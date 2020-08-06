Crepes and Blintz Recipes

When I was a little girl, my mother would always make us crepes on Sundays. I also loved the smell of vanilla when my mother would make her cookies. So, I would always ask her to make her cookies, and when she refused, I would take out the vanilla and sit it next to me with the cap open, so that I could breathe the aroma. My mother get a kick out of this, and said, well, if it's that important, we'll add a little vanilla kick, just for you. After the first time she put the vanilla in, there was never a last...it became a tradition.
Can you say yum!!! I had these at a French breakfast restaurant, this recipe is the closest I can get it. Its so quick and easy but looks and taste like a gourmet breakfast! You can use any fruit you would like - strawberries, kiwi, pineapple are all great too !
This French delicacy is extremely versatile, as it can be filled with virtually anything -- fruits, pudding, mousse for desserts as well as vegetables and meats for dinner. No need to add more oil each time unless the pan begins to stick. Freeze extra crepes for later use.
Quick and Easy! There are many variations of Jian Bing, a.k.a. Chinese Crepe; this is only one. I use scallions and cilantro in this recipe, but others use different ingredients, such as sunflower seeds. Instead of crackers one can also use Chinese fried dough (You Tiao). Enjoy!
If you're ever talking to someone who's been to, or used to live in, New York City, and the subject of cheese blintzes comes up, you will almost always see their face light up. While there are several steps, they're fairly simple, and so totally worth the effort.
Banh xeo (bahn SAY-oh) is a popular street snack in Vietnam, especially in the south. The name means sound crepe, and refers to the sound the batter makes when it hits the hot skillet. Serve with fresh herbs. The shrimp-studded crepe is rolled up in a leaf of lettuce and dipped in nuoc cham dipping sauce before it gets popped in your mouth.
Quick and Easy! There are many variations of Jian Bing, a.k.a. Chinese Crepe; this is only one. I use scallions and cilantro in this recipe, but others use different ingredients, such as sunflower seeds. Instead of crackers one can also use Chinese fried dough (You Tiao). Enjoy!
Using this simple 'crepe cake' technique, you can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces. By the way, I say this is simple, not fast, as it does take some time to make and stack all those crepes, but once you get rolling, it goes pretty quickly. Use the ingredient amounts only as a guide, as crepe sizes and filling amounts will vary. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh strawberries.
You'll find ham and cheese crepes being sold by street vendors all over Paris, as well as in cafes and bistros. But it's a classic combination that's popular all over the world, and they're so very easy to make. Optional: garnish with chopped parsley.
This is the first recipe for crepes that I have ever been able to make right. I was psyched that I didn't have to use egg replacer because it is such a pain in the neck. So here you vegans go and enjoy but don't eat too many too fast like I did cause now I have a belly ache!!!! For a twist, replace the maple syrup with hazelnut syrup, or any other flavor you like. If you want to throw some semi-sweet chocolate chips on the top and fold the crepe up over them, they melt and get all gushy on the inside. Makes about 16 crepes with a 6-inch diameter.
I love this recipe because it is so simple to make. I have made it healthier by substituting whole wheat flour and 1% milk. I like to fill them with non-fat plain Greek yogurt and blueberries warmed in maple syrup. Yum!
I remember eating chicken and mushroom crepes at my favorite crepe franchise that has since gone out of business. I was finally able to duplicate the recipe and I wanted to share it with everyone. Very easy and delicious!
After tweaking a crepe recipe I came up with this incredibly delicious version -- chocolate crepe batter, with bananas and chocolate sauce! A very big hit with my friends! Top with powdered sugar or whipped cream.
I got this recipe from my mom, and even when I thought cottage cheese was nasty I loved this recipe! Great if you're trying to encourage someone to eat cottage cheese, or just to eat as a snack! Serve hot or cold, with jam or any other topping.