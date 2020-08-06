Crepes and Blintz Recipes

Vegan Crepes

Rating: 4.66 stars 95

This is the first recipe for crepes that I have ever been able to make right. I was psyched that I didn't have to use egg replacer because it is such a pain in the neck. So here you vegans go and enjoy but don't eat too many too fast like I did cause now I have a belly ache!!!! For a twist, replace the maple syrup with hazelnut syrup, or any other flavor you like. If you want to throw some semi-sweet chocolate chips on the top and fold the crepe up over them, they melt and get all gushy on the inside. Makes about 16 crepes with a 6-inch diameter.