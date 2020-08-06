Crepes and Blintz Recipes

Easy crepe and blintz recipes! See the best way to prepare the pan and pour the batter for the most delicious results, and get ideas for fillings.

Staff Picks

Basic Crepes

3809
Here is a simple but delicious crepe batter which can be made in minutes. It's made from ingredients that everyone has on hand.
By JENNYC819

Vanilla Crepes

884
When I was a little girl, my mother would always make us crepes on Sundays. I also loved the smell of vanilla when my mother would make her cookies. So, I would always ask her to make her cookies, and when she refused, I would take out the vanilla and sit it next to me with the cap open, so that I could breathe the aroma. My mother get a kick out of this, and said, well, if it's that important, we'll add a little vanilla kick, just for you. After the first time she put the vanilla in, there was never a last...it became a tradition.
By lelainem10

French Crepes

A good breakfast for weekends and even desserts. Serve rolled up and filled with jam or fruit and whipped cream.
By CYBERCHEF

Chocolate Hazelnut Fruit Crepes

84
Can you say yum!!! I had these at a French breakfast restaurant, this recipe is the closest I can get it. Its so quick and easy but looks and taste like a gourmet breakfast! You can use any fruit you would like - strawberries, kiwi, pineapple are all great too !
By Christine Laliberte

Crepes

This French delicacy is extremely versatile, as it can be filled with virtually anything -- fruits, pudding, mousse for desserts as well as vegetables and meats for dinner. No need to add more oil each time unless the pan begins to stick. Freeze extra crepes for later use.
By Erin Nesbit

Claire's Yummy Crepes

152
This crepe recipe will have you hooked. I cook them every Sunday morning.
By Claire

Grandma Irena's Palacsinta (Hungarian Crepes)

23
My Hungarian grandmother has made this for us ever since we were kids...certainly not health food but maybe one of the tastiest things you'll ever eat! Make it for breakfast or dessert.
By Michele Avissar-Whiting

Dessert Crepes

Essential crepe recipe. Sprinkle warm crepes with sugar and lemon, or serve with cream or ice cream and fruit.
By ANN57

Jian Bing (Chinese Crepes)

Quick and Easy! There are many variations of Jian Bing, a.k.a. Chinese Crepe; this is only one. I use scallions and cilantro in this recipe, but others use different ingredients, such as sunflower seeds. Instead of crackers one can also use Chinese fried dough (You Tiao). Enjoy!
By meowypurr

Perfect Gluten-Free Crepes

2
Gluten-free crepes are so quick and easy to make, with just a few basic ingredients from your pantry! Great for either sweet or savory recipes.
By Fioa

Beer Batter Crepes I

27
Crepes made with milk and beer. If the crepes are thicker than you'd like, thin the batter with additional milk, whisking it in gently.
By Hunter StClaire

Olive and Chicken Curry Crepes

This is in my top five favorite meals of all time. This is the meal I would serve if a French chef was coming to dinner. A very flavorful main dish that your taste buds will be amazed at!
By LEAH DRISCOLL
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Creamy Strawberry Crepes
"This recipe is fantastic! The lemon juice and zest makes these crepes to die for! We followed it exactly—I made the crepes and my fiancé made the filling." – Philster
French Crepes
"I've tried to make decent crepes for AGES! I'd blamed my stove, blamed the frying pan, blamed my useless self—but now suddenly great crepes! Yum!" – December
17 Dessert Crepe Recipes
Chef John's Cheese Blintzes
Make the Best Crepes Ever With These Easy Tips
Savory French Crepes
French Crepes
722

A good breakfast for weekends and even desserts. Serve rolled up and filled with jam or fruit and whipped cream.

More Crepes and Blintz Recipes

Chef John's Cheese Blintzes

87
If you're ever talking to someone who's been to, or used to live in, New York City, and the subject of cheese blintzes comes up, you will almost always see their face light up. While there are several steps, they're fairly simple, and so totally worth the effort.
By Chef John

Banh Xeo (Vietnamese Crepes)

3
Banh xeo (bahn SAY-oh) is a popular street snack in Vietnam, especially in the south. The name means sound crepe, and refers to the sound the batter makes when it hits the hot skillet. Serve with fresh herbs. The shrimp-studded crepe is rolled up in a leaf of lettuce and dipped in nuoc cham dipping sauce before it gets popped in your mouth.
By foxyamf

Mixed Berry Crepes

Frozen mixed berries and maple syrup are transformed into a deliciously sweet sauce that's served over homemade crepes in this elegant dessert recipe you're sure to love.
By Seema

Eggless Crepes

53
This is a great egg-free version of the classic French crepe that can be used as as snack, lunch item, or dessert (this was developed from the vegan version).
By LESSA80

Breakfast Crepes

187
A delicious and simple recipe for the morning. May be served with butter, sugar, jam or chocolate spread. Enjoy!
By Sally

Chocolate Crepes

30
Chocolate crepes can be made a few days ahead and assembled a few hours before serving. They're the perfect Valentine's Day surprise!
By Diane Meyer

Jian Bing (Chinese Crepes)

8
Quick and Easy! There are many variations of Jian Bing, a.k.a. Chinese Crepe; this is only one. I use scallions and cilantro in this recipe, but others use different ingredients, such as sunflower seeds. Instead of crackers one can also use Chinese fried dough (You Tiao). Enjoy!
By meowypurr

Banana Crepes

332
French crepes filled with a sweet cream sauce over bananas and topped with whipped cream.
By Jessica Eymann

Fluffy Swedish Pancakes

109
Sweet and fluffy crepes are a big hit in my home. These crepes have 4 eggs; I love to sneak in a little extra protein in my kids first thing in the morning!
By StanleysRock

Sausage, Garlic, and Rosemary Crepe Filling

A rich, creamy mixture of sage-flavored pork sausage, garlic, and rosemary makes a delicious crepe filling for both sweet and savory crepes.
By Brian Muir

Chef John's Strawberry Crepe Cake

10
Using this simple 'crepe cake' technique, you can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces. By the way, I say this is simple, not fast, as it does take some time to make and stack all those crepes, but once you get rolling, it goes pretty quickly. Use the ingredient amounts only as a guide, as crepe sizes and filling amounts will vary. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh strawberries.
By Chef John

Ham and Cheese Crepes

You'll find ham and cheese crepes being sold by street vendors all over Paris, as well as in cafes and bistros. But it's a classic combination that's popular all over the world, and they're so very easy to make. Optional: garnish with chopped parsley.
By lutzflcat

Vegan Crepes

95
This is the first recipe for crepes that I have ever been able to make right. I was psyched that I didn't have to use egg replacer because it is such a pain in the neck. So here you vegans go and enjoy but don't eat too many too fast like I did cause now I have a belly ache!!!! For a twist, replace the maple syrup with hazelnut syrup, or any other flavor you like. If you want to throw some semi-sweet chocolate chips on the top and fold the crepe up over them, they melt and get all gushy on the inside. Makes about 16 crepes with a 6-inch diameter.
By Siri

Healthier Basic Crepes

14
I love this recipe because it is so simple to make. I have made it healthier by substituting whole wheat flour and 1% milk. I like to fill them with non-fat plain Greek yogurt and blueberries warmed in maple syrup. Yum!
By MakeItHealthy

Regular Crepes

108
A simple crepe recipe which can be filled with whatever your heart desires; fruit, jam, applesauce or powdered sugar.
By Bonnie Molleston

Shrimp and Scallop Crepes

2
These shrimp and scallop crepes are a seafood lover's dream and will make the taste buds happy. Garnish with more sliced green onion if desired.
By lutzflcat

Chicken and Mushroom Crepes

9
I remember eating chicken and mushroom crepes at my favorite crepe franchise that has since gone out of business. I was finally able to duplicate the recipe and I wanted to share it with everyone. Very easy and delicious!
By Susan

Egg-White Crepes

98
Crepes made with whole wheat flour, skim milk, and egg whites. You'd never know they're more health-conscious than your basic crepe from the taste.
By Freckles

Blintz Souffle II

24
A great twist on blintzes, very kid-friendly and easy to make using pre-packaged blintzes.
By Lisa Altmiller

Melt in Your Mouth Crepes

19
A traditional English breakfast pancake. Roll up with sugar and lemon, or fill with your favorite cheese, lingonberries, or Nutella®! My kids love these!
By wendy

Chocolate Banana Crepes

21
After tweaking a crepe recipe I came up with this incredibly delicious version -- chocolate crepe batter, with bananas and chocolate sauce! A very big hit with my friends! Top with powdered sugar or whipped cream.
By LYNNIE1979

Savory French Crepes

4
At 611 Supreme in Seattle, authentic French crepes are filled with either savory or sweet fillings. In this recipe, a buckwheat crepe is filled with mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and Gruyere cheese.
By Allrecipes

Cottage Cheese Blintzes

13
I got this recipe from my mom, and even when I thought cottage cheese was nasty I loved this recipe! Great if you're trying to encourage someone to eat cottage cheese, or just to eat as a snack! Serve hot or cold, with jam or any other topping.
By wakipan

Cheesecake Crepe Roll-Ups

22
A perfect breakfast treat for brunches, Valentine's Day, breakfast in bed, or Mother's Day.
By Madelynn
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com