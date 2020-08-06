Authentic Mexican Recipes

Start here for Mexican rice, tres leches cake and hundreds of other authentic recipes.

Staff Picks

Carne en su Jugo (Meat in its Juices)

114
One of Guadalajara's favorites. Small pieces of flank steak are cooked in their juices, then mixed with whole beans and crispy crumbled bacon. It makes me feel at home!
By gem

Authentic Enchiladas Verdes

611
These enchiladas are made with a fresh green salsa, just like you would find in a Mexican restaurant or better yet, in a Mexican home.
By PattiVerde

Champurrado

23
A traditional Mexican chocolate drink.
By monmedel

Menudo Rojo (Red Menudo)

62
Inexpensive to make, and fully authentic, this menudo will have your Latin lovers swooning! This recipe uses a combination of chiles to deliver its trademark red color, and packs a mildly spicy punch. And it is really quite easy to make - my husband absolutely devoured it the first time I made it.
By GUSTAVO6

Beef Tamales

193
These are just like the tamales my Abuelita used to make for special occasions. This recipe makes a lot, but if you're going to go to all the trouble of making tamales from scratch, you might as well have a party! You will need butchers' twine and a large pot with a steamer basket to make these. May be frozen up to 6 months in heavy-duty resealable plastic bags. To reheat, thaw in refrigerator and then steam or microwave until heated through.
By jenn

Migas II

139
This was my husband's favorite breakfast growing up in a Mexican household. Now we make it all times of day and even our kids always ask for seconds. Very simple, inexpensive, and quick to make. I sometimes add hot pepper sauce, or ingredients you would like in a omelet, but my husband prefers it the traditional way.
By SHELLSHOCK

Oaxacan Tacos

299
I learned how to make these tacos while a man from Oaxaca, Mexico lived with my family. They are traditional Mexican tacos and one of the best things I know how to make.
By Allrecipes Member
Churros

815
These Mexican fritters are very common at fairs. In my border hometown, the line at this stand is always overwhelming. People wait hours in line just to get a taste of these churros. I have run across several recipes but this is the best one by far.
By Delia

Albondigas Soup II

103
Spicy meat ball soup.
By Beatrice Goldiano

Crispy Flautas

43
I always order flautas at restaurants but have yet to see a recipe anywhere that makes them the way I like them - crispy. Instead of baking them, this recipe uses a deep fryer. It melds the flavors together and makes them extra crunchy. Serve with rice, salad, or whatever side dish you desire.
By KIWICOTTONBALL

Authentic Mexican Chili Rellenos

This is an authentic Mexican recipe that has been handed down for generations in my family.
By Kentucky Guera

Pollo Oaxaca

The southern region of Oaxaca, Mexico is known as the land of siete moles or seven moles. I developed this chicken dish using the herbs and tomatillos needing to be used up. This is also known as a verde mole. It's an interesting taste difference using the mole both cooked and in the raw form in this dish. Serve alongside a Mexican style rice and a green salad.
By Avon- status quo PRO
More Authentic Mexican Recipes

Pastel de Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

115
Is a sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three kinds of milk, topped with whipped cream and strawberries (optional).
By Patty Valle Kafati

Flan Mexicano (Mexican Flan)

166
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law, who is from Durango, Mexico. I had to beg her for years to give this recipe to me. Finally, she gave it to me for Christmas. I added orange zest, but the original recipe calls for just pure vanilla. You can use almond extract as well.
By Amy Shurts

Birria de Res Tacos (Beef Birria Tacos)

11
Authentic Mexican birria tacos, Jalisco-style, made with braised beef roasted in a fragrant 3-chile sauce with a delicious spice mix.
By gem

Sweet Rice

52
Often called Arroz con Leche, this is a sweet custard-like pudding. I haven't had a single person not love this traditional Mexican rice pudding. You might want to double the recipe!
By crys7422

Easy Mexican Sopes

15
This Mexican appetizer is a hit at any party. You can substitute warm broth for the warm water if desired. Serve with a variety of toppings such as beans, cheese, and meat.
By Alicia Taylor

Sopa de Tortilla (Real Mexican Tortilla Soup)

10
Corn tortilla strips in a chicken broth seasoned with tomatoes and pasilla chile. An authentic Mexican soup served with avocado, Mexican cheese, and crema.
By jackie

Colorado Green Chili (Chile Verde)

123
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
By ROSIE55

Aguachile

I first tried aguachile with freshly caught shrimp when I was visiting the small town of Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico. Ajijic is one of the quaint towns next to Chapala Lake, which happens to be the largest fresh water lake in Mexico. I fell in love with this super spicy cold shrimp dish, marinated in a serrano-lime juice mixture and topped with fresh red onions, avocados, and cucumbers. Serve with tostadas on the side and an optional ice cold Mexican beer to tame down the heat.
By Yoly

Arroz Rojo (Mexican Red Rice)

77
Authentic Mexican red rice. Easy to make! Use a different chile if you want milder or hotter rice.
By Paulette

Agua de Jamaica (Hibiscus Water)

37
This drink is served throughout Mexico. It is nice and refreshing. It is similar to a tart cranberry tea drink. You may add more or less sugar to your taste if you prefer. Enjoy!
By Sherbear1

Rajas Poblanas (Poblano Strips)

23
A savory Mexican dish that can easily be turned into vegetarian by replacing the chicken bouillon for vegetable bullion . The cream tones down the heat of the poblano peppers. You won't have enough! Serve with warm corn tortillas.
By gem

10 Must-Try Mexican Recipes You've Been Missing Out On

These authentic Mexican recipes explore the less familiar side of Mexican cuisine, including vibrant soups, messy sandwiches, and grilled corn salads, along with classic recipes tied to specific regions of Mexico.
By Hannah Klinger

Best Ever Carne Asada Marinade

4
This traditional Mexican carne asada marinade recipe will marinade 5 or 6 pounds of meat and can be easily halved or doubled. I've tried many carne asada recipes through the years, and this one outshines them all. The flavors are the most flavorful and authentic and the meat is pull-apart tender. I suggest marinating overnight for the best results. Muy delicioso!
By Toni Ast

Rajas con Crema, Elote, y Queso (Creamy Poblano Peppers and Sweet Corn)

11
Roasted poblano peppers and sweet corn kernels simmered in a sauce made with cream and Mexican cheese. A deliciously easy Mexican staple.
By Ainé

Pork Stew in Green Salsa (Guisado de Puerco con Tomatillos)

214
My Mexican husband was shocked at how authentic this recipe was to his mom's and grandmother's recipe. This is a delicious, not too spicy, authentic Mexican pork stew that is easy to make and a recipe that everyone in your family will enjoy. Serve with Spanish rice and warm tortillas.
By PLATO712

Carne con Chile

10
This is a great authentic Mexican recipe.
By Eny

Calabacitas con Elote (Zucchini with Corn)

126
One of the most popular Mexican side dishes. It is so good, that Mexicans often double the portion and eat it as main dish with warm tortillas. This is a keeper for vegetarians and meat lovers.
By gem

Barbacoa

21
A simple barbacoa, slow cooked and seasoned with chiles and spices. Serve on tortillas with salsa, rice, beans or other accoutrements.
By Patrick Selley

Authentic Tacos al Pastor

2
Tacos al pastor is a quintessential Mexican dish, with tender pork and pineapple marinated in a savory and aromatic chile sauce. Serve with warm corn tortillas, tomatillos salsa, and lemon or lime wedges.
By docmancito

Poblano and Cheese Tamales (Tamales de Rajas con Queso)

5
This authentic Mexican recipe for homemade tamales is straight from Mexico. Tamales are stuffed with a spicy tomatillo sauce with poblano chiles and cheese - delicious! In Mexico, Chihuahua or Oaxaca cheese is used, but those cheeses are hard to find here, so you can substitute with Monterey Jack. [Originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By cocinaidentidad

Chiles en Nogada (Mexican Stuffed Poblano Peppers in Walnut Sauce)

2
This traditional Mexican dish is from the area of Puebla. Poblano chiles are stuffed with a flavorful ground pork stuffing, then covered in a creamy walnut sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley. The long list of ingredients is deceiving - this make ahead dish is quite easy once you have all your ingredients!
By mega2408

Original Mexican Flan Napolitano

1
This original Mexican recipe for flan napolitano is an incredibly rich and creamy creme caramel, a type of custard, that is steamed instead of baked.
By gem

Ken's Kickin' Posole

162
This is my version of the classic dish. Part soup, part stew but always comforting. Garnish with lime wedges, sour cream, and grated cheese on top.
By Ken from CA

Mexican Oxtail Beef Soup

11
This is a easy, fool-proof recipe, handed down by my mom who was a wonderful cook. I try my best to recreate her awesome dishes.
By Diana Flores Akins
