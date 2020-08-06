Authentic Mexican Recipes

Inexpensive to make, and fully authentic, this menudo will have your Latin lovers swooning! This recipe uses a combination of chiles to deliver its trademark red color, and packs a mildly spicy punch. And it is really quite easy to make - my husband absolutely devoured it the first time I made it.
These are just like the tamales my Abuelita used to make for special occasions. This recipe makes a lot, but if you're going to go to all the trouble of making tamales from scratch, you might as well have a party! You will need butchers' twine and a large pot with a steamer basket to make these. May be frozen up to 6 months in heavy-duty resealable plastic bags. To reheat, thaw in refrigerator and then steam or microwave until heated through.
This was my husband's favorite breakfast growing up in a Mexican household. Now we make it all times of day and even our kids always ask for seconds. Very simple, inexpensive, and quick to make. I sometimes add hot pepper sauce, or ingredients you would like in a omelet, but my husband prefers it the traditional way.
These Mexican fritters are very common at fairs. In my border hometown, the line at this stand is always overwhelming. People wait hours in line just to get a taste of these churros. I have run across several recipes but this is the best one by far.
I always order flautas at restaurants but have yet to see a recipe anywhere that makes them the way I like them - crispy. Instead of baking them, this recipe uses a deep fryer. It melds the flavors together and makes them extra crunchy. Serve with rice, salad, or whatever side dish you desire.
The southern region of Oaxaca, Mexico is known as the land of siete moles or seven moles. I developed this chicken dish using the herbs and tomatillos needing to be used up. This is also known as a verde mole. It's an interesting taste difference using the mole both cooked and in the raw form in this dish. Serve alongside a Mexican style rice and a green salad.
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law, who is from Durango, Mexico. I had to beg her for years to give this recipe to me. Finally, she gave it to me for Christmas. I added orange zest, but the original recipe calls for just pure vanilla. You can use almond extract as well.
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
I first tried aguachile with freshly caught shrimp when I was visiting the small town of Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico. Ajijic is one of the quaint towns next to Chapala Lake, which happens to be the largest fresh water lake in Mexico. I fell in love with this super spicy cold shrimp dish, marinated in a serrano-lime juice mixture and topped with fresh red onions, avocados, and cucumbers. Serve with tostadas on the side and an optional ice cold Mexican beer to tame down the heat.
A savory Mexican dish that can easily be turned into vegetarian by replacing the chicken bouillon for vegetable bullion . The cream tones down the heat of the poblano peppers. You won't have enough! Serve with warm corn tortillas.
This traditional Mexican carne asada marinade recipe will marinade 5 or 6 pounds of meat and can be easily halved or doubled. I've tried many carne asada recipes through the years, and this one outshines them all. The flavors are the most flavorful and authentic and the meat is pull-apart tender. I suggest marinating overnight for the best results. Muy delicioso!
My Mexican husband was shocked at how authentic this recipe was to his mom's and grandmother's recipe. This is a delicious, not too spicy, authentic Mexican pork stew that is easy to make and a recipe that everyone in your family will enjoy. Serve with Spanish rice and warm tortillas.
Tacos al pastor is a quintessential Mexican dish, with tender pork and pineapple marinated in a savory and aromatic chile sauce. Serve with warm corn tortillas, tomatillos salsa, and lemon or lime wedges.
This authentic Mexican recipe for homemade tamales is straight from Mexico. Tamales are stuffed with a spicy tomatillo sauce with poblano chiles and cheese - delicious! In Mexico, Chihuahua or Oaxaca cheese is used, but those cheeses are hard to find here, so you can substitute with Monterey Jack. [Originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
This traditional Mexican dish is from the area of Puebla. Poblano chiles are stuffed with a flavorful ground pork stuffing, then covered in a creamy walnut sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley. The long list of ingredients is deceiving - this make ahead dish is quite easy once you have all your ingredients!