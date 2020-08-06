Gingerbread Cookie Recipes

These cookies are so versatile! They are delicious, naturally low-fat, and even make terrific Christmas ornaments that keep for years. Royal Icing is best for decoration. CAUTION: These cookies have a way of disappearing!
Make your very own gingerbread house to enjoy throughout Christmas and the festive season. A new tradition to build with the kids, you can build the house days before in stages, then let the kids join in to decorate.
These white chocolate chip gingerbread cookies will rock your world and leave your friends begging for more! I must've made them 100 times before finally perfecting this recipe. Great for the holidays.
This easy gingerbread house recipe is one my mum in England used to make when we were kids. It was always the biggest hit every year. Use your imagination and a variety of candies to make doors, windows, pathways, and a garden. Note, this gingerbread house takes 2 to 3 days to complete. You can buy a variety of candies for decoration.
If you live in Canada you may be familiar with President's Choice Lassy Mog cookies. It is claimed that these cookies originated in Newfoundland, Canada. I hope you enjoy them as much as my friends and family do.
These are just what they say: big, soft, gingerbread cookies that stay soft. This healthier version of the original recipe uses butter instead of margarine, less sugar, and some white whole wheat flour.
Stacking two cookie doughs makes for an impressive-looking cookie. It also means you don't have to pick between your two faves! You just need two cookies that bake in about the same time. I used a half batch of two Allrecipes recipes-Big Soft Ginger Cookies and Chef John's Peanut Butter Cookies--with minor changes (less water and more flour to bulk up the base recipe, for example) and a little water to adhere them.
This German Christmas cookie recipe comes from my college's much-loved German language resident. She hung them up on the walls as Christmas decorations, and we used to sneak them off to eat during class. For the best flavor, put them aside in a tin for a few weeks before eating them.
This recipe for basic gingerbread cookies is very easy and quick because the dough doesn't need to sit in the refrigerator. I'm horrible at rolling out dough and cutting out shapes. The oil in this recipe makes the dough less sticky. Decorate with frosting and candies, if desired.
A spicy, molasses-y cookie crust and topping with a creamy cheesecake filling makes for a lovely treat! I enjoy the orange-gingerbread flavor combination--but if you're not a fan, just leave out the orange zest.