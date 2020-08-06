Gingerbread Cookie Recipes

Gingerbread cookies are a must for the holidays, from gingerbread people to gingerbread houses.

Gingerbread Cookies

Spiced gingerbread cookies cut in any shape are the perfect holiday treat!
By Stephanie Schneidewind

Big Soft Ginger Cookies

Made with a hint of molasses, these ginger cookies stay soft for days.
By Amy Sacha

Gingerbread Cookie Frosting

This is the recipe my mother uses to frost gingerbread cookies at Christmas.
By Alison Hendon

Gingerbread Men Cookies

Gingerbread men cookies are full of warm and festive, holiday flavors.
By McCormick Spice
Gingerbread Biscotti

These spicy Italian cookies are the perfect accompaniment for cocoa or coffee during the holiday season! Serve with lemon curd or drizzle with lemon flavored almond bark for a special treat.
By Cristina Gomez

Gingerbread Cookie Mix in a Jar

Gingerbread Cookie Mix layered in a one quart canning jar. Great Christmas gift. Place a circle of gingerbread fabric between lid and ring and tie a gingerbread man cookie cutter onto jar with ribbon!
By Staci

Gingerbread Boys

These cute gingerbread cutouts make a cookie tray complete!
By JBS BOX

Classic Gingerbread Cutouts

These cookies are so versatile! They are delicious, naturally low-fat, and even make terrific Christmas ornaments that keep for years. Royal Icing is best for decoration. CAUTION: These cookies have a way of disappearing!
By Brandi Clark

Christmas Gingerbread House

Make your very own gingerbread house to enjoy throughout Christmas and the festive season. A new tradition to build with the kids, you can build the house days before in stages, then let the kids join in to decorate.
By Allrecipes

Gingerbread Cookies with Orange Buttercream Frosting

My favorite gingerbread cookie recipe. The cookies are soft and cakey. The orange buttercream icing really ties the flavors together.
By Jasmin

Chewy White Chocolate Chip Gingerbread Cookies

These white chocolate chip gingerbread cookies will rock your world and leave your friends begging for more! I must've made them 100 times before finally perfecting this recipe. Great for the holidays.
By Mickie Lear

Basic Gingersnap Cookies

Great cookie recipe. The pepper gives it the snap!
By Karen
Gingerbread Men
This recipe for gingerbread men uses butterscotch pudding mix and doesn't require molasses!

More Gingerbread Cookie Recipes

Children's Gingerbread House

This easy gingerbread house recipe is one my mum in England used to make when we were kids. It was always the biggest hit every year. Use your imagination and a variety of candies to make doors, windows, pathways, and a garden. Note, this gingerbread house takes 2 to 3 days to complete. You can buy a variety of candies for decoration.
By Ruth

Heather's Gingerbread Cookies

This is a very tasty Christmas dessert. This recipe is very nice for Christmas parties as it makes 2 1/2 dozen 2 1/2 inch cookies.
By Heather

Lassy Mogs

If you live in Canada you may be familiar with President's Choice Lassy Mog cookies. It is claimed that these cookies originated in Newfoundland, Canada. I hope you enjoy them as much as my friends and family do.
By Canadian Jen

Cake Mix Gingerbread Men

Use your magic to decorate these delicious little ginger guys, made from Duncan Hines spice cake mix. Or start a family tradition by making these gingerbread men with your children.
By Duncan HinesR Canada

Healthier Big Soft Ginger Cookies

These are just what they say: big, soft, gingerbread cookies that stay soft. This healthier version of the original recipe uses butter instead of margarine, less sugar, and some white whole wheat flour.
By MakeItHealthy

Easy Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Try these quick and easy vegan gingerbread cookies, made with allspice, ginger, cinnamon, and molasses; just in time for vegan Christmas baking!
By Fioa

Gingerbread Gooey Butter Cookies

These gingerbread-flavored gooey butter cookies are Christmas cookie perfection--just the right amount of sweetness and the perfect spice blend.
By Rebekah Rose Hills

Gluten-Free Gingersnaps

These are flat and crunchy, crispy gingersnap cookies made with oat flour.
By Cameron Houser

Gingerbread Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting

Looking for a new recipe for your holiday cookie swap? Try these reduced-sugar and low-calorie gingerbread cookies made with Stevia In The Raw® and topped with a rich cream cheese frosting.
By In The Raw
Spiced Cutouts

A delicious gingerbread cookie with a hint of orange. These smell so good, you can't keep them a secret.
By JWHITE12

Peanut-Ginger Double-Deckers

Stacking two cookie doughs makes for an impressive-looking cookie. It also means you don't have to pick between your two faves! You just need two cookies that bake in about the same time. I used a half batch of two Allrecipes recipes-Big Soft Ginger Cookies and Chef John's Peanut Butter Cookies--with minor changes (less water and more flour to bulk up the base recipe, for example) and a little water to adhere them.
By eatthelove

Gingerbread Straws

These snappy gingerbread straws add an eye-catching twist to the usual gingerbread cookies.

Gingerbread Pizzelle

Spicy gingerbread-flavored pizzelle taste like the winter holidays, but can be served any time of year! Ice them if you wish. Store in a tightly-sealed container.
By sueb

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies with Soy Milk

These ginger cookies are made with soy milk and are surrounded by sugar.
By jessicake

Monika's Oma's Lebkuchen Men

This German Christmas cookie recipe comes from my college's much-loved German language resident. She hung them up on the walls as Christmas decorations, and we used to sneak them off to eat during class. For the best flavor, put them aside in a tin for a few weeks before eating them.
By Sinopa2

Ginger Cookies with Orange Glaze

These are deliciously soft, chewy cookies. They are wonderful for Christmas plates and bake sales because they don't fall apart easily. Garnish with decorative pearls if desired.
By racahoon

Chocolate Gingersnaps

This is a recipe combining two of my favorite cookies! Great around the holidays, especially when paired with a glass of milk!
By horselover235@yahoocom

Gingerbread People

Every child in the neighborhood has requested this recipe for their Mom. I haven't found a recipe that compares!
By cdagirl

Gingerbread Chocolate Chunk Cookies

These chocolate gingerbread cookies give a chocolaty twist on a traditional holiday flavor!
By honeybee

Basic Gingerbread Cookies

This recipe for basic gingerbread cookies is very easy and quick because the dough doesn't need to sit in the refrigerator. I'm horrible at rolling out dough and cutting out shapes. The oil in this recipe makes the dough less sticky. Decorate with frosting and candies, if desired.
By cookinmia

Christmas Gingerbread House

Make your very own gingerbread house to enjoy throughout Christmas and the festive season. A new tradition to build with the kids, you can build the house days before in stages, then let the kids join in to decorate.

Egg-Free Gingerbread Cookies

These cookies were given to me by my best friend, whose son loves to make them as much as he loves to eat them.
By Adrienne Belaire

Orange-Gingerbread Cheesecake Bars

A spicy, molasses-y cookie crust and topping with a creamy cheesecake filling makes for a lovely treat! I enjoy the orange-gingerbread flavor combination--but if you're not a fan, just leave out the orange zest.
By Kim

Gingerbread Crinkle Cookies

With intense gingerbread flavor, these delicious crinkle cookies are coated in two types of sugar, making them a sweet addition to your holiday dessert table.
By Cindy Cotter
