French Cookie Recipes

French Butter Cakes (Madeleines)
Delicious and beautiful sponge cake cookies baked in shell-shaped molds.
French Macarons
These French macarons are a labor of love and we did a lot of research to perfect this recipe for you, after our own failures. Please follow as written and you will have a delicious and well-presented cookie. You may wish to experiment with different fillings. Enjoy!
Langues de Chat
These cookies are called 'cat's tongues'. They are easy to make. This is a French recipe, but it has already been converted to conventional measurements.
Macaron (French Macaroon)
This is the quintessential macaron (NOT macaroon) recipe. I am a baker's apprentice, and after much trial and error, we (the baker and I) finally perfected the technique. We decided to share with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!
French Lace Cookies
These elegant cookies are crispy and delicious. You can dress them up for special occasions by drizzling with melted chocolate. They are also low in fat.
Madeleines
The greatest afternoon tea cookie. You can sprinkle the top with confectioners' sugar or dip the tips in chocolate.
Macarons
Macaron is the French word for macaroon, but are never the coconut-based cookie. Macarons are one of the most amazing pastries, with hundreds of flavors and fillings. Macarons are made from almond flour and meringue, with even the pros claiming to failure on a regular basis. After going through dozens of recipes and trials, this is the most reliable macaron recipe I could come up with. You could get lighter using the Italian meringue method, but it's less dependable.
French Macaroons
Fantabulous colored, bite-sized macaroons. Divide batter into thirds; color one portion pink and flavor with raspberry, another yellow with lemon flavoring, and the remaining pale blue with vanilla flavoring. Fill and make sandwich cookies with filling of choice, like peach jam or strawberry preserves.