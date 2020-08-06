Mexican Cookie Recipes

Traditional Mexican cookies, like biscochitos and wedding cookies, and not-so-traditional margarita balls are all within reach with our trusted Mexican cookie recipes.

Staff Picks

Mexican Wedding Cakes II

292
Light, crunchy, round, buttery balls, with chopped nuts in them, coated with confectioner's sugar. These look nice when placed on a tray in the mini paper cupcake liners.
By Julie Lavado

Polvorones de Canele (Cinnamon Cookies)

349
A Mexican-style cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar.
By Cathy

Biscochitos I

48
This cookie is traditional in Taos, New Mexico. This particular recipe was given to me by my mother, Margaret Miera Romero.
By Patricia Romero

Anise Seed Borrachio Cookies

28
You must find some time to make these cookies because are simply delicious; one of my best friend's favorites. They are classic sugar cookies with the blended flavors of vanilla, anise and rum.
By Ruben Jerez

Mexican Oatmeal Cookies

17
This is my most-requested cookie recipe.
By swooda

Mexican Brownies

69
I found this recipe a while ago, but I changed it quite a bit, so here is my version. This type of brownie is not too sweet nor too dense. I would definitely say this is a mature brownie.
By caroliney_

Mexican Wedding Cookies

322
Delicious, nutty Mexican wedding cookies, a traditional treat that's rolled in powdered sugar, are perfect for any special occasion.
By Allrecipes Member

Marranitos (Mexican Pig-Shaped Cookies)

47
Marranitos (or cochinos, or puerquitos, as are they are called in some Mexican-American communities) are often called 'Gingerbread Pigs,' although they don't actually have ginger in them - and no cinnamon either. In fact, traditional marranitos get their delicious spicy-brown goodness from molasses. This recipe is a trans-pecos region variation, it uses the non-traditional addition of cinnamon. You may wish to try also adding a bit of dry ground ginger, and you may use a milk wash instead of an egg wash.
By Mayson

Chef John's Chili Chocolate Cookies

60
Just like adding a pinch of salt to dessert recipes makes them even sweeter and more delicious, the addition of pepper in this cookie really makes the chocolate even more chocolaty. The cookies aren't really spicy, but you can definitely tell something strange and wonderful is happening.
By Chef John

Biscochitos Traditional Cookies

83
This is New Mexico's traditional cookie. A great thick sugar cookie that is dusted with cinnamon-sugar. The traditional shape is fleur-de-lis, but use your favorite cookie cutters if you like.
By Allrecipes Member

Margarita Balls I

46
Right up there with Rum Balls.
By Paula Cronin

Bunuelos

27
Mexican fried cookies.
By Rosina
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Mexican Sugar Cookies
40
Cut-out cookies rolled in sugar and cinnamon.
Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies
21
A chocolate version of the Mexican Wedding Cookie.
Mexican Pecan Cookies
19
Coricos Sonorenses

Coricos are Mexican cookies made out of corn flour. They are really, really good and super easy to make! You can't mess it up with this recipe. When I was 8 my aunt taught me how to make them. They are a soft and sweet, traditional Mexican dessert originally baked in Sonora.

More Mexican Cookie Recipes

Mexican Wedding Cookies

322
Delicious, nutty Mexican wedding cookies, a traditional treat that's rolled in powdered sugar, are perfect for any special occasion.
By Allrecipes Member

Polvorones de Canele (Cinnamon Cookies)

349
A Mexican-style cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar.
By Cathy

Marranitos (Mexican Pig-Shaped Cookies)

47
Marranitos (or cochinos, or puerquitos, as are they are called in some Mexican-American communities) are often called 'Gingerbread Pigs,' although they don't actually have ginger in them - and no cinnamon either. In fact, traditional marranitos get their delicious spicy-brown goodness from molasses. This recipe is a trans-pecos region variation, it uses the non-traditional addition of cinnamon. You may wish to try also adding a bit of dry ground ginger, and you may use a milk wash instead of an egg wash.
By Mayson

Mexican Brownies

69
I found this recipe a while ago, but I changed it quite a bit, so here is my version. This type of brownie is not too sweet nor too dense. I would definitely say this is a mature brownie.
By caroliney_

Chef John's Chili Chocolate Cookies

60
Just like adding a pinch of salt to dessert recipes makes them even sweeter and more delicious, the addition of pepper in this cookie really makes the chocolate even more chocolaty. The cookies aren't really spicy, but you can definitely tell something strange and wonderful is happening.
By Chef John

Mexican Wedding Cakes II

292
Light, crunchy, round, buttery balls, with chopped nuts in them, coated with confectioner's sugar. These look nice when placed on a tray in the mini paper cupcake liners.
By Julie Lavado

Biscochitos Traditional Cookies

83
This is New Mexico's traditional cookie. A great thick sugar cookie that is dusted with cinnamon-sugar. The traditional shape is fleur-de-lis, but use your favorite cookie cutters if you like.
By Allrecipes Member

Anise Seed Borrachio Cookies

28
You must find some time to make these cookies because are simply delicious; one of my best friend's favorites. They are classic sugar cookies with the blended flavors of vanilla, anise and rum.
By Ruben Jerez

Margarita Balls I

46
Right up there with Rum Balls.
By Paula Cronin

Bunuelos

27
Mexican fried cookies.
By Rosina

Mexican Sugar Cookies

40
Cut-out cookies rolled in sugar and cinnamon.
By Bea Ramirez

Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies

21
A chocolate version of the Mexican Wedding Cookie.
By Karen Ginnis

Mexican Oatmeal Cookies

17
This is my most-requested cookie recipe.
By swooda

Mexican Pecan Cookies

19
This is the best recipe I've tried for the cookies usually called 'Mexican wedding cookies'. These just kind of melt in your mouth with no need to chew on them. The pecan taste is incredible. They are a must for every Christmas reunion with my family.
By Carla

Coricos Sonorenses

Coricos are Mexican cookies made out of corn flour. They are really, really good and super easy to make! You can't mess it up with this recipe. When I was 8 my aunt taught me how to make them. They are a soft and sweet, traditional Mexican dessert originally baked in Sonora.
By StuffieAnnie

Mexican Bride Cookies

25
This wonderful sugar cookie is a well-known favorite.
By Lana

Nutty Bunuelos

4
Delicious fried treats my mother-in-law used to make.
By JIMMORRISON

Biscochitos II

4
Mexican Cookies...great dunkers for coffee.
By Christine J. Crabtree

Mexican Coconut Hot Chocolate Cookies

1
A double chocolate cookie inspired by the flavors of Mexico. Great for dipping in coffee or milk, leaves a warm taste on the tongue. Spice to taste; coconut is optional but makes for a great texture.
By mkecupcakequeen

Mexican Hot Chocolate Brownie Tortes

A brownie torte reminiscent of Mexican hot chocolate with flavors of coffee, cinnamon, and chili powder!
By chefspecialty

Chocolate-Dipped Palmiers (Orejas con Chocolate)

Orejas are our version of French palmiers: puff pastry coated generously on both sides with cinnamon sugar, rolled up, and sliced into cookies that look like hearts.
By Pati Jinich
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com