French Cookie Recipes

You know you love French cookies -- think macarons, langues de chat, madeleines -- and we have the  recipes you need.

Staff Picks

French Butter Cakes (Madeleines)

313
Delicious and beautiful sponge cake cookies baked in shell-shaped molds.
By Judy Farris

French Macarons

46
These French macarons are a labor of love and we did a lot of research to perfect this recipe for you, after our own failures. Please follow as written and you will have a delicious and well-presented cookie. You may wish to experiment with different fillings. Enjoy!
By Wendy

Langues de Chat

24
These cookies are called 'cat's tongues'. They are easy to make. This is a French recipe, but it has already been converted to conventional measurements.
By MBMCD

French Crullers

17
Fried doughnuts glazed with a confectioners' sugar frosting.
By Kathy

Macaron (French Macaroon)

386
This is the quintessential macaron (NOT macaroon) recipe. I am a baker's apprentice, and after much trial and error, we (the baker and I) finally perfected the technique. We decided to share with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!
By Liz

Lemon Madeleines

52
Good tea cookies.
By Ashley

Authentic French Meringues

399
Authentic French Meringues from a patisserie in France.
By RANDYVH

French Lace Cookies

17
These elegant cookies are crispy and delicious. You can dress them up for special occasions by drizzling with melted chocolate. They are also low in fat.
By angelica

Madeleines

214
The greatest afternoon tea cookie. You can sprinkle the top with confectioners' sugar or dip the tips in chocolate.
By Jenn Hall

Alsatian Chocolate Balls

17
These are crusty on the outside and soft and moist on the inside.
By Rosina

Macarons

36
Macaron is the French word for macaroon, but are never the coconut-based cookie. Macarons are one of the most amazing pastries, with hundreds of flavors and fillings. Macarons are made from almond flour and meringue, with even the pros claiming to failure on a regular basis. After going through dozens of recipes and trials, this is the most reliable macaron recipe I could come up with. You could get lighter using the Italian meringue method, but it's less dependable.
By Deegan

French Macaroons

92
Fantabulous colored, bite-sized macaroons. Divide batter into thirds; color one portion pink and flavor with raspberry, another yellow with lemon flavoring, and the remaining pale blue with vanilla flavoring. Fill and make sandwich cookies with filling of choice, like peach jam or strawberry preserves.
By crazymary98
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Meringue Mushrooms
173
These take a bit of work and time, but are spectacular. They are highly prized for Christmas gift-giving! As with other meringue recipes, these should only be made on a dry day. You will need a pastry bag with a plain tip. If you can save some green plastic berry baskets from the summertime, these mushrooms look totally realistic placed in them.
French Cookies (Belgi Galettes)
30
French cookies are a Christmas tradition in SE Kansas. You need a galette or pizzelle iron to make this old family recipe.
Best French Macarons
13
Vanilla or Chocolate Tuiles
4

"Tuile" is the French term for "tile." In tuile recipes, the cookies are very pliable when hot out of the oven and are traditionally draped over a rolling pin. When cool, they resemble the tiles on old French villas.

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com