Instead, it contains lots of canned tomatoes and onion. This is great served over rice with some shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream. Ground turkey may be substituted for ground beef.
By GINAGINA

Award Winning Chili Con Carne

This chili recipe is many years in the making and I have won several awards with it. I think you'll be pleased with it. You can alter it to your own spice levels to achieve your perfect chili. Garnish with shredded mozzarella cheese, and use corn chips for dipping.
By CHEFJIMMY

Chili I

Thick and spicy chili. Coffee and beer give this chili a unique and dynamite flavor. Garnish with shredded cheese and diced chile peppers.
By ROBTX99

Beef, Bean, and Beer Chili

Hot chili is a very underrated summer menu item. Bring a big ol' thermos of this to a picnic or other warm weather cookout, and it makes a great side to those grilled burgers and dogs. Just have some insulated cups around, and maybe some hot sauce, and you're in business. But no matter what season it is, I hope you give this beef, bean, and beer chili a try soon.
By Chef John

Smitty's Low-Carb Chili

Finding variety can be brutal when on a low-carb diet! I miss rich stews and soups, particularly hearty and spicy ones, while trying to remain in ketosis. Threw this chili together out of some leftover pork loin and cauliflower rice, and was thrilled with the result. The cauliflower is for texture only - it has little effect on the taste.
By Smitty

Flatlander Chili

Easy to make, great anytime, and always a favorite.
By George Couch

No Tomato Chili

This chili has a great kick to it, and for those of you who don't like chunky tomatoes, this one's for you! (It's great if you like tomatoes too!)
By GOZMURPH

Spicy Slow-Cooked Beanless Chili

If you like spicy food like me, you will enjoy this chili; it's not for the faint of heart.
By JR Foodie

Real Texas Chili

This chili contains no onions, beans or tomatoes. It is even better the next day. Season to your tastes as it may be too spicy for you. You can also add pinto beans, sour cream and lime juice, if desired.
By AICIRTAP

Simple Chili

This is delicious on a cold wintry day. Add fresh cornbread and salad for a great meal.
By Teresa Jeffries

Very Veggie and Beef Chili

This is a very hearty and chunky chili with tons of vegetables and can be made with either ground beef or ground turkey breast.
By STARBOARDJEN

Easy Slow Cooker Chili

Family favorite. Quick and easy.
By christine moore

Slow-Cooked Chili

Here's a hearty chili made with ground beef and kidney beans, cooked for hours in a slow cooker.
By jrgh17

Emily's Chipotle Chili

The chipotle peppers give this slow cooker chili a subtle, smoky flavor. Add more minced chipotle peppers to taste. Serve with sour cream, sharp Cheddar cheese, and chopped fresh cilantro.
By emily.weaver.brown

Taco Soup II

This is a really good and easy recipe. Top with shredded cheese, and serve with chips.
By Julie

Sweet Potato Chili

A delectable, southern winter dish that warms the heart and fills the tummy! Garnish with chopped avocado if desired.
By salt&light

Chuck's Super Chili

This chili is slightly sweet with a touch of heat; the wine gives it a different taste. Everyone in my family loves this chili. I've won a couple of work chili cook-offs with this recipe and done well in some larger cook-offs as well.
By CEM61565

Chili Soup

This is a recipe we use for the Sioux Center Christian School soup supper. It is designed to be easy and relatively inexpensive.
By Dirk Zwart
