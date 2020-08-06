Mexican Cookie Recipes

Marranitos (or cochinos, or puerquitos, as are they are called in some Mexican-American communities) are often called 'Gingerbread Pigs,' although they don't actually have ginger in them - and no cinnamon either. In fact, traditional marranitos get their delicious spicy-brown goodness from molasses. This recipe is a trans-pecos region variation, it uses the non-traditional addition of cinnamon. You may wish to try also adding a bit of dry ground ginger, and you may use a milk wash instead of an egg wash.
Just like adding a pinch of salt to dessert recipes makes them even sweeter and more delicious, the addition of pepper in this cookie really makes the chocolate even more chocolaty. The cookies aren't really spicy, but you can definitely tell something strange and wonderful is happening.
Coricos are Mexican cookies made out of corn flour. They are really, really good and super easy to make! You can't mess it up with this recipe. When I was 8 my aunt taught me how to make them. They are a soft and sweet, traditional Mexican dessert originally baked in Sonora.
Marranitos (or cochinos, or puerquitos, as are they are called in some Mexican-American communities) are often called 'Gingerbread Pigs,' although they don't actually have ginger in them - and no cinnamon either. In fact, traditional marranitos get their delicious spicy-brown goodness from molasses. This recipe is a trans-pecos region variation, it uses the non-traditional addition of cinnamon. You may wish to try also adding a bit of dry ground ginger, and you may use a milk wash instead of an egg wash.
Just like adding a pinch of salt to dessert recipes makes them even sweeter and more delicious, the addition of pepper in this cookie really makes the chocolate even more chocolaty. The cookies aren't really spicy, but you can definitely tell something strange and wonderful is happening.
This is the best recipe I've tried for the cookies usually called 'Mexican wedding cookies'. These just kind of melt in your mouth with no need to chew on them. The pecan taste is incredible. They are a must for every Christmas reunion with my family.
Coricos are Mexican cookies made out of corn flour. They are really, really good and super easy to make! You can't mess it up with this recipe. When I was 8 my aunt taught me how to make them. They are a soft and sweet, traditional Mexican dessert originally baked in Sonora.